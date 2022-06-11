Today in History

Today is Saturday, June 11, the 162nd day of 2022. There are 203 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 11, 1955, in motor racing’s worst disaster, more than 80 people were killed during the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France when two of the cars collided and crashed into spectators.

On this date:

In 1509, England’s King Henry VIII married his first wife, Catherine of Aragon.

In 1770, Captain James Cook, commander of the British ship Endeavour, “discovered” the Great Barrier Reef off Australia by running onto it.

In 1776, the Continental Congress formed a committee to draft a Declaration of Independence calling for freedom from Britain.

In 1919, Sir Barton won the Belmont Stakes, becoming horse racing’s first Triple Crown winner.

In 1938, Johnny Vander Meer pitched the first of two consecutive no-hitters as he led the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 victory over the Boston Bees. (Four days later, Vander Meer refused to give up a hit to the Brooklyn Dodgers, who lost, 6-0.)

In 1958, Jerry Lee Lewis performed one of two scheduled shows at a New York club. He went home before the second show because the press had been openly hostile toward him, and the show had poor ticket sales.

In 1962, three prisoners at Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay staged an escape, leaving the island on a makeshift raft; they were never found or heard from again.

In 1965, the Rolling Stones released the album “Got Live If You Want It.” Screams from the audience nearly drowned out the music.

In 1966, Janis Joplin performed with Big Brother and the Holding Company for the first time in San Francisco.

Also in 1966, European radio stations falsely reported that Roger Daltrey of The Who was dead. The truth was that Pete Townshend had minor injuries from a car accident a few days earlier and the stations reported bad information.

In 1969, David Bowie released “Space Oddity” as a single, to coincide with the first lunar landing.

In 1976, Wild Cherry released the single “Play That Funky Music.”

In 1978, the Rolling Stones released the album “Some Girls,” which caused controversy because of raunchy lyrics in the title song.

In 1979, actor John Wayne died of cancer at the age of 72.

In 1985, Karen Ann Quinlan, the comatose patient whose case prompted a historic right-to-die court decision, died in Morris Plains, New Jersey, at age 31.

In 1987, Margaret Thatcher became the first British prime minister in 160 years to win a third consecutive term of office as her Conservatives held onto a reduced majority in Parliament.

In 1993, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that people who commit “hate crimes” motivated by bigotry may be sentenced to extra punishment.

Also in 1993, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” the movie based on Tina Turner’s autobiography, was released nationwide.

In 1999, actor DeForest Kelley, who played Dr. McCoy on “Star Trek,” died outside Los Angeles after a long illness. He was 79.

In 2001, Timothy McVeigh, 33, was executed by injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.

In 2002, Paul McCartney married Heather Mills at a castle in Ireland. They have since divorced.

Also in 2002, “American Idol” premiered on Fox.

In 2007, the final episode of “The Sopranos” aired on HBO.

In 2009, with swine flu reported in more than 70 nations, the World Health Organization declared the first global flu pandemic in 41 years.

In 2010, Ozzy Osbourne led a crowd of more than 52,000 at Dodger Stadium in a 60-second scream to set a world record for the longest scream by a crowd.

In 2020, Louisville, Kentucky, banned the use of “no-knock” warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor, who’d been fatally shot by officers who burst into her home. San Francisco’s mayor said city police officers would stop responding to non-criminal activities such as disputes between neighbors and reports about homeless people; they would be replaced on those calls by trained, unarmed professionals.

