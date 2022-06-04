Today in History

Today is Saturday, June 4, the 155th day of 2022. There are 210 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 4, 1942, the World War II Battle of Midway began, resulting in a decisive American victory against Japan and marking the turning point of the war in the Pacific.

On this date:

In 1812, the U.S. House of Representatives approved, 79-49, a declaration of war against Britain.

In 1919, Congress approved the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which said that the right to vote could not be denied or abridged based on gender. The amendment was sent to the states for ratification.

In 1939, the German ocean liner MS St. Louis, carrying more than 900 Jewish refugees from Germany, was turned away from the Florida coast by U.S. officials.

In 1940, during World War II, the Allied military evacuation of some 338,000 troops from Dunkirk, France, ended. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill declared: “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”

In 1944, U-505, a German submarine, was captured by a U.S. Navy task group in the south Atlantic; it was the first such capture of an enemy vessel at sea by the U.S. Navy since the War of 1812. The U.S. Fifth Army began liberating Rome.

On June 4, 1963, The Searchers released their debut single, a cover of The Drifters’ “Sweets for My Sweet.”

In 1967, “The Monkees” TV show won an Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series.

Also in 1967, “Mission: Impossible” won outstanding dramatic series, “The Monkees” outstanding comedy series at the 19th Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 1973, Murry Wilson, the father of Beach Boys Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, died of a heart attack at age 55. He managed the band at the beginning of its career.

In 1984, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band released their “Born in the USA” album.

In 1985, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling striking down an Alabama law providing for a daily minute of silence in public schools.

In 1986, Jonathan Jay Pollard, a former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst, pleaded guilty in Washington to conspiring to deliver information related to the national defense to Israel. (Pollard, sentenced to life in prison, was released on parole on Nov. 20, 2015; he moved to Israel after completing parole in December 2020.)

In 1989, a gas explosion in the Soviet Union engulfed two passing trains, killing 575.

In 1990, Dr. Jack Kevorkian carried out his first publicly assisted suicide, helping Janet Adkins, a 54-year-old Alzheimer’s patient from Portland, Oregon, end her life in Oakland County, Michigan.

In 1991, Billy Crystal got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His movie “City Slickers” opened a few days later.

In 1992, the “young Elvis” stamp beat out the “Vegas Elvis” stamp in a contest conducted by the U.S. Postal Service. More than a million votes were tallied.

In 1997, bassist Ronnie Lane of Small Faces died after a battle with multiple sclerosis at his home in Trinidad, Colorado. Lane was 51. That same day, the body of singer Jeff Buckley was found floating in a riverfront harbor in Memphis, Tennessee. Buckley was 30.

Also in 1997, actor Matthew Perry entered a drug rehabilitation program for addiction to prescription painkillers.

In 2000, rapper Eminem was arrested outside a club in Warren, Michigan, on two felony weapons accounts. Police say he used an unloaded pistol to hit a man kissing his wife. He was later sentenced to probation and fines.

In 2005, Creed announced their breakup. They have since reunited.

In 2007, Paris Hilton began serving a 23-day jail sentence for breaking probation. She was transferred after three days to her own home for house arrest after she developed a psychological condition. She later returned to jail to finish her sentence.

In 1998, a federal judge sentenced Terry Nichols to life in prison for his role in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

In 2020, in the first of a series of memorials set for three cities over six days, celebrities, musicians and political leaders gathered in front of George Floyd’s golden casket in Minneapolis.

This general view shows U.S. Route 19 winding through the Appalachian Mountains in West Virginia on June 4, 1949. (AP Photo)

The Monkees pose with their Emmy award at the 19th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Calif. on June 4, 1967. They won for best comedy series and best comedy direction for their television program “The Monkees.” The group members are, from left to right, Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones, Peter Tork, and Micky Dolenz. (AP Photo)

Graduating cadets throw their hats in the air after commencement ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., June 4, 1969. The class of 1969 numbered 800. (AP Photo)

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, left, and former U.S. President Ronald Reagan shake hands during a photo opportunity before their breakfast meeting at the Soviet Consul General’s residence in San Francisco, Ca., Monday morning on June 4, 1990. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko)

