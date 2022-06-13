Today is Monday, June 13, the 164th day of 2022. There are 201 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 13, 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

On this date:

In 1865, Nobel Prize-winning poet-playwright William Butler Yeats was born in Dublin, Ireland.

In 1942, a four-man Nazi sabotage team arrived on Long Island, New York, three days before a second four-man team landed in Florida. (All eight men were arrested after two members of the first group defected.) President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Office of Strategic Services and the Office of War Information.

In 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.

In 1971, The New York Times began publishing excerpts of the Pentagon Papers, a secret study of America’s involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967 that had been leaked to the paper by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.

In 1981, a scare occurred during a parade in London when a teenager fired six blank shots at Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1983, the U.S. space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.

In 1996, the 81-day-old Freemen standoff ended as 16 remaining members of the anti-government group surrendered to the FBI and left their Montana ranch.

In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. The Chicago Bulls captured their fifth NBA championship in seven years with a 90-86 victory over the Utah Jazz in game six.

In 2005, a jury in Santa Maria, California, acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch.

In 2016, a day after the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooting rampage that claimed 49 victims, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton offered drastically different proposals for stemming the threat of terrorism and gun violence; Trump focused heavily on the nation’s immigration system (even though the shooter was U.S. born) and redoubled his call for temporarily banning Muslims from the United States, while Clinton said that as president she would prioritize stopping “lone wolf” attackers and reiterated her call for banning assault weapons.

In 2020, Atlanta’s police chief resigned, hours after the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks; protests over the shooting grew turbulent, and the Wendy’s restaurant at the scene of the shooting was gutted by flames.

Ten years ago: Federal prosecutors dropped all charges against former Democratic vice-presidential candidate John Edwards after his corruption trial ended the previous month in a deadlocked jury. Matt Cain pitched the 22nd perfect game in major league history and the first for the San Francisco Giants, beating the Houston Astros 10-0.

Five years ago: A comatose Otto Warmbier, released by North Korea after more than 17 months in captivity, arrived in Cincinnati aboard a medevac flight; the 22-year-old college student, who had suffered severe brain damage, died six days later. Rolling Stone magazine agreed to pay $1.65 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by a University of Virginia fraternity over a debunked story about a rape on campus.

One year ago: Israel’s parliament narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition; Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote. Character actor Ned Beatty, whose films included “Deliverance,” “Network” and “Superman,” died at his Los Angeles home at 83. Novak Djokovic came all the way back after dropping the first two sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final for his 19th Grand Slam title. A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club, notching a fifth-ever win for the toy breed. (Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held outdoors in a New York suburb in June instead of at Madison Square Garden in February, and it was closed to the public.)

Back in the line, Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, Corliss Fyfe, Eleanor Dunne, Ginnie Volmer and Pat White, get down to being dancers again in New York on June 13, 1951. When free from rehearsals, or on stage, the girls study and practice their art of sketching and painting. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

Amateur fisherman Keith McRae of Sydney, Australia thought he had landed the original sea serpent when he hooked this oar fish, 12-feet long, in Sydney Harbor on June 13, 1954. The Curator of Fishes of the Australian Museum who identified the catch, said they grow to 40 feet. Men in picture are not identified. (AP Photo)

J.B. Stoner, white supremacist from Atlanta, Ga., center left, holds a confederate flag as he addresses a large crowd of whites at a slave market in St. Augustine, Fla., and then led them on a long march through a Black neighborhood, June 13, 1964. (AP Photo)

U.S. paratroopers jump over trench to take their positions around Phouo Vinh airfield June 13, 1965 to protect the airstrip against a possible Viet Cong attack. The airstrip is just south of embattled Dong Xai where heavy casualties are reported as the result of severe fighting between Viet Cong and government forces in Vietnam. (AP Photo)

Heavyweight boxer George Foreman, gold medalist in the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, hands out miniature American flags at New York’s Madison Square Garden, June 13, 1969, as a reminder of Flag Day, which is celebrated June 14. Foreman is scheduled to make his professional ring debut at the Garden on June 23. (AP Photo)

Two youngsters wait their turn to board a train to take them from London into the country as the British capital began its second huge scale evacuation of school children, June 13, 1940. The move was made when Adolf Hitlers total war turned its threat to the England shore. The boys display the Thumbs Up gesture made popular by the RAF. (AP Photo)

Dense plume of black smoke raising several thousand feet marks a burning oil tank destroyed by the R.A.F. at Dunkerque in France on June 13, 1940. Germans captured port after closing the Flanders pocket on Allied troops. (AP Photo)

A large group of German prisoners on a beachhead in Normandy, France on June 13, 1944, awaiting transportation to England. (AP Photo)

Bridal Veil Fall, a 620-foot cascade of delicacy, is one of the favorite tourist sights in Yosemite National Park in California, June 13, 1957. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)

June 15, 1963 Johnny Vander Meer used this left-handed pitching style as he hurled his second consecutive no-hitter for the Cincinnati Reds. The memories are still green for the Dutch am now 46, of how he pitched a hitter against the Casey stengel-managed Boston Braves on June 13, 1963 and repeated the feat four days later against the Brooklyn Dodgers. (AP Photo)

