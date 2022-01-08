This Day in History: January 8

Animator Walt Disney, second from left, hands over his sketch of a Mickey Mouse gas mask to Maj. Gen. William Porter, right, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 1942. Civilian defense and chemical warfare officers plan to produce the design intended to encourage children to use their mask readily for protection during World War II. The man at left is not identified. (AP Photo)

Today is Saturday, Jan. 8, the eighth day of 2022. There are 357 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 8, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, declared an “unconditional war on poverty in America.”

On this date:

In 1815, the last major engagement of the War of 1812 came to an end as U.S. forces defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans, not having received word of the signing of a peace treaty.

In 1867, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in overriding President Andrew Johnson’s veto of the District of Columbia Suffrage Bill, giving Black men in the nation’s capital the right to vote.

In 1912, the African National Congress was founded in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson outlined his Fourteen Points for lasting peace after World War I. Mississippi became the first state to ratify the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which established Prohibition.

In 1935, rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.

In 1982, American Telephone and Telegraph settled the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against it by agreeing to divest itself of the 22 Bell System companies.

In 1994, Tonya Harding won the ladies’ U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Detroit, a day after Nancy Kerrigan dropped out because of the clubbing attack that had injured her right knee. (The U.S. Figure Skating Association later stripped Harding of the title.)

In 1998, Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, was sentenced in New York to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In 2008, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton powered to victory in New Hampshire’s 2008 Democratic primary in a startling upset, defeating Sen. Barack Obama and resurrecting her bid for the White House; Sen. John McCain defeated his Republican rivals to move back into contention for the GOP nomination.

In 2011, U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot and critically wounded when a gunman opened fire as the congresswoman met with constituents in Tucson; six people were killed, 12 others also injured. (Gunman Jared Lee Loughner was sentenced in Nov. 2012 to seven consecutive life sentences, plus 140 years.)

In 2016, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the world’s most-wanted drug lord, was captured for a third time in a daring raid by Mexican marines, six months after walking through a tunnel to freedom from a maximum security prison.

In 2020, Iran struck back at the United States for killing Iran’s top military commander, firing missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing American troops; more than 100 U.S. service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the attack. As Iran braced for a counterattack, the country’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a Ukrainian jetliner after apparently mistaking it for a missile; all 176 people on board were killed, including 82 Iranians and more than 50 Canadians.

Ten years ago: Bells rang in Tucson, Arizona, as residents paused to remember the six people killed in the shooting rampage a year earlier that left U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords severely wounded; Giffords led a crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance during an evening vigil. Mitt Romney’s Republican presidential rivals piled on the criticism during a morning debate, two days before the New Hampshire primary.

Five years ago: A Palestinian truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers, killing at least four people in one of the deadliest attacks of a wave of violence lasting more than a year. (The driver was shot dead.) “La La Land” won seven Golden Globe Awards, including best motion picture, comedy or musical, while “Moonlight” was recognized as best movie drama; Meryl Streep, accepting a lifetime achievement award, criticized President-elect Donald Trump without mentioning him by name.

One year ago: President Donald Trump said he would skip President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration; Biden responded that he was just fine with that, calling it “one of the few things we have ever agreed on.” Twitter said it was banning Trump from its platform, citing “risk of further incitement of violence.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska became the first Republican senator to call for Trump’s resignation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing Trump from initiating military actions or a nuclear strike; she said the situation of “this unhinged President could not be more dangerous.” Adam Johnson, accused of making off with Pelosi’s lectern during the chaos at the U.S. Capitol, was arrested on a federal warrant in Florida. A video tribute to Alex Trebek closed the day’s episode of “Jeopardy,” the last one Trebek taped before pancreatic cancer claimed his life in November.

