Today is Tuesday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2022. There are 193 days left in the year. Summer begins at 5:14 a.m. EDT.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 21, 1788, the United States Constitution went into effect as New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify it.

On this date:

In 1377, King Edward III died after ruling England for 50 years; he was succeeded by his grandson, Richard II.

In 1834, Cyrus Hall McCormick received a patent for his reaping machine.

In 1942, an Imperial Japanese submarine fired shells at Fort Stevens on the Oregon coast, causing little damage.

In 1954, the American Cancer Society presented a study to the American Medical Association meeting in San Francisco which found that men who regularly smoked cigarettes died at a considerably higher rate than non-smokers.

In 1964, civil rights workers Michael H. Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James E. Chaney were slain in Philadelphia, Mississippi; their bodies were found buried in an earthen dam six weeks later. (Forty-one years later on this date in 2005, Edgar Ray Killen, an 80-year-old former Ku Klux Klansman, was found guilty of manslaughter; he was sentenced to 60 years in prison, where he died in January 2018.)

In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Miller v. California, ruled that states may ban materials found to be obscene according to local standards.

In 1977, Menachem Begin of the Likud bloc became Israel’s sixth prime minister.

In 1982, a jury in Washington, D.C. found John Hinckley Jr. not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings of President Ronald Reagan and three other men.

In 1989, a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag as a form of political protest was protected by the First Amendment.

In 1997, the WNBA made its debut as the New York Liberty defeated the host Los Angeles Sparks 67-57.

In 2010, Faisal Shahzad, a Pakistan-born U.S. citizen, pleaded guilty to charges of plotting a failed car bombing in New York’s Times Square. (Shahzad was later sentenced to life in prison.)

In 2011, the Food and Drug Administration announced that cigarette packs in the U.S. would have to carry macabre images that included rotting teeth and gums, diseased lungs and a sewn-up corpse of a smoker as part of a graphic campaign aimed at discouraging Americans from lighting up.

Ten years ago: The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously threw out penalties against Fox and ABC television stations that violated the Federal Communications Commission policy regulating curse words and nudity on television, but the justices declined to issue a broader constitutional ruling. Miami’s LeBron James capped his title bid with 26 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as he led the Heat in a 121-106 rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the NBA Finals in five games. Broadway composer-lyricist Richard Adler, 90, died in Southhampton, New York.

Five years ago: Edmonton’s Connor McDavid won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player at the league’s postseason awards show in Las Vegas.

One year ago: The town council in Amherst, Massachusetts, created a fund to pay reparations to Black residents; the move came as communities and institutions looked for ways to atone for slavery, discrimination and past wrongs amid the nation’s ongoing racial reckoning. Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active player in NFL history to publicly declare that he was gay. (Nassib would get support from his teammates and the Raiders, but was cut in March 2022 in a salary cap move.) Major League Baseball umpires began doing regular checks of all pitchers for tacky substances that could be used to doctor baseballs.

Prince Rainier III of Monaco holds arm of his wife, Princess Grace as they leave New Yorks Idlewild Airport on June 21, 1960, en route to funeral of her father, John B. Kelly Sr., in Philadelphia. The couple flew in from Europe and drove to her family home in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Marty Zimmerman)

Three French showgirls make like statues in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 21, 1963. They said they were trying to point out that the American scene lacks the cultural beauty found on the continent. The girls, from left, Kim Darvos, Andrea Ward and Jacqueline Douget, are all with the spicy stage show Vive Les Girls. (AP Photo)

Philadelphia Phillies Manager Gene Mauch, center, and pitcher Jim Bunning, right, are shown in dugout at Shea Stadium as they studied New York batters, June 20, 1964, New York. On June 21, Bunning pitched a perfect game, retiring all 27 batters as the Phillies won 6-0 of the Mets in the first game of a double header. The man on the left is unidentified. (AP Photo)

The Ferrari of the team J. Guichet and N. Vaccareiia are shown during the Le Mans 24-hour race in France, June 21, 1964. They were the winners. (AP Photo/Jacques Marqueton)

African American youngster finds that business is good and Cpl. Gary N. Wilbanks of Canton, Ohio is one of his shoeshine customers in riot area of Cleveland on June 21, 1966. Guardsman holds his bayonet rifle in one hand and his lunch in a bag in the other as he prepares to go on guard duty and the city braces against a possible fourth night of violence. (AP Photo)

Multinational force and observers watched over the peace between Egypt and Israel in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt on June 21, 1983. (AP Photo/Steve Hindy)

France’s Dominique Rocheteau dribbles the ball between Brazil’s Junior, left, and Alemao, during the Football World Cup Quarter Final match at Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 21, 1986. France defeated Brazil after extra time and penalties. (AP Photo/Stf/DiBaia)

This is a photo of the .22 caliber revolver, used by John Hinckley Jr., in his March 30, 1981 assassination attempt against U.S. President Ronald Reagan, which is displayed at Hinckley’s 1982 trial in Washington D.C. Hinckley was eventually found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity.. (AP Photo)

The fantastic 100 meter dash semi-finals resulted in the World Record of 10.0 seconds being smashed by three men in the United States Track and Field Championships, in Sacrament, Ca., on June 21, 1968, in two separate heats with the record time of 9.9 seconds. In the left picture, Jim Hines of the Houston Striders, edges out Ronnie Ray Smith of the Calif., Striders, both with record times of 9.9. Right picture shows Charlie Greene of the Huskers AA, winning his heat with the same record time. (AP Photo)