Wearing the scarlet tunic of the Grenadiers, Queen Elizabeth II holds up 12-week-old son Prince Edward to the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London, United Kingdom on June 13, 1964, after the traditional Trooping the Color ceremony at nearby Horse Guards Parade. The ceremony marked her official birthday, her 38th, and the Colour trooped was that of the First Battalion of the Coldstream Guards, who leave next month for a tour of duty in Germany. The Queens actual birthday was April 21, when it is considered too rainy for outdoor ceremonies. (AP Photo)

Riot police and students of Seoul National University clash on June 13, 1967 during a march by the students denouncing on June 8 elections for the Korean parliament. Students were finally driven back to their campus by tear gas and the university was closed for four days in an effort to head off more rallies. (AP Photo)

A United States police officer and an American Patrol Service dog handler patrol the perimeter of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California, June 13, 1971 to keep any unauthorized persons off the former federal prison island. Barbed wire has been strung and crews are working to restore lighthouse operation on the island that was evacuated of all Indians that had occupied the deserted structure for nineteen months. San Francisco skyline is in background. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

West German police officers arrest an English hooligan who sticks out his tongue. Rioting broke out between some 100 Hooligans and the police in downtown Stuttgart, West Germany, Sunday night, June 13, 1988 following the European Soccer Championships match England vs Ireland. England was defeated by Ireland 0-1. (AP Photo/Kraufmann)

Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev, Left, put on his ear-phones prior to his speech on Tuesday, June 13, 1989 at Cologne chamber of trade and industries in Cologne, Germany. (AP Photo/Karl-Heinz Kreifelts)

Prosecuting attorney Brian Kelberg points to his throat Tuesday, June 13, 1995, as he questions Los Angeles County Coroner Dr. Lakshmanan Sathyavagiswaran about knife wounds to Ron Goldman during the morning session of the O.J. Simpson double-murder trial.(AP Photo/Myung J. Chun, Pool)

Brides wait, some anxiously, for their marriage ceremony to begin Saturday, June 13, 1998, at New York’s Madison Square Garden during the Family Federation’s Blessing ’98 ceremony. The grooms who were to wed these brides were not present because they could not afford the travel expenses. The Rev. Sun Myung Moon, leader of the Unification Church, married 1,500 couples, clad in long, white dresses and dark suits. (AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett )

Flying ace Charles A. Lindbergh rides an open car hatless, during a ticker tape parade for him, June 13, 1927 in New York City. Riding with him are Mayor Jimmy Walker, right, and Grover Whalen, seated in front of Lindbergh. (AP Photo)

Amelia Earhart, honored by France with the Legion of Honor on June 13, 1932. (AP Photo)

Millions of silkworm coccoons are gathered in the different prefectures and shipped in bags to Japan’s many silk-mills, which turn the coccoons out in the form of elegant silk material for the American and other markets, shown June 13, 1937. (AP Photo/J.A. Mills)

Joe Louis looks with envy on two awards that belong to Henry Armstrong, left, shown during their meeting at Pompton Lakes, N.J., June 13, 1938. One belt is for winning the the welterweight title from Barney Ross in 1937. The other belt is for Armstrong as the first boxer to wear three crowns at once. Louis, now training at Pompton Lakes for his Tony Galento fight for June 28, 1938. Louis as named “Ring” magazine’s merit awrd as outstanding boxer of 1938.

The Japanese announced officially, they had taken Hsuchow in the China war zone after one of the most arduous campaigns of the Sino-Japanese conflict. Hsuchow and neighbouring territory had been bombed and shelled for four months. The Japanese took Hsuchow, junction of the Tientsin Pukow and Lunghai railways, a highly important strategic move from the transport point of view. Japanese infantry pouring along the Lunghai railway from Hsuchow westward in China, after the Japanese capture, on June 13, 1938. (AP Photo)

Louis Uhlemann, a Great Neck, N.Y., baker, placed a sign across his window June 13, 1940 declaring he is a loyal American. The sign tells the story. (AP Photo)

A float carrying a huge bust of President Franklin Roosevelt rolls up Fifth Avenue during a gigantic war parade in New York, June 13, 1942. (AP Photo)

With barrage balloons against enemy aircraft flying overhead, a long line of LCts is crossing the English Channel, bringing men and material to the beachheads in France, during the Allied invasion of the Normandy, June 13, 1944. (AP Photo/Irvin Bede)

Shirley Temple walks in the procession at her high school commencement at Westlake School for Girls in Calif. when she received her diploma on June 13, 1945. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Bob McGrath is 90. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 79. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 78. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 73. Actor Richard Thomas is 71. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 71. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 71. Comedian Tim Allen is 69. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 65. Actor Ally Sheedy is 60. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 60. Rock musician Paul De Lisle (Smash Mouth) is 59. Actor Lisa Vidal is 57. Singer David Gray is 54. R&B singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 54. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 53. Actor Jamie Walters is 53. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 52. Country singer Susan Haynes is 50. Actor Steve-O is 48. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 44. Actor Ethan Embry is 44. Actor Chris Evans is 41. Actor Sarah Schaub is 39. Singer Raz B is 37. Actor Kat Dennings is 36. Actor Ashley Olsen is 36. Actor Mary-Kate Olsen is 36. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 35. Actor Aaron Johnson is 32.