Pretty girls usually show up to greet victorious heroes and Fidel Castro head of Cuba?s Revolutionary forces was accorded the full treatment when he arrived at Camp Columbia, military headquarters in Havana on Jan. 8, 1959. Here at the reception center a girl dressed in the red and black colors of the 26th July Movement rushes up to greet Cuba?s newest hero. (AP Photo)

Fidel Castro, Revolutionary leader, is almost swamped by crowd as he parades through the heart of Havana, Jan. 8, 1959. This view was made looking back toward the business section of the city. (AP Photo)

A coffin labeled Hungary 1956 is carried aloft on hands of pickets outside the Detroit Club Jan. 8, 1959, to be paraded back and forth in protest against the visit of Soviet Deputy Premier Anastas Mikoyan. A mob of screaming Hungarians surged against police lines as Mikoyan went to dinner at the club. (AP Photo)



Europeans and Katangese queue side by side for bread in the center of Elizabethville, Katanga province of Congo on Jan. 8, 1963. Food supplies have run short in the provincial capital since the new outbreak of fighting in the break way province. (AP Photo)

Skeleton of the dinosaur dominates the scene as forty youngsters from Prince Edward County, Va., visit New York’s Museum of Natural History on Jan. 8, 1964. The youths had no public education since twenty schools in their county were closed in 1959 following a court desegregation order. They are among some 1,700 children attending four schools opened in September 1963, by the Prince Edward County Free School Association with support from foundations and private contributors. The Virginians are in New York as guests of the East Williston, N.Y., public school system that had loaned its superintendent to help out the southern school association. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

Muhammad Ali conducts press conference with gestures galore, Jan. 8, 1966 in Chicago, announcing he will defend his world?s heavyweight championship against Ernie Terrell in about 10 weeks. . (AP Photo/Harry L. Hall)

Police radio dispatcher Robert Longfellow sits at computer in Chicago Police Headquarters as he receives message from fellow office James Roudebush, Jan. 8, 1966. An inquiry message is typed on the computer, which resembles a typewriter, and within seconds the paper is rolled up and a reply from the computer is automatically typed on the next line. (AP Photo)

Truckload of U.S. troops in armored convoy moves along road near Trung Lap in Vietnam on Jan. 8, 1966 to attack the Viet Congs Iron Triangle, 20 miles northwest of Saigon. The attack, known as Operation Crimp, is the biggest American Assault of the Viet Nam conflict. On January 9, 8,000 U.S. paratroops, infantry and artillery pierced the fringes of the triangle. (AP Photo)

A general view of some of the advertising signs and displays found in the Times Square area of New York, Jan. 8, 1971. (AP Photo)

Two Cambodian soldiers sit in their observation post in Prakham, Cambodia, atop a bunker on Jan. 8, 1972. Below are mortar and mortar rounds. (AP Photo)

The Scottish pop group the Bay City Rollers perform before a frenzied group at their New York debut on Saturday, Jan. 8, 1977. Thousands of teenagers rushed toward the stage and many were crushed in the mishap. (AP Photo/Charles Kenneth Lucas)

Flames flare from the oil-covered water around the French tanker Betelgeuse, Jan. 8, 1979 following a series of explosions which ripped her apart at Bantry Bay, Ireland, killing 49 persons. The blasts split the 61,000-ton tanker in two as she unloaded oil at a Gulf Oil terminal. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

Scene in the streets of Kabul taken two weeks after Soviet Forces moved over Afghanistan, Jan. 8, 1980. (AP Photo/Lipschitz)

Black activist Winnie Mandela (wearing turban) is mobbed by chanting supporters as she leaves the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 1986 in Johannesburg, South Africa, after she began a court suit seeking to overturn a government order banning her from her Soweto home. (AP Photo/Kumalo) “South Africa Out”

Singer Boy George with Mr. T. during filming of television show ?The A-Team? on Jan. 8, 1986. (AP Photo/Michael Tweed)

With instruction from kimono-dressed attendant, U.S. President George Bush plays with a battledore and shuttlecock prior to the luncheon at the State Guest House in Tokyo, Jan. 8, 1992. Battledores are played on Japanese New Year holidays. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

