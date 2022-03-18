Today is Friday, March 18, the 77th day of 2022. There are 288 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 18, 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met at the Brenner Pass, where the Italian dictator agreed to join Germany’s war against France and Britain.

On this date:

In 1766, Britain repealed the Stamp Act of 1765.



In 1925, the Tri-State Tornado struck southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana, resulting in some 700 deaths.



In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order authorizing the War Relocation Authority, which was put in charge of interning Japanese-Americans, with Milton S. Eisenhower (the younger brother of Dwight D. Eisenhower) as its director.



In 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Gideon v. Wainwright, ruled unanimously that state courts were required to provide legal counsel to criminal defendants who could not afford to hire an attorney on their own.



In 1965, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones were arrested for urinating on the wall of a gas station. The owner wouldn’t let them use the restroom.



In 1974, most of the Arab oil-producing nations ended their 5-month-old embargo against the United States that had been sparked by American support for Israel in the Yom Kippur War.



In 1982, singer Teddy Pendergrass was paralyzed from the waist down in a car crash in Philadelphia.



In 1993, comedian Eddie Murphy and model Nicole Mitchell were married in New York. They divorced in 2006.



Also in 1993, a report by a team of child abuse experts in Connecticut cleared Woody Allen of charges he molested his 7-year-old adopted daughter. Allen’s former girlfriend, Mia Farrow, had accused him of molesting the child.



In 1994, the Rolling Stones announced Darryl Jones as the replacement for Bill Wyman on bass. Wyman had said he would no longer tour with the group.



Also in 1994, police confiscated ammunition and four guns from singer Kurt Cobain of Nirvana. His wife, singer Courtney Love, had called authorities because she was afraid Cobain was contemplating suicide.



In 1996, the Sex Pistols announced they were reuniting for a 20th anniversary tour.



In 2001, singer John Philips of The Mamas and The Papas died of heart failure at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 65.



In 2002, Brittanie Cecil died two days short of her 14th birthday after being hit in the head by a puck at a game between the host Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames; it was apparently the first such fan fatality in NHL history.



In 2016, police in Brussels captured Europe’s most wanted fugitive, Salah Abdeslam, who was the prime suspect in the deadly 2015 Paris attacks.



In 2017, musician Chuck Berry died at the age of 90 at his home outside St. Louis.



In 2018, Vladimir Putin rolled to a crushing reelection victory for six more years as Russia’s president.

Ten years ago: Mitt Romney scored an overwhelming win in Puerto Rico’s Republican presidential primary, trouncing chief rival Rick Santorum.

Five years ago: Chuck Berry, rock ’n’ roll’s founding guitar hero and storyteller who defined the music’s joy and rebellion in such classics as “Johnny B. Goode,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven,” died at his home west of St. Louis at age 90.

One year ago: The European Union’s drug regulatory agency said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not linked to an overall increase in the risk of blood clots and that the benefits of use outweighed the risks, paving the way for European countries to resume administering the shots. The Senate confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns as director of the CIA and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as President Joe Biden’s health secretary. The NBA said it was easing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who were fully vaccinated.

Queen Elizabeth II steps from Viking plane at London Airport on March 18, 1956 after nonstop flight from Ajaccio, Corsica. The Queen was returning from a Mediterranean Cruise. Following her is Princess Alexandra. (AP Photo)

Beate Kernke, 5, holds stuffed toy after crossing through Checkpoint Charlie into West Berlin on March 18, 1963, with American Red Cross Field Director Neil M. Clark of Boise, Idaho. Clark escorted her from her grandparents home at Doberling, 125 miles inside East Germany. The youngster is scheduled to fly to the U.S. for a reunion with her mother, Mrs. John Wirick of Burlingame, Calif., who is married to a former American soldier. (AP Photo)

Pfc. Michael J. Volvo, 18, of Little Falls, N.Y., peers through the sights of a 106 recoilless rifle in position on Hill 327, occupied by U.S. Marines three miles from Da Nang air base in South Vietnam on March 18, 1965. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

