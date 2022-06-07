Today is Tuesday, June 7, the 158th day of 2022. There are 207 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 7, 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Griswold v. Connecticut, struck down, 7-2, a Connecticut law used to prosecute a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Haven for providing contraceptives to married couples.

On this date:

In 1712, Pennsylvania’s colonial assembly voted to ban the further importation of slaves.

In 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia offered a resolution to the Continental Congress stating “That these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States.”

In 1848, French painter and sculptor Paul Gauguin was born in Paris.

In 1892, Homer Plessy, a “Creole of color,” was arrested for refusing to leave a whites-only car of the East Louisiana Railroad. (Ruling on his case, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld “separate but equal” racial segregation, a concept it renounced in 1954.)

In 1929, the sovereign state of Vatican City came into existence as copies of the Lateran Treaty were exchanged in Rome.

In 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in a decisive victory for American naval forces over Imperial Japan, marking a turning point in the Pacific War.

In 1967, author-critic Dorothy Parker, famed for her caustic wit, died in New York at age 73.

In 1981, Israeli military planes destroyed a nuclear power plant in Iraq, a facility the Israelis charged could have been used to make nuclear weapons.

In 1993, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that religious groups could sometimes meet on school property after hours. Ground was broken for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

In 1998, in a crime that shocked the nation, James Byrd Jr., a 49-year-old Black man, was hooked by a chain to a pickup truck and dragged to his death in Jasper, Texas. (Two white men were later sentenced to death; one of them, Lawrence Russell Brewer, was executed in 2011 and the other, John William King, was executed in April 2019. A third defendant received life with the possibility of parole.)

In 2006, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the founder of al-Qaida in Iraq, was killed by a U.S. airstrike on his safe house. The U.S. Senate rejected a constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage.

In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump claimed their parties’ presidential nominations following contests in New Jersey, California, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Ten years ago: Attorney General Eric Holder clashed with Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee seeking more information about a flawed gun-trafficking investigation in Arizona known as “Operation Fast and Furious.” Bob Welch, a former member of Fleetwood Mac who went on to write songs and record several hits during a solo career, died in Nashville.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump announced his choice to replace James Comey a day ahead of the ousted FBI director’s congressional testimony, tapping Christopher Wray, a white-collar defense lawyer with a strong law enforcement background. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a stunning pair of deadly attacks on Iran’s parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Keith Urban picked up four CMT Music Awards in Nashville, including video of the year.

One year ago: A unanimous Supreme Court ruled that thousands of people living in the U.S. for humanitarian reasons were ineligible to apply to become permanent residents. Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22, from a prominent South Carolina legal family, were found shot and killed on their family’s land. (In the aftermath of the deaths, Maggie Murdaugh’s husband, Alex Murdaugh, would be jailed on dozens of charges, including the theft of millions of dollars in legal settlements.) An express train barreled into another train that had derailed minutes earlier in southern Pakistan, killing more than 60 people.

Damage to Egyptian planes on an unidentified airfield after they had been bombed by Israeli planes, June 7, 1967. (AP Photo)

Their mascot sits up front as troops in the Americal Division ride on armored personnel carrier at Duy Xuyen, South Vietnam, 25 miles southwest of Da Nang on June 7, 1971. American troops are participating in operation in the area with South Vietnamese soldiers from the South Vietnamese 51st regiment. (AP Photo)

The first landings were made in France by the Airborne forces. The whole operation planned to take place with great precision was the result of months of careful training. Paratroops sitting with their kits ready for emplaning in France on June 7, 1944. They have a Union Jack which will be one of the first to be planted on French soil by our forces. (AP Photo)

Everglades National Park workers pump water from a 30 foot deep well trying to save some of the fish and animals in the park by getting water into the canals in Florida, June 7, 1965. It turned out to be a losing battle, though. The water seeped into the ground as fast as it was pumped out. (AP Photo)

Premier Chou En-Lai met in a hospital in Peking on June 7, 1975, President Ferdinand El Marcos of the Philippines and his wife Mrs. Imelda R. Marcos, his two daughters and other distinguished Philippine guests. Premier Chou shaking hands with President. Marcos. (AP Photo)

Former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter, right, drew about 5,000 people to Youngstown’s Federal Plaza in Youngstown, Ohio, in his quest for support in Tuesday’s Ohio Democratic primary, June 7, 1976. The presidential hopeful waded into the crowd, shaking hands and signing autographs. Carter, speaking to the largest crowd to assemble during his Ohio campaign, said 1976 would be a Democratic year because of the Watergate aftermath and other national ills. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives congratulations from wellwishers during her brief walkabout, in London, on June 7, 1977, as part of her hectic day’s programme of activity for her Silver Jubilee, celebrating 25-years of her reign. The Queen also attended a service at nearby St. Paul’s Cathedral and a banquet at The Guildhall. (AP Photo/Rider)

