Today is Thursday, June 2, the 153rd day of 2022. There are 212 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 2, 1997, Timothy McVeigh was convicted of murder and conspiracy in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people. (McVeigh was executed in June 2001.)

On this date:

In 1924, Congress passed, and President Calvin Coolidge signed, a measure guaranteeing full American citizenship for all Native Americans born within U.S. territorial limits.

In 1941, baseball’s “Iron Horse,” Lou Gehrig, died in New York of a degenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; he was 37.

In 1953, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place in London’s Westminster Abbey, 16 months after the death of her father, King George VI.

In 1961, playwright and director George S. Kaufman, 71, died in New York.

In 1962, Soviet forces opened fire on striking workers in the Russian city of Novocherkassk; a retired general in 1989 put the death toll at 22 to 24.

In 1966, U.S. space probe Surveyor 1 landed on the moon and began transmitting detailed photographs of the lunar surface.

In 1979, Pope John Paul II arrived in his native Poland on the first visit by a pope to a Communist country.

In 1981, the Japanese video arcade game “Donkey Kong” was released by Nintendo.

In 1999, South Africans went to the polls in their second post-apartheid election, giving the African National Congress a decisive victory; retiring president Nelson Mandela was succeeded by Thabo Mbeki (TAH’-boh um-BEH’-kee).

In 2011, a judge in Placerville, California, sentenced serial sex offender Phillip Garrido to life in prison for kidnapping and raping Jaycee Dugard; Garrido’s wife, Nancy, received a decades-long sentence.

In 2016, autopsy results showed superstar musician Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a powerful opioid painkiller.

In 2020, defying curfews, protesters streamed back into the nation’s streets, hours after President Donald Trump urged governors to put down the violence set off by the death of George Floyd. Police said four officers were hit by gunfire after protests in St. Louis that began peacefully became violent. The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington sharply criticized Trump for staging a visit to St. John’s Church across from the White House after authorities had cleared the area of peaceful protesters. Mayors and governors from both parties rejected Trump’s threat to use the military against protesters.

Ten years ago: Ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak was sentenced to life in prison after a court convicted him on charges of complicity in the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that forced him from power (Mubarak was later acquitted and freed in March 2017; he died in February 2020). Richard Dawson, 79, a British-born entertainer who made his mark in the 1960s television sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes” and later became a popular TV game show host, died in Los Angeles.

Five years ago: Environmental campaigners protested President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, while nations around the world pledged to double down on their efforts to curb global warming. Three former Penn State administrators were handed jail and house-arrest sentences ranging up to nearly two years for burying child sexual abuse allegations against Jerry Sandusky.

One year ago: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents announced that they had reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader. The NFL pledged to stop the use of “race-norming” in a $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims; the practice had made it harder for Black players to show a deficit and qualify for an award. Trainer Bob Baffert was suspended for two years by the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, after an additional drug test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed the presence of a steroid. (Medina Spirit was later disqualified from his Derby victory; the colt collapsed and died in December 2021 following a training run at Santa Anita.) Duke University basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski announced that the next season would be his last with the Blue Devils.

The Queen’s train is lifted by footman as she leaves Buckingham Palace, to enter the state coach to drive to Westminster Abbey, London, for the coronation this morning June 2, 1953, for Elizabeth to become Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II smiles at a saluting subject as she alights from her coach on arrival at Westminster Abbey, London on June 2, 1953 for her coronation. Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in uniform of an Admiral of the Fleet, watches at right as maids of honor arrange the queen’s train. (AP Photo)

Dave Dennis demonstrates at the Congress of Racial Equality school of non-violence, how to cover up vital parts of the body when a sit-in is attacked by segregationists in Jackson, Miss., June 2, 1963 Dennis is a 22-year-old worker for core. (AP Photo/Horace Court)

Senator George McGovern campaigning in Northern California, pause to shake an outstretched hand over the top of his automobile, June 2, 1972 in San Mateo, Calif. McGovern had just finished speaking to a student body gathering at the College of San Francisco. (AP Photo/Red)

Two Vietnamese civilians rest, about 8 miles south of An Loc in Vietnam on June 2, 1972, after they made their way through the North Vietnamese lines. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Sue Larson stands dismayed among the rubble that was her home in Albion, Pa., on June 2, 1985. A tornado struck the small northwest Pennsylvania community on June 1, killing nine people. It was one of a number of twisters to hit the Midwest and parts of Ontario, Canada. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

As Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev attends a summit meeting in Washington, Soviets stand in a long line to grab a bite of America at McDonalds restaurant in downtown Moscow on Saturday, June 2, 1990. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

After several loads of food had been delivered to strike-bound workers in the Republic Steel Corp. plant in Warren, Ohio, a plane takes off from an emergency landing runway inside the company yard, June 2, 1937. Striking workers sniped at the plane to prevent non-strikers from getting food. (AP Photo)

Audience members raise their arms and sing during Jesus Day celebrations at Shea Stadium in New York, June 2, 1979. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)

