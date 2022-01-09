This Day in History: January 9

Traditional bamboo ladders with acrobatic firefighters atop them at Tokyos annual firemens show in Meiji Shrine Plaza, Jan. 9, 1962. Thousands of spectators crowded the plaza to watch the display of skill and daring. (AP Photo)

Today is Sunday, Jan. 9, the ninth day of 2022. There are 356 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 9, 2015, French security forces shot and killed two al-Qaida-linked brothers suspected of carrying out the rampage at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that had claimed 12 lives, the same day a gunman killed four people at a Paris kosher grocery store before being killed by police.

On this date:

In 1788, Connecticut became the fifth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1793, Frenchman Jean Pierre Blanchard, using a hot-air balloon, flew from Philadelphia to Woodbury, New Jersey.

In 1861, Mississippi became the second state to secede from the Union, the same day the Star of the West, a merchant vessel bringing reinforcements and supplies to Federal troops at Fort Sumter, South Carolina, retreated because of artillery fire.

In 1914, the County of Los Angeles opened the country’s first public defender’s office.

In 1916, the World War I Battle of Gallipoli ended after eight months with an Ottoman Empire victory as Allied forces withdrew.

In 1945, during World War II, American forces began landing on the shores of Lingayen Gulf in the Philippines as the Battle of Luzon got underway, resulting in an Allied victory over Imperial Japanese forces.

In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, in his State of the Union address to Congress, warned of the threat of Communist imperialism.

In 1972, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes, speaking by telephone from the Bahamas to reporters in Hollywood, said a purported autobiography of him by Clifford Irving was a fake.

In 1987, the White House released a January 1986 memorandum prepared for President Ronald Reagan by Lt. Col. Oliver L. North showing a link between U.S. arms sales to Iran and the release of American hostages in Lebanon.

In 2003, U.N. weapons inspectors said there was no “smoking gun” to prove Iraq had nuclear, chemical or biological weapons but they demanded that Baghdad provide private access to scientists and fresh evidence to back its claim that it had destroyed its weapons of mass destruction.

In 2005, Mahmoud Abbas, the No. 2 man in the Palestinian hierarchy during Yasser Arafat’s rule, was elected president of the Palestinian Authority by a landslide.

In 2020, Chinese state media said a preliminary investigation into recent cases of viral pneumonia had identified the probable cause as a new type of coronavirus.

Ten years ago: Iranian state radio reported that a court had convicted former U.S. Marine Amir Mirzaei Hekmati of working for the CIA and sentenced him to death. (The Obama administration and his family denied Hekmati was a CIA spy; Hekmati was released in January 2016 as part of a prisoner swap.) Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame. No. 2 Alabama beat No. 1 LSU 21-0 for the first shutout in BCS title game history.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump appointed his influential son-in-law Jared Kushner as a White House senior adviser. The outgoing Obama administration blacklisted five Russians as the feud over U.S. election hacking escalated. In college football’s first national championship rematch, No. 3 Clemson took down top-ranked Alabama 35-31.

One year ago: Police charged more people in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots as more graphic details of the mob’s violence and brutality emerged. Jacob Anthony Chansley, an Arizona man seen in photos and video with a painted face and wearing a horned, fur hat, was arrested and charged. An Indonesian jetliner nosedived into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 62 people on board. A California woman, Miya Ponsetto, who wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and grabbed at him as he tried to leave a New York hotel, was charged with attempted robbery and other crimes when she returned to New York following her arrest in California.



Washington, D.C. police officer, Dwight Waring talks with nurse Pat Kachik while giving a pint of blood, Jan. 9, 1986. It is the 34th time he has given blood in the last seven years. A new poll sponsored by Blood Bank officials says that more than one-third of Americans surveyed believe they could get AIDS from donating blood. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Singer Michael Jackson is shown at the American Cinema Awards in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 9, 1987. (AP Photo)

A worker takes times off and goes fishing by opening holes in the frozen Han river that divides the northern and southern parts of the capital, Jan. 9, 1989. The ice-fishing is a popular winter sport among retirees. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The heart of the City of London and the River Thames in London, on Jan. 9, 1992, showing London Bridge, left, Southwark road and railway bridges, Waterloo Bridge. The dome of St. Pails Cathedral can be seen centre right.(AP Photo)

A Turkish tank stands guard at the entrance to Mogadishus Port on Friday, Jan. 9, 1993. The Turkish Army is among the mixed nations in Somalia bringing aid to the starving people. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)

Panamanian students carry a large flag along Fourth of July Avenue in Panama City, Jan. 9, 1964, after Canal Zone police fired at them with teargas guns. Two days of anti-U.S. rioting that followed a fight over flag rights in the Canal Zone have resulted in the deaths of 17 Panamanians and three U.S. soldiers. (AP Photo)