Democratic Mayor Edward Koch of New York City makes his points as he takes his plea for urban fiscal relief to the Republican Party Platform Committee in New York, Friday, June 7, 1980. Koch told the committee about urban problems and stressed that he was testifying on behalf of all cities and not solely as a Democrat. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

Claus von Bulow, second from right, does not answer reporters questions as he strides away from Providence Superior Court after deliberations ended for the day in his attempted murder case, Friday, June 7, 1985, Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Dave Tenenbaum)

George Foreman, center, tries to assist Tommy Morrison, right, after Foreman threw a low blow during the 8th round of WBO Heavyweight Championship fight in Las Vegas, Monday, June 7, 1993. Referee Mills Lane, left, separates the fighters. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

This is a close up of a Barracuda caught by George Witmor of St. Augustine, June 7, 1949. (AP Photo)

Berlin had its great gliding flight day, June 7, 1931. The gliding flight now belongs to the sports more and more practiced by the German Flyers. Picture shows the successful start of a glider. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Queen Mary paid a visit to the Royal Tournament, the annual display in which sailors, soldiers and airman take part, at the Olympia Exhibition Hall. Queen Mary inspecting a guard of honour inside Olympia on her arrival, in London, on June 7, 1937. (AP Photo)

Wreaths are thrown into the sea during a memorial service for the submarine HMS Thetis N25 on June 7, 1939 on the site of the sinking in Liverpool Bay on the Irish Sea. Some 99 lives were lost. Relatives are on the ship in the background, H.M. Minesweeper HMS Hebe J24. In the foreground is the crew-lined rail of H.M. Minesweeper HMS Seagull J85. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

General Maurice Gamelin, General Officer commanding the French Armies, is on a four days visit to England. He went to the staff college at Minley and is seen inspecting an anti-tank gun at Aldershot, on June 7, 1939. (AP Photo)

A mysterious explosion, reminiscent of a bombing raid, demolished a block of flats and blasted homes in a south-east London street near the Elephant and Castle on June 6. At least 18 persons were killed and scores injured. Many are missing and rescue workers dug feverishly all night and again this morning to release those trapped in the debris. A view of the devastation caused by the explosion with rescue work in progress in London, June 7, 1942. (AP Photo)

Soldiers, sailors and marines who roamed the street of Los Angeles, June 7, 1943, looking for hoodlums in zoot suits, stopped this streetcar during their search. Crowds jammed downtown streets to watch the service men tear clothing off the zoot suiters they caught. (AP Photo)

Norway’s King Haakon and Crown Princess Martha, acknowledge the cheers of their people as they drive through Oslo, Norway, on June 7, 1945. The King and his family have been in exile for five years during the German occupation. (AP Photo)

General view of St. Sebastian Gate, one of the most impressive and best maintained gates of the old Roman city wall. June 7, 1957 photo. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

The largest and longest vessel ever built on the Great Lakes, the 729-foot ore carrier SS Edmund Fitzgerald, slides into the launching basin, on June 7, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan. Two more months of interior work remain, before the $8,000,000 ship is put into service. Her capacity will be 26,000 tons and her speed up to 16 miles per hour. (AP Photo)

Actors Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton are shown filming a love scene for “Cleopatra,” June 7, 1962, at Cinecitta Studios near Rome. (AP Photo/Walter Attenni)

A stray dog on the pitch, at Rancagua, Chile, delayed England forward Bobby Charlton from taking a corner kick, during the World Cup match against Bulgaria, on June 7, 1962. The natch ended in a 0 – 0 draw. (AP Photo)

Arthur Ashe, U.S.A., is shown in play in the second round match of the men’s singles at the Kent Lawn Tennis Championships at Beckenham, Kent, England on June 7, 1966. (AP Photo/Bob Dear)

Today’s Birthdays: Movie director James Ivory is 94. Actor Virginia McKenna is 91. Singer Tom Jones is 82. Poet Nikki Giovanni is 79. Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 76. Americana singer-songwriter Willie Nile is 74. Actor Anne Twomey is 71. Actor Liam Neeson is 70. Actor Colleen Camp is 69. Author Louise Erdrich is 68. Actor William Forsythe is 67. Record producer L.A. Reid is 66. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 65. Former Vice President Mike Pence is 63. Rock singer-musician Gordon Gano (The Violent Femmes) is 59. Rock musician Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots) is 56. Rock musician Dave Navarro is 55. Actor Helen Baxendale is 52. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., is 50. Actor Karl Urban is 50. TV personality Bear Grylls is 48. Rock musician Eric Johnson (The Shins) is 46. Actor Adrienne Frantz is 44. Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 44. Actor Anna Torv is 43. Actor Larisa Oleynik is 41. Former tennis player Anna Kournikova is 41. Actor Michael Cera is 34. Actor Shelley Buckner is 33. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 32. Actor-model Emily Ratajkowski is 31. Rapper Fetty Wap is 31.