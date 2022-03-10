Today is Thursday, March 10, the 69th day of 2022. There are 296 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 10, 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tennessee, to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Ray later repudiated that plea, maintaining his innocence until his death.

On this date:

In 1496, Christopher Columbus concluded his second visit to the Western Hemisphere as he left Hispaniola for Spain.

In 1785, Thomas Jefferson was appointed America’s minister to France, succeeding Benjamin Franklin.

In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln assigned Ulysses S. Grant, who had just received his commission as lieutenant-general, to the command of the Armies of the United States.

In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you” from the next room of Bell’s Boston laboratory.

In 1906, about 1,100 miners in northern France were killed by a coal-dust explosion.

In 1913, former slave, abolitionist and Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, New York; she was in her 90s.

In 1965, Neil Simon’s play “The Odd Couple,” starring Walter Matthau and Art Carney, opened on Broadway.

In 1985, Konstantin U. Chernenko, who was the Soviet Union’s leader for 13 months, died at age 73; he was succeeded by Mikhail Gorbachev.

In 1988, pop singer Andy Gibb died in Oxford, England, at age 30 of heart inflammation.

In 2015, breaking her silence in the face of a growing controversy over her use of a private email address and server, Hillary Rodham Clinton conceded that she should have used government email as secretary of state but insisted she had not violated any federal laws or Obama administration rules.

In 2019, a Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed shortly after taking off from the capital, Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board; the crash was similar to one in October 2018 in which a 737 Max 8 flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 people on the plane. (The aircraft would be grounded worldwide after the two disasters, bringing fierce criticism to Boeing over the design and rollout of the jetliner.)

In 2020, clusters of the coronavirus swelled on both U.S. coasts, with more than 70 cases linked to a biotech conference in Boston and infections turning up at 10 nursing homes in the Seattle area. Members of a choir in Washington state gathered for a rehearsal that was later found to have been a superspreader event; disease trackers said a choir member with coronavirus symptoms attended, and 52 of the 60 others who were there got sick with confirmed or probable COVID-19, including two who died. (Experts said the public health investigation that followed was key in concluding that the virus was spreading through the air.)

Ten years ago: Rick Santorum won the Kansas caucuses in a rout and Republican presidential front-runner Mitt Romney countered in Wyoming. Israel pounded Gaza for a second day, trading airstrikes and rocket fire with Palestinian militants, killing 15 of them. F. Sherwood Rowland, 84, the Nobel prize-winning chemist who sounded the alarm on the thinning of the Earth’s ozone layer, died in Corona del Mar, California.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump chose Scott Gottlieb, a conservative doctor-turned-pundit with deep ties to Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry, to lead the Food and Drug Administration. Two girls, ages 10 and 3, were killed in a fire in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, blamed on an exploding hoverboard; a firefighter died in a traffic accident en route to the blaze. South Korea’s Constitutional Court formally removed impeached President Park Geun-hye from office over a corruption scandal.

One year ago: The House gave final congressional approval to a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill; Republicans in both chambers opposed the measure unanimously, describing it as bloated and crammed with liberal policies. The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland to be U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote; senators also confirmed longtime Ohio lawmaker Marcia Fudge as housing secretary.

Sal Mineo and Joey (cq) Heatherton at Hollywood Foreign Press Golden Globe awards on March 10, 1964 in Hollywood, Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Harold Matosian)

Two Beloit College students helped a co-ed on March 10, 1965 as they neared Madison after marching 50 miles in sympathy with Alabama civil rights demonstrators. The co-ed finished the hike and joined the 132 other Beloit College students at the State Capitol to hear Gov. Warren P. Knowles. (AP Photo)

Ousted Congressman Adam Clayton Powell, right, introduces Georgia legislator Julian Bond to a news conference on Bimini, March 10, 1967. All advocated a ?black political power third force.” From left they are Bill Green, representative, and Mervyn Dymally, senator, both from California houses from Watts and (between Powell and Bond) Floyd McKissick, CORE national director. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

At the height of his revolutionary power Pancho Villa built a 5-room mansion on the edge of Chihuahua. It replaced the cottage to which he had brought his bride a few years earlier and which had been burned down twice by his enemies. Here the Mexican heros widow stands on a balcony of the mansion March 10, 1967, now shabby but still her home. In the background is the city, which now surrounds the house. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams )

Hairdressers from around the nation joined in presenting a Unisex show featuring matching his and her hairdos and costumes at their annual get together in New York City on March 10, 1969. Among the matching hair styles were everything, from The curlyhead, above, to The page boy, and falls were worn by both male and female models. Theres some comfort for women worried about competition of peacock-like mates most designers admitted they styled the girls coiffure first, then tried to adapt it to the male. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Actress Jane Fonda, right, said she ?fully intends to return to Ft. Lewis,? at a press conference, March 10, 1970 in Seattle, Wash., after she and 85 Native Americans were arrested in demonstrations at Ft. Lawton and Ft. Lewis, 35 miles south of Seattle. A band of Indians vowed to continue efforts to take over part of an Army post under an 1865 treaty. (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)

