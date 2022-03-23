Today is Wednesday, March 23, the 82nd day of 2022. There are 283 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 23, 1919, Benito Mussolini founded his Fascist political movement in Milan, Italy.

On this date:

In 1775, Patrick Henry delivered an address to the Virginia Provincial Convention in which he is said to have declared, “Give me liberty, or give me death!”

In 1806, explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, having reached the Pacific coast, began their journey back east.

In 1933, the German Reichstag adopted the Enabling Act, which effectively granted Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.

In 1942, the first Japanese-Americans evacuated by the U.S. Army during World War II arrived at the internment camp in Manzanar, California.

In 1965, America’s first two-person space mission took place as Gemini 3 blasted off with astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom and John W. Young aboard for a nearly 5-hour flight.

In 1981, the U.S. Supreme Court, in H.L. v. Matheson, ruled that states could require, with some exceptions, parental notification when teenage girls seek abortions.

In 1993, scientists announced they’d found the renegade gene that causes Huntington’s disease.

In 1994, Aeroflot Flight 593, an Airbus A310, crashed in Siberia with the loss of all 75 people on board; it turned out that a pilot’s teenage son who was allowed to sit at the controls had accidentally disengaged the autopilot, causing loss of control.

In 1998, “Titanic” tied an Academy Awards record by winning 11 Oscars, including best picture, director (James Cameron) and song (“My Heart Will Go On”).

In 2003, during the Iraq War, a U.S. Army maintenance convoy was ambushed in Nasiriyah; 11 soldiers were killed, including Pfc. Lori Ann Piestewa; six were captured, including Pfc. Jessica Lynch, who was rescued on April 1, 2003.

In 2010, claiming a historic triumph, President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act, a $938 billion health care overhaul.

In 2020, President Donald Trump said he wanted to reopen the country for business in weeks, not months; he asserted that continued closures could result in more deaths than the coronavirus itself. Britain became the latest European country to go into effective lockdown, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of most retail stores and banned public gatherings.

Ten years ago: Urging Americans to “do some soul searching,” President Barack Obama injected himself into the emotional debate over the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in Florida, saying, “If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon.” The U.S. Army formally charged Staff Sgt. Robert Bales with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of 17 villagers, more than half of them children, during a shooting rampage in southern Afghanistan. Pope Benedict XVI landed in Mexico to throngs of faithful who lined more than 20 miles of his route into the city of Leon.

Five years ago: Abandoning negotiations, President Donald Trump demanded a make-or-break vote on health care legislation in the House, threatening to leave “Obamacare” in place and move on to other issues if the next day’s vote failed. (Trump and GOP leaders ended up pulling their bill when it became clear it would fail badly.)

One year ago: A cargo ship the size of a skyscraper ran aground and became wedged in the Suez Canal; hundreds of ships would be prevented from passing through the canal until the vessel was freed six days later. Israeli voters took part in parliamentary elections that would leave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu without a majority, forcing him from office. George Segal, nominated for an Oscar for his role in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” died in California at 87; he had worked into his late 80s on the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs.”

Vice President Coolidge and his sons, Calvin Jr. and John, are shown in Washington on March 23, 1922. (AP Photo)

American inventor Thomas Alva Edison with 1914 Ford at Fort Myers, Florida, March 23, 1928. (AP Photo)

Parades jammed Mexico City on March 23, 1938 after President Lazaro Cardenas expropriated the foreign-owned $400,000,000 oil industry. These preparatory school students march under signs which read: The whole university emphatically states its adherence to the government for its attitude (right) and we will collaborate enthusiastically in the betterment of Mexico. The expropriation ended a long dispute between the oil companies and labor unions, which were upheld by the government. (AP Photo)

Crowd of an estimated 200,000 Mexicans who paraded to demonstrate their approval of President Lazaro Cardenas expropriation of foreign oil holdings in Mexico City on Wednesday, March 23, 1938. Cardenas reviewed parade from his palace at right. (AP Photo)

Japanese citizens wait in line for their assigned homes at an internment camp reception center in Manzanar, Calif., on March 24, 1942. Many were forced from their homes in Los Angeles by the U.S. Army. (AP Photo)

Greek troops, clad in American made fur parkas, paddle American-made rubber boats to a landing along coast of Thesally, Greece on March 23, 1948. Troops have landed at several points near Katerine, across the Gulf of Salokika from the city of Salonika, in an effort to flank guerrilla mountain positions. There has been little or no opposition to these landings. (AP Photo)

Actress Olivia de Havilland and Broderick Crawford pose with their Oscars at the 1949 Academy Awards dinner in Los Angeles, Ca., March 23, 1950. De Havilland won for best actress for “The Heiress,” and Crawford won for best actor for “All the King’s Men.” (AP Photo)

