On June 6, 1944, during World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on “D-Day” as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.

In 1844, the Young Men’s Christian Association was founded in London.

In 1912, Novarupta, a volcano on the Alaska Peninsula, began a three-day eruption, sending ash as high as 100,000 feet; it was the most powerful volcanic eruption of the 20th century and ranks among the largest in recorded history.

In 1933, the first drive-in movie theater opened, in Camden, New Jersey.

In 1934, the Securities and Exchange Commission was established.

In 1939, the first Little League game was played as Lundy Lumber defeated Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In 1960, Tony Williams left The Platters for a solo career. Williams was the lead singer on The Platters’ hits “Only You,” “The Great Pretender” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

In 1962, The Beatles auditioned for producer George Martin at EMI Records in London. He signed them to a contract the following month.

In 1968, the Rolling Stones recorded the song “Sympathy for the Devil.”

Also in 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, 25 1/2 hours after he was shot by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan.

In 1969, Rod Stewart signed a solo recording contract with Mercury Records. He had previously sung for the Jeff Beck Group.

In 1971, the “Ed Sullivan Show” was canceled after 23 years. It was TV’s longest-running variety show.

In 1977, Stevie Wonder delivered an unannounced lecture to a class at UCLA studying the record industry.

Also in 1977, a sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law imposing an automatic death sentence on defendants convicted of the first-degree murder of a police officer.

In 1982, Israeli forces invaded Lebanon to drive Palestine Liberation Organization fighters out of the country. (The Israelis withdrew in June 1985.)

In 1989, burial services were held for Iran’s spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Washington state Democrat Tom Foley succeeded Jim Wright as House speaker.

In 1990, a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, declared that 2 Live Crew’s “As Nasty As They Wanna Be” was obscene. Two days later, a record store owner was charged for selling the hit rap album.

In 2001, Democrats formally assumed control of the U.S. Senate after the decision of Vermont Republican James Jeffords to become an independent.

In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that people who smoked marijuana because their doctors recommended it to ease pain could be prosecuted for violating federal drug laws.

In 2006, soul musician Billy Preston died in Scottsdale, Arizona, at age 59.

In 2020, tens of thousands rallied in cities from Australia to Europe to honor George Floyd and voice support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Massive, peaceful protests took place nationwide to demand police reform, as services for George Floyd were held in North Carolina, near his birthplace.

American golfer Bobby Jones is escorted back to the clubhouse after he is mobbed by a crowd at the British Amateur on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, on June 6, 1930. (AP Photo)

Aviator Amelia Earhart lifts herself from the cockpit of her airplane after completing a transcontinental flight in Oakland, Calif., on June 6, 1931. (AP Photo)

A special service for Pearly Kings and Queens, London Coster-mongers and licensed victuallers, so-called after their traditional costume which is covered with mother-of-pearl buttons, was heldr at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Massinger Street, Old Kent Road, South London. Three pearly Queens join in the hymns, on June 6, 1937. (AP Photo)



These thirteen pine county farmers, all charged with evading the draft, appeared in federal court in Duluth, Minn. for sentencing on May 7, 1942. They are left to right, first row: Walter Josewsky, 51, sentence postponed to June 6; David Pangerl, 42, Louis Patzoldt, 40, George W. Marquardt, 33, Elmer Patzoldt, 33 and Arnold Patzoldt, 35, each sentence —– two years. Second row, left to right: Josenh, Marquardt, 21, sentenced 15 months. Paul Marquardt, 59, leader of the group, sentence postponed to June 6; Karl Marquardt, 33, Robert Marquardt, 32, Archie Soderbeck, 28 and Delford Chapin, 22, each two years and Louis Pangerl, 51, sentence postponed to June 6. All but Chapin are related by blood of marriage ties. (AP Photo)

Gen. Dwight Eisenhower takes a snapshot of an AP photographer in Abilene, Kansas, June 6, 1952. (AP Photo/Preston Stroup)

President John Kennedy speaks to his fellow Americans from his White House office in Washington,June 6, 1961. He said his conference with Nikita Khrushchev was immensely useful and that “no spectacular program was either achieved or pretended.” Kennady and the Soviet premier met in Vienna. The president also spoke of his meeting in Paris with President Charles de Gaulle of France. (AP Photo)

