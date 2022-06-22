Today is Wednesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2022. There are 192 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 22, 1940, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris.

On this date:

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated for a second time as Emperor of the French.

In 1870, the United States Department of Justice was created.

In 1937, Joe Louis began his reign as world heavyweight boxing champion by knocking out Jim Braddock in the eighth round of their fight in Chicago. (A year later on this date, Louis knocked out Max Schmeling in the first round of their rematch at Yankee Stadium.)

In 1941, Nazi Germany launched Operation Barbarossa, a massive invasion of the Soviet Union.

In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.”

In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an Allied victory.

In 1965, movie producer David O. Selznick (“Gone with the Wind”) died in Los Angeles at age 63.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18.

In 1977, John N. Mitchell became the first former U.S. Attorney General to go to prison as he began serving a sentence for his role in the Watergate cover-up. (He was released 19 months later.)

In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing rock star John Lennon. Abolhassan Bani-Sadr was deposed as president of Iran.

In 1992, the U.S. Supreme Court, in R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul, unanimously ruled that “hate crime” laws that banned cross burning and similar expressions of racial bias violated free-speech rights.

In 1999, in a major upset at Wimbledon, top-ranked Martina Hingis lost 6-2, 6-0 in the opening round to Jelena Dokic, a 16-year-old qualifier ranked 129th.

Ten years ago: Ex-Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted by a jury in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, on 45 counts of sexually assaulting 10 boys over 15 years. (Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year state prison sentence.)

Five years ago: An online conspiracy theory dubbed “pizzagate” ended with real-world consequences as a North Carolina man was sentenced to four years in prison for firing an assault rifle inside Comet Ping Pong, a Washington, D.C. pizza restaurant. California officials denied parole for convicted killer Patricia Krenwinkel, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, for the 1969 slayings of pregnant actor Sharon Tate and four other people. The Philadelphia 76ers selected guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

One year ago: A government watchdog reported that deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes had soared by 32% in 2020; it was the most comprehensive look yet at the ravages of COVID-19 among its most vulnerable victims. Kobe Bryant’s widow agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed in January 2020, killing the NBA star, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others; terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed. After finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons won the NBA draft lottery, securing the No. 1 pick. (The Pistons would select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham.)

Characteristic pose of Swedish Actress Greta Garbo, in America, on June 22,1937. (AP Photo)

A Hastings Street shoe store, left in this fashion by rioting, is being straightened up in Detriot on June 22, 1943 by a group of workers. The store was one of many shops left in shambles by the disorders which were brought under control by U.S. Troops. (AP Photo)

Actress Ingrid Bergman sits outside her villa at Santa Marinella in Rome, June 22, 1957, with her children. From left to right: Bergman, her son Robertino, 7; her 5-year-old twins Isotta (Ingrid), and Isabella; Jenny Ann Lindstrom, 17, the daughter from her first husband, Dr. Peter Lindstrom. (AP Photo/Jim Pringle)

Rev. Martin Luther King, head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, talks to reporters, following meeting with President Kennedy and a biracial group to discuss proposed civil rights legislation in Washington, June 22, 1963. (AP Photo)

Members of the England World Cup soccer team pose at the training ground at Roehampton, England, June 22, 1966. From left to right, back row: Harold Shepherdson, Les Cocker, Roger Hunt, Ron Flowers, Peter Bonetti, Ron Springett, Gordon Banks, Bobby Moore, Jimmy Greaves and manager Alf Ramsey. Middle row: Jimmy Armfield, Ian Callaghan, Gerry Byrne, George Eastham, Geoff Hurst, Jackie Charlton, Alan Ball and Nobby Stiles. Front row: Norman Hunter, George Cohen, Terry Payne, Ray Wilson, Bobby Charlton, Martin Peters and John Connelly. (AP Photo)

Walt Frazier, number one draft choice of the New York Knicks is shown outside Madison Square Garden in New York City, on June 22, 1967, after signing with the National Basketball Association Club. Frazier, 6′ 4", was a guard on the Southern Illinois team that took the 1966 NIT Championships. (AP Photo/Ray Howard)

New York City Mayor Edward Koch, center, joins jazz veterans Gerry Mulligan, left, and Benny Goodman, right, during their rehearsal at New York’s Gracie Mansion, June 22, 1979 for the Newport Jazz festival, opening Friday evening at Carnegie Hall. Accompanying the jazz greats are the tri-state McDonalds High School Jazz ensembles, background. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Cast members of the television series Fame, dance in New York Citys Times Square on June 22, 1982, afternoon during a filming of a shows segment. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)

Part of a group of 900 WAVEs taking training at Smith College in Northampton, Mass., June 22, 1943, going through mass exercise drill to keep them fit for auxiliary service with the Navy. (AP Photo)