Village destruction by Germans June 10 1944, shows detail of the ruins of Oradour, in the background the deserted backers oven shown June 11, 1947. (AP Photo)

A postcard showing a Fairchild C-123 aircraft rests on a news article at the home of Ed Kienle, 73, who was exposed to Agent Orange while working similar planes, Thursday, June 11, 2015, in Wilmington, Ohio. The government says U.S. Air Force reservists who became ill after being exposed to Agent Orange residue while working on planes after the Vietnam War would be eligible for disability benefits. The Department of Veterans Affairs said it has been working to finalize a rule that could cover more than 2,000 military personnel, including Kienle, who flew or worked on Fairchild C-123 aircraft in the U.S. from 1972 to 1982. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A group of Chelsea Pensioners arrive at a London polling station on Thursday, June 11, 1987, to cast their votes in the General Election. (AP Photo/ Gillian Allen)

FILE – In this June 11, 2013 file picture Beate Zschaepe,, right, alleged member of the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground, NSU, enters a court room in Munich, southern Germany, A nearly 1,400-page report released Thursday Aug. 22, 2013 follows a 19-month review of how police and intelligence agencies failed to stop the National Socialist Underground group killing eight Turks, a Greek and a policewoman between 2000 and 2007. The group was only linked to the killings after two main members died in a murder-suicide after a botched 2011 bank robbery. The third suspected main member is now on trial. The cross-party committee says authorities didnt properly consider the possibility that the killings were racially motivated, partly because of their own biases. It calls for more minorities in the security services. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi is seen shaking hands with British Prime Minister Harold Wilson on the steps of Number 10 Downing Street, London, England on June 11, 1969. (AP Photo/Worth)

FILE – In this June 11, 1997 file photo, Chicago Bulls Scottie Pippen, right, embraces an exhausted Michael Jordan following their 90-88 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City. An auction company says Jordan’s shoes from the famous flu game of the 1997 NBA finals have sold for more than $100,000. The shoes were owned by a Utah Jazz ball boy who befriended Jordan when the Chicago Bulls visited Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jack Smith, File)

FILE- In this combination made from two June 11, 2003 file photos, John Restivo, left and Dennis Halstead, leave Nassau County Court in Mineola, N.Y., after the Nassau County prosecutor agreed to vacate their convictions. The men who spent 18 years in prison for the 1984 rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl, only to be exonerated when a DNA test showed that another unknown assailant had committed the crimes, were awarded $18 million each on Thursday, April 17, 2014, in a federal civil rights lawsuit. (AP Photo/Dick Yarwood, Pool, File)

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JUNE 11-12 – FILE – In this July 10, 1999 file photo, the United States’ Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning penalty shootout goal against China in the Women’s World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. They were pioneers, and they were rock stars. A dozen years later, they remain the most famous women’s team in U.S. sports. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Bill Moses, chief of Recovery Network in his Santa Monica office on Wednesday, June 11, 1997, with Logo of Recovery Network background. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Public defender Michelle Anderson, left pats Santiago Rodriguez-Morales on the back after he was freed by Circuit Court Judge Charles Constantine, at a hearing Thursday June 11, 2009 in Racine, Wis. Rodriguez-Morales was arrested earlier this week after it was thought he is Francisco J. Gonzales-Cruz, who is wanted for Hit and Run Causing Death and Bail Jumping charges stemming from a 1999 traffic accident. Juan Ureta, right, an assistant public defender, acted as a Spanish language interpreter for Rodriguez-Morales. (AP Photo/Journal Times, Mark Hertzberg)

Rev. John Thomas, president of the Cleveland-based United Church of Christ, center, joined leaders of the Cleveland Coalition Against the Death Penalty in unveiling the first of four billboards stressing arguments against capital punishment, Wednesday, June 11, 2008, in Cleveland. The billboards focus on whether the death penalty deters crime, its cost compared to life in prison and the risk of executing killers later found to be innocent. The billboards carry the common message, “The death penalty, we can live without it.” Ohio has executed 26 inmates since it resumed putting prisoners to death in 1999. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

