Today is Friday, June 17, the 168th day of 2022. There are 197 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 17, 2015, nine people were shot to death in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina; suspect Dylann Roof was arrested the following morning. (Roof was convicted of federal hate crimes and sentenced to death; he later pleaded guilty to state murder charges and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.)

On this date:

In 1775, the Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill resulted in a costly victory for the British, who suffered heavy losses.

In 1885, the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York Harbor aboard the French ship Isere.

In 1930, President Herbert Hoover signed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which boosted U.S. tariffs to historically high levels, prompting foreign retaliation.

In 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Abington (Pa.) School District v. Schempp, struck down, 8-1, rules requiring the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer or reading of Biblical verses in public schools.

In 1967, China successfully tested its first thermonuclear (hydrogen) bomb.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon’s eventual downfall began with the arrest of five burglars inside the Democratic headquarters in Washington, D.C.’s, Watergate complex.

In 1994, after leading police on a slow-speed chase on Southern California freeways, O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with murder in the slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. (Simpson was later acquitted in a criminal trial but held liable in a civil trial.)

In 2008, hundreds of same-sex couples got married across California on the first full day that gay marriage became legal by order of the state’s highest court.

In 2009, President Barack Obama extended some benefits to same-sex partners of federal employees. Nevada Sen. John Ensign resigned from the GOP leadership a day after admitting an affair with a former campaign staffer.

In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that states can’t demand proof of citizenship from people registering to vote in federal elections unless they get federal or court approval to do so.

In 2019, Iran announced that it was breaking compliance with the international accord that kept it from making nuclear weapons; the announcement meant that Iran could soon start to enrich uranium to just a step away from weapons-grade levels. The Trump administration followed Iran’s announcement by ordering 1,000 more troops to the Middle East.

In 2020, prosecutors in Atlanta brought murder charges against white police officer Garrett Rolfe in the fatal shooting of a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, following a struggle; a second officer, Devin Brosnan, was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath. (Both officers are awaiting trial.) Quaker Oats announced that it would retire the Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company recognized that the character’s origins were “based on a racial stereotype.”

Ten years ago: Rodney King, 47, whose 1991 videotaped beating by Los Angeles police sparked widespread outrage and who struggled with addiction and repeated arrests, died in Rialto, California, in an apparent accidental drowning. Webb Simpson won the U.S. Open, outlasting former U.S. Open champions Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell.

Five years ago: The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case declared itself hopelessly deadlocked, resulting in a mistrial for the 79-year-old TV star charged with drugging and groping a woman more than a decade earlier; prosecutors immediately announced they would pursue a second trial. (That trial resulted in Cosby’s conviction, but Pennsylvania’s highest court later overturned it.) The Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald was damaged in a collision with a Philippine-flagged container ship off Japan that killed seven sailors.

One year ago: The Supreme Court, in a 7-2 ruling, left intact the entire Affordable Care Act, rejecting the latest major Republican-led effort to kill the national health care law known as “Obamacare.” President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery; Juneteenth, or June 19, would be the 12th federal holiday. A St. Louis couple who pointed guns at social justice demonstrators in front of their home in 2020 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges; Mark and Patricia McCloskey were fined and agreed to forfeit the weapons they carried when they confronted several hundred protesters. Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda, died at 97; he was a leader of the campaign that ended British colonial rule.

This is a panoramic view looking south from the Chisos Mountains, at Big Bend National Park, Texas, across the Rio Grande into Mexico, on June 17, 1969. Next to the branches of a dead tree blooms the century plant, one of over 850 flowering plants in the area. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, cross a plank in front of the container ship American Apollo while visiting the Panama Canal on June 17, 1978. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Dr. Fritz Reiner, noted symphonic conductor at the apartment in New York Tuesday, June 17, 1942 where the new organization called Records for our fighting men, of which he is one of the sponsors, dramatized its drive to collect some 37,000,000 used, scratched and old records lying in American attics and cellars. These will be sold to record manufacturers as scrap. The proceeds will then be used to purchase new records, which will be shipped to all service camps for our fighting boys. Salvatore Bacoalon and Suzanne Sten, Metropolitan opera stars, are shown making a recording in an antique cornucopia horn into which the great Caruso actually recorded. On the left is sergeant seaman first class Norman Thomas and me. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

Southern Illinois shortstop Jerry DeSimone stretches over sliding Jim Taylor of California State University, Los Angeles, to grab throw from catcher in sixth inning of fourth round NCAA College Baseball World Series game in Omaha, Nebraska, Thursday, June 17, 1977. Taylor successfully stole second. SIU won, 9-7, eliminating Los Angeles State. (AP Photo/Larry Stoddard)

French aid workers unload food in central Sarajevo, June 17, 1992. Some 12 tons of food and medicine were delivered to this besieged city by French volunteers in an effort to alleviate the food shortages caused by the fighting. After two days of relative calm, heavy shelling rocked the Bosnian capital Wednesday, hampering U.N. efforts to reopen the airport. (AP Photo/Santiago Lyon)

