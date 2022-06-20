Today is Monday, June 20, the 171st day of 2022. There are 194 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 20, 1837, Queen Victoria acceded to the British throne following the death of her uncle, King William IV.

On this date:

In 1782, Congress approved the Great Seal of the United States, featuring the emblem of the bald eagle.

In 1863, West Virginia became the 35th state.

In 1893, a jury in New Bedford, Massachusetts, found Lizzie Borden not guilty of the ax murders of her father and stepmother.

In 1943, race-related rioting erupted in Detroit; federal troops were sent in two days later to quell the violence that resulted in more than 30 deaths.

In 1944, during World War II, Japanese naval forces retreated in the Battle of the Philippine Sea after suffering heavy losses to the victorious American fleet.

In 1947, President Harry S. Truman vetoed the Taft-Hartley Act, which was designed to restrict the power of labor unions, but had his veto overriden by Congress. Gangster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel was shot dead at the Beverly Hills, California, home of his girlfriend, Virginia Hill, apparently at the order of mob associates.

In 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali’s conviction was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court).

In 1972, three days after the arrest of the Watergate burglars, President Richard Nixon met at the White House with his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman; the secretly made tape recording of this meeting ended up with the notorious 18 1/2-minute gap.

In 1974, the film noir “Chinatown,” starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, was released by Paramount Pictures.

In 1990, South African Black nationalist Nelson Mandela and his wife, Winnie, arrived in New York City for a ticker-tape parade in their honor as they began an eight-city U.S. tour.

In 2014, the Obama administration granted an array of new benefits to same-sex couples, including those living in states where gay marriage was against the law; the new measures ranged from Social Security and veterans benefits to work leave for caring for sick spouses.

In 2016, a divided U.S. Supreme Court bolstered police powers, ruling 5-3 that evidence of a crime in some cases may be used against a defendant even if the police did something wrong or illegal in obtaining it.

Ten years ago: A Republican-controlled House committee voted along party lines, 23-17, to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress for failing to turn over Justice Department documents related to Operation Fast and Furious. (The full House voted in favor of the contempt citation eight days later.) Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. Painter and sketch artist LeRoy Neiman, best known for evoking the kinetic energy of the world’s biggest sporting and leisure events with bright quick strokes, died in New York at age 91.

Five years ago: A runoff election between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff was held in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District; Handel was declared the winner with 52 percent of the vote to Ossoff’s 48. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned under pressure from investors and Uber’s board. Rapper Prodigy, a member of the hardcore New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, died in Las Vegas at age 42.

One year ago: A tornado packing 140 mph winds swept through communities in heavily populated suburban Chicago, damaging more than 100 homes and causing multiple injuries. Jon Rahm birdied the last two holes to win the U.S. Open by one shot over Louis Oosthuizen at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

New York Cosmos Pele holds autographed ball for Danny Raymond, 9, of Newton, during a news conference in Cambridge, MA to meet the New England media on June 20, 1975. Left rear, is John Sterge President of the Boston Minutemen. Pele said, Someday the level of soccer in this country will be the same as all around the world. (AP Photo/Peter Bregg)

Geisha Mayumi Yoshida performs the dance called “Omi no Okane” at an exhibition of traditional dance, music and song given by a school of true geishas in Tokyo, June 20, 1979. Paid dinner companions of the well-heeled, estimates vary as to how many geishas continue to ply their trade in Japan. One observer puts the number at 2,000 – but only 500 or so continue the tradition in the true sense. (AP Photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto)

Stars of the new film, ?Rhinestone Cowboy?, Sylvester Stallone, left, and Dolly Parton, arrive for the premier screening of the movie at New York?s Coronet Theater, Wednesday, June 20, 1984 . (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths)

Lead singer Fumiya, right, of the Japanese rock and roll group Checkers, ends the filming of a scene with co-star Kali Lewis in Harlem, N.Y., Friday June 20, 1986, during the production of “Song of U.S.A.”. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths)

Slipping and sliding down a watery sluice spells relief from record-breaking heat in the Chicago suburbs, June 20, 1988. The National Weather Service reported 101 degree temperatures at O’Hare Airport at 1:45. The hottest day in Chicago history was on July 24, 1934 when the temperature reached 105 degrees. (AP photo/John Swart)

