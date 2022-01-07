This Day in History: January 7

Today is Friday, Jan. 7, the seventh day of 2022. There are 358 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 7, 1953, President Truman announced in his State of the Union message to Congress that the United States had developed a hydrogen bomb.

On this date:

In 1608, an accidental fire devastated the Jamestown settlement in the Virginia Colony.

In 1789, America held its first presidential election as voters chose electors who, a month later, selected George Washington to be the nation’s first chief executive.

In 1927, commercial transatlantic telephone service was inaugurated between New York and London.

In 1955, singer Marian Anderson made her debut with the Metropolitan Opera in New York, in Verdi’s “Un Ballo in Maschera.”

In 1959, the United States recognized the new government of Cuba, six days after Fidel Castro led the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.

In 1963, the U.S. Post Office raised the cost of a first-class stamp from 4 to 5 cents.

In 1979, Vietnamese forces captured the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, overthrowing the Khmer Rouge government.

In 1989, Emperor Hirohito of Japan died in Tokyo at age 87; he was succeeded by his son, Crown Prince Akihito.

In 1999, for the second time in history, an impeached American president went on trial before the Senate. President Bill Clinton faced charges of perjury and obstruction of justice; he was acquitted.

In 2004, President George W. Bush proposed legal status, at least temporarily, for millions of immigrants improperly working in the U.S.

In 2015, masked gunmen stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a French newspaper that had caricatured the Prophet Mohammad, methodically killing 12 people, including the editor, before escaping in a car. (Two suspects were killed two days later.)

In 2019, Amazon eclipsed Microsoft as the most valuable publicly traded company in the U.S. For the first time in more than 25 years, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was absent from oral arguments as she recuperated from cancer surgery.

Ten years ago: Three days before the New Hampshire primary, Mitt Romney brushed aside rivals’ criticism in the opening round of a weekend debate doubleheader that left his Republican presidential campaign challengers squabbling among themselves and unable to knock the front-runner off stride. Record-shattering Drew Brees threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, and the New Orleans Saints poured it on in the second half for a 45-28 NFC wild-card victory over the Detroit Lions.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump, in a series of tweets, said “only ‘stupid’ people or fools” would dismiss closer ties with Russia, and he seemed unswayed after his classified briefing on an intelligence report that accused Moscow of meddling on his behalf in the election that catapulted him to power. Nat Hentoff, an eclectic columnist, critic, novelist and agitator dedicated to music, free expression and defying the party line, died in New York at age 91.

One year ago: Hours after Congress certified Joe Biden’s victory, President Donald Trump acknowledged in a video that a “new administration will be inaugurated” and said he’d focus on “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power”; Trump condemned the violence from his supporters who stormed the Capitol but did not address his role in inciting the violence. Lawmakers of both parties spoke of ousting Trump from office, possibly through the action of his own Cabinet under the 25th Amendment. President-elect Joe Biden denounced the rioters at the Capitol as “domestic terrorists” and blamed Trump for the violence. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned; in a resignation letter, DeVos blamed Trump for inflaming tensions in the assault on the Capitol. The head of the U.S. Capitol Police, Steven Sund, resigned. Facebook and Instagram said they would silence Trump’s accounts for the rest of his presidency. The U.S. topped 4,000 daily deaths from the coronavirus for the first time. Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda died at 93.

Financier John J. Raskob, left, and former New York Governor Alfred E. Smith are seen with a model of the proposed Empire State Building, Jan. 7, 1930. The tallest building in the world is to be built in New York City. (AP Photo)

New York Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt delivering his annual message to the legislature on Jan. 7, 1931 in Albany, New York. Governor Roosevelt put the matter of a city-wide investigation of New York squarely upon the legislators, and warned that such an investigation must spring from an honest desire to promote public welfare. (AP Photo)

This is the scene in front of the capitol in Washington, Jan. 7, 1932, as thousands of unemployment hunger marchers arrive from Pennsylvania to ask Congress and the president for aid. The group was led by Father James P. Cox of Pittsburgh, Pa. (AP Photo)

Starting their march from Pittsburgh, Pa., for Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 1932, where they will plead for unemployment relief-marchers under the leadership of father James R. Cox have music while they wait for their leader to procure means of transportation. They camped on January 6, on the outskirts of the capital and may enter the city on January 7. (AP Photo)

Betty Gow, nanny and nurse caring for the Lindbergh baby, working for Charles and Anne Lindbergh, sits in court before her testimony in court on Jan. 7, 1935. Ms. Gow was the last to see baby Charles Jr , who was kidnapped on March 1, 1932. She will take the witness stand during the trial of Bruno Hauptmann at the courthouse in Flemington, N.J. (AP Photo)

