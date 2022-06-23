Today is Thursday, June 23, the 174th day of 2022. There are 191 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlights in History:

On June 23, 1888, abolitionist Frederick Douglass received one vote from the Kentucky delegation at the Republican convention in Chicago, effectively making him the first Black candidate to have his name placed in nomination for U.S. president. (The nomination went to Benjamin Harrison.)

On this date:

In 1860, a congressional resolution authorized creation of the United States Government Printing Office, which opened the following year.

In 1931, aviators Wiley Post and Harold Gatty took off from New York on a round-the-world flight that lasted eight days and 15 hours.

In 1947, the Senate joined the House in overriding President Harry S. Truman’s veto of the Taft-Hartley Act, designed to limit the power of organized labor.

In 1956, Gamal Abdel Nasser was elected president of Egypt.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson, Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin opened a three-day summit at Glassboro State College in New Jersey.

In 1969, Warren E. Burger was sworn in as chief justice of the United States by the man he was succeeding, Earl Warren.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX barring discrimination on the basis of sex for “any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” (On the same day, Nixon and White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman discussed using the CIA to obstruct the FBI’s Watergate investigation. Revelation of the tape recording of this conversation sparked Nixon’s resignation in 1974.)

In 1985, all 329 people aboard an Air India Boeing 747 were killed when the plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Ireland because of a bomb authorities believe was planted by Sikh separatists.

In 1994, the movie “Forrest Gump,” starring Tom Hanks as a simple yet kindhearted soul and his serendipitous brushes with greatness, was released by Paramount Pictures.

In 1995, Dr. Jonas Salk, the medical pioneer who developed the first vaccine to halt the crippling rampage of polio, died in La Jolla, California, at age 80.

In 2016, Britain voted to leave the European Union after a bitterly divisive referendum campaign, toppling Prime Minister David Cameron, who had led the campaign to keep Britain in the EU.

In 2020, the Louisville police department fired an officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor more than three months earlier, saying Brett Hankison had shown “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he fired ten rounds into Taylor’s apartment. (A second officer was also fired; Hankison was found not guilty on charges that he endangered neighbors.)

Ten years ago: Syria and Turkey desperately sought to ease tensions following an incident in which Syria shot down a Turkish reconnaissance plane, saying the plane had entered its airspace. Ashton Eaton broke the world record in the decathlon, finishing with 9,039 points at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon. (Eaton later surpassed his own record with 9,045 points at the 2015 Beijing world championships.)

Five years ago: President Donald Trump signed a bill making it easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs to fire employees, part of a push to overhaul an agency struggling to serve millions of military vets. California Gov. Jerry Brown blocked parole for Charles Manson follower and convicted killer Bruce Davis.

One year ago: A 49-year-old Indiana grandmother became the first person to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol; Anna Morgan Lloyd was sentenced to probation and community service and had to pay $500 in restitution after pleading guilty to a single misdemeanor charge. A member of the Oath Keepers extremist group, Graydon Young, pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case stemming from the Jan. 6 attack, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controlled her life and money, pop star Britney Spears told a judge in Los Angeles that the conservatorship controlled by her father and others had made her feel demoralized and enslaved, and that it should come to an end. (The judge would agree to that request in November 2021.)

Federal marshals use cutters to snip the chains binding civil rights demonstrators who, were blocking entrance to federal courthouse in New York, June 23, 1965. After the chains were cut, demonstrators linked arms and legs in an effort to slow their removal by the federal marshals. The untangled civil righ activtists, members of Congress of Racial Equality and Students Non-violent Coordinating Committee were detained for later arraignment on charges of disorderly conduct. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

Four policemen from the Hollywood, Fla., police department lead their dogs down the street at Pompano Beach, June 23, 1966 where they were on duty to prevent a recurrence of racial violence. On Tuesday night 600 blacks clashed with police outside a supermarket at Pompano Beach. (AP Photo/Joe Migon)

Somali children reach begging an Italian U.N. soldier for some candy at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, June 23, 1993. While U.N. soldiers hunt for him, warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid is talking to reporters, declaring his innocence in the deaths of Pakistani Peacekeepers. (AP Photo/Hansi Krauss)

Peter Parles, product development coordinator for Viacom New Media, plays the new MTVs Beavis and Butt-Head video game at the Summer Consumer Electronics Show in Chicago on June 23, 1994. The game, based on the animated series, will be available this fall for Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo Entertainment System and Sega Game Gear platforms. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)

Aqua Maids Toni Gaines and Adrienne Pope cool off at the rate of 35 mph on water skis at Cypress Gardens, near Winter Haven, Fla., June 23, 1952. (AP Photo)

Palestinian refugees in an Egyptian camp, June 23, 1967. (AP Photo/Aly Mahmoud)