Judi Brown (329) hits the wire of the women’s 400-meter intermediate hurdles, setting a new American record of 54.93 during the Olympic track and field trials in Los Angeles, Calif., June 21, 1984. Sharrieffa Barksdale (239) follows Brown in third place at 55.58. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

The Unisphere and observation decks (background) at the former site of the 1964-65 World’s Fair in Flushing Meadow Park in the Queens borough of New York, shown June 21, 1984. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

Swedish actor Goesta Ekman and Mrs. Ekman, Greta Sundstroem on the balcony of their house in Stockholm, Sweden on June 21, 1934. (AP Photo/Alfred Eisenstaedt)

The Duchess of Kent had established a reputation of being one of the most finished exponents of dress wear some time ago, but with each succeeding public engagement that reputation is growing. When she made a tour of Alexandra Rose depots in London, England, on June 21, 1938, she is president of the charity, she was wearing another new hat. After her startling hats at Ascot it had been though the Duchess would not be able to provide anything really exciting for some time. But, that belief was proved unjustified. The Duchess of Kent in a striking hat arriving at Camberwell Town Hall, during tour of depots for the Alexandra Rose day charity scheme. (AP Photo)

Joe DiMaggio autographs a ball for actress Ilka Chase in New York, June 21, 1941. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)



Sam Mitchell, a 46-year-old black janitor, is assaulted by George Miller as police escort Mitchell after he was shot in the stomach during rioting in the edge of the downtown area of Detroit, Mich., June 21, 1943. U.S. troops were called in when police were unable to stop the fighting. (AP Photo)

Cheering throngs greet Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, standing in car, center foreground, as he waves in return as a parade in his honor moves down Grand Avenue in Kansas City, Mo., June 21, 1945. (AP Photo)

Off comes the silver mink cape as singer Dorothy Dandriged sings of young love June 21,1953. She swoops up the 50-yard skirt of the halter -necked pink tulle dress, which is fastened with a jeweled belt. Under it is a brocade sheath, which serves as a separate dress. (AP Photo)

The East Berlin State Opera building, destroyed by Allied bombing in World War II, has been rebuilt and is shown near completion on June 21, 1955. The reopening of the opera house, renamed the Deutsche Staatsoper, or German state opera, is scheduled for September. (AP Photo/Edwin Reichert)

Bob Hayes, of Florida A&M, crosses the finish line to win the 100-meter dash in a world record time of 9.1 seconds at the National AAU track and field meet in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 21, 1963. (AP Photo)

Pearl Buck, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature, is pictured, June 21, 1939. (AP Photo)

Walt Disney, in London to supervise his “Robin Hood” film, admires a model of “March Hare,” one of the latest figures to appear in the Disney vein, in his apartment at London’s Dorchester Hotel, June 21, 1951. Disney and his family arrived aboard the liner Queen Mary. (AP Photo)

B-29 Superforts of War East Air Forces Bomber Command made daylight strikes early in the Korean War against Communist industrial targets. The Superfort is dropping incendiaries on a North Korean factory in Korea on June 21, 1952. In the two years of U.N. pounding of Communist targets, all strategic targets have been knock out, and the big bombers are now being until on night strikes against the enemy?s transport system. (AP Photo)

Little Korean miss is learning her English characters by practicing a favorite word of any girl in Korea on June 21, 1952. She attends the elementary school at Tongduchon ni sponsored and organized by the men of Headquarters Company, 1169 Engineer Combat Group, U.S.A. The mimeographed text book shes using was prepared by the GIs. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Composer Lalo Schifrin is 90. Actor Bernie Kopell is 89. Actor Monte Markham is 87. Songwriter Don Black is 84. Actor Mariette Hartley is 82. Comedian Joe Flaherty is 81. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies (The Kinks) is 78. Actor Meredith Baxter is 75. Actor Michael Gross (Baxter’s co-star on the sitcom “Family Ties”) is 75. Rock musician Joe Molland (Badfinger) is 75. Rock musician Don Airey (Deep Purple) is 74. Rock musician Joey Kramer (Aerosmith) is 72. Rock musician Nils Lofgren is 71. Actor Robyn Douglass is 70. Actor Leigh McCloskey is 67. Cartoonist Berke Breathed is 65. Actor Josh Pais is 64. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 63. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is 62. Actor Marc Copage (koh-PAJ’) is 60. Actor Sammi Davis is 58. Actor Doug Savant is 58. Country musician Porter Howell is 58. Actor Michael Dolan is 57. Writer-director Lana Wachowski is 57. Actor Carrie Preston is 55. Rapper/producer Pete Rock is 52. Country singer Allison Moorer is 50. Actor Juliette Lewis is 49. Actor Maggie Siff is 48. Musician Justin Cary is 47. Rock musician Mike Einziger (Incubus) is 46. Actor Chris Pratt is 43. Rock singer Brandon Flowers is 41. Britain’s Prince William is 40. Actor Jussie Smollett is 40. Actor Benjamin Walker is 40. Actor Michael Malarkey is 39. Pop singer Kris Allen (TV: “American Idol”) is 37. Pop/rock singer Lana Del Rey is 37. Actor Jascha Washington is 33. Country musician Chandler Baldwin (LANCO) is 30. Pop singer Rebecca Black is 25.