Food for shelter in Vietnam a U.S. marine has built his private bunker with C-ration boxes, not as a protection against enemy shells but as a shelter from the scorching sun in Vietnam, March 18, 1966. There are 12 basic C-rations and it takes the GI only a matter of days to become bored with the regulation fare. Scene is at Quang Ngai airfield in South Viet Nam. (AP Photo)

Actress Mia Farrow, whose long blonde tresses and subsequent boyish trim were the talk of the film world several years ago, shows she has come full circle as she peers from beneath a brunette wig in London, England, March 14, 1968. The 30-inch human hair wig is part of her costume for the film “Secret Ceremony” which begins filming March 18. (AP Photo)

Gloria Steinem is shown March 18, 1970. The feminist leader writes on the things she cares about  politics, urban sociology and women’s liberation as a freelance magazine writer and contributing editor to New York and Glamour magazines. (AP Photo/Bob Wands)

Johnny Cash performs during the Grand Ole Opry’s last show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., March 18, 1974. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Jimmy Young is hoisted on the shoulders of his supporters after he won a decision in his 12-round bout with former heavyweight champ George Foreman in San Juan, P.R., March 18, 1977. At left wearing tux is TV sports commentator Howard Cosell. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

President Jimmy Carter prepared to sign legislation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 18, 1977 to halt the importation of chrome from Rhodesia. Behind Carter, from left, are: Sen. Clifford Case, R-N.J.; Sen. Hubert Humphrey, D-Minn.; former Sen. Gale McGee of Wyoming; Sen. Dick Clark, D-Iowa; Vice President Walter Mondale; Steelworkers president I. W. Abel; and Rep. Charles Diggs Jr., D-Michigan. (AP Photo/Peter Bregg)

Woody Allen in rehearsal for new play The Floating Lightbulb at Vivian Beaumont Theatre in Manhattan, New York March 18, 1981. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

Burt Reynolds is left speechless by a crack from presenter Richard Pryor backstage at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, Thursday, March 18, 1983, after Reynolds was named Favorite All-Around Male Performer at the 9th Annual Peoples Choice Awards. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Democratic presidential candidate Jesse Jackson holds young Mary Margaret Zogby of Washington prior to giving a speech to the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee in Washington, Sunday, March 18, 1984. (AP Photo)

Neil Young clutches his Bammie Award after being named “Musician of the Year” at the fifth annual Bay Area Music Awards presented in San Francisco, Calif. Saturday night, March 18, 1990. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Laurence Powell, one of four Los Angeles police officers charged with assaulting motorist Rodney King, has the attention of TV crews as he enters court in Simi Valley, California, Wednesday, March 18, 1992. The defense opened for the four officers charged in the assault. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)

In this March 18, 1980, file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chairman Paul Volcker listens to a question as he appears before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington, D.C. The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. each unanimously voted to adopt the so-called Volcker Rule, taking a major step toward preventing extreme risk-taking on Wall Street that helped trigger the 2008 financial crisis. The rule which states that U.S. banks will be barred in most cases from trading for their own profit under a federal rule is named after Paul Volcker, a former Fed chairman who was an adviser to President Barack Obama during the financial crisis. (AP Photo/Chick Harrity, File)

In this March 18, 1932, file photo workman sort individual 25-pound packages of unperishable food for needy families in New York City, where the The Emergency Unemployment Relief Committee established the central depot and share-a-meal drive to provide food during the Great Depression. Food stamps look ripe for the picking, politically speaking. Through five years and counting of economic distress, the food aid program has swollen up like a summer tomato. It grew to $78 billion last year, more than double its size when the recession began in late 2007. That makes it a juicy target for conservative Republicans seeking to trim spending and pare back government. But to many Democrats, food stamps are a major element of the countrys commitment to help citizens struggling to meet basic needs. (AP Photo, File)

American aviatrix Amelia Earhart waves from the Electra before taking off from Los Angeles, Ca., on March 10, 1937. Earhart is flying to Oakland, Ca., where she and her crew will begin their round-the-world flight to Howland Island on March 18. (AP Photo)

