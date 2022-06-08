Today is Wednesday, June 8, the 159th day of 2022. There are 206 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 8, 1864, Abraham Lincoln was nominated for another term as president during the National Union (Republican) Party’s convention in Baltimore.

On this date:

In A.D. 632, the prophet Muhammad died in Medina.

In 1867, modern American architect Frank Lloyd Wright was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin.

In 1953, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that restaurants in the District of Columbia could not refuse to serve Blacks. Eight tornadoes struck Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, killing 126 people.

In 1966, a merger was announced between the National and American Football Leagues, to take effect in 1970.

In 1967, during the six-day Middle East war, 34 American servicemen were killed when Israel attacked the USS Liberty, a Navy intelligence-gathering ship in the Mediterranean Sea. (Israel later said the Liberty had been mistaken for an Egyptian vessel.)

In 1968, authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1978, a jury in Clark County, Nevada, ruled the so-called “Mormon will,” purportedly written by the late billionaire Howard Hughes, was a forgery.

In 1995, U.S. Marines rescued Capt. Scott O’Grady, whose F-16C fighter jet had been shot down by Bosnian Serbs on June 2. Mickey Mantle received a liver transplant at a Dallas hospital; however, the baseball great died two months later.

In 2008, the average price of regular gas crept up to $4 a gallon.

In 2009, North Korea’s highest court sentenced American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee to 12 years’ hard labor for trespassing and “hostile acts.” (The women were pardoned in early August 2009 after a trip to Pyongyang by former President Bill Clinton.)

In 2015, siding with the White House in a foreign-policy power struggle with Congress, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Americans born in the disputed city of Jerusalem could not list Israel as their birthplace on passports.

In 2020, thousands of mourners gathered at a church in Houston for a service for George Floyd, as his death during an arrest in Minneapolis continued to stoke protests in America and beyond over racial injustice.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama declared “the private sector is doing fine,” prompting Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney to ask, “Is he really that out of touch?” (Obama quickly clarified his remarks, saying it was “absolutely clear that the economy is not doing fine.”) In Cairo, Egypt, a mob of hundreds of men assaulted women holding a march demanding an end to sexual harassment.

Five years ago: Former FBI Director James Comey, testifying before Congress, asserted that President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign. British Prime Minister Theresa May’s strategy of calling an early election backfired as her Conservatives lost their majority in Parliament. Actor Glenne Headly died in Santa Monica, California, at age 62.

One year ago: A bipartisan Senate report on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol found a broad intelligence breakdown across multiple agencies, along with widespread law enforcement and military failures; there were clear warnings and tips that right-wing extremist groups and other supporters of former President Donald Trump were planning to “storm the Capitol” with weapons and possibly infiltrate the tunnel system underneath it, but that intelligence never made it to top leaders. Ratko Mladic, the military chief known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” for orchestrating genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Balkan nation’s 1992-95 war, lost his final legal battle when U.N. judges affirmed his life sentence.

A view from a South Korean front line lookout post along the 38th parallel, on the immediate left is South Korea on June 8, 1950. Communists control the territory in right background and the valley which follows a winding course in the center distance. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Emile Griffith is hoisted by handlers in ring after split decision victory over Luis Rodriguez for the Welterweight world championship at New Yorks Madison Square Garden on June 8, 1963. Griffith regained the crown and became the first man even to win the title three times. (AP Photo)

This is an aerial view of St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue in New York City as pallbearers carry the casket of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy from the church on June 8, 1968. After the service, a twenty-one car train carried the late senator and his family and friends 226 miles to Washington, D.C. He rests at Arlington National Cemetery. (AP Photo)

Edward M. Kennedy, center, stands with the widow of his brother, Robert F. Kennedy, during his funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, June 8, 1968. (AP Photo)

A South Vietnameses refugee family huddles under Poncho at My Chanh, north of Hue, on June 8, 1972 as they wait for transportation south after fleeing from the North Vietnamese held village north of the My Chanh River. The river is the governments northern most defense line since the fall of Quang Tri. (AP Photo/Koichiro Morita)

Confident look from British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as she faced newsmen at Conservative Party headquarters in London, June 8, 1983 the eve of polling in the British General Elections in which her party expects to be returned to office with a landslide win. Polling is on June 9 with a declaration of early results in the early hours of Friday. (AP Photo)

Los Angeles Lakers Earvin “Magic” Johnson walks through Logan Airport in Boston, Saturday afternoon, June 8, 1985 after a flight from California with teammates. The Lakers will face the Boston Celtics tomorrow in game 6 of the NBA Playoffs at Boston Garden. (AP Photo/Jim Macmillian)

FILE – In this June 8, 1982 file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, on Centennial, and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, go horseback riding on the grounds of Windsor Castle, England. It is not often that the president of the United States needs to seek fashion advice. But when Ronald Reagan was getting ready for a visit to England as a guest of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1982, his people had an important question for the Brits: Just what does one wear to go riding with the queen in the magnificent horse country surrounding Windsor Castle? The answer: Something smart, but casual, of course. Riding boots, breeches and a turtleneck sweater would do fine _ no need for formal riding attire. The fashion inquiry is but one tidbit contained in nearly 500 pages of formerly Confidential documents relating to the Reagan visit being made public Friday, Dec. 28, 2012 by Britains National Archives. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File)

