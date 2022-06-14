Today is Tuesday, June 14, the 165th day of 2022. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 14, 1775, the Continental Army, forerunner of the United States Army, was created.

On this date:

In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the design of the original American flag.

In 1846, a group of U.S. settlers in Sonoma proclaimed the Republic of California.

In 1911, the British ocean liner RMS Olympic set out on its maiden voyage for New York, arriving one week later. (The ship’s captain was Edward John Smith, who went on to command the ill-fated RMS Titanic the following year.)

In 1919, John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown embarked on the first non-stop flight across the Atlantic Ocean. (Flying a Vickers Vimy biplane bomber, they took off from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada and arrived 16 1/2 hours later in Clifden, Ireland.)

In 1940, German troops entered Paris during World War II; the same day, the Nazis began transporting prisoners to the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.

In 1943, the U.S. Supreme Court, in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, ruled 6-3 that public school students could not be forced to salute the flag of the United States.

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure adding the phrase “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance.

In 1967, California Gov. Ronald Reagan signed a bill liberalizing his state’s abortion law.

In 1972, the Environmental Protection Agency ordered a ban on domestic use of the pesticide DDT, to take effect at year’s end.

In 1982, Argentine forces surrendered to British troops on the disputed Falkland Islands.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2005, Michelle Wie, 15, became the first female player to qualify for an adult male U.S. Golf Association championship, tying for first place in a 36-hole U.S. Amateur Public Links sectional qualifying tournament.

Ten years ago: In dueling speeches in the battleground state of Ohio, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, speaking in Cincinnati, described the Obama administration as the very “enemy” of people who create jobs; President Barack Obama, going second in Cleveland, asked the nation to buy into his vision for four more years or face a return to the recession-era “mistakes of the past.”

Five years ago: A rifle-wielding gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, wounding House Whip Steve Scalise and several others; the assailant died in a battle with police. Fire ripped through the 24-story Grenfell Tower in West London, killing 71 people.

One year ago: Joe Biden used his first appearance as president at the NATO summit in Brussels to call on Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from provocative actions targeting the U.S. and allies. U.S. health officials announced a one-year ban on bringing in dogs from more than 100 countries where rabies was still a problem. The Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation’s second most powerful court, the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. (Jackson would win Senate confirmation to the Supreme Court in April 2022.)

Street is clear as Civil Defense Administration Operation Alert takes place in New York, June 14, 1954. (AP Photo)

Alan Shepard, in his space suit makes last minute preparations for his historic ride into space, June 14, 1963. (AP Photo)

The Beatles on the balcony of the Southern Cross Hotel in Melbourne in their arrival in the Australian city, on June 14, 1964, and below them, sending up a riotous welcome, were 10,000 scream fans. From left: George Harrison, Jimmy Nicol, who had been substituting for Ringo Starr, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and John Lennon. (AP Photo)

Misha, left, and Oleg Telyatnikov hold a picture of their father Leonid, a fireman being treated in Moscow for radiation exposure, at the Artek Pioneer Camp, June 14, 1986. The boys are two of 110 evacuated from near the Chernobyl nuclear plants in Russia who are spending the summer at Artek. (AP Photo)

American rock and roll singer Tina Turner, 47, performs her third concert at Wembley Arena in London, England, June 14, 1987, during her “Break Every Rule” world tour. (AP Photo/Gill Allen)

A young Japanese woman dressed like her idol poses for photographers in front of Osaka Stadium, June 14, 1987 where American pop singer Madonna gave her first concert in Japan. Many wanna-bes flocked to the ball park for the concert. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara)

Zsa Zsa Gabor in a courtroom during the first day of testimony in her trial for slapping a police officer in Beverly Hills, California Thursday , Sept. 14, 1989. The first prosecution witness was officer Paul Kramer, who testified that Gabor cursed him, slapped him and screamed, Do you know who I am? when he stopped her Rolls-Royce on June 14. Gabor is charged with misdemeanor Battery on a police officer, driving with an expired license, expired car registration and having an-open container of alcohol in her car. (AP Photo)

Children in the streets of Sarajevo draw on an old door pattern of toy gun, Monday, June 14, 1993 in Sarajevo. While the children play games with the imitation weapons, their older family members in the Bosnian Army train for war also with weapons made out of wood. (AP Photo/Rikard Larma)

Before the artists started to work on the full-length production of “Bambi” they went through a rigid course of training, as shown June 14, 1942. World famous master of animal art, Rico LeBrun was brought in to the studio to teach the Disney staff the intricate points of deer anatomy. He is shown in the classroom, with a live deer, at lower center standing over one of the artists. (AP Photo)

Japanese men, women and children are deloused with DDT by Japanese soldiers using pneumatic spray guns as they are repatriated to Japan from Korea, Nov. 14, 1945. The specially picked soldiers were held over to help with the Japanese civilians. The civilians make no complaints and ask no questions. They submit without protest to all inspections, injections and searches and willingly answer all questions. The battery of spray guns, run by a gasoline engine-air compressor, does a thorough job, efficiently and fast. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

Action during the Max Baer and Primo Carnera fight in Madison Square Garden, June 14, 1934 in New York. Carnera lost his heavyweight championship to Baer in the eleenth round, by a technical knockout. (AP Photo)

