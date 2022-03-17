Today is Thursday, March 17, the 76th day of 2022. There are 289 days left in the year. This is St. Patrick’s Day.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 17, 1969, Golda Meir became prime minister of Israel.

On this date:

In 1762, New York held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade.

In 1776, the Revolutionary War Siege of Boston ended as British forces evacuated the city.

In 1905, Anna Eleanor Roosevelt married Franklin Delano Roosevelt in New York.

In 1941, the National Gallery of Art opened in Washington, D.C.

In 1942, six days after departing the Philippines during World War II, Gen. Douglas MacArthur arrived in Australia to become supreme commander of Allied forces in the southwest Pacific theater.

In 1950, scientists at the University of California at Berkeley announced they had created a new radioactive element, “californium.”

In 1966, a U.S. Navy midget submarine located a missing hydrogen bomb that had fallen from a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber into the Mediterranean off Spain. (It took several more weeks to actually recover the bomb.)

In 1970, the United States cast its first veto in the U.N. Security Council, killing a resolution that would have condemned Britain for failing to use force to overthrow the white-ruled government of Rhodesia.

In 2003, edging to the brink of war, President George W. Bush gave Saddam Hussein 48 hours to leave his country. Iraq rejected Bush’s ultimatum, saying that a U.S. attack to force Saddam from power would be “a grave mistake.”

In 2010, Michael Jordan became the first ex-player to become a majority owner in the NBA as the league’s Board of Governors unanimously approved Jordan’s $275 million bid to buy the Charlotte Bobcats from Bob Johnson.

In 2016, finally bowing to years of public pressure, SeaWorld Entertainment said it would no longer breed killer whales or make them perform crowd-pleasing tricks.

In 2020, the Kentucky Derby and the French Open were each postponed from May to September because of the coronavirus.

Ten years ago: Twin suicide car bombings killed at least 27 people near intelligence and security buildings in the Syrian capital of Damascus. John Demjanjuk (dem-YAHN’-yuk), 91, convicted of being a low-ranking guard at the Sobibor death camp as he maintained his innocence, died in Bad Feilnbach, Germany.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to sidestep their differences in a meeting at the White House, but their first public appearance was punctuated by some awkward moments (during a photo op in the Oval Office, the two did not shake hands before reporters). Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited the world’s most heavily armed border, greeting U.S. soldiers on guard near the tense buffer zone between rivals North and South Korea.

One year ago: In an unclassified intelligence report, U.S. officials warned that violent extremists motivated by political grievances and racial biases posed an “elevated threat” to the United States. President Joe Biden told ABC that senators who wanted to oppose his legislative agenda through a filibuster should have to actually stand and talk for hours, rather than simply signaling their objection. Ford Motor Company told about 30,000 employees worldwide who had worked from home during the pandemic that they could continue to do so indefinitely, with flexible hours approved by their managers.

Sir Paul McCartney, right, leaves the central London’s Royal Courts of Justice with divorce lawyer Fiona Shackleton, following the announcement of the judgment of his divorce with Heather Mills, Monday March 17, 2008. A judge has awarded Heather Mills, 40, a total of 24.3 million pounds (US$48.7 million; euro30.88 million) in the financial settlement of her divorce from the former Beatle. A document released by the Family Court says the judge awarded Mills a lump sum of 16.5 million pounds plus assets she currently holds worth 7.8 million pounds. Mills told reporters outside court that she was “very happy” with the settlement. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

David Bowie is seen during a press photo call at a hotel in London, March 17, 1983. Bowie is due to release a new album and national tour later in the year. (AP Photo/Redman)

President Ronald Reagan reviews the honor guard on Sunday, March 17, 1985 during arrival ceremonies at the Quebec City Airport. The ceremonies were held inside a hangar due to the extreme cold. President Reagan flew to Canada for two days of meetings with Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

Helen Walz stands next to the family motor home in her side yard in Venice, Florida on Sunday, March 17, 1985, after a tornado swept through the neighborhood damaging homes and business, killing two people and injuring about 40. Walz said her husband was working on the motor home until 10 at night, but look at it now. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)

