Today in History

Today is Sunday, June 12, the 163rd day of 2022. There are 202 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub, a gay establishment in Orlando, Florida, leaving 49 people dead and 53 wounded; Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during a three-hour standoff before being killed in a shootout with police.

On this date:

In 1630, Englishman John Winthrop, leading a fleet carrying Puritan refugees, arrived at the Massachusetts Bay Colony, where he became its governor.

In 1776, Virginia’s colonial legislature adopted a Declaration of Rights.

In 1942, Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received a diary for her 13th birthday, less than a month before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.

In 1957, Jerry Lee Lewis’ single “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” entered the Billboard country and western chart. The next week, the record made its debut on the Billboard pop chart as well.

In 1959, police in New York raided a hospital room where singer Billie Holiday was being treated for a kidney infection and cirrhosis of the liver. They charged her with heroin possession after saying they found an envelope with a small amount of heroin above her bed. Holiday died a month later.

In 1963, the movie “Cleopatra” made its premiere in New York City. It starred Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

Also in 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers, 37, was shot and killed outside his home in Jackson, Mississippi. (In 1994, Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of murdering Evers and sentenced to life in prison; he died in 2001.)

In 1964, South African Black nationalist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison along with seven other people, including Walter Sisulu, for committing sabotage against the apartheid regime (all were eventually released, Mandela in 1990).

Also in 1964, The Zombies held their first recording session.

In 1965, The Rolling Stones released the single ”(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

Also in 1965, The Beatles were awarded the M.B.E. — “Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.” Some medal holders were so upset by the choice of recipients that they returned theirs.

In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Loving v. Virginia, unanimously struck down state laws prohibiting interracial marriages.

In 1978, David Berkowitz was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for each of the six “Son of Sam” .44-caliber killings that terrified New Yorkers.

In 1979, the New Jersey state legislature adopted Bruce Springsteen’s song “Born to Run” as its unofficial Youth Rock Anthem.

In 1982, about one million people rallied for nuclear disarmament in New York. Several celebrities attended, including Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor.

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan, during a visit to the divided German city of Berlin, exhorted Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to “tear down this wall.”

In 1989, Graceland opened the Elvis Presley Automobile Museum, an exhibit of 20 of Elvis’ cars.

In 1991, Russians went to the polls to elect Boris N. Yeltsin as president of their republic.

In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were slashed to death outside her Los Angeles home. (O.J. Simpson was later acquitted of the killings in a criminal trial but was eventually held liable in a civil action.)

In 1999, actor Courtney Cox married actor David Arquette in San Francisco. They divorced in 2013.

In 2001, a three-mile stretch of Highway 92 in Hiram, Georgia, was renamed “Travis Tritt Highway.”

In 2004, former President Ronald Reagan’s body was sealed inside a tomb at his presidential library in Simi Valley, California, following a week of mourning and remembrance by world leaders and regular Americans.

In 2020, Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by one of the two white officers who responded after he was found asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta; police body camera video showed Brooks struggling with the officers and grabbing a Taser from one of them, firing it as he fled. (An autopsy found that Brooks had been shot twice in the back. Officer Garrett Rolfe faces charges including murder.)

Greta Garbo, the elusive Swedish actress, finally caught by the camera en route to Sweden from Hollywood. She is standing in the doorway of her railway compartment on June 12, 1935 in Los Angeles, United States. (AP Photo)

Arnold Palmer bends his knees as he leans over to line up his ball before putting during a practice round at the Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Penn., preparing for the opening round of the U.S. Open Golf Tournament, June 12, 1973. (AP Photo)

A Tampa National Guardsman presented this expression as he practiced riot control techniques at the Guard Armory in Tampa, Florida, June 12, 1967. With the guard activated, Guardsmen will man the posts on the slum areas where blacks have been rioting. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

A black youth is subdued as Tampa police in a slum area near the downtown city section as racial trouble flared anew in Tampa, Florida, June 12, 1967. The man hesitated when police cautioned him to move on, saying he wanted to lock his car. He was grabbed, handcuffed and taken away in paddy wagon. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

