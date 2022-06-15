Today is Wednesday, June 15, the 166th day of 2022. There are 199 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 15, 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George Washington head of the Continental Army.

On this date:

In 1215, England’s King John put his seal to Magna Carta (“the Great Charter”) at Runnymede.

In 1864, Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signed an order establishing a military burial ground which became Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

In 1904, more than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York’s East River.

In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency.

In 1938, Johnny Vander Meer pitched his second consecutive no-hitter, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-0 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers in the first night game at Ebbets Field, four days after leaving the Boston Bees hitless by a score of 3-0.

In 1944, American forces began their successful invasion of Saipan during World War II. B-29 Superfortresses carried out their first raids on Japan.

In 1960, the Billy Wilder movie “The Apartment,” starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, premiered in New York.

In 1985, the Shiite Muslim hijackers of a TWA Boeing 727 beat and shot one of their hostages, U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, throwing him out of the plane to die on the tarmac at Beirut airport.

In 1991, Mount Pinatubo in the northern Philippines exploded in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing about 800 people.

In 1996, Ella Fitzgerald, the “first lady of song,” died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 79.

In 2002, an asteroid with a diameter of between 50 and 120 yards narrowly missed the Earth by 75,000 miles — less than a third of the distance to the moon.

In 2020, the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. U.S. regulators revoked emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19 amid evidence that they didn’t work and could cause serious side effects. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said death rates for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses were 12 times higher than for others who became infected.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama eased enforcement of immigration laws as he announced a new policy, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. An armored car heist at the University of Alberta in Canada left three armed guards dead; fellow guard Travis Baumgartner later pleaded guilty to murder charges and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 40 years.

Five years ago: Two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured after being held at gunpoint by a rural Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal.

One year ago: Fresh off a trio of European summits, President Joe Biden arrived in Geneva for a highly anticipated faceoff with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. California, which had been the first state in the country to order a coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, became one of the last to fully reopen; the state lifted most of its pandemic restrictions. A New York judge approved the extradition of former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to California, where Weinstein – already serving a 23-year sentence for a rape conviction – faced additional sexual assault charges. Major League Baseball said pitchers would be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs; umpires would begin regular checks of all pitchers.

Yoko One performs on the stage at Giant Stadium, during the Amnesty International concert on Sunday, June 15, 1986 at East Rutherford, N.J. One was one of over 25 performers that took part in the all day rock affair. (AP Photo/Tom Costello)

A South Korean student poised to throw a gasoline bottle bomb at shielded and helmeted ranks of riot police in Seoul, South Korea on June 15, 1987, during a violent clash at Yonsei University, one of Seouls leading schools. The violence occurred as thousands of students staged anti-government demonstrations in the capital and provincial cities. (AP Photo)

Singer Diana Ross beams during a performance at New York?s Radio City Music Hall on June 15, 1989 where she opened a run to promote her new Molown album. (AP Photo/ Susan Ragan)

Vice President Dan Quayle holds a child while greeting onlookers Monday, June 15, 1992 in New York, after a morning meeting with Cardinal John OConnor. Quayle later addressed the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, and engaged in some verbal sparring with New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, who had challenged Quayle to talk substance. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

Spanish dictator Francisco Franco is shown in Madrid, Spain, June 15, 1966. (AP Photo)

Tourists walk through the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed to be the site of the crucifixation and resurrection of Jesus, as it is guarded by two uniformed Israeli police officers in Jerusalem Wednesday June 15, 1994. Israel and the Vatican announced they are establishing full diplomatic relations Wednesday, putting aside centuries of enmity. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Arzt)

Fan Joshua Salisbury cries as legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, finishes taping his final episode of “The Price Is Right” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media after taping his final episode of “The Price Is Right” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Posh Spice, left, and Scary Spice of the Spice Girls perform during thier concert at Coral Sky Theatre in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, June 15, 1998. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

A huge cloud of volcanic ash shoots up to the sky following another eruption of Mount Pinatubo in northwestern Philippines, June 15, 1991. The volcano continued to erupt strongly for the fourth straight day with ashes being blown away several kilometers around the volcano. In the foreground is the target range of the U.S. run facility. ( AP Photo/Tom Guevara )

A giant magnifying glass is used to show make up tricks during a fashion and beauty show in Bryant Park, New York City, June 15, 1957. Behind the magnifying glass, Helena Rubinstein is showing how to put on a new lipstick called “Lightworks.” (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal)

Marty Allen, left, and Steve Rossi, comedy team, are met by actress Inga Neilsen, as the pair arrived by auto at a Paramount Studio in Hollywood, Calif. for a press conference, June 15, 1965. Paramount has announced signing the comedy duo to a 7-year contract. They have recently returned from a tour in England. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

Britain’s King George V and Queen Mary, facing the camera, with the Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, nearest to camera, and Prince Henry, driving down the course at Ascot, England on June 15, 1927, before the opening race. (AP Photo)