President Reagan, using his bandaged hand, tips his white cowboy hat which was presented to him by the trade organization he was speaking to, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 1989. Reagan had undergone surgery to correct a curvature in the ring finger of his left hand. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

General view of the New York Stock Exchange, Jan 9, 1958. (AP Photo)

Billboard advertising a movie and a safety warning sign at left are shown in this street scene in Kiev, Ukraine, Jan. 9, 1962. (AP Photo/Reinhold Ensz)

Soldiers of the 28th Infantry’s 1st Battalion scramble for cover as Viet Cong guerrillas open fire from concealed tunnels in an enemy stronghold 25 miles northwest of Saigon, Jan. 9, 1966. The unit, part of Operation Crimp, a massive allied assault, had just settled down for lunch when the Viet Cong attacked. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Welterweight boxing champion Sugar Ray Robinson, right, receives the Edward J. Neil Memorial Plaque from former heavyweight champion Joe Louis, left, and former U.S. Postmaster General James A. Farley, at the annual dinner of the New York Boxing Writers Association in New York, Jan. 9, 1951. Robinson was honored as the man who did the most for the advancement of the sport in 1951. The award has been made each year since 1938 in memory of Neil, an Associated Press boxing writer who was killed working as a correspondent during the Spanish Civil War. Farley was one of the speakers at the dinner. (AP Photo/John Lent)

Police and secret service struggle in vain to free President elect John F. Kennedy from surging mass of Harvard students in Harvard yard in Cambridge Jan. 9, 1961. Kennedy, normally a fast mover, was halted in his tracks when students broke through police barrier. Kennedy, class of 40 at Harvard, had to take refuge in dormitory until police could bring a car to get him out. (AP Photo)

Babe Ruth, the retired Sultan of Swat, has his eye on the cup as he tries for a long putt on a course in St. Petersburg, Fla., Jan. 9, 1936. Ruth arrived for the winter season. (AP Photo/George H. Hill)

Suspected Arab rebels are rounded up by the British army near Jerusalem, Jan. 9, 1939. (AP Photo/James A. Mills)

Swedish pop group ABBA is pictured during a UNICEF benefit concert in the United Nations General Assembly hall in New York, Jan. 9, 1979. From left: Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

A Beijing policeman directs traffic in front of China’s second Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant which opened recently, shown Jan. 9, 1989. (AP Photo/Mark Avery)

Comedian George Burns stands near the swimming pool at this Beverly Hills, Calif., home, Jan. 9, 1986. Burns, who turns 90 later this month will celebrate by doing what he likes best: putting on a show. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, right, conducts the seminar aboard the Cowboys charter flight en route to New Orleans on Jan. 9, 1978, for the Sunday Super Bowl XII game with the Denver Broncos. (AP Photo/Pete Leabo)

A wealthy San Francisco philanthropist, known only as Mr. X, has erected a building where unemployed men can eat twice a day. In addition to the meals, free medical care can be secured. Photo is dated Jan. 9, 1931. (AP Photo)

Construction continues Jan. 9, 1932 as workers construct the retaining wall that gives support to the road leading over the top of Hoover Dam. Labor troubles were experienced during the huge engineering project on the Colorado River near Las Vegas, Nevada. (AP Photo)

Professor Albert Einstein is photographed as he arrives for his third visit to the United States in Los Angeles, Jan 9, 1933. Professor Einstein and his wife stayed two months in Pasadena, Calif., where Einstein continued his research study. On his left is Dr. Robert A. Millikan, a noted physicist. (AP Photo)

Two surfers ride the crest of a wave at 30 miles an hour back to the beach at Honolulu, Hawaii on Jan. 9, 1935. (AP Photo)

Photographers surround aviator Charles A. Lindbergh, without hat, as he leaves the courthouse in Flemington, N.J., Wednesday Jan. 9, 1935 during the trial of Bruno Hauptmann on charges of kidnapping and murdering the Lindbergh baby boy. (AP Photo)

Sixty members of European Royal House rode in the glittering wedding cavalcade of Crown Prince Paul of Greece when he was married to Princess Frederika Luise of Brunswick. The bride is a granddaughter of the ex-Kaiser of Germany, and a great-great grand-daughter of Queen Victoria of England. The Royal bridal wedding group outside the palace in Athens after the wedding, on Jan. 9, 1938. Crown Prince Michael of Rumania is fourth from left. The bride and bridegroom are center, with the brides father, Duke Ernst August of Brunswick, behind her, and her mother, the Duchess of Brunswick, third from right. The Duchess of Kent is next to her, with King George of Greece, far right. (AP Photo)

