Today is Thursday, March 24, the 83rd day of 2022. There are 282 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 24, 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.

On this date:

In 1765, Britain enacted the Quartering Act, requiring American colonists to provide temporary housing to British soldiers.

In 1832, a mob in Hiram, Ohio, attacked, tarred and feathered Mormon leaders Joseph Smith Jr. and Sidney Rigdon.

In 1882, German scientist Robert Koch announced in Berlin that he had discovered the bacillus responsible for tuberculosis.

In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill granting future independence to the Philippines.

In 1976, the president of Argentina, Isabel Peron, was deposed by her country’s military.

In 1980, one of El Salvador’s most respected Roman Catholic Church leaders, Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero, was shot to death by a sniper as he celebrated Mass in San Salvador.

In 1995, after 20 years, British soldiers stopped routine patrols in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

In 1999, NATO launched airstrikes against Yugoslavia, marking the first time in its 50-year existence that it had ever attacked a sovereign country. Thirty-nine people were killed when fire erupted in the Mont Blanc tunnel in France and burned for two days.

In 2010, keeping a promise he’d made to anti-abortion Democratic lawmakers to assure passage of his historic health care legislation, President Barack Obama signed an executive order against using federal funds to pay for elective abortions covered by private insurance.

In 2015, Germanwings Flight 9525, an Airbus A320, crashed into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board; investigators said the jetliner was deliberately downed by the 27-year-old co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz.

In 2016, a U.N. war crimes court convicted former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic of genocide and nine other charges for orchestrating a campaign of terror that left 100,000 people dead during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia; Karadzic was sentenced to 40 years in prison. (The sentence was later increased to life in prison.)

In 2020, the International Olympic Committee announced that the Summer Olympics in Tokyo would be postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus.

Ten years ago: Rick Santorum won the Louisiana Republican presidential primary, beating front-runner Mitt Romney in yet another conservative Southern state. Former Vice President Dick Cheney, with a long history of cardiovascular problems, underwent a heart transplant at a Virginia hospital.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump and GOP leaders yanked their bill to repeal “Obamacare” off the House floor when it became clear the measure would fail badly. Former Penn State President Graham Spanier was convicted of hushing up child sexual abuse allegations in 2001 against Jerry Sandusky, whose arrest a decade later blew up into a major scandal for the university. (After losing an appeal, Spanier served nearly two months in jail.)

One year ago: The Senate confirmed former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be the nation’s assistant secretary of health; Levine was the first openly transgender federal official to win Senate confirmation. Virginia, the state with the second-highest number of executions, became the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty. Jessica Walter, whose roles included a scheming matriarch on TV’s “Arrested Development” and a stalker in the film “Play Misty for Me,” died at 80. “Nomadland” cemented its Oscar front-runner status, winning the top award at the Producers Guild of America Awards.

This is one of several signboards which appeared on Rt. 80 in Montgomery, March 24, 1965 which civil rights marchers are walking to Montgomery, Ala., the state capitol. They are scheduled to reach Montgomery on Thursday. The sign purports to show Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., leader of the march, at a training school. (AP Photo)

President Richard Nixon confers with Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau in his White House office in Washington, March 24, 1969. The Canadian prime minister is making his first official visit to Washington and plans two days of high level conferences. (AP Photo)

Coretta Scott King , widow of the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., is flanked by her two sons, Martin III, left, and Dexter as they arrive at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, Ga., March 24, 1970. Six Atlanta area theaters showed a special documentary film on Kings life. Proceeds will be donated to the Martin Luther King Jr. Special Fund. (AP Photo/BJ)

Chuck Wepner does sit up exercises during a recent workout at a gym in his home town of Bayonne, New Jersey on Jan. 20, 1975. Wepner, who will meet Muhammad Ali in a heavyweight title fight March 24, has posted 30 victories, nine losses and two draws in his 10 year pro career. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

A jubilant O.J. Simpson met the press in San Francisco where the 49ers announced that Simpson had been traded to them from the Buffalo Bills, March 24, 1978. O.J. said he was ecstatic about the opportunity to play in the city where he was born. At right is San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

Indiana State basketball coach Bill Hodges gets a kiss from his wife Connie Saturday, March 24, 1979 in Salt Lake City after his team defeated DePaul 76-74 to advance to the finals of the Championship. (AP Photo)

Christi Gourley, of Huntsville, Ala., continues her silent protest outside the Woodside Hospice after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to reinsert Terri Schiavo’s feeding tube Thursday morning March 24, 2005 in Pinellas Park, Fla. Terri’s feeding tube was removed by court order last Friday. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

A general view of the scene as the Queen Mary liner left the John Brown shipyard in Clydebank, Scotland, before crowds of spectators on March 24, 1936. (AP Photo)

Jean Jules Verne, grandson of the famous French Romancer, with Sir Hubert Wilkins in the latterís apartment in New York, March 19, 1930 looking over the ground Sir Hubert attempt to cover in his submarine ìNautilusî when he will try to go over the North Pole under the Ice. Verne Will Christen the submarine in the Brooklyn navy yard on March 24. He arrived in New York on March 19 especially for the ceremony. (AP Photo)

This potato dug up by a Coffeyville, Kan., planter shown March 24, 1930 has a message in its resemblance to the Republican elephant-or is it a donkey? (AP Photo)