Spectacular lighting effects give chromatic glow to palaces and reflection pools of the California Pacific International Exposition at San Diego, June 14, 1935. Left to right are the House of Charm and the Palace of Photography, reflected in one of the pools in the Plaza del Pacifico. (AP Photo)

The Italian sailors who were crew members of ships interned in U.S. ports get a taste of both work and play during their internment at the Fort Missoula detention station in Missoula, Montana, June 14, 1941. A group of them hang their washed clothes on the barracks clothesline. (AP Photo)

A platoon of black American soldiers surround a farm house in an unknown French town, searching for a German sniper who had been holding up the advance of the Allied invasion of Normandy, France, June 14, 1944. (AP Photo)

As U.S. Navy landing operations begin on June 14, 1944, heavy fire from a 14-inch gun of a U.S. battleship targets on Japanese installations at Saipan, in the Mariana Islands. (AP Photo)

This aerial view shows the layout of the largest concentration camp and death camp run by Nazi Germany during World War II at Auschwitz near the Polish town of Oswiecim, Poland, Aug. 25, 1944. Auschwitz is the main camp and Birkenau is the nearby extermination center. (AP Photo)

DDT, Dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane, has solved the fly problem for the experimental dairy herd of the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the Beltsville Research Center, MD. Here, Entomologist J.A. Morris sprays one of the cows kept in an open air stall with a 5% suspension of water dispersible DDT powder with a power sprayer. Aug. 28, 1945. (AP Photo)

In this photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, entomologist J.A. Morris uses a knapsack sprayer to apply a 5 percent water suspension of DDT to one of the pigs at the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture research center in Beltsville, Md., Aug. 28, 1945. Spraying the pens and animals with DDT kills flies and other insects. (AP Photo/USDA)

Actor Jimmy Stewart is pictured on June 14, 1951, dressed as a clown, just as he appears throughout the 1951 film, “The Greatest Show on Earth.” (AP Photo)

Walter Ragan, of Conowingo, Md., turns and watches his left front wheel fly by his stock car on the Mason-Dixon Raceway at Oxford, Pa., Saturday, June 14, 1952. The wheel separated from the brake drum as the car continued to move and Ragan pulled into the pits without difficulty. (AP Photo)

Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower waves to confetti-tossing crowds lining the parade route to Detroit’s City Hall, June 14, 1952, where he made a non-political Flag Day address. A mammoth flag, said to be the largest American flag in the world, covers the front of a large department store in the background. Man in the front of the car is unidentified. (AP Photo)

Orson Welles during rehearsals to play the role of scar-faced Captain Ahab in his own stage version of Moby Dick to open at the Duke of Yorks theatre, in London on June 14, 1955. Costumed, he will wear a false nose, a wig, and a made-up scar. (AP Photo)

Audrey Hepburn and William Holden, co-stars in the upcoming romantic comedy “Paris When it Sizzles,” enjoy a ride on a bateau-mouche along the Seine river, on June 14, 1962, in the French capital. (AP Photo)

Arches of light spread over the night crowds on a lower Manhattan street during the Feast of St. Anthony of Padua in New York’s Little Italy, June 14, 1966. (AP Photo)

Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan celebrates with the NBA trophy after the Bulls beat the Portland Trail Blazers 97-93 in Chicago to win their second straight NBA title, June 14, 1992. Woman at left is unidentified. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

A tandem bicycle which is made to hold the whole Belgian family of four with some of their belongings strapped to their backs, as they flee from the advancing Nazis into France, June 14, 1940. (AP Photo)

U.S. troops wade through the surf on their way from the landing craft the shores of Normandy, France, on June 14, 1944. They are part of the ever increasing reinforcements arriving in France to support the forces which made the initial landings on the beach-heads. (AP Photo)

Officers and men of the 1st Chinese Army who traveled from Lashio by air to take part in the Victory Day parade. In the Chinatown district of Rangoon large crowds gathered in the streets to welcome them. Chinese troops welcomed in Rangoon, Burma, on June 14, 1945. (AP Photo)

A plane dusts 1,200 sheep against ticks with 10 per cent DDT powder, dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, on the Hoover ranch in Medford, Ore. in 1948. (AP Photo)

Some of the hundreds of North Korean prisoners entering a POW camp in Pusan, Korea on Sept. 1, 1950 are sprayed with DDT powder by American soldiers before being allowed to mingle with fellow inmates. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Marla Gibbs is 91. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 83. Country-rock musician Spooner Oldham is 79. Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 77. Former President Donald Trump is 76. Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 76. Rock musician Barry Melton is 75. Actor Will Patton is 68. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden is 64. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 63. Singer Boy George is 61. Rock musician Chris DeGarmo is 59. Actor Traylor Howard is 56. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 54. Actor Faizon Love is 54. Actor Stephen Wallem is 54. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 53. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 45. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 44. Classical pianist Lang Lang is 40. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 40. Actor Torrance Coombs is 39. Actor J.R. Martinez is 39. Actor-singer Kevin McHale is 34. Actor Lucy Hale is 33. Pop singer Jesy Nelson (Little Mix) is 31. Country singer Joel Crouse is 30. Actor Daryl Sabara is 30.