Gordon Richards the famous British jockey took to curling on the grand ice rink at St. Moritz during his visit for the winter sports season, on Jan. 9, 1939. (AP Photo)

Opening of Essex and Delancey markets which is taking place of pushcarts in New York City. Mayor Fiorello LA Guardia speaks at the ceremonies on Jan. 9, 1940. (AP Photo)

Opening of Essex and Delancey markets which is taking place of pushcarts in New York City. Mayor Fiorello LA Guardia shown in center on Jan. 9, 1940. (AP Photo)



Some of the Auxiliary Territorial. Service girls now attached to anti-aircraft units in the London area, seen on Jan. 9, 1942 at their action stations at the predictor on their gun-site. (AP Photo)

Princess Elizabeth, center, ties knots under the watchful eyes of an expert at Buckingham Palace, Jan 9, 1943, London, England. The white stripes on her pocket proclaim her to be a patrol leader. The others are unidentified. (AP Photo)

A Nazi trooper stands in a street in Tunis, axis stronghold in Tunisia, Jan. 9, 1943, as natives pass him in a street. (AP Photo)

This aerial view from the top of the Savoy Plaza Hotel at 59th St. and Fifth Ave., shows ice skaters in New York’s Central Park, Jan. 9, 1944. (AP Photo)

Gary Cooper, Frank Sinatra, Jack Benny and Danny Kaye sing at a cocktail party where movie and radio personalities have gathered to celebrate Kaye’s new radio show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca., on Jan. 9, 1945. (AP Photo)

The freighter Flying Enterprise wallows in rough seas, Jan. 9, 1952, some 30 miles of the English coast. Rough waves almost swept Capt. Kurt Carlsen into the ocean. The towline from the rescue tug Turmoil to the Enterprise has been broken, leaving the ship helpless. (AP Photo)

Heres the main street of Oradour sur Glane, near Limoges, France shown Jan. 9, 1952, as it appears, more than eight years after it was burned and sacked by the Nazis on June 10, 1944 in a massacre in which 642 persons, including 246 children, died as victims of a German column. The town has been left as a permanent witness to the atrocity, and a new town has been built a few miles from this site. On January 12, 21 people will face a military court in Bordeaux to answer charges relating to the massacre. (AP Photo)

Revelers, some on skates, making merry at a masked ball in the Kremlin Palace, one of the many New Year parties for children and young people in Moscow, Russia on Jan. 9, 1954. It was the first year that these parties had been held in the Kremlin itself. Many thousands of youngsters from all over Moscow have attended the celebrations which continue until January 10 th. (AP Photo)

A breath-taking moment in a circus performance, as Rose Gold reaches for the trapeze in one of her dangerous acrobatic numbers in Rome, Italy on Jan. 9, 1954. The show is the German Krone Circus, whose troupe was blessed by Pope Pius XII. (AP Photo/Walter Attenni)

A giant pipe serves as makeshift dwelling for the poorest of the poor in a suburb of Bombay, India, Jan. 9, 1956. (AP Photo)

Jim Bell, 17, the fastest draw in the Frontier Quick Draw Club, demonstrates his speed against a “bad man” target in Chicago, Ill., Jan. 9, 1959. Jim can draw in 19/100ths of a second. The gun slingers use wax bullets which they make themselves. Live ammunition is forbidden. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Two members of the Cook County Sheriff’s police are pictured, Jan 9, 1963 on duty in Cicero, the Chicago suburban city which was the base for Al Capone’s operations. Cook County Sheriff Richard B. Ogilvie said his police were attempting to act against vice and gambling in Cicero because the Cicero police force was inactive. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Singer Barbra Streisand holds their son Jason Emanuel, as her husband Elliott Gould watches in New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital, Jan. 9, 1967. The baby had been born Dec. 29. (AP Photo)



Secretariat is shown at Claiborne Farms, where he is retired to stud, in Paris, Ky., Jan. 9, 1974. The thoroughbred racehorse captured the U.S. Triple Crown in 1973. (AP Photo)

Country music singer Ernest Tubb, 63, holds up an album of his idol Jimmie Rodgers at one of Tubb’s two Nashville record stores on Jan. 9, 1978. (AP Photo)

Phil Mahre of White Pass, Wash., dives through a gate in heavy mist on his way to a third place finish in the World Cup slalom competition at Zwiesel, West Germany, Jan. 9, 1978. (AP Photo)

Lily Tomlin greets ticket buyers on line at the Huntington-Hartford Theatre in Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 1978 as ticket sales opened for her one-woman show Lily Tomlin Appearing Nightly, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Fong)