Captain Bob Bartlett, master of the Effie M. Morrissey polar ship, and a cow which was aboard the Effie Morrissey when she left Staten Island, New York on June 15, 1932 with a party headed for Greenland. The party, headed by Mrs. Marie A. Peary Stafford, daughter of the late Admiral Robert E. Peary, explorer, will help erect a monument to the memory of Admiral Peary at Cape York Greenland. (AP Photo)

Civilians scurry for shelter through the streets of Bilbao, northern Spain, during an air raid, June 15, 1937. (AP Photo)

Carrot cream pie is the dessert as movie horses Flicka, Trigger, and Thunderhead dine at the Hotel Sheraton in New York on June 15, 1947. Trigger, in New York for the rodeo his pal, Roy Rogers, is putting on at the Polo Grounds, played host to his friends of the Hollywood horsey set. Florence McIlvaine, left, and Clare Trzaka feed Flicka, while Mimi Bojack and Roy Rogers serve Trigger. Thunderhead, in background, neighs his approval of the dessert. (AP Photo/Joe Caneva)

An aide swings children at the pre-school center of Trinity AME Zion Church on June 15, 1965 in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)

Jerry Greenfield, left, and Bennett Cohen, the founders of Ben and Jerry Homemade Inc., pose in front of their “Cowmobile” in Burlington, Vt., on June 15, 1987. They use the modified motor home to distribute samples of their ice-cream during their cross-country trips. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Bob Crisman and Karl Bachman, National parks Sevice rangers, do some preservation work on the Jefferson sculpture of the presidential monument at Black Hills’ Mount Rushmore, SD, June 15, 1992. The Mount Rushmore Preservation Fund upgrades the facility annually. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Mongolian camels, chief means of transportation in the country, are seen, June 15, 1935. (AP Photo/James A. Mills)

A Mongolian chieftain with his little son in Mongolia on June 15, 1935. (AP Photo/Mills )

A Bristish submarine arrives safely back in an unidentified British port on June 15, 1942, throwing a rope to the quayside. (AP Photo)

Two of the super fortresses that took part in the June 15 1944 attack on Yawata, Japan Pittsburgh, are flying to China from a base in India on the eve of the takeoff for Japan. Motors of one of the big ships are in foreground: a sister ship is in background. (AP Photo/Bob Bryant)

Greasing and repairing vehicles of every description damaged in combat and convoying them to a point of embarkation; cleaning and replacing tool-kits; testing wireless sets, and preparing armor for transportation overseas, – these are some of the new duties being performed by members of the A.T.S. since the opening of the second front. Volunteers all, they are now busily engaged at an army recovery depot, somewhere in England, keeping invasion supplies on the move. Corporal D. Brook, left, and Corporal Muriel Scadding, of Whetstone install a repaired wireless set in a Sherman tank at an army recovery depot for transportation overseas in England, June 15, 1944. (AP Photo)

It took a simulated H-bomb drop to provide this much driving space in New Yorks normally jammed Times Square, June 15, 1955. Vehicles hug the curb and pedestrians are noticeable by their absence after an imaginary hydrogen bomb dropped on the city during Operation Alert, countrywide civil defense test. This view, looking south from 47th Street, shows Seventh Avenue, left, and Broadway, right, converging toward Times Square in the background. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

J.A. Hammond, left, administrator of community relations for the City of Tampa, Florida, met with the four platoon leaders of the newly formed Youth Patrol which helped to restore order to the riot torn sections of Tampa, June 15, 1967. From left are Hammond, Robert Dixon, Arthur Lee Roby, Carl Brazelton, and Johnnie Lee Carter. They decided to ask the city to make the Youth Patrol a permanent organization. (AP Photo/Toby Massey)

Puerto Ricans assemble on the Washington Monument grounds, June 15, 1968, in a one-day demonstration of support for the Poor People’s Campaign. In foreground banners of delegations from Philadelphia and Connecticut. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)

Today’s Birthdays: R&B singer Ruby Nash Garnett (Ruby and the Romantics) is 88. Funk musician Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) is 76. Actor Simon Callow is 73. Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 73. Rock singer Steve Walsh is 71. Chinese President Xi Jinping is 69. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 68. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 68. Actor Julie Hagerty is 67. Actor Polly Draper is 67. Rock musician Brad Gillis (Night Ranger) is 65. Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 64. Actor Eileen Davidson is 63. Actor Helen Hunt is 59. Rock musician Scott Rockenfield (Queensryche) is 59. Actor Courteney Cox is 58. Country musician Tony Ardoin is 58. Country musician Michael Britt (Lonestar) is 56. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 53. Actor Leah Remini is 52. Actor Jake Busey is 51. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 49. Actor Greg Vaughan is 49. Actor Elizabeth Reaser is 47. Rock singer Dryden Mitchell (Alien Ant Farm) is 46. Former child actor Christopher Castile is 42. Rock musician Billy Martin (Good Charlotte) is 41. Actor Jordi Vilasuso is 41. Rock musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) is 38. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 32. Olympic gold medal gymnast Madison Kocian is 25. Actor Sterling Jerins is 18.