Today is Friday, June 3, the 154th day of 2022. There are 211 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 3, 1989, Chinese army troops began their sweep of Beijing to crush student-led pro-democracy demonstrations.

On this date:

In 1621, the Dutch West India Co. received its charter for a trade monopoly in parts of the Americas and Africa.

In 1888, the poem “Casey at the Bat” by Ernest Lawrence Thayer was first published in the San Francisco Daily Examiner.

In 1935, the French liner Normandie set a record on its maiden voyage, arriving in New York after crossing the Atlantic in just four days.

In 1937, Edward, The Duke of Windsor, who had abdicated the British throne, married Wallis Simpson in a private ceremony in Monts, France.

In 1962, Air France Flight 007, a U.S.-bound Boeing 707, crashed while attempting to take off from Orly Airport near Paris; all but two of the 132 people aboard were killed.

In 1965, astronaut Edward H. White became the first American to “walk” in space during the flight of Gemini 4.

In 1977, the United States and Cuba agreed to set up diplomatic interests sections in each other’s countries; Cuba also announced the immediate release of 10 Americans jailed on drug charges.

In 1989, Iran’s spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, died.

In 2008, Barack Obama claimed the Democratic presidential nomination, speaking in the same St. Paul, Minnesota, arena where Republicans would be holding their national convention in September 2008.

In 2011, physician-assisted suicide advocate Dr. Jack Kevorkian died at a Michigan hospital at 83. Actor James Arness (TV: “Gunsmoke”), 88, died in Brentwood, California.

In 2016, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali died at a hospital in Scottsdale, Arizona, at age 74.

In 2020, prosecutors charged three more police officers in the death of George Floyd and filed a new, tougher charge of second-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, the officer who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck. (Chauvin would be convicted on all charges.) Defense Secretary Mark Esper took issue with President Donald Trump’s threats to use the full force of the military to quell street protests. Enforcing a curfew, police in New York City moved in on crowds of demonstrators, at times blasting people with pepper spray.

Ten years ago: A Dana Air MD-83 jetliner carrying 153 people crashed on the outskirts of Lagos, Nigeria, killing everyone on board and at least 10 people on the ground. The River Thames became a royal highway as Queen Elizabeth II led a motley but majestic flotilla of more than 1,000 vessels to mark her Diamond Jubilee. Tiger Woods birdied three of his last four holes to win the Memorial, closing with a 5-under 67.

Five years ago: A white van slammed into pedestrians on London Bridge, killing eight people; the three attackers were shot and killed by police. SpaceX launched its first recycled cargo ship to the International Space Station. Former major leaguer Jimmy Piersall, who bared his soul about his struggles with mental illness in his book “Fear Strikes Out,” died in Wheaton, Illinois, at age 87. Albert Pujols of the Angels hit a grand slam for his 600th homer during the fourth inning of Los Angeles’ 7-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

One year ago: California workplace regulators approved controversial rules that allowed workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. United Airlines said it was hoping to bring back supersonic travel before the end of the decade; the airline announced plans to buy 15 jets from Boom Supersonic. A former colleague confirmed the death of celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey, who had defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler; Bailey was 87.

The Rev. Billy Graham preaches to a crowd at Municipal Convention Hall on the fiftieth anniversary of the American Baptist Convention, June 3, 1957, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo)

The Titan II rocket carrying the Gemini IV spacecraft on its nose lifts from launch pad LC-19 at Cape Kennedy, Fla., at 10:15 am, EST, June 3, 1965. The crew members of the Gemini IV mission are astronauts James H. McDivitt, commander, and Edward H. White II, pilot. On their third orbit, White left the vehicle for a 20-minute “walk” in space. (AP Photo)

Gen. Moshe Dayan talks to newsmen in Tel Aviv as he holds his first press conference, June 3, 1967, after taking the post of Minister of Defense. (AP Photo)

New York Mets’ Willie Mays, center, shows John F. Kennedy Jr., left, the proper grip on the bat June 3, 1972, in the dugout at New York’s Shea Stadium. At right is Eric Von Huguley, a friend who joined young John in a visit to the Mets dugout before the game against the Atlanta Braves.(AP Photo)

Brazilian player Zico, no. 8, scores the goal at the end of the World Cup match between Brazil and Sweden, in Mar Del Plata, Argentina, on June 3, 1978. The goal was disallowed by Welsh referee Clive Thomas as full time had been blown. Swedish goalkeeper Ronnie Hellstrom, no 1, Swedish defender Ingemar Erlandson, no 5, and Brazilian forward Reinaldo, no 9, are seen during the attempt.(AP Photo)

Greek Air Force officers carry an urn containing the ashes of opera star Maria Callas on June 3, 1979, in the Aegean Sea. The urn, wrapped in a Greek flag, was brought from Paris and her ashes were spread over the waters of the sea in accordance with her last wishes. Callas died two years before on Sept. 16, 1977. (AP Photo)

Spanish Civil War at Zaragoza show part played by German volunteer fliers in Insurgents? cause. A swift pursuit takes off to aid Insurgent war planes on June 3, 1939. (AP Photo)



A 1,000 pound steel beam, accompanied by a six foot pine tree and an American flag, scared 770 feet through the air to top out the tallest skyscraper in the West – the Bank of Americas new world headquarters building in San Francisco, June 3, 1968. The 52-story building, center, dwarfs the 34-story Hartford Building, left, and the 43-story Wells Fargo Building at right. Scene looks east toward San Francisco Bay. (AP Photo)

