Today is Friday, June 24, the 175th day of 2022. There are 190 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 24, 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.

On this date:

In 1509, Henry VIII was crowned king of England; his wife, Catherine of Aragon, was crowned queen consort.

In 1807, a grand jury in Richmond, Virginia, indicted former Vice President Aaron Burr on charges of treason and high misdemeanor (he was later acquitted).

In 1939, the Southeast Asian country Siam changed its name to Thailand. (It went back to being Siam in 1945, then became Thailand once again in 1949.)

In 1940, France signed an armistice with Italy during World War II.

In 1946, Fred M. Vinson was sworn in as the 13th chief justice of the United States, succeeding the late Harlan F. Stone.

In 1948, Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the western allies to organize the Berlin Airlift.

In 1957, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Roth v. United States, ruled 6-3 that obscene materials were not protected by the First Amendment.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon concluded his summit with the visiting leader of the Soviet Union, Leonid Brezhnev, who hailed the talks in an address on American television.

In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger — carrying America’s first woman in space, Sally K. Ride — coasted to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

In 1992, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, strengthened its 30-year ban on officially sponsored worship in public schools, prohibiting prayer as a part of graduation ceremonies.

In 2015, a federal judge in Boston formally sentenced Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for the 2013 terror attacks. (A federal appeals court later threw out the sentence; the Supreme Court reinstated it.)

In 2020, three white men were indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot while running in a neighborhood near Georgia’s coast. (All three were convicted.)

Ten years ago: The Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohammed Morsi was declared the winner of Egypt’s first free presidential election. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a settlement that would bring $405 million to victims of Bernard Madoff’s historic investment scam.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the guests as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin married Scottish actor Louise Linton in Washington. At least 10 people were killed by a landslide in a mountain village in southwestern China.

One year ago: A 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, killing 98 people. An appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential race. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would create a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol; Senate Republicans had blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack. Leaders of indigenous groups in Canada said investigators had found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children.

Alvin Dark, New York Giants shortstop, slides safely across home plate after connecting for an inside-the-park home run in second inning of game with Cincinnati Reds at the Polo Grounds in New York City on June 24, 1950. The ball, relayed from deep center field, got away from catcher Dixie Howell and rolls off. (AP Photo)

James Meredith wearing sunglasses and a white hat, walks along U.S. Highway 51 with a handful of supporters during his march against fear from Hernando to Jackson, Mississippi, June 24, 1967. Meredith, who was shot from an ambush during a similar hike last year, hopes to complete the walk in 10 days. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)

Plowing in this “conventional” way turns the soil over, burying the stubble from the previous crop and leaving bare soil to face the elements. The farmer is Onie Bailey, Holdenville, Okla. , who is plowing on the contour June 24, 1947 with a 3-horse team and sulky plow. This land is being turned under with eight inches of grass which will act as soil builder and fertilizer for spring oat planting. (AP Photo)

Infantry pass the review stand during the big parade by the Tunisian Army through Tunis, Tunisia on June 24, 1956. Tunisian premier Habib Bourguiba can be seen beneath the canopy at right Standing front, Dark Suit, Fez). (AP Photo)

Pickets of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee parade in front of the Federal Building in Boston, June 24, 1964, calling on President Johnson to send 1,000 marshals to Mississippi to protect civil rights workers. (AP Photo/AEB)

A Mississippi Highway Patrolman wearing a gas mask unties a tent rope to collapse a tent set up by Mississippi marchers as three demonstrators struggle on the grass near him, overcome by tear gas used by the police to disperse them. The action came, June 24, 1966 in Canton, Mississippi, a after demonstrators led by Dr. Martin Luther King set up a tent on the school grounds of a black school after they were ordered not to do so. (AP Photo)

Clouds of tear gas drift into Mississippi marchers and Canton blacks as Mississippi Highway Patrolmen and Canton police moved to remove them from a schoolyard in Canton, June 24, 1966. (AP Photo)

Helmeted Mississippi Highway Patrolmen wearing gas masks move in on a tent set up by Mississippi Marchers and Canton Negroes in a schoolyard in Canton, Mississippi, June 24, 1966. In background, clouds of tear gas drift around coughing demonstrators as they make their way out of the tent. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly)

Bandit, two-month-old pet racoon of the Don Hastings family of Edwardsville, Ill., has learned to hold his own bottle, as shown June 24, 1968. The motherless racoon had been boarding with the family coon dog and her litter of pups, but the mother dog became ill and could not continue as foster mother, so Bandit had to learn a new mealtime skill. (AP Photo)