The new Edison Tower of light stands where Thomas Edison invented the incandescent lamp more than 50 years ago in Menlo Park, N.J., Jan. 7, 1938. The 130-foot, $100,000 tower is surmounted with a light bulb 14 feet high of 5200 watts. The tower has in its base a perpetual light illuminated first in 1929 and fed by both power lines and batteries to assure continuous light. (AP Photo)

Leslie Hore-Belisha, Minister of War, paid his first visit to the Royal munitions factory. He was accompanied by Engineer Vice-Admiral Sir Harold Brown, Director-General of Munitions Production, and Sir Reginald Townsend, Director of Ordnance factories. The programme included visits to the Royal filling factories, shell factories, ordnance department, royal carriage department, and other sections. Leslie Hore-Belisha watching a machine boring a light gun in Woolwich, England, on Jan. 7, 1938. (AP Photo)

The new German battleship Scharnhorst was ceremoniously commissioned at Wilhelmshaven, Germany, on January 7. This is the first German warship to be placed into service since the inauguration of the naval program. A view of the Scharnhorst during the commissioning ceremony at Wilhelmshaven, Germany on Jan. 7, 1939. (AP Photo)

Ordered deported to Martinique, these Devil?s Island penal colony fugitives boarded a coast cutter, Jan. 7, 1941 at Miami, protesting they probably would be shot. They said they had hoped to join Gen. Charles de Gaulle?s ?free French? forces after landing at Miami on August 21. (AP Photo)

Jane Russell, actress and official “Hush-Hush” girl for the Navy places the first of the new posters in the campaign to halt careless talk about operations, Jan. 7, 1942 in Los Angeles. These posters are to be placed in all parts of the harbor area, including billiard halls, cafes, buses, union halls, books, lodges, ballrooms and factories as well as in naval offices and other places where crowds may gather. The feature of the cards are the two navy slogans, “A slip of the lip may sink a ship,” and “serve with silence.” (AP Photo)

The earphones worn by soundman Brechner give him an idea how the sound is being broadcast in Detriot on Jan. 7, 1943. Dense underbrush surrounding a haunted house is duplicated by stomping on and fondling broom straws close to the microphone, with the script on the floor for reference. (AP Photo)

Field workers use machetes to cut sugar cane in a field in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 7, 1943. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers his annual report on the state of the nation at war, to a joint session of the 78th Congress in the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 1943. Behind him on the rostrum are Vice President Henry A. Wallace, left, and Speaker of the House Sam Rayburn. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

When the Nazis were bombed out of this air field near Bengasi, in Libya, by attacking United Nations air forces, they left behind these two large bombs and the plane in the background when they retreated, Jan. 7, 1943. Sleds used to haul bombs over field. (AP Photo)

Men of a new fighting French armored column prepare for action with the British in North Africa, Jan. 7, 1943. The French commander studies a map with British officers in North Africa. (AP Photo)

More than 16,000 feet above the North Sea, these B-17 Flying Fortresses of the U.S. Army 8th Air Force are caught in the rays of the sub stratosphere Sunday Jan. 7, 1944. The Weird cloud terrain, highlighted beneath the bombers, appears like the surface of another planet. (AP Photo)

Six American WACs and a British Wren watch two native snake-charmers put their snakes through their paces in India on Jan. 7, 1944, where the Allied servicewomen are stationed at Admiral Lord Louis Mountbattens Southeast Asia Command. They are, left to right: T/5 Helen C. Coon, of New London, O.; Sgt. Margaret Brewster, of Beatrice, Neb.; Sgt. March; T/Sgt. Elizabeth Osmer, of Alameda, Cal.; T/5 Zora Davis, of Chicago; T/3 Louise Hall, of Smethport, PA.; Wren Second Officer Margaret Balme; and Lt. Sally Dean, of Battle Creek, Mich. (AP Photo)

Convoys carrying vital supplies of food and war equipment are now working under hard winter conditions. A destroyer on winter convoy duty, with members of the crew clearing the frozen focsle, somewhere at sea, on Jan. 7, 1945. (AP Photo)

American and British forces of Montgomerys new command, fighting in snow and ice against stiff German resistance, are advancing slowly but surely to link up with General Pattons forces. These American troops of the Second Armoured division pause for a breather before making their way across this snow-covered field, in Luxembourg, on Jan. 7, 1945. (AP Photo)