Australian pop star Andy Gibb performs during a rehearsal for the UNICEF Concert at the United Nations’ General Assembly hall in New York on Jan. 9, 1979. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler )

Members of the Dance Theater of Harlem rehearse Swan Lake on the stage at City Center in New York City, Jan. 9, 1980. Lydia Abarca dances the role of the Swan Queen and Ronald Perry is the Prince. Dancers in background are unidentified. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)

Richard Ramirez, the devil-worshipping “Night Stalker,” looks up as he stands next to attorney Randy Martin of the Public Defenders Office during Ramirez’s arraignment in a San Francisco courtroom, Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 9, 1990. Ramirez, who is accused of the slaying of a San Francisco accountant, is sentenced to die for a string of 13 Southern California murders. (AP Photo/Deanne Fitzmaurice)

French tank crews, in an Essen street, take a break during the occupation of the Ruhr area of Germany, Jan. 9, 1923 as a means of reprisal after Germany proved incapable of fulfilling reparation payments demanded from it according to the Versailles Treaty. The German government answered with “passive resistance,” which meant that coal miners and railway workers refused to obey any instructions by the occupation forces.(AP Photo)

Smiling portrait of Randolph Churchill, son of Winston Churchill, unseen, arriving at Croydon, London on Jan. 9, 1936. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

Heavyweight champion Joe Louis worked speedily against challenger Buddy Baer in their scheduled 15-round battle at Madison Square Garden in New York flattening him twice in this fashion before the referee stopped the fight after the third knockdown, Jan. 9, 1942. The fight, for the Navy Relief Fund, was refereed by Frankie Fullam. (AP Photo)

Men of a tank destroyer battalion of the 84th Division, in action in Belgium, Jan. 9, 1945, receive their first cigarette ration in weeks. From left to right are Pvt. Dick Chaney, Myrtle Creek, Ore.; Con. Mike Speaks, Troy, Kans.; Pfc. Johnny C. Milcox, Fortlan, Ore.; Corp. Earl Pitts, Coffeeville, Kans., and Pfc. Stewart P. Jaeger, Chicago. (AP Photo)

Clergymen stand around the front door of a public bus in Atlanta, Jan. 9, 1959 just after riding with disregard for segregated seating regulations. When they began getting off, the driver asked them to leave by the rear door. They declined and alighted through the front door. During their ride of about 36 blocks, some occupied seats up front with white passengers seated behind them, contrary to transit company regulations. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

President-elect John F. Kennedy as he spoke to a join session of the Massachusetts Legislature in Boston, Jan. 9, 1961. He visited Harvard University where he graduated in 1940. (AP Photo)

While snow is paralyzing northern France, and Frenchmen are freezing, the French Riviera is enjoying exceptionally mild sunny weather. Strollers on the famous ?Promenade des Anglais? in Nice, France on Jan. 9, 1962. (AP Photo)

A hunting outfit, consisting of a cape and pant-gown of green glossy leather, with a hat of the same material and a red feather tassel, and worn with a blouse of red silk, the same color as the lining of the cape. It is a creation by the Roland’s fashion house of Rome, presented, Jan. 9, 1962. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

Hy Yaple of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, left, is shown with fashion designer Oleg Cassini and model Barbara Freking at the Cassini show at New Yorks Hotel Pierre, Jan. 9, 1962. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Work crews clear broken concrete on floor of the general assembly hall at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Jan. 9, 1964. The work was started early in the year in to make room for an expected ceiling of 126 delegations in the assembly hall. Press galleries, raised off the floor at right, will be moved back into higher up public galleries, and delegates areas will move into the press space. The expansion is part of a $3 million program to enlarge the secretariat and assembly hall for an estimated 13 more delegations as new countries come into being. (AP Photo)

The port of Shanghai, China’s largest city, with a population of over 8 million people, is shown in this aerial view showing the Soochow Creek, Jan. 9, 1967. The city is reported to be in turmoil with strikes by thousands of anti-Red Guard workers. (AP Photo)

Pfc. Daniel A. Rouseau, 20, left, of Willimansett, Mass., and Sp. 5 Willy H. Brown, 23, of Fort Mill, S.C., are a pair of Heroic Medics with a company, 1st battalion, 27th Infantry, U.S. 25th infantry division. Their outfit was pinned down, for four hours after a helicopter assault landing north of Saigon in Vietnam on Jan. 9, 1967. They and two other medics worked on the wounded all throughout the battle. All have been recommended for decorations by their commanding officer. (AP Photo)