Spanish goalie Santiago Canizares retrieves the ball after South Korea?s Hong Myung Bo scored the first goal for his team in their Group C first round match of the World Cup soccer championship at the Cotton Bowl on Friday, June 17, 1994 in Dallas, Texas. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

America’s newest tennis star, Venus Williams in action against fellow American Chanda Rubin, Tuesday June 17 1997, at Eastbourne during the Direct Line Ladies Tennis Championshipns. Williams won 6-4, 6-4. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)

Catholic nun Sister Eadburga of the Franziskaner congregation in Kaiserlautern kicks the ball just prior to a soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Vfl Bochum, at Munich’s Olympic Stadium, June 17, 1989. (AP Photo/Uwe Lein)

FILE – This Friday, June 17, 2011 file photo shows a general view of the Memorial for the murdered Jews of Europe, the so called Holocaust Memorial in central Berlin. The epicenter of the Holocaust, the city where Hitler signed the death warrants of 6 million Jews, seems an unlikely candidate for the worlds fastest growing Jewish community. But despite this stigma of Nazism, Berlins dynamic, prosperous present and its rich, pre-World War II Jewish past initially attracted an influx from the former Soviet Union and has continued with the arrival of thousands of Israelis and smaller numbers of often young immigrants from Australia, France, the United States and elsewhere. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber,File)

Circuit Court jury foreman Carl Wilke standing right, a mink rancher from town of Dindina, hands the verdict in the Jane Dakin murder trial to Bailiff T.P. Kelley in Madison, Wisconsin on June 17, 1959. The jury found the 17-year-old girl innocent by reason of insanity in the rifle slaying of her wealthy parents on December 1. Awaiting the verdict at the left is Judge Bruce Beilfuss. Court reporter Harland Kintzele is seated at the lighted desk. Juneau County District Attorney Roland Vieth is in the foreground. (AP Photo)

This general view shows a busy marketplace popular with tourists in Peking, China, on June 17, 1935. (AP Photo)

American tennis player Alice Marble with the Kent All-comers Championship Cup, which she won by defeating Kay stammers in the final of the Beckenham tennis tournament, on June 17, 1939. (AP Photo)

Italian partisans armed with rifles force a man to crawl out from behind a steel gate, as they conduct a search for fascists throughout Rome after the city had fallen to Allied troops, June 17, 1944. (AP Photo)

Medical officer on the right checks walking wounded as they file ashore, each man tagged with a classification of his injuries June 17, 1944. (AP Photo).

Ceremonial crowns are held over the heads of Russia’s Princess Xenia Romanov and her groom U.S. First Lt. Calhoun Ancrum during their Russian Orthodox wedding as St. Philip’s Church, London, June 17, 1945. The Princess is the only daughter of Russia’s Prince Andrew and a grand-niece of the late Tsar Nicolas II. (AP Photo)

The most skillful job at the salt beds is the sprinkler, using a bucket attacked to a long handles, he swings his bucket and must sprinkle the sands evenly on in Sakaido City, Japan on June 17, 1950. Too much makes mud, too little no salt. He gets his water supply from the long line of ditches which run parallel along the salt beds. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Technicians work on a new experimental German Mercedes-Benz at Le Mans, France, June 17, 1952 where it was shipped to take part in the 24-hour Le Mans Race. An aerodynamic air vent on top is used as a brake at speeds of more than 100 m.p.h. It operates without the wheel brake. The door extends up to the center of the car roof and opens upward. (AP Photo)

Wilt “the Stilt” Chamberlain, who quit the University of Kansas at the end of his junior year last month, will join the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team, June 17, 1958. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Entertainer Liberace walks down the shag rug covered stairs in his Beverly Hills home in California on June 17, 1961. Liberace’s home is reported to have 28 rooms. (AP Photo)

A vast sea of umbrellas hides a section of the crowd of 4,000 that gathered in the rain in the town square in Bamberg, West Germany on June 17, 1965, for a rally of atonement. The atonement followed the daubing of Anti-Semitic slogans on tombstones in the towns Jewish cemetery. The rain seemed some how appropriate. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Peter Lupus is 90. Movie director Ken Loach is 86. Singer Barry Manilow is 79. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is 79. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 71. Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 68. Actor Jon Gries is 65. Rock singer Jello Biafra is 64. Movie producer-director-writer Bobby Farrelly is 64. Actor Thomas Haden Church is 62. Actor Greg Kinnear is 59. Actor Kami Cotler is 57. Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 57. Actor Jason Patric is 56. Actor-comedian Will Forte is 52. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 51. Tennis player Venus Williams is 42. Actor Arthur Darvill is 40. Actor Jodie Whittaker is 40. Actor Manish Dayal is 39. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 39. Actor Marie Avgeropoulos is 36. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 35. NHL forward Nikita Kucherov is 29. Actor KJ Apa is 25.