One of the many traditional festivals of the Japanese is the annual mame or bean festival which is held at shrines throughout Japan. The Japanese people at this time of the year collect beans from the temples after they have been blessed and then scatter them around their homes and other dwellings to chase away the bad spirits and invite the good ones in. Crowds reach for the beans (Japanese, mame) as they are casts over the believers at the Asakusa shrine by the priest in Tokyo on Jan. 7, 1948. (AP Photo)

Pandit Masudiya Din, 37-year-old Bombay, India, Brahmin, displays his 76 inches of whiskers which he says cost him about three dollars a month for upkeep on Jan. 7, 1949. He generally wears the whiskers coiled around his ears with the ends dangling loose on his shirt. He says it took him about nine years to grow these handlebars and that he had never used stimulants to aid their growth. The Brahmin caste mark on his forehead. (AP Photo)

Actor Patricia Neal sits in the Republican cloakroom of the House of Representatives, used as a ladies’ dressing room during the filming of a movie in the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 7, 1952. Annabell Levy prepares Neal’s hair while costumer Kitty Mager checks over wardrobe items. Norma Grim, fixing her hair at rear, and Marilyn Speirs, fixes her shoe, right, are Washington residents engaged as extras for the film. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)

Harold, a two-headed water turtle found by a fisherman near Morgan City, La., is compared in size to a silver dollar in Jackson, Miss., on Jan. 7, 1953. Dr. William O. Sadler, biologist at Mississippi College, said each head has independent action and controls their side of the body. (AP Photo)

Two helicopters hover over Northern Cyprus near Kyrenia recently patrolling for terrorists on the strife-torn British Isle in the Mediterranean Sea on Jan.7, 1959. The craft recently were flown to island aboard royal air force transport command planes. As British continue battling Greek-Cypriot terrorists. (AP Photo)

A lumbering hippo plods toward the West Berlin bus in the hope of getting a lift in Berlin, Germany on Jan. 7, 1962. The hippo, named Olga, was out for a stroll with an attendant to publicize a circus appearing in the Berlin Deutschlandhalle. (AP Photo)

Chintz leaves for springtime turban model Vernice Houk, wearing a peaked turban of glazed white chintz leaves designed by Miss Mary at spring millinery show in New York, Jan. 7, 1964. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Three U.S. Navy nurses are decorated with purple heart medals in Saigon to become the first American women to receive the medal for service in the Vietnam War at a ceremony on Jan. 7, 1965. The nurses were wounded in an explosion in Hotel Brink in Saigon, Christmas eve. From left are, Lt. Barbara J. Wooster of Laurel, Md.; Lt. Ruth A. Mason of Goshen, N.Y.; and Lt. Ann Darby Reynolds of Dover, New Hampshire. (AP Photo)

A Navy diver inspects debris from a DC-7 120 feet down on the ocean floor in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 1973. The plane crashed Dec 31 while taking off from San Juan en route to Nicaragua, killing all five persons aboard including baseball player Roberto Clemente, who was flying to aid earthquake victims. (AP Photo)

Astronaut Sally Ride, who was a member of the Space Shuttle 7 crew in June 1983, poses with “Sesame Street” character Grundgetta on the set of the children’s television show in New York, Friday, Jan. 7, 1984. Ride appears in a segment for the program in which she teaches children about the letter ‘A,’ as in astronaut. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

The body of Calvin Coolidge lay in state one hour in the Edwards Congregational Church, Northampton, Massachusetts on Jan. 7, 1933, before it was taken in its last, long trek to the homely surroundings of his birthplace in Plymouth, Vt., for burial. Guard of honor stands beside the casket just before the crowd was admitted to the church. (AP Photo)

Eleanor Jones from Washington, D.C. operates an alphabetical tabulator, one of final processes in completing record files of the Federal Social Security Board, Jan. 7, 1937. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

Miniature sand storms kicked up by the heels of these marching soldiers and to the desert atmosphere of this view taken in Western Africa, Jan. 7, 1941. (AP Photo)

Men of a new fighting French armored column prepare for action with the British in North Africa, Jan. 7, 1943. Fighting French tank men board one of their Crusaders, low lying British-made tanks, for action. (AP Photo)

Senator Allen J. Ellender, points to the sign which shows the way to an air raid shelter in the Senate Office Building in Washington, Jan. 7, 1942. (AP Photo)