Arab inhabitants of the town look at the damage of the Rene Millet College for young Muslim girls as they pass the school the following on March 23, 1952 in Tunis, Tunisia. The school was the scene of yet another bomb incident in Tunis on March 20 and 21 at night. (AP Photo)

Major Ernesto “Che” Guevara, 34, Argentine hero of the Cuban revolution, and his bride Aleida, stand before the wedding cake following their marriage at a civil ceremony at La Cabana Military fortress, March 23, 1959. At the extreme left is Maj. Raul Castro, commander in chief of the armed forces and brother of Prime Minister Fidel Castro. Next to Major Castro stands his wife, Vilma Esping. (AP Photo)

Singer Eddie Fisher, right, stands alongside bed of his wife, actress Elizabeth Taylor in a London Clinic where she was recuperating from a bout with pneumonia, March 23, 1961, London, England. Actress is slated to leave on March 27 and fly to California. (AP Photo)

Civil rights marchers reach the halfway mark in their 50-mile protest walk as they trudge along Route 80 in the rain from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., on March 23, 1965. This is the third day of the voter registration march, which will end with a mass rally near the Alabama state Capitol. (AP Photo)

West German singer Mary Roos, poses on a cannon at the grounds of Edinburgh Castle during a photo call in Edinburgh, Scotland, March 23, 1972. Mrs Roos will represent West Germany at the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, March 25. (AP Photo)

** FILE ** This May 1, 1933 file photo shows the German President Paul von Hindenburg, left, and Chancellor Adolf Hitler, right, during a labor day celebration in Berlin. Germany’s Justice Minister Brigitte Zypries solemnly noted the upcoming 75th anniversary of a key milestone in the Nazi seizure of power _ a pressured vote in parliament that let Adolf Hitler become dictator. Zypries said Thursday the so-called Enabling Act _ passed by Germany’s parliament on March 23, 1933 _ signaled the legislative body’s own demise. (AP Photo)

Jack Doyle, the singing boxer from Ireland, is in virtual exile in Mexico while he awaits a solution of his United States immigration problems. Doyle announced that he would return to the ring in a bout at Tijuana, the Mexican town where he is living, on Easter Sunday. Jack Doyle photographed with Movita, the film actress, who regularly visits him from Hollywood in Tijuana, Mexico, on March 23, 1939. (AP Photo)

Famous St. Dunstans Hospital, carrying out a project begun in the first World War, is teaching blind persons useful trades and skills so that they may be able to once again take their place in society and also to fill vital posts in airplane and other war production factories Fifty blind ex-servicemen who had been taug to do dedicate guage work, operate routing machines, sandblasting machines and power presses were placed in a British aircraft factory. The hospital is training others to inspect machine parts, remove burrs from casings and handle switchboards. This man is operating a keyboard. His name is Stanley Musty, a veteran of World War I in London March 23, 1942, who lost his sight in the interval between 1919 and 1942. (AP Photo)

U.S. Navy doctor, left, and a chief Pharmacists mate work in a completely equipped operating room aboard the U.S. ship, March 23, 1943. (AP Photo)

The first glider ambulance is now operating on the East Bank of the Rhine. This new method of evacuating wounded troops is proving a great success. The towing aircraft-generally a transport plane, swoops down and without landing gently hooks up the glider loaded with wounded, and transports them to a hospital well behind the lines. This method of evacuation not only provided speedier medical attention but also saves the wounded many hours hazardous traveling over road and river. The glider comes in on the East Bank of the Rhine on March 23, 1945. Medical supplies and stretchers are unloaded and preparations to take on the wounded are under way. In less than 15 minutes wounded troops will have been flown out of the Remagen bridgehead to a hospital well behind the lines. (AP Photo)



Two Greek Cypriot women and a child are surrounded by police and Newsmen after being released by Turkish Cypriots on March 23, 1964. They were among ten Greeks in a minibus seized on the Larnaca Road near the Turkish Cypriot village of Louroudjina earlier in the day in retaliation for the arrest of two Turkish Cypriots at Louroudjina. The Turks alleged that the Greeks had fired on Turkish shepherds and the two Turks who went to investigate were then arrested by the Greeks. The Greeks said that the Turks were armed, and were detained for illegal carriage of weapons. The two Turks and remaining seven Greeks from the minibus were released early March 24 after 15 hours of negotiation by a tripartite patrol. (AP Photo)

Prince Philip shakes hands with Beatle Ringo Starr as, from left, co-Beatles George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney look on, at the Empire Ballroom in London, England, on March 23, 1964. At extreme left is Brian Epstein, the Beatles manager. The Prince was presenting the Carl-Alan awards for outstanding performances in the ballroom and dance music world and the Beatles received two of the awards. One for the best beat group and the other for the most outstanding vocal record for dancing, She Loves You. It was the Beatles first meeting with the Prince. (AP Photo)