Newswoman Walters Barbara shown on NBC-TV’s Today Show on June 3, 1976. (A Photo/Dave Pickoff)

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill.,with his wife Michelle, before speaking at a primary night rally Tuesday, June 3, 2008, in St. Paul, Minn. Obama claimed the Democratic presidential nomination that Tuesday evening. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Sailors inspect damage to the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Frank E. Evans after it was cut in half in a collision with the light aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne of the Royal Australian Navy in the South China Sea, 650 miles southwest of Manila, June 3, 1969. The two ships were taking part in the joint SEATO maneuvers when when the collision occurred at 3:00 am. More than 70 crewmen of the destroyer were listed as unaccounted for. (AP Photo)

Glam rock star, Alice Cooper, foreground, with hatchet, poses with his band in New York, June 3, 1973. “It’s more or less the decade of the star again” says Cooper. “The old publicity stunts work.” Such stunts include: fake hangings; decapitations; a seven-foot toothbrush; a bubble machine and a male lead singer with a female’s name. The band members are, left to right: Michael Bruce; Neal Smith, sitting; Glen Buxton and Dennis Dunaway. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Salvatore Spitale, one of three persons, selected by Col. Charles A. Lindbergh to negotiate with underworld characters in an attempt to obtain the return of his kidnapped baby, photographed in a New York City Court on June 3, 1932. Spitale (handkerchief to face) appeared in the police lineup on a charge of possessing a revolver. (AP Photo)

Britain’s Queen Mary is driven down The Mall, London, June 3, 1933, to watch the Trooping of the Colour on Horse Guards Parade. From left to right; Queen Mary, Princess Royal, Princess Elizabeth and Duchess of York. (AP Photo/Staff/Puttnam)

Spectators gather to view the luxury French ocean liner Normandie as she is docked at her pier in New York City, June 3, 1935 after completing her maiden voyage and record run across the Atlantic ocean. (AP Photo)

The 79,000-ton French liner Normandie streaks her way off Montauk Point, Long Island, N.Y., morning of June 3, 1935, en route to New York harbor to complete her maiden voyage. (AP Photo)

Dizzy Dean, pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, poses on June 3, 1936. (AP Photo)

Amelia Earhart, the transatlantic flyer, is shown at the dinner in her honor given by the Paris Chapter of the National Aeronautique Association, June 3, 1932, Paris, France. At Miss Earhart’s right is Norman Armour, Charge D’affaires at the American Embassy, and at her left is Norman Armour who presided. (AP Photo)

U.S. Marines are on the alert between Japanese attacks on Dutch Harbor, Unalaska Island, on June 3, 1942. Seen in the background are burning fuel tanks that had been set afire by a dive bomber. (AP Photo)

Bus was damaged when a bomb fell nearby during a German hit-and-run raid on a town in southeast England, June 3, 1943. (AP Photo)

The 1896 Packard Buggy model, right, and the Super-Clipper 1946 Packard are shown side-by-side at an auto exhibition on June 3, 1946 at an unknown location. (AP Photo)

Dancer Josephine Baker and orchestra leader Jo Bouillon leave the Chapel of Mirandes, near St. Cyprie, France after their marriage ceremony on June 3, 1947. (AP Photo)

American golfer Louise Suggs battles a gale as she hits a wood shot in an approach to the 16th green at Royal Lytham and St. Annes, Lancashire, England on June 3, 1948. Suggs is the winner of the 1948 British Women’s Amateur Golf Championship. (AP Photo)

Inside the compound of the headquarters of the Japanese Red Cross in Tokyo (Shiba Park district) on June 3, 1950, as the communists inspired workers met to demonstrate against the arrest of eight men charged with attacking a group of American soldiers in Tokyo on Memorial Day. The crowd was orderly and no reports of violence or disturbance was reported. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Two U.S. soldiers are on the alert as they take protection behind stone wall on Korean front near Choyang River in North Korea on June 3, 1951. Cpl. Richard G. Clark, foreground, of Westwood, New Jersey, wears helmet as Pfc. Joseph M. Nadorozny, of 973 east 13th St., Brooklyn, New York, puffs on cigarette. (AP Photo/E.N.Johnson)

Today’s Birthdays: The former president of Cuba, Raul Castro, is 91. Actor Irma P. Hall is 87. Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 83. World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 77. Actor Penelope Wilton is 76. Singer Eddie Holman is 76. Actor Tristan Rogers is 76. Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 74. Singer Suzi Quatro is 72. Singer Deneice Williams is 72. Singer Dan Hill is 68. Actor Suzie Plakson is 64. Actor Scott Valentine is 64. Rock musician Kerry King (Slayer) is 58. Actor James Purefoy is 58. Rock singer-musician Mike Gordon is 57. TV host Anderson Cooper is 55. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 54. Writer-director Tate Taylor is 43. Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez (No Mercy) are 51. Actor Vik Sahay is 51. R&B singer Lyfe Jennings is 49. Actor Arianne Zucker is 48. Actor Nikki M. James is 41. Tennis player Rafael Nadal is 36. Actor Josh Segarra is 36. Actor-singer Lalaine is 35. Actor Sean Berdy is 29. Actor Anne Winters is 28.