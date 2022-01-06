This Day in History: January 6

Today is Thursday, Jan. 6, the sixth day of 2022. There are 359 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, forcing lawmakers into hiding; most of the rioters had come from a nearby rally where Trump urged them to “fight like hell.” A Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to breach a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, injured while confronting the rioters, suffered a stroke the next day and died from natural causes, the Washington, D.C., medical examiner’s office said. (In the weeks that followed, four of the officers who responded to the riot took their own lives.) Congress reconvened hours later to finish certifying the election result.

Steam rises from a grate obscuring the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. A year after the Jan. 6 attack, Congress is more deeply divided than ever, and it shows in how lawmakers are choosing to mark the day. Some members are planning a moment of silence. Others will spend the day educating Americans on the workings of democracy. And still others don’t think the deadly siege on Congress needs to be remembered at all. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Fencing in seen along the western front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. A year after the Jan. 6 attack, Congress is more deeply divided than ever, and it shows in how lawmakers are choosing to mark the day. Some members are planning a moment of silence. Others will spend the day educating Americans on the workings of democracy. And still others don’t think the deadly siege on Congress needs to be remembered at all. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Court records show that Nathaniel DeGrave of Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Monday to the revised charges and Ronald Sandlin, who lives near Memphis, pleaded not guilty Sept. 21. Prosecutors allege that Sandlin and DeGrave conspired beginning in December 2020 to interfere with the peaceful transition of presidential power. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol in Washington. Court records show that Nathaniel DeGrave of Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Monday to the revised charges and Ronald Sandlin, who lives near Memphis, pleaded not guilty Sept. 21. Prosecutors allege that Sandlin and DeGrave conspired beginning in December 2020 to interfere with the peaceful transition of presidential power. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Court records show that Nathaniel DeGrave of Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Monday, Sept. 27, to the revised charges and Ronald Sandlin, who lives near Memphis, pleaded not guilty Sept. 21. Prosecutors allege that Sandlin and DeGrave conspired beginning in December 2020 to interfere with the peaceful transition of presidential power. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE – Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump is falsely describing the circumstances of Ashli Babbitt’s death as he foments conspiracy theories about the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6 and all the “love in the air” that day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, center with beard, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers make up a fraction of the more than 300 Trump supporters charged so far in the siege that led to Trump’s second impeachment and resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer. But several of their leaders, members and associates have become the central targets of the Justice Department’s sprawling investigation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A former State Department aide in President Donald Trump’s administration has been charged with participating in the deadly siege at the Capitol. Court papers say Federico Klein was seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat amid the throng of people trying to force their way into the Capitol. Authorities say Klein pushed his way toward the doors, where “he physically and verbally engaged” with officers trying to keep the mob back. Klein resigned from his position on Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden was sworn in as president. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That’s when when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

National Guard officials push back on protesters, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump supporters sieged the Capitol in Washington. The incident happened as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, with thousands of people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Protesters hold flags with the 13 Colonies, also known as the Betsy Ross flag, as they are pushed back by police, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump supporters sieged the Capitol in Washington. The incident happened as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, with thousands of people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Virginia State Police officers stand guard, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump supporters sieged the Capitol in Washington. The incident happened as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, with thousands of people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A person holds a shield while another holds a flag with the 13 Colonies, , also known as the Betsy Ross flag, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump supporters sieged the Capitol in Washington. The incident happened as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, with thousands of people gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FILE – Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the Jan. 6 insurrection are influencing even the sentences in their criminal cases. Among the biggest takeaways from the Justice Department’s prosecution of the Jan. 6 insurrection is how large a role social media has played, with much of the most damning evidence coming from rioters own words and videos. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

On this date:

In 1412, tradition holds that Joan of Arc was born this day in Domremy.

In 1838, Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail gave the first successful public demonstration of their telegraph in Morristown, New Jersey.

In 1912, New Mexico became the 47th state.

In 1919, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, died in Oyster Bay, New York, at age 60.

In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, outlined a goal of “Four Freedoms”: Freedom of speech and expression; the freedom of people to worship God in their own way; freedom from want; freedom from fear.

In 1974, year-round daylight saving time began in the United States on a trial basis as a fuel-saving measure in response to the OPEC oil embargo.

In 1982, truck driver William G. Bonin was convicted in Los Angeles of 10 of the “Freeway Killer” slayings of young men and boys. (Bonin was later convicted of four other killings; he was executed in 1996.)

In 1994, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the leg by an assailant at Detroit’s Cobo Arena; four men, including the ex-husband of Kerrigan’s rival, Tonya Harding, went to prison for their roles in the attack. (Harding pleaded guilty to conspiracy to hinder prosecution, but denied any advance knowledge about the assault.)

