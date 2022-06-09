Today in History

Today is Thursday, June 9, the 160th day of 2022. There are 205 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan arrived in Washington to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before the 40th president’s funeral.

On this date:

In 1732, James Oglethorpe received a charter from Britain’s King George II to found the colony of Georgia.

In 1870, author Charles Dickens died in Gad’s Hill Place, England.

In 1915, guitarist, songwriter and inventor Les Paul was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

In 1940, during World War II, Norway decided to surrender to the Nazis, effective at midnight.

In 1954, during the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., asking: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

In 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren.

Also in 1969, guitarist Brian Jones announced he was leaving the Rolling Stones because he didn’t agree with the band’s musical direction. He was replaced by Mick Taylor. Less than a month later, Jones was found dead at his home.

Then in 1969, Moby Grape officially disbanded, a year after guitarist Skip Spence left.

In 1970, Bob Dylan was awarded an honorary doctorate in music from Princeton University.

In 1972, Columbia Records signed Bruce Springsteen.

Also in 1972, heavy rains triggered record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; the resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage.

In 1978, leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints struck down a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men from the Mormon priesthood.

In 1980, comedian Richard Pryor nearly killed himself while freebasing cocaine at his home in San Fernando Valley, California. The cocaine mixture exploded in his face.

In 1983, Britain’s Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, won a decisive election victory.

In 1986, the Rogers Commission released its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts.

In 1992, actor Ben Vereen was nearly killed in an accident near his home in Malibu, California. He was hit by a small truck driven by record producer David Foster.

In 1993, the science-fiction film “Jurassic Park,” directed by Steven Spielberg, had its world premiere in Washington, D.C.

In 1994, musician Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC set fire to the mansion belonging to her boyfriend, Atlanta Falcons receiver Andre Rison.

In 2000, rapper Eminem was charged with brandishing a gun at a member of the Insane Clown Posse. The charges came just days after he was arrested for allegedly using a gun to hit a man kissing his wife.

In 2020, hundreds of mourners packed a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd, a Black man whose death during a Minneapolis arrest inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.

Garfield creator Jim Davis, pauses after drawing the cartoon character in his Muncie, Ind., office Tuesday, June 9, 1998. Davis created the wacky cat 20 years ago and has seen the cat grow into a commercial success with a worldwide-syndicated strip, 13 prime-time animated television shows and at least 40 books. Garfield’s birthday will be commorated June 19 to Aug. 30, with an exhibit at the International Museum of Cartoon Art in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

“Jurassic Park” co-stars Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern appear at the premiere of the Steven Spielberg-directed dinosaur thriller in Washington, June 9, 1993. The opening was a benefit for the children’s defense fund. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)

Team USA’s Thomas Dooley, right facing front, gets embraced by his teammates after scoring the first goal against Team England at the U.S. Cup at Foxboro, Mass., June 9, 1993. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Pres. George H. W. Bush makes a point during first presidential prime time televised news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 9, 1989, Washington, D.C. Bush told reporters that the United States cannot return to totally normal relations with china unless that government recognizes the validity of democracy forces. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) waves from his train as he leaves Wilmington, Del., after announcing his candidacy for president, June 9, 1987. At right, son Beau carries daughter; to Biden’s right is his wife Jill and son Hunt. (AP Photo/George Widman)

U.S. President Ronald Reagan, Britain’s Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Italian Premier Benito Craxi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, examine a model of the proposed United States manned space station, during a break in the Economic Summit at London’s Lancaster House, June 9, 1984. The United States plans to spend eight billion dollars to build the space station. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Penny Chenery, owner of Secretariat, displays her happiness in her clubhouse box in the Belmont Park, Elmont, New York, June 9, 1973, after her colt won the Belmont Stakes and became the first horse in 25 years to win racing’s Triple Crown. (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal)

James A. Hood and Vivian J. Malone of Alabama pose in New York, June 9, 1963. Alabama Gov. George Wallace said he would personally bar them from registering at the University of Alabama despite a restraining order. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Senator Joseph Welch, special Army counsel in the McCarthy-Army Senate hearings testifies in the afternoon session in Washington, D.C., June 9, 1954, when he engaged in a bitter verbal battle with McCarthy. He ponders the events of the preceding minutes as McCarthy answers question in direct examination by Roy jenkins, acting Senate committee counsel. (AP Photo)

One of the wonders of the modern world and a favorite vacation sight is mighty Hoover Dam with giant Lake Mead winding back through the spectacular canyons, June 9, 1953. (AP Photo)