German soldiers on parade near Aachen, Germany, March 24, 1936, the youth and fine physical condition of the Nazi army along the Western Front. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt, as he boarded the destroyer Monaghan in Fort Lauderdale, March 24, 1936, for an annual fishing cruise in southern water. His son, James, right, accompanied the president. (AP Photo)

The campaign for the Reichstag plebiscite reached its climax in Berlin on March 24, 1936, when Adolf Hitler addressed the masses at the Deutschland Hall in the Westend. Thousands of SS and SA men lined the road to keep it free for the Fuehrer. One of the many election posters along the road. The inscription reads: Fuehrer you fight for us. We fight for You. (AP Photo)

So cherished are the burros that Mexicans will often take part of their loads on their own backs in Mexico, March 24, 1937. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

German standard bearers parade past Major General Fedor von Bock, commander of all armed forces in the Austrian territory, center, on grandstand, March 24, 1938, on the Kingstrasse in front of the Memorial of Honor, as the troops reach Vienna. Beside him wearing overcoat is Dr. Seysz Incuart. (AP Photo)

Preparedness is keynote as tension mounts in Singapore, Britains far eastern naval base. Chinese nurses attached to ambulance service are on duty at a casualty clearing station during air raid drill in Singapore on March 24, 1941. (AP Photo)

The foreman of the frozen stick assembly inspects the ice cream sticks as they turn a corner of the conveyor on their way to the chocolate bath at the New York City plant, March 24, 1948. (AP Photo)

An elderly gent smiles broadly through his flowing beard as he sits with his grandchildren as they arrive in Maizuru Bay, Japan on March 24, 1953. (AP Photo/Y. Jackson Ishizaki)

Elvis Presley, right, 23-year-old rock ‘n’ roll sensation, indicates that he had no sleep the night before reporting with other inductees at his local Memphis draft board March 24, 1958. At left foreground is inductee Farley Guy, a school friend of Presley’s, and at center is inductee Nathaniel Wigginson. (AP Photo)

U.S. first lady Jacqueline Kennedy talks with the Maharaja of Patiala at a formal reception in the residence of India’s Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in New Delhi during her nine-day visit to India, March 24, 1962. (AP Photo)

Nearly 300 pickets paraded in front of the New Jersey State House in protest of alleged de facto segregation in Englewood schools, in Trenton, N.J., March 24, 1963. Marchers sang songs urging “Equal Education for Children”. (AP Photo)

Sam Edelstein models a snakeskin-patterned lurex beach suit designed by Mr. Fish in a showing of men’s fashions in London, England on March 24, 1969. (AP Photo)

An imposing aerial view five great trans-Atlantic liners at their piers in New York Harbour on March 24, 1937, getting steam up on readiness for the return trip. Seldom is there such a grouping of mammoths at the Hudson piers as this. Left to right: Europa, Rex, Normandie, Georgic and Berengaria. (AP Photo)

A westfront soldier sounding reveille as the dawn breaks in the sky behind him during the critical weeks of the Nazi drive through France on March 24, 1940. (AP Photo)

Bomber crews wait for the order to set off on air raid over Germany, at their airfield somewhere in England, on March 24, 1942. (AP Photo)

Indian troops embarking at Calcutta docks March 24, 1942. (AP Photo)

Marines in a Bougainville Jungle clearing wait an assignment to ferret out Japs with the aid of their dog partners in Bougainville, March 24, 1944. The dogs locate the enemy and the Devil Dog marines clean them out. The Marines left to right are: Pvt. Carl Robertson, Malden, Mass.; Pfc. Nick Barack, Masontown, PA.; an unidentified Marine; Pvt. Mravin R. Troup, St. Louis; Pfc. Robert Forsyth, Stamford, Conn.; and Pfc. Rufus G. Mayo, Montgomery, Ala. The dogs are left to right Jack, an unidentified German shepherd dog, Otto and Caesar. Caesar is reported to be the first dog wounded in this war, but has returned to duty. (AP Photo)

American movie actress Debbie Reynolds, center, in Granada, Spain to film “It Began With A Kiss,” is shown March 24, 1959, Eva Gabor. left, and Camille Williams, right, Miss Reynolds? secretary-companion. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 83. Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 75. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 74. Singer Nick Lowe is 73. Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 71. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 71. Actor Donna Pescow is 68. Actor Robert Carradine is 68. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, is 68. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 66. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 62. TV personality Star Jones is 60. Country-rock musician Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) is 58. Actor Peter Jacobson is 57. Rock singer-musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) is 52. Actor Lauren Bowles is 52. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 52. Rapper Maceo (AKA P.A. Pasemaster Mase) is 52. Actor Megyn Price is 51. Actor Jim Parsons is 49. Christian rock musician Chad Butler (Switchfoot) is 48. Actor Alyson Hannigan is 48. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 46. Actor Amanda Brugel (TV: “The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 45. Actor Olivia Burnette is 45. Actor Jessica Chastain is 45. Actor Amir Arison is 44. Actor Lake Bell is 43. Rock musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) is 42. Neo-soul musician Jesse Phillips (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 42. Actor Philip Winchester (TV: “Strike Back”) is 41. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 36. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes is 32.