Pakistani girl Rubab Raza, 13, proudly shows her medals she won in South Asian Federation games, Wednesday, June 23, 2004 in Lahore, Pakistan. Rubab who is set to become first Pakistani female swimmer in coming Olympic pool, from the conservative Islamic republic. Conservative Pakistanis are against of females’ partcipation in sports specially swimming. (AP Photo/K.M.Chaudary)

Jeering white men overturned this car belonging to black demonstrators during their arrest in Biloxi, Miss., June 23, 1963, while attempting to desegregate the Gulf Coast beach. Sixty-five people of both races were arrested in the attempt. In background the top of the famed Biloxi lighthouse is seen. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

Bob Gupton, shop foreman for Wagg Cigarette Vending company, changes the wiring of one of their vending machines which will change the price from 25 cents to 30 cents a pack, in Louisville, Ky., June 23, 1960. The owner of the machines, Jack Schwartz, said the machines do not compete with supermarket prices, rather, the machines render a service. The new state sales tax precipitated the price increase per pack, which, according to Mr. Schwartz, was a long time coming. (AP Photo/H.B. Littell)

The sun shines bright on the French Riviera, June 23, 1961. Shown is a general view of a crowded beach at a Nice Mediterranean Resort. (AP Photo)

“Mama” Sarah L. Murphy teaches some of the 48 indigent and orphaned children in a two-room schoolhouse at Rockmart, Ga., June 23, 1950. The school is badly in need of paint and repairs. Her home nearby, founded in 1934 to take care of such children, houses 32 girls and small children, while the 16 boys bunk in makeshift cabins. (AP Photo)

The church of St. George the Martyr and St. Mary Magdalene in Canterbury as it was after a Nazi blitz on the Cathedral City, June 23, 1942. The whole church, with the exception of the tower, was gutted. (AP Photo)

Image shows Paricutin volcano, which violently errupted after rising out of a hillside in February this year. Michoacan, Mexico, June. 23, 1943. (AP Photo)

American reinforcements, arrive on the beaches of Normandy from a Coast Guard landing barge into the surf on the French coast on June 23, 1944 during World War II. They will reinforce fighting units that secured the Norman beachhead and spread north toward Cherbourg. (AP Photo/U.S. COAST GUARD)

Cheta, Tarzans jungle pal, and Tex (Tarzan) Barker say a sorrowful good-bye before actor Barker leaves by air for Nairobi, British East Africa, for the filming of Tarzans Peril on jungle locations on June 23, 1950. Location unknown. (AP Photo)

American actress Raquel Welch arrives at the Criterion Theatre on Broadway for the premiere of the film “Myra Breckinridge”, June 23, 1970. (AP Photo/Raoul Fornezza)

View looking across the bay in Douglas, Isle of Man, on June 23, 1938. (AP Photo)

Members of a U.S. engineer unit as they attend religious services somewhere in New Guinea on June 23, 1943. (AP Photo)

Baron, the Great Dane, disdainfully lifts his nose in the air as British screen actor Richard Todd gives him a close-up view of Biscuit, a nine-week-old pug. Todd and his pets – he has five dogs altogether – are pictured in the garden of his English farmhouse, Haileywood House at Shiplake, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, England, United Kingdom, on June 23, 1959. The actor and his ex-actress wife Catherine moved to the 99-acre farm a few months ago. Before that, they lived in a centuries-old half-timbered house, formerly an inn used by highwayman Dick Turpin as a hiding place for his loot. Im not a gentleman farmer, says Todd. I run my farm as a paying concern. (AP Photo/Sidney Smart)

Geisha girls, in Chicago for the International Trade Fair, perform Kyoto classical dances, on June 23, 1960. From left to right are: Kachio Nishimura, Toshimi Suganuma and Tokiko Tsujino. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Ballet dancer Rudolph Nureyev, right, who sought asylum in France, is shown with British prima ballerina Alicia Markova, left, Sergei Golovine, and prima ballerina Nina Vyroubova, following their performance of “The Sleeping Beauty” in Paris, June 23, 1961. Nureyev made his debut with the Marquis de Cuevas Ballet Company. (AP Photo)

Pipe-smoking man bottom center being restrained as he heads for Rev. Martin Luther King on Sunday, June 23, 1963 in Detroit’s Freedom March. To the right of the pipe-smoking man is Mayor Jerome Cavanagh of Detroit. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Diana Trask is 82. Actor Ted Shackelford is 76. Actor Bryan Brown is 75. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 74. Actor Jim Metzler is 71. “American Idol” ex-judge Randy Jackson is 66. Actor Frances McDormand is 65. Rock musician Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) is 60. Writer-director Joss Whedon is 58. R&B singer Chico DeBarge is 52. Actor Selma Blair is 50. Actor Joel Edgerton is 48. Rock singer KT Tunstall is 47. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier is 46. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 45. Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 43. Actor Melissa Rauch is 42. Rock singer Duffy is 38. Country singer Katie Armiger is 31.