The City of Glendale, the world’s first all-metal steam-driven dirigible, floats without power during buoyancy tests at Glendale, Calif., Jan. 8, 1929. (AP Photo)

Dr. Jack M. Rary, a geneticist at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Va., works in the laboratory that would be part of the first test tube baby clinic inthe U.S., if a certificate of needs is issued by the Virginia Department of Health today, Jan. 8, 1979. (AP Photo)

Sam Snead of Hot Springs, Va. lashes an iron to the seventh green during the final round of the Los Angeles Open Golf Tournament in Los Angeles on Jan. 8, 1945. Snead won with a 72-hole total of 283. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

Herbert Hoover, then-director of American Relief, is shown at right, Jan. 8, 1919 in Poland. At left is Marshall Jozef Pilsudski of Poland. In the center is Msgr. Ratti, who became Pope Pius XI. (AP Photo)

Prof. Albert Einstein and Dr. Willem DeSitter, Dutch astronomer find themselves in agreement on the formula used by Dr. DeSitter in a lecture at the Mt. Wilson Observatory in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 1932. (AP Photo)

J. W. McQueen of Kansas City, national commander of the Disabled American Veterans explains to President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Washington on Jan. 8, 1934, that his organization is concerned with relief only for these veterans whose disabilities are war origin. (AP Photo)

People gather for help and food in Austria on Jan. 8, 1936 during the Great Depression. (AP Photo)

Spanish government loyalists engage in heavy fighting with insurgent troops for possession of the city of Teruel in northern Spain, Jan. 8, 1938. (AP Photo)

Magician Harry Blackstone, right, entertains eight-year-old Bobby McConell with a rabbit magic trick at the Children’s Hospital in Boston, Ma., Jan. 8, 1939. (AP Photo)

A general view of a meeting in progress at the Santa Anita Race track in Arcadia, California , on Jan. 8, 1939. (AP Photo)

Italian prisoners of war line up at an open kitchen for their food as a soldier holds up a piece of bread and smiles after receiving his portion at their barracks in Athens, Greece on Jan. 8, 1941 during World War II. (AP Photo)

This is an underground army cook house used by Australian Troops during the advance on Bardia, Jan. 8, 1942. In other huge underground chambers discovered by advanced units headquarters and others based were established. (AP Photo)

This clothes-draped street in Hong Kong, China on Jan. 8, 1941, suggests something of the east side of New York. (AP Photo)

A food queue numbering some hundred of people line up outside a shop in the Place de L?Opera in occupied Paris on Jan. 8, 1942. (AP Photo)

German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, left, shakes hands with Field Marshal General Wilhelm Keitel upon his arrival at the Sports Palace, Berlin, Jan. 8, 1943. Others seen saluting are Reichsfuhrer Heinrich Himmler, right, and Field Marshal Erhard Milch salutes with a Marshal’s Baton, second right. (AP Photo)

Smartness on the parade ground and cheerfulness under all conditions are traditional characteristics of the royal West African frontier force.Photo shows Ashanti troops serving in the gold coast regiment, Jan. 8, 1943. Ashanti troops from a battalion of the gold coast regiment march, with every man in step and rifle at the correct slope. (AP Photo)

American B-17 Flying Fortress is being refueled and rearmed, at an airfield somewhere in England, Jan. 8, 1944, before the crew have had a chance to remove their flying gear after returning from a bombing raid over Germany. (AP Photo)

Helen Keller, deaf and blind student, lecturer and fund-raiser, poses in New York on Jan. 8, 1946. Miss Keller was born in Tuscumbia, Ala., on June 27, 1880. She was taught by Anne Mansfield Sullivan, (Mrs. J.A. Macy) and earned a Bachelor’s degree at Radcliff in 1904, and an L.L.D.from Glascow U. in 1932. Her deafness and blindness was due to a childhood accident. She lectured in U.S., Canada and Europe. Biind Achievement Prize of $5,000 in 1931 for raising $1,000,000 for the blind Gold Key. Nat. Edn. Assn. 1938. (AP Photo/RK)