A cup of tea for Beatle drummer Ringo Starr as he waits for flight at London Airport, in England, on June 12, 1964. Ringo, who has just left hospital, was flying to join the rest of the group, now touring Australia. (AP Photo)

Philomena Dillon, 4½, smiles as she talks to her visitor, Princess Grace of Monaco, at Our Lady’s Hospital for sick children at Crumlin in Dublin, Ireland on June 12, 1961. The princess is on a state visit to Ireland with her husband, Prince Rainier. (AP Photo/Rider)

U.S. President Ronald Reagan, right, then West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, left, and then Berlin Mayor Eberhard Diepgen look at the Berlin Wall in this June 12, 1987 picture. Reagan has died at 93 Saturday, June 5, 2004. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

Rock star Meat Loaf is shown with his arm around Blondie lead singer Deborah Harry at the party for the premiere of the movie “Roadie, June 12, 1980 in New York. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

Former white house counsel John W. Dean, accompained by his wife, Maureen leaves U.S.. district court in Washington Tuesday, June 12, 1973. Earlier in the day U.S. district judge John J. Sirica granted Dean use immunity, meaning that any testimony he gives before Senate Watergate committee cannot be used to develop a case against him. Dean’s attorney declined any comment on what transpired inside the court. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)

A young couple stretches out on the grass during a “love in” in Lantana Beach, Fla., on June 12, 1967. (AP Photo)

President Dwight Eisenhower says goodbye to his grandson, David Eisenhower at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on June 12, 1960 before his Chief Executive took off in his big jet on the first leg of a Far East tour. Among the well-wishers present are Vice President Richard Nixon and Mrs. Christian Herter, head turned, wife of the Secretary of State. (AP Photo)

Many smiling, some stern, these American infantrymen ride aboard a U.S. Navy LCI, underway to their rendezvous with other Allied invasion forces on the Normandy coast of France, June 12, 1944. (AP Photo)

Noe Vasquez, left, 18, and Joe Vasquez, 18, unrelated to Noe, reported to Los Angeles, Calif., police they were seized by sailors who tore peg-topped trousers, although one youths wore overalls over them, June 12, 1943. Police said the sailors may have been passing through the city since the area where the attack allegedly occurred was an “out of bounds area for the Navy.” (AP Photo)

Ten years ago: Democrat Ron Barber, who almost lost his life in the Arizona shooting rampage that seriously wounded former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, won a special election to succeed her. Former mobster Henry Hill, the subject of the movie “Goodfellas,” died in Los Angeles a day after his 69th birthday.

Five years ago: Tens of thousands of protesters held anti-corruption rallies across Russia; more than a thousand were arrested, including opposition leader and protest organizer Alexei Navalny. The Golden State Warriors brought home the NBA championship, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5.

One year ago: A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19; the Houston Methodist Hospital system had suspended 178 employees without pay over their refusal to get vaccinated. (More than 150 employees who refused to get the vaccine would resign or be fired after the suit was dismissed.) Saudi Arabia announced that the next hajj pilgrimage would be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the pandemic.

Today’s Birthdays: Songwriter Richard M. Sherman is 94. Sportscaster Marv Albert is 81. Singer Roy Harper is 81. Actor Roger Aaron Brown is 73. Actor Sonia Manzano is 72. Rock musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) is 71. Country singer-musician Junior Brown is 70. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 69. Actor Timothy Busfield is 65. Singer Meredith Brooks is 64. Actor Jenilee Harrison is 64. Rock musician John Linnell (They Might Be Giants) is 63. Actor John Enos is 60. Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 60. Actor Paul Schulze is 60. Actor Eamonn Walker is 60. Actor Paula Marshall is 58. Actor Frances O’Connor is 55. Actor Rick Hoffman is 52. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell is 50. Actor Mel Rodriguez is 49. Actor Jason Mewes is 48. Actor Michael Muhney is 47. Blues musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 45. Actor Timothy Simons is 44. Actor Wil Horneff is 43. Singer Robyn is 43. Rock singer-musician John Gourley (Portugal. The Man) is 41. Actor Dave Franco is 37. Country singer Chris Young is 37. Actor Luke Youngblood is 36. Actor Ryan Malgarini is 30.