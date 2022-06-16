President Jimmy Carter with others upon arrival in Panama on June 16, 1978 to sign the Panama Canal Treaty. (AP Photo)

Today is Thursday, June 16, the 167th day of 2022. There are 198 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 16, 1858, accepting the Illinois Republican Party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate, Abraham Lincoln said the slavery issue had to be resolved, declaring, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

On this date:

In 1903, Ford Motor Co. was incorporated.

In 1933, the National Industrial Recovery Act became law with President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s signature. (The Act was later struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.) The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was founded as President Roosevelt signed the Banking Act of 1933.

In 1941, National Airport (now Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport) opened for business with a ceremony attended by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In 1963, the world’s first female space traveler, Valentina Tereshkova, 26, was launched into orbit by the Soviet Union aboard Vostok 6; Tereshkova spent 71 hours in flight, circling the Earth 48 times before returning safely.

In 1970, Kenneth A. Gibson of Newark, New Jersey, became the first Black politician elected mayor of a major Northeast city. Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, 26, died at a New York hospital after battling cancer.

In 1977, Soviet Communist Party General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev was named president, becoming the first person to hold both posts simultaneously.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos signed the instruments of ratification for the Panama Canal treaties during a ceremony in Panama City.

In 1999, Thabo Mbeki took the oath as president of South Africa, succeeding Nelson Mandela.

In 2011, U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., announced his resignation from Congress, bowing to the furor caused by his sexually charged online dalliances with a former porn performer and other women. Osama bin Laden’s longtime second-in-command, Ayman al-Zawahri, took control of al-Qaida.

In 2015, real estate mogul Donald Trump launched his successful campaign to become president of the United States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

In 2016, President Barack Obama traveled to Orlando, Florida, the scene of a deadly nightclub shooting that claimed 49 victims; the president embraced grieving families and cheered on Democrats’ push for new gun control measures. Walt Disney Co. opened Shanghai Disneyland, its first theme park in mainland China.

In 2020, federal authorities announced murder and attempted murder charges against an Air Force sergeant, Steven Carrillo, in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer outside a U.S. courthouse in Oakland, California. (Carrillo, who had ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement, pleaded guilty to a federal murder charge after prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.) A statue of Christopher Columbus that stood in a St. Louis park for 134 years was removed; park officials said it had symbolized a “historical disregard for indigenous peoples.”

Ten years ago: Egyptians began going to the polls for a two-day runoff to choose their first freely elected president; Islamist candidate Mohammed Morsi emerged the winner. China launched its most ambitious space mission to date, carrying its first female astronaut, Liu Yang, and two male colleagues on a 13-day mission to an orbiting module that ended safely.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time that he was under federal investigation as part of the expanding probe into Russia’s election meddling as he lashed out at a top Justice Department official overseeing the inquiry. A St. Anthony, Minnesota, police officer was acquitted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, a Black motorist who had just informed the officer that he was carrying a gun. Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl died at his home in Ludwigshafen; he was 87. Actor Stephen Furst, who played naive fraternity pledge Flounder in the hit movie “Animal House,” died in Moorpark, California, at age 63.

One year ago: After a three-hour summit in Geneva, President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin emerged largely where they started, with deep differences on human rights, cyberattacks, election interference and more. Actor Frank Bonner, best known as salesman Herb Tarlek on the TV series “WKRP in Cincinnati,” died at 79.

On the steps of Notre Dame, Paris on June 16, 1936, during the repetition of the true mystery of the Passion, in a scene of the Last Supper. (AP Photo)

Under the leadership of a former sergeant-major, the Doncaster “civicorps”, known locally as the broomstick army, set off on a seven mile march, June 16, 1940, in Doncaster, northern England. (AP Photo)

Flak flies at Axis planes during an air raid in Algiers June 16, 1947. The concentrating of fire brought down several planes. (AP Photo)

Over a million persons sought relief from the 92.6 degree heat at Coney Island, New York on June 16, 1957, New Yorks hottest day in 1957. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

American rock and roll singer and U.S. Army G.I. Elvis Presley, foreground left, is shown at the Lido Cabaret during his eight-day leave on his first evening in Paris, France, June 16, 1959. (AP Photo)

26 year old Valentina Tereshkova, who became the first woman to travel in space, is pictured as seen in a television transmission from her space craft, Vostok 6, June 16, 1963. (AP photo/Tass)

Jacqueline Kennedy rides through the fields near Woodtown House, in Waterford, southern Ireland, June 16, 1967. Mrs. Kennedy arrived with her two children for a private vacation. (AP Photo/Bob Dear)

Berliners stand in front of a TV shop and look through the window to observe the start of the Apollo 11 space mission on television, July 16, 1969, Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Edwin Reichert)

Actresses Donna Mills, left, Genie Francis and Linda Evans pose together in Los Angeles, Ca. on June 16, 1982. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

