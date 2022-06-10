Today is Friday, June 10, the 161st day of 2022. There are 204 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 10, 1967, six days of war in the Mideast involving Israel, Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq ended as Israel and Syria accepted a United Nations-mediated cease-fire.

On this date:

In 1692, the first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts took place as Bridget Bishop was hanged.

In 1907, eleven men in five cars set out from the French embassy in Beijing on a race to Paris. (Prince Scipione Borghese of Italy was the first to arrive in the French capital two months later.)

In 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio, by Dr. Robert Holbrook Smith and William Griffith Wilson.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender.

In 1971, President Richard M. Nixon lifted a two-decades-old trade embargo on China.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., escaped from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he was recaptured June 13.

In 1978, Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the 110th Belmont Stakes to claim horse racing’s 11th Triple Crown.

In 1991, 11-year-old Jaycee Dugard of South Lake Tahoe, California, was abducted by Phillip and Nancy Garrido; Jaycee was held by the couple for 18 years before she was found by authorities.

In 2009, James von Brunn, an 88-year-old white supremacist, opened fire in the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., killing security guard Stephen T. Johns. (Von Brunn died at a North Carolina hospital in January 2010 while awaiting trial.) Donald Trump fired Miss California USA Carrie Prejean, who’d sparked controversy when she said gays shouldn’t be allowed to marry.

In 2013, jury selection began in Sanford, Florida, in the trial of neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. (Zimmerman was acquitted.)

In 2016, Muhammad Ali was laid to rest in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, after an all-day send-off. “Mr. Hockey” Gordie Howe, who set scoring records that stood for decades, died in Sylvania, Ohio, at 88.

In 2020, protesters pulled down a century-old statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia, the former capital of the Confederacy. NASCAR announced that it was banning the Confederate flag at all of its races and venues; the flag had been a common sight at those events for more than 70 years.

Ten years ago: Parts of northern Colorado and southern New Mexico battled wildfires that were spreading rapidly through mountainous forest land, forcing hundreds of evacuations. Shanshan Feng won the LPGA Championship to become the first Chinese player to win an LPGA Tour title and a major event, closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-stroke victory at Locust Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York. The bittersweet “Once” won eight Tony Awards, including best musical; “Clybourne Park” won best play.

Five years ago: British Prime Minister Theresa May struck a deal in principle with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to prop up the Conservative government, which had been stripped of its majority in a disastrous election. Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia stunned No. 3 Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the French Open final for the first title of her career.

One year ago: Republican lawmakers voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to expel a Republican member, Mike Nearman, who had let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol in December 2020. The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman pleaded guilty in Washington to charges that she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. (Emma Coronel Aispuro would be sentenced to three years in prison.)

Four million people gave an almost hysterical welcome to Britain’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in New York. More than a million school children waved British and American flags. Their majesties drove up the West Side Highway on their way to the New York Worlds Fair. Against a typical New York background of skyscrapers, and preceded by a motorcycle police escort carrying a Union Jack, the Royal procession passes along the West Side Highway in New York City towards New York Worlds Fair, on June 10, 1939. (AP Photo)

Actress Judy Garland rehearses a scene with her real-life daughter Liza, who at two-and-a-half-years-old follows her mother’s theatrical footsteps, on the set of Garland’s recent motion picture “In the Good Old Summertime,” in Hollywood, Calif., on December 3, 1948. (AP Photo)

This is a view of New York City’s Midtown on Broadway looking north from 48th Street, June 10, 1955. (AP Photo)

Actress Barbara Eden with actor husband Michael Ansara, at their own bowling center in their California home, June 10, 1964. (AP Photo)

Actress-singer Judy Garland poses backstage at the Palace Theater in New York, on July 31, 1967. (AP Photo)

An aerial view of Niagara Falls taken on June 10, 1983 includes a glimpse of the Maid of the Mist sightseeing boat amid churning water. Goat Island, right, separates the Canadian from the American falls, backround center. The Canadian side of the river is at the left of this view. The falls, one of nature’s mightiest marvels, still lure tourists, especially honeymooners. (AP Photo/Joe Traver)

College students march down a Shanghai main street Saturday, June 10, 1989, after holding a rally in front of a police station against the arrest Friday of nine workers, who attempted to organize a new, illegal labor union, in Shanghai, China. (AP Photo/Mitsuhiko Sato)

Goneim examines stone bowl found in one of tunnels leading to storerooms under pyramid at Sakkara, Egypt on June 10, 1951. (AP Photo)

Marchers representing various civil rights groups stage a sit-down in La Salle Street in front of City Hall in Chicago, June 10, 1965 to protest retention of Benjamin C. Willis as Chicago school superintendent. A scheduled boycott of classes was prohibited by court order. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)

The prototype space shuttle Enterprise flies over New York City Friday, June 10, 1983, on its return trip from Europe. The shuttle, mounted piggy-back atop a Boeing 747, extended its brief overflight by 20 minutes at the request of New York City Mayor Edward Koch to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

At Kenya’s Mwea National Reserve, a 4-ton elephant is rolled onto a metal slab that will form into a cage for relocation on June 10, 1996. After a 24-hour ordeal of being tranquilized, manhandled into cages and trucked cross country, the elephant’s family of five was reunited about 175 miles from its birthplace. (AP Photo/Jean-Marc Bouju)

David Silver, a teacher at Bunche Elementary School, dances to the strikes an song, Respect by Aretha Franklin on Monday, June 10, 1996 during the of a walkout in the Compton, Calif. school district. Teachers are strike they say, due to slashed health insurance coverage, and a lack of a meaning hike. (AP Photo/Rhonda Birndorf)

A jubilant 12-year-old, Jonathan P. Knisely of Mullica Hills, N.J., holds his winner’s trophy high after besting the nation’s spellers in the 44th annual National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., June 10, 1971. The young man was sponsored by the Philadelphia Bulletin. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gives a young picket a pat on the back as a group of youngsters started to picket St. Augustine, Fla., June 10, 1964. (AP Photo)

The yacht Astra keeling over during a race at the Cowes Regatta off the coast of the Isle of Wight on June 10, 1931. (AP Photo)

Ryder Cup and British golfer Percy Alliss in a match with Archie Compston, in background leaning on club, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Richmond Park Golf Courses, London on June 10, 1933. (AP Photo/Staff/Puttnam)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Alexandra Stewart is 83. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 81. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 81. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 79. Actor Frankie Faison is 73. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 71. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 70. Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 69. Actor Andrew Stevens is 67. Singer Barrington Henderson is 66. Rock musician Kim Deal is 61. Singer Maxi Priest is 61. Actor Gina Gershon is 60. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 59. Rock musician Jimmy Chamberlin is 58. Actor Ben Daniels is 58. Actor Kate Flannery is 58. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 57. Rock musician Joey Santiago is 57. Actor Doug McKeon is 56. Rock musician Emma Anderson is 55. Country musician Brian Hofeldt (The Derailers) is 55. Rapper The D.O.C. is 54. Rock singer Mike Doughty is 52. R&B singer Faith Evans is 49. Actor Hugh Dancy is 47. R&B singer Lemisha Grinstead (702) is 44. Actor DJ Qualls is 44. Actor Shane West is 44. Country singer Lee Brice is 43. Singer Hoku is 41. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 40. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 40. Americana musician Bridget Kearney (Lake Street Dive) is 37. Actor Titus Makin is 33. Actor Tristin Mays is 32. Sasha Obama is 21. Actor Eden McCoy is 19.