Pierre Margaret Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau, steps out of a cab at a photo studio in Manhattan, New York City Thursday, March 10, 1977. She went to New Yorks city center on Wednesday, to see Soviet defector Mikhail Baryshnikov dance with the Eliot Feld Ballet. Mrs. Trudeau and Mick Jagger of the rolling stones both profess to be mystified at rumors circulating that they are having as affair. (AP Photo/MN)

Mrs. Anna Glenn, signs a declaration of candidacy petition for husband who looks on at a news conference in Columbus, Monday, March 10, 1980. Glenn, a Democrat, Ohio’s senior senator, announced he will seek a second six-year term. Glenn signed the declaration of candidacy on February 15. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Ballet star Rudolf Nureyev shows emotion as he dances the part of Basilio in the dress rehearsal for the Boston Ballet production of “Don Quixote” at Boston’s Metropolitan Center, March 10, 1982. The production, which Nureyev choreographed, opens March 11. (AP Photo/Peter Southwick)

Former President Jimmy Carter, left, and Democratic candidate for the presidential nomination Walter Mondale wave to supporters during a BBQ in Mondales honor, Saturday, March 10, 1984, Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)

Philadelphia Mayor W. Wilson Goode faces a camera at a Philadelphia television station, March 10, 1986 just prior to giving a 15-minute television address in response to the report issued by the special commission investigating the city’s confrontation with the radical group MOVE. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Navy Lt. Jeffrey Zaun of Cherry Hill, N.J., left, Navy Lt. Randolph Slade of Virginia Beach, Virginia, center, and Navy Lt. Robert Wetzel of Virginia Beach salute during a ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base March 10, 1991 in Maryland for the former prisoners of war. Wetzel salutes left-handed due to a broken right arm. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

At right, Babe Ruth, seated left, signs a contract with the late Col. Jacob Ruppert, owner of the New York Yankees, March 10, 1930, for a salary of $ 80,000 a year in 1930. (AP Photo)



Amelia Earhart is shown climbing out of the cockpit after piloting her plane from Los Angeles to Oakland, Ca., on March 10, 1937. Earhart and her crew will begin their around-the-world journey from Oakland to Howland Island on March 18. (AP Photo)

Jack Kennedy, son of the U.S. Ambassador Joseph P. Kennedy, was one of several Kennedy children who stayed behind when his father went to London as Ambassador. Jack, a member of the Harvard swimming team, is shown here at practice, March 10, 1938. (AP Photo)

Racehorse trainer Tom Smith is shown with thoroughbred Seabiscuit on March 10, 1940. (AP Photo)



Working daily for a month, 150 natives of East Africa cut a runway out of a forest near Mt. Kenya so that an RAF plane, which had made a forced landing on the mountain, could take off and return to its base. In this air view, March 10, 1943, the plane is poised for the takeoff at the far end of the runway. The cleared strip at left is a narrow road out to bring the plane from the mountain to the runway. The natives stood by and cheered as the plane Got off successfully. (AP Photo)

Main street of the Dachau camp on March 10, 1954, eight years after the miserable thousands who had escaped the gas chambers and the crematory of the Nazi extermination site were liberated. Refugees live in the camp. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden, Sr.)

WIth guns at the ready, steel-helmeted Syrian troops cordon off the Turkish Embassy in Damascus, March 10, 1963, as 3,000 banner-waving demonstrators marched on the building. Khaled Azm, the deposed Syrian Premier, was seeking asylum in the Embassy. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

Smoke from Smoke bombs fills Amsterdam street along the royal wedding route March 10, 1966 before the arrival of the coach bearing Crown Prince Beatrix and Claus Von Amsberg to West Church for the religious service. Demonstrators were protesting the fact that Von Amsberg grew up under Hitler and as a youth served in the German Army. (AP Photo)

On March 10, 1973, more than one week after seizing Wounded Knee, S.D., and starting a standoff with federal authorities, members of the Oglala Sioux tribe march to the cemetery where their ancestors were buried following the 1890 massacre at the site. Third in line is Carter Camp, one of the leaders of the American Indian Movement (AIM). Members of the AIM were calling the government’s withdrawal that day from the village outskirts a victory. (AP Photo)

Newsmen gathered to listen to the latest tape received from the SLA, an organization claiming the kidnapping of Patricia Hearst in San Francisco, Calif., March 10, 1974. The tape was received by a local FM radio station KSAN, who said they four it taped to the wall of a ladies’ rest room. The tape, seen running in the right background, contained the first recording of Patricia Hearst’s voice that had been received in 17 days. (AP Photo/A. Cope)