Three U.S. Air Force F-4C Phantom Jet Fighters fly past the snow-capped Mt. Fuji, the symbolic mountain of Japan, in a formation flight, Jan. 9, 1968. (AP Photo)

Clothing for the emancipated male, in a New York fashion show, Jan. 9, 1968. Left to right, a leisure leopard-like outfit, silk jersey print pajama leisure suit, an evening kilt-trouser. (AP Photo)

A 1st Air Cavalry Division trooper directs a helicopter toward a gentle drop of a sling of refreshment at a hilltop outpost 25 miles south of Da Nang, South Vietnam on Jan. 9, 1968. The delivery consisted of cases of ice cream. (AP Photo/John T. Wheeler)

This is a general view of the interior of the grand concourse of New York’s Grand Central Terminal, shown some time after the morning rush hour, Jan. 9, 1968. (AP Photo)

President Lyndon Johnson salutes the three Apollo 8 astronauts as they left the White House for a parade to the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 9, 1969, where they were to appear before a Joint Session of Congress. Astronauts, from left: Air Force Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Navy Capt. James A. Lovell Jr., and Air Force Col. Frank Borman. The president presented them with medals for their feat at a White House ceremony. Vice President Hubert Humphrey is at lower left. (AP Photo)

President Lyndon Johnson clasps the hand of Air Force Col. Frank Borman after presenting him with the Distinguished Service Medal of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in a White House ceremony in Washington, Jan. 9, 1969. Borman, commander of the Apollo 8 moon flight, Air Force Lt. Col. William A. Anders, left, and Navy Capt. James A. Lovell Jr., crewmen on the flight, beyond Borman, all received the awards. (AP Photo)

President Lyndon Johnson is presented a gold medal at a brief White House ceremony by the Pan American Society, Jan. 9, 1969. Placing the medal around the president’s neck is Robert M. Reininger, president of the Society, left, with an assist from former Postmaster General James A. Farley. Johnson told the group that after retirement he will continue to maintain a “deep interest in all that is calculated to advance Latin American benefits.” (AP Photo)

Democrat Stephen J. Solarz of the 45th Assembly District hands out 30 cent subway tokens for 10 cents, Jan. 9, 1970, outside the IRT station at Lexington Avenue and 68th Street, New York City. Solarz distributed 50 of the tokens at the reduced rate because: Since were getting 1950 service we should pay 1950 prices. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Actor Burt Reynolds, playing a violent, tumbling movie scene himself, fires at retreating liquor-store robbers in Los Angeles Jan. 9, 1975. Reynolds is portraying a detective in the film being made for theater showing. The glass is breakaway plastic, but such scenes are almost always done by professional stunt men. (AP Photo/JLR)

Bowls in hand, Cambodian refugee children wait their turn at a relief organization feeding station northwest of Phnom Penh, Jan. 9, 1975. The youngsters and their families fled the Phnom Baseth area following Khmer Rouge insurgent raids nearby. (AP Photo/Tea Kim Heang aka Moonface)

Supporters of the Gay Liberation Movement gather at a night rally met to proclaim their civil rights in Houston, Jan. 9, 1978. The group denied that it was a protest meeting against Anita Bryant, who was to appear at the American Farm Bureau Federation meeting. At left Ray Hills, a leader of the Houston gay movement talks to the group. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

Rock star Kris Kristofferson, Rita Coolidge, and Rod Stewart perform on of the General Assembly Hall at the Nations in New York City on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 1979. Performance A gift of song-the UNICEF concert, taped for Broadcast Wednesday, January 10, a 90 minute special by NBC-TV. ) (AP PhotoRon Frehm)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor K Callan is 86. Folk singer Joan Baez is 81. Rock musician Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) is 78. Actor John Doman is 77. Singer David Johansen (aka Buster Poindexter) is 72. Singer Crystal Gayle is 71. Actor J.K. Simmons is 67. Actor Imelda Staunton is 66. Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchú is 63. Rock musician Eric Erlandson is 59. Actor Joely Richardson is 57. Rock musician Carl Bell (Fuel) is 55. Actor David Costabile is 55. Rock singer Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) is 55. Rock singer-musician Dave Matthews is 55. Actor-director Joey Lauren Adams is 54. Comedian/actor Deon Cole is 51. Actor Angela Bettis is 49. Actor Omari Hardwick is 48. Roots singer-songwriter Hayes Carll is 46. Singer A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boys) is 44. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is 40. Pop-rock musician Drew Brown (OneRepublic) is 38. Rock-soul singer Paolo Nutini is 35. Actor Nina Dobrev is 33. Actor Basil Eidenbenz is 29. Actor Kerris Dorsey is 24. Actor Tyree Brown is 18.