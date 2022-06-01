Today is Wednesday, June 1, the 152nd day of 2022. There are 213 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 1, 1813, the mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Capt. James Lawrence, gave the order, “Don’t give up the ship” during a losing battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon in the War of 1812.

On this date:

In 1533, Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII, was crowned as Queen Consort of England.

In 1792, Kentucky became the 15th state.

In 1796, Tennessee became the 16th state.

In 1812, President James Madison, in a message to Congress, recounted what he called Britain’s “series of acts hostile to the United States as an independent and neutral nation”; Congress ended up declaring war.

In 1916, Louis Brandeis took his seat as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the first Jewish American to serve on the nation’s highest bench.

In 1943, a civilian flight from Portugal to England was shot down by Germany during World War II, killing all 17 people aboard, including actor Leslie Howard.

In 1957, Don Bowden, a student at the University of California at Berkeley, became the first American to break the four-minute mile during a meet in Stockton, California, in a time of 3:58.7.

In 1958, Charles de Gaulle became premier of France, marking the beginning of the end of the Fourth Republic.

In 1967, the Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released.

In 1980, Cable News Network made its debut.

In 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.

In 2020, police violently broke up a peaceful and legal protest by thousands of people in Lafayette Park across from the White House, using chemical agents, clubs and punches to send protesters fleeing; the protesters had gathered following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week earlier. President Donald Trump, after declaring himself “the president of law and order” and threatening to deploy the U.S. military in a Rose Garden speech, then walked across the empty park to be photographed holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church, which had been damaged a night earlier in a protest fire. A Minneapolis medical examiner classified George Floyd’s death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck.

Ten years ago: A judge in Sanford, Florida, revoked the bond of the neighborhood watch volunteer charged with murdering Trayvon Martin and ordered him returned to jail within 48 hours, saying George Zimmerman and his wife had misled the court about how much money they had available when his bond was set at $150,000. (Zimmerman was ultimately acquitted of the murder charge.)

Five years ago: President Donald Trump declared he was pulling the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement. (President Joe Biden signed an order returning the U.S. to that accord on his first day in office.)

One year ago: Marking the 100th anniversary of the massacre that destroyed a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma, President Joe Biden made a plea for sweeping legislation to protect the right to vote. The Biden administration suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by the Trump administration. The Biden administration formally ended a Trump-era immigration policy that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure making Florida the latest state to bar transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for students identified as girls at birth. The Vatican released new provisions of Catholic Church law that explicitly criminalized the sexual abuse of adults by priests who abuse their authority.

Jackson Mayor Allen Thompson (smiling) shakes hands in greeting unidentified African American minister as the mayor met with local African American ministers to try to iron our racial policy in Jackson June 1, 1963. Almost 500 African Americans have been arrested in the past few days during demonstrations and the bi-racial committee is attempting a settlement. (AP Photo/BH)

West German firemen wearing a gas mask stand alongside an armored vehicles outside the Hipfout of a terrorist gang, June 1, 1972 in Frankfurt, West Germany. Police said the building housed members of the Baader-Meinhof gang wanted in a recent series of political bombings. A brief shootout followed in attack by police who used teargas and armored vehicles in the assault. Two of the top leaders of the gang were capture by police. (AP Photo)

Yannick Noah at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris on June 1, 1978. (AP Photo)

Picturesque Old Russian Greek Orthodox Catholic church at Unalaska, Aleutian Islands, Alaska, is pictured, June 1 1935. This is the fourth church to stand on this site and was built in 1894. (AP Photo/TB)

A Japanese girl plays with one of Sega’s new computer game series “PICO,” during a preview of the Tokyo Toy Fair in Makuhari, Japan, east of Tokyo, June 1, 1995. Entitled “That’s Edu-Tainment,” Sega starts to sell this educational and entertainment game series this summer. (AP Photo Katsumi Kasahara)

Smoke pours out of British and German war ships during the Battle of Jutland in the North Sea during World War I. The battle took place May 31 and June 1, 1916. (AP Photo)

A woman clutches the arm of her husband in panic as the family rushes to leave a threatened section of Cholon, the Chinese quarter of Saigon, on June 1, 1968. Viet Cong units moved into the area, bypassing Vietnamese Marines fighting to the west, and fired on government troops. Reacting instinctively, residents picked up their personal belongings, abandoning their homes, and fled. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

Smoke continues to rise from the ruins of the Nypro chemical plant at Flixborough, England, June 2, 1974, following an explosion that killed 29 people yesterday, June 1. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)