Testing the new sails of yacht Endeavour II, Thomas Octave Murdoch Sopwith’s new challenger for the America’s Cup, in American waters off Newport, Rhode Island around June 16, 1937. (AP Photo)

With old rubber boots, bicycle tires, garden hose and inner tubes, Washington school children build up a pile of scrap rubber in a plaza at one end of the Capitol grounds, June 16, 1942. (AP Photo)

These American Red Cross club mobiles, trailers and supply trucks are waiting for shipment across the English Channel in England on June 16, 1944, to follow the Allied invasion armies. American Red Cross field men went into France with the military units they served in England, according to official announcement. Their club equipment will follow soon. Field Directors jeeps are lined up in the far background. (AP Photo)

Tank landing ship from a coast Guard Rescue Craft off the French beachhead on June 16, 1944, as she points her bow skyward before sinking after striking a German mine. (AP Photo)

Surfers wearing everything from cold weather wet suits to torn-off dungarees, prepare to test rollers kicked up by Hurricane Alma at Newport Beach, R.I., June 16, 1966. That’s not a shark fin by the young lady at left, but skeg or fin of surf board. Middletown, R.I. is in background (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

**FILE** Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, in this photo dated June 16, 1963, after becoming the first woman to make a flight into space, a three-day flight aboard Vostok 6. Valentina Tereshkova celebrates her 70th birthday on March 6, 2007. (AP Photo/ITAR-TASS) ** JAPAN OUT **

Wouned South Vietnamese troops, attempting to leave An Loc areas, try to scramble aboard low-hovering rescue helicopter on Thursday, June 16, 1972. Some of the less wounded, trying to clamber aboard, push aside a comrade held by buddy, with a cast on his injured arm and foot, white visible. Aircraft couldnt touch all the way down due to heavy pocket attack in the area. (AP Photo)

President Jimmy Carter with others upon arrival in Panama on June 16, 1978 to sign the Panama Canal Treaty. (AP Photo)

Actress Gina Lollobrigida with Walt Disney characters Goofy and Pluto at a party to celebrate Disneys 20th full-length animated feature film The Fox and The Hound held at Bloomingdales, June 16, 1981. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye)

Professional athletes Leo Wisniewski, left, of the Indianapolis Colts; Glenn Blackwood, center, of the Miami Dolphins; and tennis pro Gary Nieber, right, join Josh Curl, second from left, son of Brad Curl, national director of Morality in Media; and his friend, student Brent Wendorff, second from right, in a protest against pornography in New Yorks Times Square, June 16, 1987. The protest was an adjunct launching, Athletes for Kids, a movement working towards obtaining stricter enforcement of obscenity laws in order to provide a better moral environment for children. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

Engineer Harold Graham, of Buffalo, N.Y., glides over a parked car during a demonstration of a one-man, rocket-powered jet pack, outside of the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., June 16, 1961. The demonstration, sponsored by the Army, draws a crowd of Pentagon workers. The control tower at left is used in directing helicopter traffic to and from the Pentagon. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)

Bound for overseas shipment, grain pours into the hold of a ship at New Orleans, LA., June 16, 1946. Grain from the Mid-Western plains is sent down the Mississippi river to New Orleans for shipment overseas to famine threatened countries all over the world. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)

The American flag flies after the “topping out” ceremony of the Associated Press building at Rockefeller Center, in New York, June 16, 1938. The raising of the flag on the topmost girder marked the completion of the building’s steelwork. The 15-story building, 12th in the Rockefeller group, is expected to be ready for occupancy on Dec. 1. (AP Photo)

This is a general view of the Chien Men Gate, which is flanked by rows of Chinese shops in Beijing, China, on June 16, 1935. (AP Photo)

Johan Johnson, left, on the seeder, and Arthur Hack on the tractor, both Matanuska settlers from Minnesota, are shown seeding their new farm with oats in this Alaska valley, June 16, 1935. In the background are the snow-covered mountains of the Chugach range. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Eileen Atkins is 88. Actor Bill Cobbs is 88. Author Joyce Carol Oates is 84. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 84. Songwriter Lamont Dozier is 81. R&B singer Eddie Levert is 80. Actor Joan Van Ark is 79. Actor Geoff Pierson is 73. Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 71. Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 70. Actor Laurie Metcalf is 67. Actor Arnold Vosloo is 60. Actor Danny Burstein is 58. Model-actor Jenny Shimizu is 55. Actor James Patrick Stuart is 54. Rapper MC Ren is 53. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. is 52. Golfer Phil Mickelson is 52. Actor John Cho is 50. Actor Eddie Cibrian is 49. Actor Fred Koehler is 47. Actor China Shavers is 45. Actor Daniel Bruhl is 44. Bluegrass musician Caleb Smith (Balsam Range) is 44. Actor Sibel Kekilli is 42. Actor Missy Peregrym is 40. Actor Olivia Hack is 39. Singer Diana DeGarmo (TV: “American Idol”) is 35. Actor Ali Stroker is 35. Tennis player Bianca Andreescu is 22.