Car owners crowd the office of Leo Lerner to register their autos and join the Victory Club’s plan in Chicago, Ill. Jan. 7, 1942. Car owners register their name, address, phone, place of business, number of passengers he can take and his daily working hours. Groups of four or five, who live near one another, have somewhat similar business location and working hours are then introduced and the cooperative transportation plan is ready to operate. (AP Photo)

A Victory Club group member, whose week it is to drive, stops to pick up one of the group at his home in Chicago on Jan. 7, 1942. Other members of the group are in the car. Residents of North Side have originated a plan that four or five men that live in the same neighborhood that own cars share their automobiles so only one is taken out at a time. (AP Photo)

These five members of the Womans Royal Navy Service (Wrens) have crossed the Atlantic as crew members on troop transports. Their jobs is to code and decode radio messages but they stand watch as would any other seaman. One of these young women has crossed the ocean seven times since March. All of the girls are volunteers and receive to extra pay for sea duty. When they arrive at an American port in New York, Jan. 7, 1943 they dash for stockings, sweets, fruits and cosmetics, in that order. (AP Photo)

German soldiers are lined up, ready to strap on their skis, while undergoing training in skiing in Southern Finland on Jan. 7, 1943. (AP Photo)

This Big Nazi bird of prey is in the hands of Allied troops in Africa, Jan. 7, 1943. Here U. S. Army officers inspect the nose of the plane, a Heinkel HM3. (AP Photo)

WACs of Lord Louis Mountbattens Southeast Asia Command, stationed in Delhi, India, relax playing cards after their days work on Jan. 7, 1944. Left to right are: Sgt. Margaret Brewster of Beatrice, Neb.; T/5 Helen C. Coon of New London, Ohio; and T/Sgt. Elizabeth Osmer of Alamdea, Calif. (AP Photo)

Authorities say it isnt cricket, but Oscarinette apparently likes to sleep on her back. Shes in a specially constructed bed in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Albert LeFebvre in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 7, 1949. A small handkerchief serves as her cover. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

President Dwight Eisenhower, during practice golf session at Naval Base in Key West Jan. 7, 1956, takes a short swing with nine iron (left) and at right hr follows through on chip shot. (AP Photo)

A group of Sikeston high school students gather across street from the school building on Jan. 7, 1957, in protesting admittance of African Amerian students in the aftermath of a slaying and rape on Saturday night. About 60 students did not attend classes after the integrated school continued sessions. (AP Photo)

American screen actor Cary Grant, left, and Swedish born screen actress Ingrid Bergman, right, swing each other as they rehearse a Scottish reel on the set of their new film Indiscreet at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, England on Jan. 7, 1958. (AP Photo)

Rebel leader Fidel Castro draws a laugh from the crowd in the street as he makes a speech in Colon, Jan. 7, 1959. Castro is making appearances at many towns as he and his caravan make their way toward Havana. He is expected to arrive in the capital tomorrow for a big welcome. (AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

Pinball games are the poor mans substitute for night clubs in the active after-dark life of Tokyo. Pushing levers to move a little ball is an inexpensive way to spend an evening. The machines are lined up in rows in smart ball, one-eyed jack and pachinko parlors. Many young fathers bring along a child on two. They may want to spend an evening with the youngsters they dont see during the day, or may be babysitting for mothers who work nights. With his sleeping son in one arm, a young father plays a smart ball game on Jan. 7, 1964. (AP Photo)

A plainclothes police officer runs for cover as he moves into the area of the burning Howard Johnson Hotel in New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 7, 1973 where a sniper shot over a dozen people in downtown. (AP Photo)

Muhammad Ali?s newest fan, little Donna Smith, 5, resists a big kiss from the champ at a New York restaurant on Jan. 7, 1976. There, Ali and Belgium?s Jean-Pierre Coopman announced that they would meet in a heavyweight Bout on February 20. (AP Photo/Harry Harris)

Soviet heavy armor is shown on the snowy foothills in Afghanistan at a small encampment near Kabul, Jan. 7, 1980, after elements of the Soviet armed forces made their controversial entry into Afghanistan territory. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)

Rev. Jesse Jackson, candidate for the democratic presidential nomination, gestures with clenched fists as he speaks to reporters during a brief stopover at Logan Airport in Boston, Friday, Jan. 7, 1984. Rev. Jackson traveled through Logan enroute to Portsmouth, N.H., where homecoming ceremonies for freed Navy Lt. Robert Goodman are planned for Monday. Jackson was instrumental in negotiating Goodmans release from Syria. (AP Photo/Vince Dewit)

A student holds his head through a hole in the Romanian flag where the communist symbol has been cut out during a gathering of some 3000 students in the polytechnical University in Bucharest, Sunday, Jan. 7, 1990. The students demand a new studying system and proper support of books and other materials. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

