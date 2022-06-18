Today is Saturday, June 18, the 169th day of 2022. There are 196 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

Astronaut Sally Ride sits in her jet at Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, June 16, 1983 in Florida, just after she and four other crew members arrived to prepare for a scheduled on Saturday launch of the space shuttle Challenger. Mr. Ride is the first American female to travel into space. (AP Photo)

On June 18, 1983, astronaut Sally K. Ride became America’s first woman in space as she and four colleagues blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger on a six-day mission.

On this date:

In 1778, American forces entered Philadelphia as the British withdrew during the Revolutionary War.

This undated etching shows the British ship Guerriere, left, and U.S. naval vessel Constitution in an exchange of fire on Aug. 19 during the War of 1812. The U.S. captured the British frigate Guerriere, which was destroyed after 30 minutes of battle. (AP Photo)

In 1812, the War of 1812 began as the United States Congress approved, and President James Madison signed, a declaration of war against Britain.

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte met defeat at Waterloo as British and Prussian troops defeated the French in Belgium.

In 1940, during World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill urged his countrymen to conduct themselves in a manner that would prompt future generations to say, “This was their finest hour.” Charles de Gaulle delivered a speech on the BBC in which he rallied his countrymen after the fall of France to Nazi Germany.

In 1971, Southwest Airlines began operations, with flights between Dallas and San Antonio, and Dallas and Houston.

President Jimmy Carter with Lllllleonid Brezhnev after they both signed the salt 11 signing in Viennas Imperial Hofburg Palace June 19, 1979. (AP Photo)

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter and Soviet President Leonid I. Brezhnev signed the SALT II strategic arms limitation treaty in Vienna.

In 1986, 25 people were killed when a twin-engine plane and helicopter carrying sightseers collided over the Grand Canyon.

In 1992, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Georgia v. McCollum, ruled that criminal defendants could not use race as a basis for excluding potential jurors from their trials.

In 2003, baseball Hall-of-Famer Larry Doby, who broke the American League’s color barrier in 1947, died in Montclair, New Jersey, at age 79.

Bullet holes are visible in the wood panel behind the chair in the execution chamber at the Utah State Prison after Ronnie Lee Gardner was executed by firing squad Friday, June 18, 2010 in Draper Utah.. Gardner was convicted of aggravated murder in 1985.(AP Photo/Trent Nelson/Pool)

In 2010, death row inmate Ronnie Lee Gardner died in a barrage of bullets as Utah carried out its first firing squad execution in 14 years. (Gardner had been sentenced to death for fatally shooting attorney Michael Burdell during a failed escape attempt from a Salt Lake City courthouse.)

In 2011, Clarence Clemons, the saxophone player for the E Street Band who was one of the key influences in Bruce Springsteen’s life and music, died in Florida at age 69.

In 2020, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens, third from left, stands with his four sons and wife, from second left, Kody, Kacy, Debbie, Koby and Kory at a news conference outside federal court Monday, June 18, 2012, in Washington after his acquittal on charges of lying to Congress in 2008 when he denied ever using performance-enhancing drugs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ten years ago: Former baseball star Roger Clemens was acquitted in Washington, D.C. on all charges that he’d obstructed and lied to Congress when he denied using performance-enhancing drugs. R.A. Dickey became the first major league pitcher in 24 years to throw consecutive one-hitters in the New York Mets’ 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. (The previous pitcher to throw consecutive one-hitters was Dave Stieb for Toronto in September 1988.) Actor Victor Spinetti, 82, died in Wales; he had appeared in three 1960s Beatles films.

Five years ago: Charleena Lyles, a 30-year-old Black mother of four, was shot and killed by two white Seattle police officers after she called 911 to report a burglary; authorities said Lyles had pulled a knife on the officers. Brooks Koepka closed with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open for his first major championship.

In this June 21, 2021, photo, Iran’s new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi waves at the conclusion of his news conference in Tehran, Iran. Biden administration officials are insisting that the election of a hard-liner as Iran’s president won’t affect prospects for reviving the faltering 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. But there are already signs that their goal of locking in a deal just got harder. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

One year ago: Iranians voted in a presidential election that would bring a landslide victory to the country’s hard-line judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, the protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; Raisi had already been sanctioned by the U.S., partly over his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., is 85. Sir Paul McCartney is 80. Actor Constance McCashin is 75. Actor Linda Thorson is 75. Former Sen. Mike Johanns, R-Neb., is 72. Actor Isabella Rossellini is 70. Actor Carol Kane is 70. Actor Brian Benben is 66. Actor Andrea Evans is 65. Rock singer Alison Moyet is 61. Rock musician Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 59. Figure skater Kurt Browning is 56. R&B singer Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) is 51. Actor Mara Hobel is 51. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 49. Rapper Silkk the Shocker is 47. Actor Alana de la Garza is 46. Country singer Blake Shelton is 46. Rock musician Steven Chen (Airborne Toxic Event) is 44. Actor David Giuntoli is 42. Drummer Josh Dun (Twenty One Pilots) is 34. Actor Renee Olstead is 33. Actor Jacob Anderson is 32. Actor Willa Holland is 31.