English crew taking former U.S. warship out of New York Harbor, June 9, 1941. (AP Photo)

Country-pop singer Billy Ray Cyrus performs in Nashville on June 9, 1992. Cyrus’s song “Achy Breaky Heart” has topped the charts. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Former White House secretary Fawn Hall appears on June 9, 1987, before the congressional committees investigating the Iran-Contra affair on Capitol Hill. Hall, her mood growing somber, described to the committees how she shredded pounds of key documents in the Iran-Contra affair, altered others and smuggled still others to her boss, Lt. Col Oliver North. (AP Photo/Lana Harris)

Singer/songwriter Bob Dylan opens his “True Confessions” tour in the San Diego Sports Arena to a sold-out house of about 17,000, June 9, 1986. It is Dylan’s first U.S. tour since 1981. Also appearing with Dylan is Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. (AP Photo/Howard Lipin)

Jesse Owens, an American Olympic athlete, is making a nostalgic visit June 9, 1964 to the scene of his great 1936 Olympic triumph in Munich, Germany. Owens is helping with an American television film recalling his capture of three gold medals in the Munich Olympics 28 years ago. Owens shows the score board at the Olympic Stadium where his name was shown three times. (AP Photo)

Jesse Owens, 50, four-time gold medalist at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, crouches in starting position on the track, during a nostalgic visit at the scene of his triumphs, at Olympia Stadium in West Berlin, on June 9, 1964. (AP Photo)

Vice President Richard Nixon reads a newspaper headlining President Eisenhower’s operation as he sits in his automobile just before leaving his Washington home for his office in the Senate Office Building, June 9, 1956. (AP Photo/Bill Achatz)

Walt Disney checks over some of the horses that will be used on the huge merry-go-round to be erected in the center of the Fantasyland section of Disneyland at Anaheim, California on June 9, 1955. These are all old, hand-carved horses that Disney scouted the country for and they are being restored to new at the Disneyland workshops. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

Warren Burger, St. Paul, Miss., addresses the Republican National Conventional during the battle over seating delegates from Georgia in Chicago, July 10, 1952. He spoke for the pro-Eisenhower 17-man delegation which was seated when the convention voted to accept the minority report of the credentials committee. (AP Photo)

From the shoulders of cheering, singing supporters, Dalton Trumbo, left, and John Howard Lawson, Hollywood writers, make farewell speeches, June 9, 1950, as they prepare to leave Penn Station in New York for Washington, D.C., where they are to start serving one-year prison terms for contempt of Congress. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

General view of the opening session of the Republican National Convention in the Chicago Coliseum June 9, 1920 with William Hays, chairman of the Republican Committee intoducing Senator Harry Cabot Lodge before his keynote address. (AP Photo)

Ten years ago: Spain became the fourth and largest country to ask Europe to rescue its failing banks (however, the bailout was averted). Maria Sharapova won the French Open, defeating Sara Errani 6-3, 6-2 to complete the career Grand Slam.

Five years ago: Punching back a day after his fired FBI director’s damaging testimony, President Donald Trump accused James Comey of lying to Congress and said he was “100 percent” willing to testify under oath about their conversations. Actor Adam West, TV’s “Batman,” died in Los Angeles at age 88.

One year ago: The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline said it was pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to persuade the Biden administration to reverse its cancellation of the company’s permit; the partially built line was intended to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Nebraska. The White House dropped executive orders from the Trump era that were intended to ban the popular apps TikTok and WeChat; officials said there would be a new review aimed at identifying national security risks with software applications tied to China.

Today’s Birthdays: Media analyst Marvin Kalb is 92. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 83. Author Letty Cottin Pogrebin is 83. Rock musician Mick Box (Uriah Heep) is 75. Retired MLB All-Star Dave Parker is 71. Film composer James Newton Howard is 71. Mystery author Patricia Cornwell is 66. Actor Michael J. Fox is 61. Writer-producer Aaron Sorkin is 61. Actor Johnny Depp is 59. Actor Gloria Reuben is 58. Gospel singer-actress Tamela Mann is 56. Rock musician Dean Felber (Hootie & the Blowfish) is 55. Rock musician Dean Dinning is 55. Musician Ed Simons is 52. Actor Keesha Sharp is 49. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Dailey (Dailey & Vincent) is 47. Actor Michaela Conlin is 44. Actor Natalie Portman is 41. Actor Mae Whitman is 34. Actor Lucien Laviscount is 30.