The sun shines, the road is inviting and Chris Chanlett thumbs for a ride with a one-armed gesture. Chanlett is an old hand at the game: he has hitchhiked more than 10,000 miles and calls it the cheapest, friendliest way of traveling. Only sometimes does it get to be a drag, and then he swears hell never hitch any more. Hes hitching toward North Carolina, on the ramp from Interstate 55 to Interstate 70, east of East St. Louis, June 24, 1971. (AP Photo)

Republican candidate Ronald Reagan addresses uncommitted delegates in Jackson, Mississippi Thursday, June 24, 1976. At center is W. D. Mounger, vice chairman of delegation and movie star James Stewart listening. (AP Photo)

Young students gather round a companion as he carries rocks during demonstration outside a school in Soweto, the black African township near Johannesburg on Friday, June 24, 1977. Police fired tear gas at stone-throwing students as protests against the white government?s detention of student leader for a second day. (AP Photo/Peter Jordan)

American singer Bob Dylan smiles as he performs during his show on Tuesday, June 24, 1981 at the Colombes Olympic stadium, West of Paris, France in front of an estimated crowd of 40,000 fans. (AP Photo/Herve Merliac)

Dr. Sally K. Ride waves to wellwishers after the completion of her historic ride in morning on Friday, June 24, 1983 in Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. Ride, Americas first woman in space, landed at Edward AFB with her crewmates after their scheduled landing at Cape Canaveral was scrubbed because of rain. (AP Photo)

Anti-gay protestors hold signs across from St. Patricks Cathedral on Sunday, June 24, 1984 in New York as the Gay Pride parade passed by. New York City’s 15th annual Gay Pride parade stepped off in a typical mixture of partying, politics and protest, with a controversy involving the Catholic Church as a backdrop. (AP Photo/David Bookstaver)

Fifty-five sleek race cars roar away in the classic start of the Le Mans 24 hour endurance race at Le Mans, France, June 24, 1962. Phil Hill of the United States and Olivier Gendebien of Belgium drove a 12 cylinder Ferrari into first place to notch their second Le Mans victory in succession. Ferraris were second and third and Jaguars filled fourth and fifth places. (AP Photo/ Jean-Jacques Levy)

South Korean troops man a lookout post in rugged mountain terrain along the 38th parallel, dividing line between South and North Korea. Communists control the territory in right background and the valley which follows a winding course in center distance. Territory at left is controlled by South Korea. On June 24, 1950 Communist troops invaded South Korea on wide front and U.S military advisers said the northerners pushed three miles south of the border at one point before they ran into first determined resistance. (AP Photo)

Sir Charles Vyner Brooke, the White Rajah of Sarawak recently ceded his island state of Sarawak to Great Britain, after 100 years of personal rule by the Brooke family. Brooke is pictured at his desk at home in London, June 24, 1946. (AP Photo)

Ladybird Johnson, in Washington, chats via Bell Telephone’s picturephone, with Dr. Elizabeth A. Wood, scientist for Bell Telephone Laboratories, in New York City’s Grand Central terminal building, during inauguration of the picturephone, June 24, 1964. Mayor Robert F. Wagner of New York City looks on at right. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

Gen. George S. Patton Jr., escorted by Legionnaire John H. Ostrom, arrives at Hamilton, Mass. for a hometown celebration, June 24, 1945. The general marches between Boy and Girl Scouts who lined his pathway. (AP Photo/Abe Fox)

Pickets from the Jewish People’s Committee patrol the street in front of the German Consul General’s offices at 17 Battery Place, New York City, during the noon hour, June 24, 1938. They are protesting Nazi treatment of Jews in Germany and Austria. (AP Photo/Murray Becker)

Today’s Birthdays: Rock singer Arthur Brown is 80. Actor Michele Lee is 80. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 79. Rock musician Jeff Beck is 78. Rock singer Colin Blunstone (The Zombies) is 77. Musician Mick Fleetwood is 75. Actor Peter Weller is 75. Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 73. Actor Nancy Allen is 72. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson (Black Uhuru) is 72. Actor Joe Penny is 66. Singer-musician Andy McCluskey (Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark) is 63. R&B/pop singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett is 62. Actor Iain Glen is 61. Rock singer Curt Smith is 61. Actor Danielle Spencer is 57. Actor Sherry Stringfield is 55. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 52. Actor Carla Gallo is 47. Actor Amir Talai (TV: “LA to Vegas”) is 45. Actor-producer Mindy Kaling is 43. Actor Minka Kelly is 42. Actor Vanessa Ray is 41. Actor Justin Hires is 37. Actor Candice Patton is 37. Singer Solange Knowles is 36. Actor Max Ehrich is 31. Actor Beanie Feldstein is 29.