A statue of Andrew Jackson, who won the battle of New Orleans, is prominent in Jackson Square, Jan. 8, 1947. (AP Photo)

Basil O’Connor, president of the Infantile Paralysis Foundation, chats with five youthful victims of the disease during ceremonies at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in O’Connor’s honor marking his 60th birthday anniversary, Jan. 8, 1952 in New York. The children, guests at the dinner, are Sherill Halberg, 3; Madeline Marsala, 6; Stuart Strugger, 3; Keith Avedon, 4, and Joan Brickfield, 4, all of New York. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

Visiting British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, center, sits with John Foster Dulles, left, secretary of state-designate; Bernard Baruch, second from right; and Winthrop W. Aldrich, ambassador-designate to the Court of St. James, in the Baruch home in New York on Jan. 6, 1953. Churchill is slated to confer with President-elect Dwight Eisenhower on Jan. 7, and will meet Pres. Harry Truman on Jan. 8 in Washinton. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Singer Elvis Presley gets a kiss from eight-year-old Mary Kosloski at his home in Memphis, Tenn., on his 23rd birthday, Jan. 8, 1958. Kosloski, the 1955 March of Dimes poster child, expresses her appreciation for the toy teddy bears Presley sent to the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis to be auctioned off to raise money for the March of Dimes. (AP Photo)

French actress Capucine, left, visiting London for the premiere of her newest picture “The Pink Panther,” calls on German actress Elke Sommer and Britain’s Peter Sellers after they filmed a semi-nude scene for their film “A Shot in the Dark” at Elstree Studios, near London, Jan. 8, 1964. Elke is cast as a flighty French parlor maid and Sellers is a French detective. (AP Photo)

Fireman appears to be standing atop an ice statue as he battles an early-morning, general alarm fire that destroyed two buildings, in New York, Jan. 8, 1968. Sub-zero cold and high winds decorated the truck with ice. (AP Photo)

A black student sits with white students during a study session at a junior high school in Petal, Miss., Jan. 8, 1970. A number of white students, accompanied by parents, staged a sit-in at the school in refusal of transferring to a previously all black school as directed by the Supreme Court’s desegregation orders. (AP Photo)



Oil continues to bubble to the surface of the gulf of Mexico 55 miles offshore from the blown out Ixtoc-1 well in Del Carmen, Mex., Jan. 8, 1980. (AP Photo)

Space Shuttle Challenger crew members walk to the astronaut van for transport to the launch area, Jan. 8, 1986, during a practice run. From left: payload specialist Gregory Jarvis; mission specialist Ronald McNair; the first teacher astronaut Christa McAuliffe; mission specialist Ellison Onizuka; and mission specialist Judith Resnik. (AP PhotoPaul Kizzle)

The Legion of Honor was conferred upon Walt Disney, right, creator of Mickey Mouse, in a ceremony in Hollywood, Jan. 8, 1936. Mons. J.J. Viala, French consul, left, pinned the decoration upon Disney in recognition, it was said, for his contribution to the screen. (AP Photo)

Rationing of butter, sugar, bacon, and ham started on January 8, when shopkeepers were busy cutting out customers coupons from their ration books when these commodities were purchased. A shop assistant cutting out a customers coupons from a ration book in shop, Jan. 8, 1940. (AP Photo)

A shipping room in a Burgundy wine cellar on Jan. 8, 1941, from which wines are shipped all over the world this case is destined for New York. (AP Photo)

The Lincoln Memorial is admittedly one of the finest memorials of modern times in Washington on Jan. 8, 1942. The exterior of the memorial building symbolizes the Union of the States. Thirty-six columns of Indiana limestone form a colonnade representing the 36 states which existed at the time of Lincolns death, the frieze above it bearing the names of the 48 States of the Union as they exist. Inside is a sanctuary containing a colossal marble statue of the Emancipator. On the north wall is inscribed Lincolns Second Inaugural address and on the south wall, the famous Gettysburg Speech. The Memorial was designed by Henry Bacon, architect and the statue by Daniel Chester French, sculptor. The memorial was visited by 1,758,810 persons during 1941, 362,995 visiting the memorial in April, the busiest month. (AP Photo)