A group of about 200 Arabs carrying signs and holding a Syrian flag, marched in demonstration near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 8, 1967. Nearby, in Lafayette Square, a larger group of Jewish-Americans held a rally. (AP Photo)

Through early morning mist, women wrapped from head to toe in black walk the steep stone pathways to their houses in the ancient village of Shehara, North Yemen, June 8, 1982. Strangers are not welcome in such villages. Says one guide, “You don’t approach Shehara unannounced. Otherwise they shoot you.” (AP Photo/Earleen Tatro)

Almost 300 Italian-Americans gather in front of Manhattan Supreme Court to protest an impending suit to ban them from mass picketing of the FBI offices, June 8, 1970. (AP Photo)

A group of American assault troops who stormed Normandy, France take time out for food on June 8, 1944. (AP Photo, File)

Placards jibing at him were displayed by strikers at a mass meeting as Richard T. Frankenstein, CIO aviation director, appealed to them to return to their jobs at the strike-closed North African Aviation Corp plant at Inglewood, California June 8, 1941. Other speakers sharply criticized Frankensteins plea, and the estimated 3000 workers were denied a chance to vote on whether they wished to return to work when a ruling was announced that a mail vote or a ballot at a special meeting would have to be taken. A threat to order the army to open the plant was made by President Roosevelt. (AP Photo)

Five American and ten British war heroes ride along broadway in a parade in New York, June 8, 1942. The parade was the highlight of the day-long ceremonies held in their honor. Flags and ticker tape added to the festivities. (AP Photo)

Jimmy Givens, hard-hitting Clevelander, stands over Lloyd Marshall of California as Marshall goes down for the count June 8, 1943 in Cleveland. Givens successfully defended his light heavyweight title by knocking out Marshall in 13th round of theIr title fight at Cleveland Stadium. (AP Photo)

U.S. Army Air Forces B-29 bombers raid targets in Osaka, Japan, on June 8, 1945. (AP Photo)

This is a view of the track at Tokyo’s horse race track, June 8, 1948. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh ride on June 8, 1948 from London’s Guildhall to the Mansion House, after attending colorful ceremonies at which the duke received the Freedom of the City of London and was inducted into the worshipful society of fishmongers. (AP Photo)

Here at the C.T. Dearing company comic books pages come off the huge four color presses and are checked by pressmen, June 8, 1950 in Louisville. Bill Schott checks the printing. (AP Photo/H.B. Littell)

A tribal chief in western clothing and another in native dress with paint around his eyes are seen at a meeting in Leopoldville, Congo on June 8, 1960. They are among chiefs who will elect nine of their number to the provincial council of Leopoldville province after independence on June 30. (AP Photo/Dennis Lee Royle)

An F104 chase plane, center, goes down in flames over the Mojave Desert after a June 8, 1966 collision with the giant XB70A research bomber, left. Other planes were flying in formation in background when crash occurred killing Joseph A. Walker, pilot of the F104, and Maj. Carl Cross, bomber copilot of the XB70A. (AP Photo)

Members of the Oglala Sioux tribe raise a teepee for their spiritual leaders at the Chief Gall resort near Mobridge, S.D. June 8, 1974, the site of the American Indian Movement treaty convention. AIM officials estimate some 2,000 persons will attend the nine-day convention. (AP Photo/JM)

Jim Henson and his “Muppet” Kermit the Frog pose at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on June 8, 1982. (AP Photo/Bill Polo)

British soldiers, wounded in the first assault wave to hit the beaches of France in the June 6th Invasion, leave an LST at the British coast on their return to their homeland for hospitalization, June 8, 1944. (AP Photo)

American assault troops, having gained the comparative safety of a chalk cliff, in Normandy, on June 8, 1944, take a breather before moving on into the interior of the continent. (AP Photo)

A view looking up The Mall, London, during the Victory-Day parade of the Allied services on June 8, 1946. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Millicent Martin is 88. Actor James Darren is 86. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 82. Singer Chuck Negron is 80. Musician Boz Scaggs is 78. Author Sara Paretsky is 75. Actor Sonia Braga is 72. Actor Kathy Baker is 72. Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 71. Actor Griffin Dunne is 67. “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams is 65. Actor-director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 64. Singer Mick Hucknall (Simply Red) is 62. Musician Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran) is 60. R&B singer Doris Pearson (Five Star) is 56. Actor Julianna Margulies is 55. Actor Dan Futterman is 55. Actor David Sutcliffe is 53. Actor Kent Faulcon is 52. R&B singer Nicci Gilbert is 52. Actor Kelli Williams is 52. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is 52. Actor Mark Feuerstein is 51. Contemporary Christian musician Mike Scheuchzer (MercyMe) is 47. Actor Eion Bailey is 46. Former tennis player Lindsay Davenport is 46. Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) is 45. TV personality-actress Maria Menounos is 44. Country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 44. Blues-rock musician Derek Trucks (The Derek Trucks Band) is 43. Rock singer Alex Band (The Calling) is 41. Folk-bluegrass singer-musician Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek, I’m With Her) is 41. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters is 39. Actor Torrey DeVitto is 38. Tennis player Jelena Ostapenko is 25. U.S. Olympic track gold medalist Athing Mu is 20.