Susan Ford talks with actor James Caan, left, while President Gerald Ford chats with Barbra Streisand after her television special at the John F. Kennedy Center for the performing Arts in Washington Sunday, March 10, 1975. After the special Ford presented awards to the winners of the Special Olympics, the international sports program for the mentally retarded. (AP Photo)

Attorney General Griffin Bell, left, talks privately to Chairman Peter Rodino, of the House Judiciary Committee in Rodino’s office in Washington, March 10, 1978. Bell later testified before the Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Front pallbearer actor Dan Aykroyd pauses with his arms crossed over the coffin of friend and actor John Belushi following services at West Tisbury Congregational Church on Martha’s Vineyard, Ma., March 10, 1982. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivering his inaugural address at the Capitol in Washington on March 10, 1933. (AP Photo)

Britain’s King George VI made a tour of important shadow factories near and outside Birmingham. When he toured the Daimler Shadow factory, he rode in the first car built for a monarch and owned by his grandfather, Edward VII. The car, a six-horse power 1899 Four Poster Daimler with chain drive is still in good running order. The King riding round the Daimler factory in Coventry, Warwickshire, on March 10, 1938, with Lord Swinton, the Air Minister, in rear behind him, in the 1899 Daimler car owner. (AP Photo)

In a move sponsored by the Japanese American Citizens’ League, Seattle Japanese registered for evacuation from military areas, March 10, 1942 – without waiting for official action. Here a group of Japanese filled out questionnaires for women of the league. Both American-born and alien Japanese cooperated. (AP Photo/Paul Wagner)

Close upon the heels of the original North African invasion landings came the Roosevelt Hospital (New York) nursing unit to care for the wounded in Tusinia March 10, 1943. This unit is made up of civilian nurses who gave up their hospital and private jobs to take up their mercy work at the front . (AP Photo)

But its a soft drink bar and the imbibers are the teenage directors of the Reinforcing Specialties Company of Yellow Springs, Ohio, March 10, 1944, a war plant, where theyre the employees too. They naturally choose the local dress store with its soda fountain for their meeting place. Barbara Henn sets ’em up for the weary officials, who are, left to right. Jimmy Ark, Don Amon, Frederick Shaub, Ann Reed and Helen Squires. The company makes reinforcings for aluminum casting molds which are essential in manufacture of aviation engines. (AP Photo)

Greek demonstrators show their feelings over the deportation of archbishop Makarios from the Island of Cyprus by the British as they throng in the streets of Athens on March 10, 1956. Earlier in the day 3,000 university of Athens students burned the British union jack and marched on the British Embassy in the Greek capital, but were stopped by Cypriot squads. British authorities on Cyprus took into custody the archbishop March 9, for deportation to an Island in the Indian Ocean 950-miles off the east coast of Africa. Priest is unidentified. (AP Photo)

President John F. Kennedy, right, taps out a beat on his fingers and Sen. George Smathers, left, of Florida claps his hands as the orchestra played during the Democratic fund raising dinner at Miami Beach, Florida on March 10, 1962. President Kennedy was principal speaker at the dinner. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

Today’s Birthdays: Bluegrass/country singer-musician Norman Blake is 84. Actor Chuck Norris is 82. Playwright David Rabe is 82. Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 82. Actor Katharine Houghton (Film: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”) is 80. Actor Richard Gant is 78. Rock musician Tom Scholz (Boston) is 75. Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is 75. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 73. Actor Aloma Wright is 72. Blues musician Ronnie Earl (Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters) is 69. Producer-director-writer Paul Haggis is 69. Alt-country/rock musician Gary Louris is 67. Actor Shannon Tweed is 65. Pop/jazz singer Jeanie Bryson is 64. Actor Sharon Stone is 64. Rock musician Gail Greenwood is 62. Magician Lance Burton is 62. Actor Jasmine Guy is 60. Rock musician Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam) is 59. Music producer Rick Rubin is 59. Britain’s Prince Edward is 58. Rock singer Edie Brickell is 56. Actor Stephen Mailer is 56. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez is 54. Actor Paget Brewster is 53. Actor Jon Hamm is 51. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 50. Actor Cristián de la Fuente is 48. Rock musician Jerry Horton (Papa Roach) is 47. Actor Jeff Branson is 45. Singer Robin Thicke is 45. Actor Bree Turner is 45. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller is 45. Contemporary Christian singer Michael Barnes (Red) is 43. Actor Edi Gathegi is 43. Actor Thomas Middleditch is 40. Country singer Carrie Underwood is 39. Actor Olivia Wilde is 38. R&B singer Emeli Sandé is 35. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 33. Country musician Jared Hampton (LANCO) is 31. Actor Emily Osment is 30.