Smoke continues to rise from the ruins of the Nypro chemical plant at Flixborough, England, June 2, 1974, following an explosion that killed 29 people yesterday, June 1. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)

With President Franklin D. Roosevelt on platform at left, smiling broadly, the 435 graduates of the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., toss their white caps into the air, June 2, 1938, bringing their commencement exercises to a close. (AP Photo/WRW)

Britain’s Joyce Wethered drives off the tee during the annual Women v Men Golf Tournament, at Stoke Poges Club, nr. Slough, EnglAND, on June 2, 1934. (AP Photo)

A group of several hundred coal miners in Wilsonville, Ill. returned to work in Mine No. 4 of the Superior Coal Co., , June 2, 1937, after they staged a 200-hour sit-down strike. Negotiations for settlement were to be held late today. The cage here is just starting down. (AP Photo/BL)

Government employees work in one of the assembly shops, set up in the passages beneath the Houses of Parliament in London, England, June. 2, 1945. The war factory, in operation since 1943, made weapons to counteract the V2 rocket and shell fuse parts for the Ministry of Armaments inspections department. (AP Photo/Leslie Priest)

In a traditional ceremony, Britain crowned a new Queen, the Empire’s first reigning woman since Queen Victoria. Elizabeth II wore the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carried the Orb, in left hand, and Scepter with Cross as she left Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, at the end of the Coronation Ceremony. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 75th birthday on Saturday, April 21, 2001. (AP Photo)

Chinese peasants of Honan, in East-central China, June, 2, 1967, push a cartload of produce past a small structure which has a cultural revolution propoganda poster stuck to it’s wall. (AP Photo)

Inside left Giancarlo DeSisti of Italy’s La Fiorentina is caught from behind by California Clippers left half Dave Davidovic (6) in second half action, Sunday, June 2, 1969 at San Francisco’s Kezar Stadium. Clippers won, 4-2. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

Smoke rises from a collision between the U.S. container ship Sea Witch and the ESSO Brussels, in New York harbor near the Verrazano bridge in New York, June 2, 1973. The Sea Witch continues to smolder and list more than 20 degrees as fireboats and tugs continue emergency operations. (AP Photo)

Pope John Paul II greets well-wishers in Warsaw, Poland, June 2, 1979. He was visiting his homeland during his nine-day visit to Poland. (AP Photo)

Linking hands, members of a coalition of peace and anti-nuclear groups form a human chain across the Benjamin Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia, PA. and Camden, N.J. The demonstration was held in Philadelphia, on June 2, 1984 to protest American foreign policy and to demand jobs for the poor. (AP Photo/Pat Rogers)

Pres. Ronald Reagan, center, and his wife Nancy Reagan, center left, laugh as they are being presented with Irish woolen sweaters by a member of the Mayo county council, name not available, at the Ashford Castle, Saturday, June 2, 1984, Galway, Ireland. The President and his wife are staying in this medieval castle overnights during their four-day visit to Ireland. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

A riot in front of the county welfare office in the downtown section of Los Angeles resulted in one man being possible fatally injured and injuries to scores of others including ten policemen, June 2, 1934. A motorcycle policeman is struggling with one of the rioters. The man in the right foreground with his shirt practically torn off. (AP Photo)

Henry Fort with a group of boys at Ypsi camp, June 2, 1939. (AP Photo)

The new train is shown on a test run on June 2, 1944, before going into service between New York and Chicago. Designed by Henry Dreyfuss, famous industrial designer, the exterior of the new train offers the latest developments in modern streamlining, while its interior accommodations are among the most luxurious in railroad history. The new twentieth century will cut the running schedule between New York and Chicago by half an hour, making the run in all 16 hours. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Ron Ely is 84. Filmmaker and movie historian Kevin Brownlow is 84. Actor Stacy Keach is 81. Actor Charles Haid is 79. R&B singer Chubby Tavares (Tavares) is 78. Movie director Lasse Hallstrom is 76. Actor Jerry Mathers is 74. Actor Joanna Gleason is 72. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is 70. Actor Dennis Haysbert is 68. Comedian Dana Carvey is 67. Actor Gary Grimes is 67. Pop musician Michael Steele is 67. Rock singer Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet) is 62. Actor Liam Cunningham is 61. Actor Navid Negahban is 58. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 54. TV personality-producer Andy Cohen (“The Real Housewives” TV franchise) is 54. Rapper B-Real (Cypress Hill) is 52. Actor Paula Cale is 52. Actor Anthony Montgomery is 51. Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 50. Actor Wentworth Miller is 50. Rock musician Tim Rice-Oxley (Keane) is 46. Actor Zachary Quinto is 45. Actor Dominic Cooper is 44. Actor Nikki Cox is 44. Actor Justin Long is 44. Actor Deon Richmond is 44. Actor Morena Baccarin is 43. R&B singer Irish Grinstead (702) is 42. Rock musician Fabrizio Moretti (The Strokes) is 42. Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach is 42. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 36. Rapper/actor Awkwafina is 34. Actor Brittany Curran is 32. Actor Sterling Beaumon is 27.