President George Bush and NBA champion Detroit Pistons’ Isiah Thomas, right, exchange quips during a reception for the team at the White House, June 20, 1989. In background are Pistons Bill Laimbeer, hand to face, and Vinnie Johnson. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

Members of the Texas Rangers greet teammate Sammy Sosa (21) as he reaches home plate after connecting for his 600th career home run, off Chicago Cubs’ Jason Marquis in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 20, 2007. The Rangers won 7-3. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

People hold placards bearing images of Iranian Neda Agha Soltan, the 27-year-old whose death beamed around the world on the Internet became a rallying cry for opponents of the regime, during a demonstration against Iran’s clampdown on opposition activists, at the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Saturday, July 25, 2009. Protesters across the world on Saturday called on Iran to end its clampdown on opposition activists, demanding the release of hundreds rounded up during demonstrations against the country’s disputed election. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)

FILE – This June 20, 1990 file photo shows Winnie Mandela pointing out something in the crowd to her husband Nelson Mandela, during a welcoming ceremony at New York’s City Hall as they kicked of a three-day stay in the city. The FBI investigated multiple death threats against Nelson Mandela during his 1990 visit to the United States and relied on an informant for details about the anti-apartheid leaders trip, according to newly released documents. The FBI released hundreds of pages of records tied to Mandelas visit, which came months after was released from a 27-year prison sentence in South Africa and four years before he became president. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File)

Otis Barton, who descent 3,028 feet in Beebe’s bathysphere in 1934 off Bermuda, gets some final instruction from Dr. Maurice Nelles before being sealed into the bell of the University of Southern California Benthoscope at Long Beach, Calif., on June 20, 1949. (AP Photo)

People at the intersection of Rockefeller Plaza and W. 50th Street in New York, walk toward the entrance of the Associated Press building, lower right, June 20, 1946. In the center, eastbound traffic on W.50th Street passes in front of Rockefeller Center’s sunken plaza. By midnight a village-like quiet will reign here. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

Sidney B. Wood, the American tennis player in action during the first round of the annual Wimbledon Tournament in England, June 20, 1932. Wood defeated his opponent, A.M. Wedd, in this match, but was eliminated June 28 in the quarter-finals by Jiro Satoh of Japan. (AP Photo)

Albert Einstein, left, distinguished physicist, and William Allen White, Emporium, Kansas, editor and commentator, were among those who received honorary degrees at the 299th commencement at Harvard University at Cambridge, Massachusetts on June 20, 1935. (AP Photo)

Members of an anti-aircraft unit in the London area stand at attention, June 20, 1941, while their mascot, Larry the lamb, soberly marches along their file. The animal has been the mascot of the unit since it was born a year ago. (AP Photo)

Benita Biddle, seated in plane, checks her radio equipment with observer Betty Wickman who is wearing and carrying a portable communications system in Detroit on June 20, 1942. Both are members of the all-womens Civil Air Patrol. (AP Photo)

In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. troops returning from Europe pack the decks of the British luxury liner-turned-troopship HMS Queen Mary as she steams into New York Harbor June 20, 1945 with some 14,000 troops aboard. This was the ship’s first voyage to America since V-E Day. (AP Photo/U.S. Coast Guard)

This is a general view of Tops Diner in Jonestown, Pa., on June 20, 1952. This streamlined, chromium steel diner is typical of the hundreds of new air conditioned beaneries which have sprung up along the nation’s major highways since World War II. (AP Photo)

The helicopter picks up the supplies and takes off with its load for the ROK troops on the north side of the Pukhan River on June 20, 1953 in South Korea. (AP Photo)

Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire film at the foot of the Eiffel Tower during a scene from the new American movie “Funny Face” in Paris on June 20, 1956. (AP Photo)

American actor Anthony Quinn rides a motor scooter in a movie studio during a break in filming of “Barabbas” in Rome, Italy, on June 20, 1961. (AP Photo)

General scenes of people working on their flower decorations for the Flower Festival, June 20, 1961, in Genzano, Italy. (AP Photo)

Black southerners kneel in prayer for a peaceful settlement of integration in Oglethorpe Square in Savannah, Ga., June 20, 1963. They are led by Ben Clark, center, just before the mayor met with a group of black leaders for talks. (AP Photo)