Thousands of British and French troops massed on the beach of Channel port in Dunkirk, France on June 4, 1940 awaiting ships to return them to England. British reports estimated 335,000 allied troops were evacuated from the German held pocket in Flanders in what was described as the greatest retreat in military history. (AP Photo)

A group of mournful nuns watch in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican as the body of Pope John XXIII is carried across the square from the papal apartment, June 4, 1963. The pontiff will lie in state at the main altar of St. Peter’s Basilica. (AP Photo)

Joining hands and singing in tribute at a memorial service for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., are, from left, Jerry Wurf, president, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO; Coretta Scott King, widow of the slain civil rights leader; Bernard Lee; and Rev. Ralph Abernathy, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The service was held at the AFSCME convention in Miami Beach, Florida, June 4, 1968. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

Britain?s Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher talks with U.S. President Ronald Reagan as they walk in the garden of the American Ambassador?s residence in Paris, Friday, June 4, 1982. Both leaders are in France for the Summit to be held at the Palace of Versailles which begins with a opening session on Saturday. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is surrounded by security men and crowds as she continued her election campaigning in the St. Johns Wood district of London on Saturday, June 4, 1983. Britain goes to the polls in a General Election on June 9. (AP Photo/John Redman)

Former President Ronald Reagan reaches to shake hands with Raisa Gorbachev after he and Nancy Reagan exchanged gifts with Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife, Raisa, at the residence of the Soviet Consul General on Monday, June 4, 1990 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko)

Terry Nichols, left, is led by U.S. Marshals from the United States Court House in Wichita, Kan., Wednesday, May 10, 1995. Nichols was charged Wedesday in connection with the Oklahoma City bombing. He is the second person charged in connection with the bombing. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Radio talk show host G. Gordon Liddy addresses the committee of 1776 a pro-gun 2nd Amendment rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial, June 4, 1995 in Washington. The group is calling for the rescission of certain gun laws. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)

Ten years ago: With President Barack Obama standing off to the side, former President Bill Clinton warned during a fundraiser in New York that a Mitt Romney presidency would be “calamitous” for the nation and the world. Al-Qaida’s second-in-command, Abu Yahya al-Libi, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in North Waziristan, Pakistan.

Five years ago: Alfredo del Mazo of the governing PRI party was elected governor of the state of Mexico in a hotly disputed contest marred by charges of irregularities. Elite rock climber Alex Honnold became the first to climb alone to the top of the massive granite wall known as El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without ropes or safety gear.

One year ago: A federal judge overturned California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, calling it a “failed experiment” that violated people’s constitutional right to bear arms. Facebook said former President Donald Trump’s accounts would be suspended for two years, following a finding that Trump stoked violence ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, a girl born in California and named Lilibet Diana in a tribute both to Queen Elizabeth II and to the prince’s late mother, Princess Diana. Actor Clarence Williams III, who played undercover cop Linc Hayes on the TV series ‘The Mod Squad,’ died in Los Angeles at 81.

Today’s Birthdays: Sex therapist and media personality Dr. Ruth Westheimer is 94. Actor Bruce Dern is 86. Musician Roger Ball is 78. Actor-singer Michelle Phillips is 78. Jazz musician Anthony Braxton is 77. Rock musician Danny Brown (The Fixx) is 71. Actor Parker Stevenson is 70. Actor Keith David is 66. Blues singer-musician Tinsley Ellis is 65. Actor Eddie Velez is 64. Singer-musician El DeBarge is 61. Actor Julie White is 61. Actor Lindsay Frost is 60. Actor Sean Pertwee is 58. Former tennis player Andrea Jaeger is 57. Opera singer Cecilia Bartoli is 56. R&B singer Al B. Sure! is 54. Actor Scott Wolf is 54. Actor-comedian Rob Huebel is 53. Comedian Horatio Sanz is 53. Actor James Callis is 51. Actor Noah Wyle is 51. Rock musician Stefan Lessard (The Dave Matthews Band) is 48. Actor-comedian Russell Brand is 47. Actor Angelina Jolie is 47. Actor Theo Rossi is 47. Alt-country singer Kasey Chambers is 46. Actor Robin Lord Taylor is 44. Rock musician JoJo Garza (Los Lonely Boys) is 42. Model Bar Refaeli is 37. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evan Lysacek is 37. Americana singer Shakey Graves is 35. Rock musician Zac Farro is 32.