Five combat aerial photographers standing with their cameras in front of the plane, Pappys Pram, at a base in England, Jan. 8, 1944, from left to right are: Sergeant James C. Hinkle, New Castle, VA., 11 missions complete; T/Sgt. Wilbur D. DeGroff, Waldo, Wisc. 5 mission; T/Sgt. Frank A. Udovich, Milwaukee, Wisc., 8 missions; S/Sgt. Charles A. Smith, Beaumont, Tax., 5 missions. In addition to the cameras shown, the men install and service automatic cameras. (AP Photo)

Scene in Bastogne after the epic defence and break-through by General Pattons Third Army. A building blasted during the fighting is still burning and troops are searching wrecked buildings for Germans in Belgium, Jan. 8, 1945. (AP Photo)

This giant statue of Paul Bunyan, woodsmen’s legendary strong man, was carved from a single block of sequoia gigantean wood by sculptor Carroll Barnes of Three Rivers in California. The size of the figure can be judged by comparison with National Park Service Ranger Sam Pusateri as he examines it, Jan. 8, 1945. The statue stands on a roadside near the entrance to Sequoia National Park. The Bunyan legend tells how he roamed the western forests with his blue ox, Babe. (AP Photo)

Lone Belgian woman kneels in the burning ruins of her barn to salvage good grain from all that remains of her crop, Jan. 8, 1945. (AP Photo)

These three members of an American patrol use bedsheets for camouflage as they move through the snow-covered fields of Luxembourg, Jan. 8, 1945. From left to right are Sgt. James Storey, Newman, Ga.; Pvt. Frank A. Fox, Wilmington, Del., and Cpl. Dennis Lavanoha, Harrisville, New York. (AP Photo)

A view of the various fields of current theater building, and the changing course of stage construction from Elizabethan times to the present day, can be seen at the British Drama League’s exhibition which will be opened to the public at the Royal Academy of Arts in London on January 9, 1945. The exhibition has been organized to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its foundation. Model shown is the National Theatre, for a site of at South Kensington, of approximately one third of an acre shown Jan. 8, 1945. (AP Photo)

Exhausted United Nations soldier, his automatic rifle still strapped to his back, sleeps sitting up alongside snow-covered road somewhere North of Seoul, capital of South Korea on Jan. 8, 1951 (AP Photo)

Painters at work on a set for a television show in NBCs prop building in New York City, Jan. 8, 1952. (AP Photo/Carl Nesensohn)

Piccoli Marionettes, wooden actors, circus scene, Jan. 8, 1955 (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-comedian Larry Storch is 99. Former CBS newsman Charles Osgood is 89. Singer Shirley Bassey is 85. Game show host Bob Eubanks is 84. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 82. R&B singer Jerome Anthony Gourdine (Little Anthony and the Imperials) is 81. Actor Yvette Mimieux is 80. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley (The Marvelettes) is 78. Actor Kathleen Noone is 77. Rock musician Robby Krieger (The Doors) is 76. Movie director John McTiernan is 71. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris is 67. Actor Ron Cephas Jones is 65. Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is 64. Singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith is 58. Actor Michelle Forbes is 57. Actor Maria Pitillo is 56. Singer R. Kelly is 55. Actor/producer Ami Dolenz is 53. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 49. Actor Donnell Turner is 49. Country singer Tift Merritt is 47. Actor-rock singer Jenny Lewis is 46. Actor Amber Benson is 45. Actor Scott Whyte is 44. Singer-songwriter Erin McCarley is 43. Actor Sarah Polley is 43. Actor Rachel Nichols is 42. Actor Gaby Hoffman is 40. Rock musician Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo (Gym Class Heroes) is 39. Actor Cynthia Erivo is 35. Actor Freddie Stroma is 35.