Viet Minh, prisoners of French forces, exit an ambulance which is taking them from Hanoi to the village of Cau Gio, after a period of imprisonment, June 22, 1954. The men, who will be returned to their own lines, are among the 575 sick and wounded prisoners returned by the French. In exchange the Viet Minh released sick and wounded French soldiers following the fall of Dien Bien Phu. Exact location of photo is unknown. (AP Photo)

The Nautilus riding the heavy seas at Queenstown, Ireland, on her arrival on June 22, 1931. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

Traffic along Boston?s ?Newspaper Row? on Washington Street (above) in the downtown hub section returned to its customary/Jammed state in Boston, on June 22, 1942 not long surprise daylight air raid test alarm ended. Old South Church is in the background. (AP Photo)

Comedian Milton Berle acts as one of the waiters and serves Pvt. Adrian Morgan, left, of Youngstown Ohio, and Pfc. Jacques Kappen of Antioch, Ohio, at the United Service Organizations (USO) Purple Heart party in New York City, June 22, 1945. (AP Photo)

Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy (R-Wis), upper right, gazes toward the ceiling, as John S. Service, career diplomat, lower left, makes a point-by-point denial of McCarthy?s charges that he aided Chinese communists. Service is testifying before a senate foreign relations committee in Washington, June 22, 1950. Seated around the table, are, from left: Robert Committee Counsel, and Henry Cabot Lodge, Jr., (R-Mass), and Millard E. Tydings (D-Md), chairman. Attorney Charles E. Rhetts sits beside service. (AP Photo/Herbert White)

U.S actor Danny Kaye, centre, performs with British actors John Mills, left, and Sir Laurence Olivier, wearing “Teddy Boy” clothes, during a rehearsal for a charity show at The London Palladium, England, June 22, 1955. (AP Photo)

The Lights went on much earlier than usual as heavy clouds caused a semi darkness resembling twilight in New York, June 22, 1961. By 4:30 pm, the lights of Times Square theaters blazed brightly and reflected in the rain dampened streets. (AP Photo/Hans Von Nolde)

A group of white men chase two blacks, center, from the ocean after they attempted to swim at St. Augustine Beach in Florida, June 22, 1964. Several of the whites were arrested. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators carry the body of one of two students who died when police clubbed and kicked demonstrators in a clash near the American Embassy in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, June 22, 1968. The demonstration was directed against the U.S. embassy and an educational aid agreement between between America and Brazil. (AP Photo) BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

This the steel-pillared central octagon of the Sewerage Pumping Station at Crossness, Kent, in London, June 22, 1970. The pumping station, designed by Joseph Bazagette, and opened in 1865 by the Prince of Wales, was part of London’s first attempt at combating pollution and is now obsolete. (AP Photo/Sidney Smart)

Gov. Michael S. Dukakis shows how water can be saved by using finer-spraying shower heads on June 22, 1977 in Boston. He traveled to the Chestnut Hill reservoir to give the demonstration on Wednesday and direct Massachusetts agencies to take stops to conserve water. (AP Photo/J Walter Green)

Billie Jean King of the United States in action on the Center Court at Wimbledon on Wednesday, June 22, 1983, against fellow American Beth Herr. King won the match 6-7, (4-7), 6-2, 8-6. (AP Photo/Robert Dear)

As ash from erupting Mount Pinatubo blocks the midday sun, Filipino tribesmen in Tarlac, north of Manila, cover their faces and flee villages near the volcano June 22, 1991. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Prunella Scales (TV: “Fawlty Towers”) is 90. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is 89. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 86. Actor Michael Lerner is 81. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 79. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 79. Singer/producer Peter Asher (Peter and Gordon) is 78. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan is 75. Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 74. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is 73. Actor Meryl Streep is 73. Actor Lindsay Wagner is 73. Singer Alan Osmond is 73. Actor Graham Greene is 70. Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 69. Actor Chris Lemmon is 68. Rock musician Derek Forbes is 66. Actor Tim Russ is 66. Rock musician Garry Beers (INXS) is 65. Actor-producer-writer Bruce Campbell is 64. Rock musician Alan Anton (Cowboy Junkies) is 63. Actor Tracy Pollan is 62. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 62. Rock singer-musician Jimmy Somerville is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is 60. Actor Amy Brenneman is 58. Author Dan Brown is 58. Rock singer-musician Mike Edwards (Jesus Jones) is 58. Rock singer Steven Page is 52. Actor Michael Trucco is 52. Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub is 51. TV personality Carson Daly is 49. Rock musician Chris Traynor is 49. Actor Donald Faison is 48. Actor Alicia Goranson is 48. Actor-comedian Mike O’Brien (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 46. TV personality/actor Jai Rodriguez is 43. Americana singer-songwriter John Moreland is 37. Pop singer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 25.