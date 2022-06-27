Today is Monday, June 27, the 178th day of 2022. There are 187 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 27, 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its strongest defense of abortion rights in a quarter-century, striking down Texas’ widely replicated rules that sharply reduced abortion clinics.

On this date:

In 1844, Mormon leader Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, were killed by a mob in Carthage, Illinois.

In 1880, author-lecturer Helen Keller, who lived most of her life without sight or hearing, was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama.

In 1942, the FBI announced the arrests of eight Nazi saboteurs put ashore in Florida and Long Island, New York. (All were tried and sentenced to death; six were executed while two were spared for turning themselves in and cooperating with U.S. authorities.)

In 1944, during World War II, American forces liberated the French port of Cherbourg from the Germans.

In 1950, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution calling on member nations to help South Korea repel an invasion from the North.

In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390, although a variety of state, federal and local sources have estimated the number of fatalities at between 400 and 600.

In 1974, President Richard Nixon opened an official visit to the Soviet Union.

In 1991, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black jurist to sit on the nation’s highest court, announced his retirement. (His departure led to the contentious nomination of Clarence Thomas to succeed him.)

In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, in a pair of 5-4 decisions, that displaying the Ten Commandments on government property was constitutionally permissible in some cases but not in others. BTK serial killer Dennis Rader pleaded guilty to 10 murders that had spread fear across Wichita, Kansas, beginning in the 1970s. (Rader later received multiple life sentences.)

In 2006, a constitutional amendment to ban desecration of the American flag died in a Senate cliffhanger, falling one vote short of the 67 needed to send it to states for ratification.

In 2011, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was convicted by a federal jury in Chicago on a wide range of corruption charges, including the allegation that he’d tried to sell or trade President Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat. (Blagojevich was later sentenced to 14 years in prison; his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump in February 2020.)

In 2018, Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, whose vote often decided cases on abortion, gay rights and other contentious issues, announced his retirement.

Ten years ago: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and former Irish Republican Army commander Martin McGuinness offered each other the hand of peace during a private meeting inside Belfast’s riverside Lyric Theatre. A 22-year-old former Texas Tech University student from Saudi Arabia, Khalid Ali-M Aldawsari, was convicted in Amarillo of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction; prosecutors said he had researched possible bombing targets, including the Dallas home of former President George W. Bush. (Aldawsari was later sentenced to life in prison.)

Five years ago: A new and highly virulent outbreak of malicious data-scrambling software began causing mass disruption across the world, hitting Europe — and Ukraine — especially hard.

One year ago: A historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest pushed daytime temperatures into the triple digits, setting records in places where many residents were without air conditioning; the temperature in Portland, Oregon, reached 112 degrees. The U.S. track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, were halted and fans were asked to evacuate the stadium because of the extreme heat. According to studio estimates, “F9,” the ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” movie franchise, took in $70 million in its first weekend, the biggest opening for a film since the pandemic began.

Fans react as The Beatles perform in Rome, Italy on June 27, 1965. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

Michael Spinks is seen as he goes down after receiving a knockout by Mike Tyson during their 91-second heavyweight fight, June 27, 1988 at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Two characters in a Tibetan ?devil dance? ? they are really religious allegorical plays, performed in the monasteries on June 27, 1933 in Tibet. They make weird figures as they move through their strange rituals. (AP Photo/Harrison Forman )

Poet Carl Sandburg and his grandchildren Karen Paula Thoman, left, and John Carl Thoman, round up the goats for milking at the dairy barn at his farm at Connemara, near Flat Rock, N.C., June 27, 1951. (AP Photo/Rudolph Faircloth)

American author and educator Helen Keller, a lifelong activist for the American Foundation for the Blind, enjoys the scent of the roses outside her cottage home in Easton, Conn., on June 26, 1955, on the eve of her 75th birthday. Keller’s companion, a German Shepherd she calls Et Tu, is her pet but not a Seeing Eye dog. (AP Photo)

Singer-actor Elvis Presley is shown with six babies who appear in the movie “G.I. Blues” and co-star Juliet Prowse, left, on a set in Hollywood, Ca., on June 27, 1960. The babies are three sets of twins who double for one another in the movie. (AP Photo)