Pilot Officer Stanley Michel Kolendorski, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, a member of the American Eagle Squadron, serving with the Royal Air Force, climbing into his fighter plane at an airfield somewhere in England, on March 18, 1941. He is 26 years old. (AP Photo)

Poet Edgar A. Guest (left) looks into the mouth of a 11-pound large-mouth black bass which is presented to him by Ed Dodd, an outdoor cartoonist, at the annual dinner of the Sportsman Club of America in Chicago March 18, 1949. Guest was honored by the club for distinguished service in the field of fishing. (AP Photo/Charles E. Knoblock)

Sign emphasizes warm welcome given Evangelist Billy Graham on his arrival at Plymouth, England on March 18, 1955. He shakes hands with a woman as part of a crowd of about 300 cheering hymn-singing people stand-by to greet the North Carolinian. Graham is on his second lecture tour abroad. (AP Photo)

Minnie Pearl performs during the Grand Ole Opry’s last show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., March 18, 1974. Man at left is unidentified. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Actresses Jane Fonda, left, Sally Field and Brooke Shields stand with their award at the 8th Annual People’s Choice Awards ceremonies in Santa Monica, Ca. on March 18, 1982. Fonda and Field shared the honor as favorite motion picture actress, and Shields received hers for favorite motion picture performer. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

General Dwight W. Eisenhower, commander-in-chief in North Africa, wears the four stars of a full general, a rank to which he was appointed, during a tour of the Tunisian battlefront on March 18, 1943. (AP Photo/Byron Rollins)

Racing in broad daylight down: A Norwegian Fiord, sixty miles behind the German lines at North Cape, four destroyers from the British home fleet have rescued 525 Norwegians from the Germans. For three months, these Norwegians – mostly women and children- had been riding from the German slave patrols in caves on the snow covered mountains of Soroy Island. A small Norwegian military mission had landed earlier, warned them to stand by, and they were ready when the destroyers, led by they were ready when the destroyers, led by Captain J.H. Allison, D.S.O., R.N., in H.M.S. Zambesi, with all guns manned, swept down Alten Galten, Fiord at 3 o’clock one afternoon. In three hours the ships with the rescued Norwegians were steaming back a full speed. Food and clothing were issued and 525 Norwegians landed at a British port. They had terrible stories to tell of their treatment by the German who had burnt to the ground every house on the Island. A Norwegian girl, with both arms broken, is carried to a waiting ambulance by a British sailor on March 18, 1945. (AP Photo)

David Gibbs III, attorney for the Schindler family, right, speaks to the media after visiting with Terri Schiavo at the Woodside Hospice Friday afternoon March 18, 2005 in Pinellas Park, Fla. Earlier in the day Terri’s feeding tube was removed. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Today’s Birthdays: Composer John Kander is 95. Actor Brad Dourif is 72. Jazz musician Bill Frisell is 71. Singer Irene Cara is 63. Alt-country musician Karen Grotberg (The Jayhawks) is 63. Movie writer-director Luc Besson is 63. Actor Geoffrey Owens is 61. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith is 60. Singer-songwriter James McMurtry is 60. TV personality Mike Rowe is 60. Singer-actor Vanessa L. Williams is 59. Keyboardist Scott Saunders of Sons of the Desert is 58. Olympic gold medal speedskater Bonnie Blair is 58. Actor David Cubitt is 57. Rock musician Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) is 56. Rock singer-musician Miki Berenyi is 55. Actor Michael Bergin is 53. Rapper-actor-talk show host Queen Latifah is 52. Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is 50. Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 50. Country singer Philip Sweet (Little Big Town) is 48. Rock musician Stuart Zender is 48. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein are 48. Actor-singer-dancer Sutton Foster is 47. Rock singer Adam Levine (Maroon 5) is 43. Rock musician Daren Taylor (Airborne Toxic Event) is 42. Olympic gold medal figure skater Alexei Yagudin is 42. Actor Adam Pally is 40. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. is 40. Actor Duane Henry (TV: “NCIS”) is 37. Actor Lily Collins is 33. Actor-dancer Julia Goldani Telles is 27. Actor Ciara Bravo is 25. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal is 18.