Two frogmen attach a line to the spacecraft Molly Brown of the Gemini IV mission, bobbing in the Atlantic Ocean north of Grand Turk Island where it landed after a three-orbit flight, March 23, 1965. The capsule, in a floatation collar, was hoisted to the deck of the U.S.S. Intrepid. (AP Photo/Pool)

Sen. Robert Kennedy of New York and Jim Whittaker of Seattle, Wash., pull on a tow line to help free a stuck ski plane at the base site at Mt. Kennedy in Yukon Territory 150 miles west of Whitehorse, Canada, March 23, 1965. Sen. Kennedy hopes to climb the 13,900 foot peak named in honor of his brother, John F. Kennedy, with a group of experienced climbers led by Whittaker, the first American to scale Mt. Everest. The mountain is the highest unclimbed peak in North America. (AP Photo)

U.S. 1st Air Cavalry Division wounded Spec. 4 David Blouin of South Portland, Maine huddles in the ferns and undergrowth, March 23, 1967. The men were on a reconnaissance mission and ran into North Vietnamese force fortified in trenches and bunkers along a tree line. Recon unit (of 1st Battalion 9th Cavalry) pinpointed the enemy positions, pulled back and called in air power to pound the North Vietnamese. (AP Photo/Dana Stone)

Braving cold weather and carrying a palm branch, Pope Paul VI is taken on portable throne March 23, 1975 to the altar in front of St. Peter’s basilica where he will officiate an open-air mass to celebrate Palm Sunday, the feast day opening the Holy Week for Roman Catholics and Christianity. (Ap Photo)

Constant watch is maintained on government movements by members of the American Indian Movement at Wounded Knee, South Dakota on March 23, 1973. Militant AIM members took over the tiny hamlet over three weeks ago. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

Muhammad Ali, left, heavyweight champ hams it up with challenger Chuck Wepner during weigh-in at Cleveland Coliseum on Sunday, March 23, 1975 at Richfield, Ohio. Wepner meets Ali in a scheduled 15-round title bout Monday Center is TV commentator Howard Cosell. (AP Photo)

Philadelphia Phillies star Pete Rose admires the new Aqua Velva cup for consecutive hitting streaks at a St. Petersburg, Fla., press conference, March 23, 1979. The award will give $1,000 per game to the winning player for each game of the season’s long at-bat consecutive game hitting streak. Rose would have won $44,000 for his in game hitting streak last season. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

A logger works at removing a fallen tree around St. Helens, March 23, 1982. (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)

Actress Jane Fonda and other Hollywood notables critical of California Gov. Deukmejian for his implementation of Prop. 65, the anti-toxic initiative that was approved by voters last November, talk to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Sacramento on Monday, March 23, 1987, after the governor refused to meet with them to discuss their concern. Also in the news conference are Ed Begley, foreground right, Jeff Bridges, rear right, Vincent Schiavelli, rear center, and Rosanna Arquette, rear left. (AP Photo/Walt Zeboski)

Students form the University of Illinois help in the kitchen of the Emmanuel House Shelter on Friday, March 23, 1990 in New York. The unidentified students are working with the homeless during their spring break. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths)

Jewish houses in the Montefiore quarter of Jerusalem are shown after they were blown up injuring 15 people, March 23, 1948. The explosion was caused by an Arab truck loaded with explosives. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

Astrounaut John W. Young makes a telephone call as his partner from the space mission Gemini 3, Virgil I. Grissom sits next to him after their return to earth March 23, 1962. (AP Photo/Str) — Der US-amerikanische Astronaut, John W. Young, am Telefon nach erfolgreichem Raumflug ‘Gemini 3’, rechts Partner Virgil I. Grissom am 23. Maerz, 1962. (AP Photo/Str)

The baby Princess Margaretha, the daughter of Prince Gustav Adolph and Princess Sibylla, with her two favourite pets, a skye terrier and a young spaniel, on March 23, 1936. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Movie director Mark Rydell is 93. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Craig Breedlove is 85. Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is 70. Singer Chaka Khan is 69. Actor Amanda Plummer is 65. Actor Catherine Keener is 63. Actor Hope Davis is 58. Actor Richard Grieco is 57. Actor Marin Hinkle is 56. Rock singer-musician Damon Albarn (Blur) is 54. Actor Kelly Perine is 53. Actor-singer Melissa Errico is 52. Rock musician John Humphrey (The Nixons) is 52. Bandleader Reggie Watts (TV: “The Late Late Show With James Corden”) is 50. Actor Randall Park is 48. Actor Michelle Monaghan is 46. Actor Keri Russell is 46. Actor Anastasia Griffith is 44. Gossip columnist-blogger Perez Hilton is 44. Actor Nicholle Tom is 44. Actor Brandon Dirden is 44. Country singer Brett Young is 41. Actor Nicolas Wright is 40. Actor Ben Rappaport is 36. NBA point guard Kyrie Irving is 30.