Stig Persson, of Sweden, is lifted by Valentin Olenik, of Russian in Greco, in a Roman match at the 1966 Amateur World Wrestling Championships in Toldeo, Ohio on June 20, 1966. Olenik was given the decision by the judges. (AP Photo)

Tom Watson holds up the U.S. Open Golf Championship trophy following his win at Pebble Beach, Ca., on June 20, 1982. Watson defeated Jack Nicklaus by two strokes and finished at six under par. (AP Photo)

Kim Basinger and Jack Nicholson are shown at a party after the world premiere of “Batman,” in which they co-star, in Westwood Village in Los Angeles, Ca., June 20, 1989. (AP Photo)

Greg Louganis prepares to dive off the 3-meter springboard during the diving competition of the Gay Games IV in New York City, June 20, 1994. (AP Photo/Chrystyna Czajkowsky)

Mayor James J. Walker awarded the special city medal to Mrs. Amelia Earhart Putnam, in recognition of her record transatlantic solo flight at the City Hall, New York on June 20, 1932. The scene duplicated the reception accorded her four years ago when she returned from a flight across the Atlantic as a passenger in a tri-motored plane. (AP Photo)

A group of Work Service men carry shovels on their shoulders marching through the streets of Berlin, June 20, 1934. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Hammond, squadron commander and a mother of three children, who holds a commercial pilots license, is at the left instructing patrol members in the use of radio equipment in Detroit on June 20, 1942. The only womens Civil Air Patrol squadron in the state, and one of the few such in the country, is expanding its services so that members will have a knowledge of radio. The girls who hold either private or commercial pilot licenses are studying the principles of radio so that they may pass the Federal Communication Commissions examination and become third-class radio-telephone operators. (AP Photo)

A stick of airborne infantry drops from an AAF Troop Carrier Command Transport to meet the enemy on June 20, 1944. (AP Photo)

St. Peters Catholic Church, 102 years old, was gutted by fire with unofficial damage of $250,000, June 20, 1947. Two Dayton, Ohio, visiting clerics Rev. W.J. Goldschmidt and Sub-Deacon Carl Will, swathed in damp cloths ignored flames to recover sacred altar vessels. (AP Photo)

Ever curious, as every American knows, Tokyoites block through fare to watch the Toho movie studio do a on the spot shot of a movie with part of its locale on the Ginza, Tokyos main shopping center on June 20, 1948. (AP Photo)

United Farm Workers Union leader Cesar Chavez, center, joins pickets outside supermarket in Miami Beach, Florida, June 20, 1973, protesting the market’s use of non-UFW produce. Chavez had just finished a speech to the Communications Workers of America convention on Miami Beach. (AP Photo/Steve Starr)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Bonnie Bartlett is 93. Actor James Tolkan is 91. Movie director Stephen Frears is 81. Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson is 80. Actor John McCook is 78. Singer Anne Murray is 77. TV personality Bob Vila is 76. Musician Andre Watts is 76. Actor Candy Clark is 75. Producer Tina Sinatra is 74. R&B singer Lionel Richie is 73. Actor John Goodman is 70. Rock musician Michael Anthony is 68. Pop musician John Taylor is 62. Rock musician Mark degli Antoni is 60. Christian rock musician Jerome Fontamillas (Switchfoot) is 55. Actor Nicole Kidman is 55. Country/bluegrass singer-musician Dan Tyminski is 55. Movie director Robert Rodriguez is 54. Actor Peter Paige is 53. Actor Josh Lucas is 51. Rock musician Jeordie White (AKA Twiggy Ramirez) is 51. Rock singer Chino Moreno (Deftones) is 49. Country-folk singer-songwriter Amos Lee is 45. Country singer Chuck Wicks is 43. Actor Tika Sumpter is 42. Country musician Chris Thompson (The Eli Young Band) is 42. Actor-singer Alisan Porter is 41. U.S. Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist April Ross is 40. Christian rock musician Chris Dudley (Underoath) is 39. Rock singer Grace Potter (Grace Potter & the Nocturnals) is 39. Actor Mark Saul is 37. Actor Dreama Walker is 36. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse is 33. Actor Maria Lark is 25.