Keiko, the killer whale made famous by the movie “Free Willy,” is helped by handlers as he arrives at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, Ore., Jan. 7, l996. The whale was transported from Mexico City via cargo plane. The whale was placed into the pool with the aid of a sling and a crane.(AP Photo/Jack Smith)

Keiko, killer whale star of the movie “Free Willy,” is removed in a special carrying case from the back of a C-130 cargo plane in Newport, Ore., Sunday Jan. 7, 1996, after a long fight from Mexico City. Keiko, who was the star attraction at an amusement park in Mexico, has a new custom-built pool at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, where steps will be taken to release him back into the wild. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)

Comedy writer and actor John Cleese is shown in his room at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 1997. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Buffalo, N.Y., Zoo keepers Kelly Schroer, left, and Patti Randall, assist Surapa, a 7,000-pound Asian elephant, paint an abstract picture at the Buffalo Zoo on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 1998, in Buffalo. About 60 of the 14-year-old elephant’s paintings have been sold in the zoo’s gift shop since they went on sale in December, while others have been shipped to fill orders in Atlanta, St. Louis, New Orleans and elsewhere. The proceeds from the $24.99 paintings are being split betweenthe zoo and its elephant program. (AP Photo/Don Heupel)

Peruvian archaeologist Victoria Arangures clean the skeleton in a crypt under the colonial-era Santa Ana cathedral in Lima, Peru Thursday, Jan. 7, 1999. More than 2,000 skeletons, many from the mid-16th century, fill the crypts in what archaeologists say may be Lima’s oldest, post-Columbian cemetery. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Tonya Harding of Portland, Ore., jumps during her technical program routine on Jan. 7,1994 at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Portland in Detroit.(AP Photo/Duane Burieson)

Workers at the U.S. Customs Service in New York City look over a table stacked with packages of heroin, opium and perfume, valued at $300,000, after the contraband had been seized in a search of the Liberty ship Bastia, Jan. 7, 1949. The ship is owned by the Sabre Line of France. Customs men charged that Charles “Lucky” Luciano was involved in this and every other recent such shipment. Customs workers, from left: James Maloney, Tim Driscoll, Eugene Dorney, John Boyce, Max Borovy, Ernest Stahl and inspector Frank Sortino. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Steelers fans give the number 1 sign while others tear the goal post down following AFC championship game against the Houston Oilers at Pittsburgh, Jan. 7, 1979. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)

President Richard Nixon gestures in his White House office, Jan. 7, 1973, before beginning a 50-minute talk with AP special correspondent Saul Pett in which he described himself as both quarterback and coach of the effort to prevent a post-landslide let-down among his staff. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino holds his trophy for the Most Valuable Player in the National Football League awarded by the Pro Football Writers of America, in New York, Jan. 7, 1985. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

These cans of President Carter spray cleaner, dolled up with an overdose of local color, are on sale at the Kountry Korner Krafts shop in Plains, Georgia on Jan. 7, 1977. (AP Photo)

Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead performs at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Jan. 7, 1979. (AP Photo)

Bright colored, gasoline-powered crab boats line in the dock in this scene of Fisherman’s Wharf, Jan. 7, 1955 long a tourist attraction in San Francisco, Calif. The power boats have placed the Italian sail boats of earlier days. More than 2,000 men on sume 350 boats operate from the wharf throughout the year. In the right background is Telegraph Hill, with Coit Tower atop it, another tourist landmark.(AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Magazine publisher Jann Wenner is 76. Singer Kenny Loggins is 74. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 73. Actor Erin Gray is 72. Actor Sammo Hung is 70. Actor Jodi Long is 68. Actor David Caruso is 66. Talk show host Katie Couric is 65. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 63. Rock musician Kathy Valentine is 63. Actor David Marciano is 62. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is 61. Actor Hallie Todd is 60. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is 59. Actor Nicolas Cage is 58. Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) is 57. Actor Rex Lee is 53. Actor Doug E. Doug is 52. Actor Kevin Rahm is 51. Actor Jeremy Renner is 51. Country singer-musician John Rich is 48. Actor Reggie Austin is 43. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 43. Actor Lauren Cohan is 40. Actor Brett Dalton is 39. Actor Robert Ri’chard is 39. Actor Lyndsy Fonseca is 35. Actor Liam Aiken is 32. Actor Camryn Grimes is 32. Actor Max Morrow is 31. Actor Marcus Scribner is 22.