A U.S. soldier, carrying a portrait of himself and his girlfriend, walks across the Phu Bai Air Base, June 27, 1972, as he starts his trip back to the United States. Most of his unit, the 196th Brigade, is being returned to the U.S. (AP Photo/Peter Winterbach)

Accused murderer Theodore Bundy stares out at the photographer during the second day of jury selection in his murder trial in Miami, Fla., on June 27, 1979. Bundy is accused in the bludgeoning deaths of two Chi Omega sorority sisters in Tallahassee, Jan. 15, 1978. (AP Photo)

While former President Herbert Hoover occupies the speakers platform in the Chicago stadium on June 27, 1944, a huge picture of President Lincoln, nominated in Chicago in 1860, provides an historic backdrop for this general view of the Republican National Convention. (AP Photo/Ed Maloney)

American evangelist Billy Graham attracted more than 100,000 Berliners in the Olympic Stadium on June 27, 1954, where he held his second mass meeting in Germany. Among those attending were bishop Otto Dibelius, titular head of the dominant protestant church in Germany, and Berlin mayor Walter Schreiber. Billy Graham addresses overflow crowd in Olympic Stadium, June 27, 1954. At left is unidentified interpreter. (AP Photo/Werner Kreusch)

Art Linkletter gives advise to Miss Wool hopefuls during a break in rehearsals for the Miss Wool Pageant in San Angelo, June 27, 1968. From left Tami Bogue, Miss Wool of Illinois; Cheryl Crain, Miss Wool of Oklahoma and Semo Sakelaris, Miss Wool of Idaho. (AP Photo)

A young gay man makes his feelings about Anita Bryant known as participants march up Fifth Avenue in support of equal rights for homosexuals in New York, June 27, 1977. (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez)

Participants march up Fifth Avenue in support of equal rights for homosexuals in New York, June 27, 1977. (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez)

The countdown has started for the ATARI International Asteroids Tournament. Seated at the controls of the ATARI Video Computer System, built into Atari’s modular game stations, contestants will vie for top scores on ATARI’s latest home video game program, Asteroids, Oct., 1981. (AP photo)

American pop star Michael Jackson flashes a victory sign down from the balcony of Munich?s city hall on Friday, June 27, 1992 in Munich, Germany. Jackson delivered a $26,000 check to the mayor of Munich to help the city?s needy children. He is starting his World Tour Saturday at Munich?s Olympic stadium. (AP Photo/Arne Dedert)

**ADVANCE FOR Thursday July 6** The Route 66 Museum still dwarfs the landscape in Elk City, Okla., Jan. 31, 2006. A flurry of home building, packed hotels, the new cars and trucks cruising the red dirt prairie 110 miles from the nearest metroplex announce a prosperity that hasn’t been seen in the western Oklahoma oil patch in nearly 25 years. (AP Photo)

Vince Nalbone walks down the street of his Diamond Bar, Calif. neighborhood Thursday, June 27, 1996, carrying his surfboard and a toothpick sculpture of a surfer. Nalbone built the statue over five years during his spare time as a resident at County-USC Medical Center. Nalbone, who is in the midst of moving, was carrying his belongings to the moving truck. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner)

O.J. Simpson conducts an impromptu news conference over the top of a car as he prepares to leave Superior Court for the lunch break in a hearing into his IRS tax debt Friday, June 27, 1997, in Santa Monica,Calif. Simpson said he’s done nothing wrong even though the government is demanding more than $600,000 in back taxes. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Today’s Birthdays: Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 84. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 80. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 73. Actor Julia Duffy is 71. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 67. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 63. Actor Brian Drillinger is 62. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 56. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., is 54. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 53. Latin singer Draco Rosa is 53. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. is 52. TV personality Jo Frost is 52. Actor Yancey Arias is 51. Actor Christian Kane is 50. Actor Tobey Maguire is 47. Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 46. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 44. Musician Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers) is 40. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 38. Actor Drake Bell is 36. Actor Sam Claflin is 36. Actor India de Beaufort is 35. Actor Ed Westwick is 35. Actor Matthew Lewis (Film: “Harry Potter”; TV: “Ripper Street”) is 33. Actor Madylin Sweeten is 31. Pop singer Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 26. R&B singer H.E.R. is 25. Actor Chandler Riggs is 23.