Youths throw stones over their flaming barricade in West Belfast, Northern Ireland on March 17, 1988. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

Democratic presidential hopeful Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Rodham Clinton wave to supporters as they get showered with confetti during a rally at a downtown Chicago hotel on Tuesday , March 17, 1992. Clinton won both the Illinois and Michigan primaries. (AP Photo/Ralf-Finn Hestoft)

(right to left) Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, Rafael Palmeiro of the Baltimore Orioles, former St. Louis Cardinals Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa of the Baltimore Orioles listen to testimony the House Committee hearing investigating steroid use in baseball on Capital Hill Thursday, March 17, 2005 in Washington. (AP Photo/Win McNamee)

Several hundred soldiers and civilians, including family members, crowd the southern bank of the Thach Han River at Quang Tri to greet a boatload of newly freed South Vietnamese POWs arriving from across the river, March 17, 1973. The Viet Cong, which controlled the northern bank, had released 300 prisoners. (AP Photo/Tran Khiem)

John Simpson, left, and Edmund Weiner stand with a stack of books – a 26 volume set of Oxford English Dictionaries, which weighs 137 pounds (62.13 kg) and stands 3 feet and 9 inches high (1.14 meters) in London, England on Friday, March 17, 1989. They were responsible for editing the second edition of the Dictionary and Simpson had particular responsibility for the 5,000 new words or definitions in the new set. (AP Photo/John Redman)

Dean A. Andrews Jr., a suspended assistant district attorney from suburban Jefferson Parish, talks with a newsman as he arrived at the Criminal Courts building in New Orleans, March 17, 1967. Andrews was later indicted by the Orleans Parish grand jury for perjury in connection with the lawyer’s testimony in connection with the presidential assassination probe. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman)

Pictured here is Detroit Tigers’ batting star, Hank Greenberg, who’s shown going through his practice session March 17, 1935 at Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo)

American boxer King Levinsky, known as Kingfish Levinsky and born Harris Krakow, on March 17, 1937. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

Dormitories of the evacuation plant of the Childrens Foundation at New Milford, Conn., on March 17, 1941, built for American children in the event New York is threatened from the air. (AP Photo/Murray Becker)

In the presence of an assembly of notables, President Franklin D. Roosevelt accepted the $15,000,000 pink marble national art gallery which the late Andrew W. Mellon gave to the nation at a ceremony, March 17, 1941. On the platform with the president were, left to right: Samuel H. Kress, who gave the gallery his collection of Italian art; Paul Mellon, son of the donor; Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes, chairman of board of trustees; Thomas Qualters, the president’s bodyguard; the president; Captain Daniel Callaghan, Naval aide to the president; Brigadier General Edwin M. Watson, rear, secretary and aide to the president; first lady Eleanor Roosevelt; Vice President Henry A.Wallace; Secretary of Treasury Henry Morgenthau, Jr. (AP Photo)

With Mt. Vesuvius smoking and spewing ash in the background, an Army jeep is seen speeding away from the inferno, as the volcano erupts shortly after the arrival of the Allied forces in Naples, on March 17, 1944. (AP Photo)

Mary Ainslee, of Hollywood, dancing with Rafael A. Raco, of Mexico City at Ciro’s in Mexico City March 17, 1945. (AP Photo)

Three young New Yorkers raise their right hands as they are sworn into the Women?s Air Force by Capt. William F. Donegan in New York on March 17, 1952. The girls, from left, are Vincenza Cascione, 18, of 23-39 95th Street, Jackson Heights; Janice R. and Marie E. Joeckel 22-year-old twins of 60-70 Putnam Avenue, Ridgewood. (AP Photo/JH)





Released prisoner of war Lt. Col. Robert L. Stirm is greeted by his family at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif., as he returns home from the Vietnam War, March 17, 1973. In the lead is Stirm’s daughter Lori, 15; followed by son Robert, 14; daughter Cynthia, 11; wife Loretta and son Roger, 12. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

German Chancellor Adolf Hitler standing in his car saluting the citizens on his arrival in Vienna, Austria on March 17, 1939, after he arrived in the city from Prague. (AP Photo)