Keith Brown of Chicago, captain of the Yale track team, is shown as he hoisted himself to a new world pole vault record in his last vault in competition during I.C.4-A Track and Field meet at Harvard Stadium near Boston, June 1, 1935. He vaulted 14 feet 5 1/8 inches. (AP Photo/Joe Caneva)

General views of Columbia University Annual Commencement exercises in New York on June 1, 1948. Spectators in first two lock, then students and faculty on top. Behind is Low Library. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

Polish scientist and chemist Madame Marie Curie, second right, and Polish President Ignacy Moscicki, second left, leave the new Radium Institute, in Warsaw, Poland, June 1, 1932, after the dedication ceremony. Others in picture are not identified. (AP Photo)

Protection of the civilian population in Germany against gas attacks in future wars has extended to animal life. This dog is shown taking a jump and his gas mask is no impediment, June 1, 1934. (AP Photo)

The ocean liner Queen Mary passes the Statue of Liberty as she enters New York Harbor after completing her first voyage to the United States on June 1, 1936. (AP Photo)

The grand luxury liner Queen Mary, new flagship of the Cunard-White Star Line, is moored alongside a Hudson River pier in the New York Harbor, June 2, 1936. Thousands of New Yorkers flocked to the pier when the great British liner arrived on June 1, 1936, after completing its four-day maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City. (AP Photo)

A group of illegal Mexican workers are seen as they board a Flying Tiger airliner at El Centro, Calif., June 1, 1951, to be deported to their homes in Guadalajara, Mexico, some 1100 miles south of the U.S. border. U.S. immigration service authorized the airlift of the Mexican nationals, who were the storm center of a current farm labor strike in the Californian Imperial Valley area. (AP Photo)

Waiters and waitresses at “The Saloon” restaurant in New York use roller skates as a mode of transportation to expedite service for customers. NY, June. 1, 1980. (AP Photo/Richter)

The Panchen Lama of Tibet, head of the Buddhist faith, appears in China, June 1, 1934. Seated, the Tibetan Pope is surrounded by his subordinates who came into China with him from Mongolia where the high prelate has been spending his exile from his native Tibet as a result of political difficulties with the Dalai Lama, one time political head of Tibet who died last September. The Panchen is now hoping to return to his one time religious kingdom and to assume the political as well as religious leadership of his country. (AP Photo)

View of the Shadow Mountain Club, new community on the desert 11 miles from Palm Springs, the famous California playground, shown June 1, 1949. The desert club is the biggest and gaudiest establishment yet to spring up around Palm Springs. Founder Cliff Henderson hopes to build a complete town around the club. Its current membership of 900 includes many well-known industrial magnates and movie celebrities. (AP Photo)

An open pushcart vendor cleans fresh fish before weighing it for a customer at the corner of Orchard St. and Stanton in the Jewish section of New York’s Lower East Side on June 1, 1946. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

Umpire Stan Landes bends over to help Stan Musial, Cardinal slugger, after he was knocked down by a pitched ball thrown by Cincinnati?s Hal Jeffcoat in fourth inning of game, June 1, 1956 in St. Louis. Looking on is Cincinnati catcher Ed Bailey. Musial was struck between the shoulder blades and recovered rapidly and resumed action. Later in the game the two managers were called together by Umpire Landes and cautioned about the ?dust off? pitching. (AP Photo)

DuPont Manual High School seniors were having their prom and all was dignity and decorum until the orchestra cut loose with a few hot licks and Mary Ray Douglas, 18, and her date Joe Breen started to really to cut the rug at Louisville on June 1, 1957. (AP Photo/HBL)

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 88. Actor Morgan Freeman is 85. Opera singer Frederica von Stade is 77. Actor Brian Cox is 76. Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 75. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 75. Actor Gemma Craven is 72. Actor John M. Jackson (TV: “JAG,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 72. Blues-rock musician Tom Principato is 70. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 69. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 66. Actor Tom Irwin is 66. Singer-musician Alan Wilder is 63. Rock musician Simon Gallup (The Cure) is 62. Actor-comedian Mark Curry is 61. Actor-singer Jason Donovan is 54. Actor Teri Polo is 53. Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 53. Actor Rick Gomez is 50. Model-actor Heidi Klum is 49. Singer Alanis Morissette is 48. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies is 45. Comedian Link Neal (Rhett & Link) is 44. TV personality Damien Fahey is 42. Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 41. Actor Johnny Pemberton is 41. Actor-writer Amy Schumer is 41. Former tennis player Justine Henin is 40. Actor Taylor Handley is 38. Actor Zazie Beetz is 31. Actor Willow Shields is 22.