Newly-graduated students of Columbia University in New York demonstrate against U.S. involvement in Vietnam, June 6, 1972, after commencement exercises. Columbia President William J. McGill also spoke against the war during his address to the graduating class. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Folk singers Joan Baez, left, and Bob Dylan entertain over 80,000 people gathered at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca. on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 1982. The event, a nuclear disarmament rally titled “Peace Sunday,” featured music, speeches and prayers. The rally is held just one day before the United Nations starts its special session on disarmament in New York. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Fashion model Marla Hanson, whose face was slashed by two attackers with a razor blade, sits next to her doctor, Ronald Levandusky, at a news conference at St. Vincent’s hospital in New York City on Friday, June 6, 1986. Hanson was attacked with a razor blade which required her to have more than 100 stitches on her face. (AP Photo/David Bookstaver)

Carrying full equipment, American assault troops move onto a beachhead code-named Omaha Beach, on the northern coast of France on June 6, 1944, during the Allied invasion of the Normandy coast. (AP Photo)

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and his wife Ethel (behind him, in white) arrive in southern Tanzania where he visited Peace Corps people, June 6, 1966. Catholic cleric with him at right is unidentified. (AP Photo)

Sportscasters Pat Summerall and Frank Gifford, center, both former professional footballers, listen as Joe Namath announces his retirement at his Manhattan Restaurant, June 6, 1969 in New York. Namath, the New York Jets quarterback who starred in the Super Bowl Game, said he was leaving football because of pressure from NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle to dispose of his restaurant interest. (AP Photo/M. Lederhandler)



One of the Libyan leader Moammar al-Gaddafis women body guards with her pistol in a holster standing by one of Gaddafis limousines in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 6, 1983 while he was attending a meeting with other African leaders to prepare the opening of the 19th OAU. (AP Photo/Saris)

Annie-Laurie Kneissl, center, daughter of Sunny von Bulow, and her brother, Prince Alexander von Auersperg, left, speak with host David Hartman after taping an interview for ABC’s “Good Morning America” show in Providence, R.I., June 6, 1985. Kneissl and von Auersperg spoke in defense of their comatose mother, as closing arguments are due in the re-trial of their stepfather Claus von Bulow, who is accused of twice attempting to murder Sunny von Bulow. (AP Photo/Peter Southwick)

Ten years ago: Business social network LinkedIn reported that some of its users’ passwords had been stolen and leaked onto the Internet. New Yorkers lined the West Side waterfront to welcome the space shuttle Enterprise as it sailed up the Hudson River to its new home aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

Five years ago: Bill Cosby’s chief accuser, Andrea Constand, took the stand at his sexual assault trial to tell her story publicly for the first time, saying the comedian groped her after giving her three blue pills that left her paralyzed and helpless. (The jury deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial, but Cosby was convicted in a second trial; Pennsylvania’s highest court would toss out that conviction.) George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander. Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, 81, once one of the world’s richest men, who was implicated in the Iran-Contra affair, died in London.

One year ago: Several ceremonies were held in France to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day, though for the second year in a row, commemorations were marked by virus travel restrictions that prevented many veterans and families of fallen soldiers from attending. Roger Federer withdrew from the French Open, a day after a four-set third-round victory, in order to rest before Wimbledon.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 83. Country singer Joe Stampley is 79. Jazz musician Monty Alexander is 78. Actor Robert Englund is 75. Folk singer Holly Near is 73. Singer Dwight Twilley is 71. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is 70. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 70. Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 67. International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 66. Actor Amanda Pays is 63. Comedian Colin Quinn is 63. Record producer Jimmy Jam is 63. Rock musician Steve Vai is 62. Rock singer-musician Tom Araya (Slayer) is 61. Actor Jason Isaacs is 59. Actor Anthony Starke is 59. Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 56. Actor Max Casella is 55. Actor Paul Giamatti is 55. R&B singer Damion Hall (Guy) is 54. Rock musician James “Munky” Shaffer (Korn) is 52. TV correspondent Natalie Morales is 50. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 49. Rapper-rocker Uncle Kracker is 48. Actor Sonya Walger is 48. Actor Staci Keanan is 47. Jazz singer Somi is 46. Actor Amber Borycki is 39. Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 15.