George Blum, captain of Pleasant Valley Guerillas in Tillamook, Oregon, stands six feet three inches tall and weighs 235 lbs., March 17, 1942. The guerillas have gathered to protect against potential enemy invasion on home soil. (AP Photo/Bob Glander)

Michael Naymick, rookie hurler up from Wilkes-Barre, tests out his pitching arm during training at the Cleveland Indians spring camp at Lafayette, Indiana on March 17, 1943. (AP Photo/Ed Maloney)

** FILE ** In this March 17, 1959 file photo, thousands of Tibetan women silently surround the Potala Palace, the main residence of the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan leader, to protest against Chinese rule and repression, on March 17, 1959, in Lhasa, Tibet. Hours later fighting broke out and the Dalai Lama was forced to flee to safety in India. Tibetans are about to mark the 50th anniversary of the failed March 10, 1959 uprising which led to the Dalai Lama fleeing to exile in India. (AP Photo/File)

This unusual camera angle presents a wide view of New York’s Fifth Avenue and buildings as the St. Patrick’s Day moves uptown in New York, March 17, 1965. Window washers can be seen at work at the International Building. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. locks arms with his aides as he leads a march of several thousands to the court house in Montgomery, Ala., March 17, 1965. From left: Rev. Ralph Abernathy, James Foreman, King, Jesse Douglas, Sr., and John Lewis (partially out of frame). (AP Photo)

British actress Vanessa Redgrave and British author Tariq Ali arrive in Trafalgar Square, London, on March 17, 1968, to address the crowd in the anti-Vietnam war demonstration. Nelson’s Column, top right, is undergoing major cleaning. (AP Photo)

Policeman picks up a smoke-bomb and hurls it away after the bomb was thrown by Anti-Vietnam war demonstrators outside the U.S. Embassy, in Grosvenor Square, London, on March 17, 1968. The demonstrators, thousands strong, poured into Grosvenor Square and a melee of Viet cong flags and Anti-American placards and flares and smoke bombs were hurled against the stone and glass embassy by waves of demonstrators trying to break through police lines.(AP Photo)

Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner, right, and girlfriend Barbi Benton arrive and deplane from the Playboy jet at Hollywood-Burbank airport in Los Angeles, March 17, 1970. (AP Photo/George Brich)

A New York City policeman on patrol crosses Pell Street in Chinatown on March 17, 1977, scene of a shooting incident between youth gangs. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey)

Today’s Birthdays: The former national chairwoman of the NAACP, Myrlie Evers-Williams, is 89. Former astronaut Ken Mattingly is 86. Singer-songwriter John Sebastian (The Lovin’ Spoonful) is 78. Former NSA Director and former CIA Director Michael Hayden is 77. Rock musician Harold Brown (War; Lowrider Band) is 76. Actor Patrick Duffy is 73. Actor Kurt Russell is 71. Country singer Susie Allanson is 70. Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 68. Actor Mark Boone Jr. is 67. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 67. Actor Gary Sinise is 67. Actor Christian Clemenson is 64. Former basketball and baseball player Danny Ainge is 63. Actor Arye Gross is 62. Actor Vicki Lewis is 62. Actor Casey Siemaszko is 61. Writer-director Rob Sitch is 60. Actor Rob Lowe is 58. Rock singer Billy Corgan is 55. Rock musician Van Conner (Screaming Trees) is 55. Actor Mathew St. Patrick is 54. Actor Yanic Truesdale is 53. Rock musician Melissa Auf der Maur is 50. Olympic gold medal soccer player Mia Hamm is 50. Rock musician Caroline Corr (The Corrs) is 49. Actor Amelia Heinle is 49. Country singer Keifer Thompson (Thompson Square) is 49. Actor Marisa Coughlan is 48. Actor Natalie Zea (zee) is 47. Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson is 47. Actor Brittany Daniel is 46. Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton is 45. Country musician Geoff Sprung (Old Dominion) is 44. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 41. TV personality Rob Kardashian (TV: “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) is 35. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Hozier is 32. Actor Eliza Hope Bennett is 30. Actor John Boyega is 30. Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky is 25. Actor Flynn Morrison is 17.