FILE – In this June 11, 1982 file picture then U.S. President Ronald Reagan, center, waves to the crowd as he stands with then Mayor of West Berlin, Richard von Weizsaecker, left, and then West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in the American Sector at the Checkpoint Charlie in West Berlin. Former German President Richard von Weizsaecker, who urged his country to confront its dark past, promoted reconciliation and denounced far-right violence during a 10-year tenure spanning the reunification of west and east, has died. He was 94. The German presidents office announced the death of Weizsaecker, who was president from 1984 to 1994, on Saturday Jan. 31, 2015. (AP Photo, str.file) B/W ONLY

Former PTL chairman Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy talk to reporters as they stand with other family members at the Tega Cay, S.C., on June 11, 1987 house they live in. This is Bakkers first appearance in South Carolina since he resigned from the PTL ministry. Left to right are: Norman Bakker, brother, Jim Bakker, Raleigh Bakker, father, Tammy Bakker and Jamie Charles Bakker, son. (AP Photo/Pete Jorgenson)

Wolfgang Neuss, center, the German comedian from Berlin, answers reporters questions, at his arrival at the international airport in Frankfurt am Main, West Germany, June 11, 1969. Neuss was arrested at his arrival in Santiago de Chile yesterday and returned to West Germany. His companions traveling with him are Michael Braun, left, and Herbert Breitenstein, right. (AP Photo/Gillmann)

From the crotch of an acacia tree deep in the forest in Granite Falls, Wash., 55-year-old forest engineer and timber cruiser, Dudley C. Carter, carves a figure with an axe, which he calls “Lady With Birds,” June 11, 1947. (AP Photo/Paul Wagner)

Henry Kissinger, President Nixon’s National Security Adviser, center, meets with former foreign ministers of Japan at a restaurant in Tokyo, June 11, 1972. Left to right are Kiichi Aichi, Aiichiro Fujiyama, Kissinger, Takeo Miki and Masayoshi Ohira. (AP Photo)

Ten years ago: Testimony began in the trial of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, accused of sexually abusing 10 boys over 15 years. (Sandusky was later convicted and sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.) Rafael Nadal won his record seventh French Open title, defeating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. The Los Angeles Kings won their first NHL championship, beating the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals.

Five years ago: Supporters of LGBT rights marched and rallied in the nation’s capital and dozens of other U.S. cities, celebrating gains but angry over threats posed by the administration of President Donald Trump. “Dear Evan Hansen,” the heartfelt musical about young outsiders, took the best new musical trophy at the Tony Awards along with five other statuettes. The Stanley Cup returned to Pittsburgh after the Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6. Rafael Nadal won his record 10th French Open title by dominating 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

One year ago: Group of Seven leaders gathered for a seaside summit in England, bringing pledges to share at least 1 billion coronavirus vaccine shots with struggling countries; half would come from the United States. Novelist Louise Erdrich won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for “The Night Watchman”; winners for books also included the late Les Payne and daughter Tamara Payne for their Malcolm X biography “The Dead Are Arising.” Darnella Frazier, the teenager who pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw George Floyd being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer, was given a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes for her video.

Today’s Birthdays: Former U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel, D-N.Y., is 92. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Jackie Stewart is 83. Singer Joey Dee is 82. Actor Roscoe Orman is 78. Actor Adrienne Barbeau is 77. Rock musician Frank Beard (ZZ Top) is 73. Animal rights activist Ingrid Newkirk is 73. Singer Graham Russell (Air Supply) is 72. Rock singer Donnie Van Zant is 70. Actor Peter Bergman is 69. Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is 66. Actor Hugh Laurie is 63. TV personality Mehmet Oz, M.D., is 62. Singer Gioia Bruno (Expose) is 59. Rock musician Dan Lavery (Tonic) is 56. Country singer-songwriter Bruce Robison is 56. Actor Clare Carey is 55. Actor Peter Dinklage is 53. Actor Lenny Jacobson is 48. Actor Joshua Jackson is 44. Americana musician Gabe Witcher (Punch Brothers) is 44. U.S. Olympic and WNBA basketball star Diana Taurasi is 40. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 36.