In 2001, with Vice President Al Gore presiding in his capacity as president of the Senate, Congress formally certified George W. Bush the winner of the bitterly contested 2000 presidential election.

In 2005, former Ku Klux Klan leader Edgar Ray Killen was arrested on murder charges 41 years after three civil rights workers were slain in Mississippi. (Killen was later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 60 years in prison; he died in prison in 2018.)

In 2006, velvet-voiced singer Lou Rawls died in Los Angeles at age 72.

In 2020, throngs of Iranians attended the funeral of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who’d been killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq; Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept while praying over the casket. Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said he was “prepared to testify” if subpoenaed by the Senate in its impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. (The Senate voted against calling witnesses.)

Ten years ago: A bomb exploded at a busy Damascus intersection, killing 25 people and wounding dozens in the second major attack in the Syrian capital in as many weeks. The Obama administration expanded the FBI’s more than eight-decades-old definition of rape to count men as victims for the first time and to drop the requirement that victims physically resist their attackers.

Five years ago: Congress certified Donald Trump’s presidential victory over the objections of a handful of House Democrats, with Vice President Joe Biden pronouncing, “It is over.” An arriving airline passenger pulled a gun from his luggage and opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, killing five people and wounding eight. (An Alaska man, Esteban Santiago, admitted to the shooting and was sentenced to life in prison.) Mother-and-daughter actors Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were laid to rest together at Forest Lawn Memorial Park – Hollywood Hills.

One year ago: As final votes were counted in the preceding day’s Senate runoffs in Georgia, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock emerged as the winners over Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, giving Democrats control of the Senate.

Vice President Walter F. Mondale re-enacts the swearing in of Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Pa.), at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 1981. His wife Joan, partially obscured, and two sons, Shanin and Steve. (AP Photo)

Castro Street, considered the main street of the gay community in San Francisco, is shown, Jan. 6, 1986, San Francisco, Calif. AIDS is reaching epidemic proportions in the United States. The intrusion of the virus in Australia and Denmark was traced to the return of gay men from vacations in New York and San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Former Beatle Ringo Starr introduces fellow cast members of the upcoming Public Television series ?Shining Time Station? during a promotion, Jan. 6, 1989 at Travel Town in Los Angeles?s Griffith Park. With Starr, who will appear as an 18-inch-tall conductor, is, from left: Didi Conn, Nicole Leach, Brian O?Connor, Jason Woliner and Leonard Jackson. The half-hour children?s show is scheduled to air January 28. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

Julio Iglesias, left, Bette Davis and Clint Eastwood hold their American Cinema Awards prior to the awards dinner in Beverly Hills, California Jan. 6, 1989. Conceived by former music manager David Gest six years ago, the American Cinema Awards celebrate the Golden Age of Hollywood. (AP Photo/Alan Greth)

Two opposition gunmen shoot in the air and make victory signs while smoke comes out of the yard inside the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi on Monday, Jan. 6, 1992. Fire started after the opposition forces took the building on Monday after Georgian President Zviad Gamsakhurdia fled the building where he had been hiding since December 22. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianchenko)

The U.S. Olympic Skating Team poses before the closing ceremonies for the 1992 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 12, 1992. From left, seated: Natasha Kuchiki, Jenni Meno, Calla Urbanski, Kristi Yamaguchi, Nancy Kerrigan, Tonya Harding, April Sargent ?Thomas, Rachel Mayer. Standing from left: Todd Sand, Scott Wendland, Rockey Marval, Christopher Bowman, Paul Wylie, Todd Eldredge, Russ Witherby, Peter Breen. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)

President-elect Bill Clinton watches television in Little Rock, Arkansas, Jan. 6, 1993 as Vice President Dan Quayle reports the official results of the Electoral College vote to the U.S. Senate. The results made the election of the Clinton/Gore ticket official. (AP Photo/Bob Strong)

As a tribute to billionaire Harry Helmsley, the top of the Empire State Building remains dark as the sun sets Monday, Jan. 6, 1997, in New York. Leona Helmsley ordered the lights to remain off at night for one week to mark the passing of her husband, who died Saturday at age 87. Helmsley went to work at age 16 as a $12-a-week office boy and built a real estate empire that included the Empire State Building. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel)

Sophomores Linda James, left, and Glenda Sisco, right, paint a holiday scene on a window of the Highland Baptist Church?s educational building in Little Rock, Jan. 6, 1959, where some private school classes are held. Behind the girls can be seen their classmates and teacher in the improvised classroom. The class is conducted by the Little Rock Private School Corp?s Raney High School. (AP Photo)

Singer Bob Dylan performs during his opening night concert in Chicago, Jan. 6, 1974. He began his six-week tour after eight years of seclusion. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

Assembly line workers at the new Harley-Davidson plant in Kansas City, Mo., pose for a group picture Tuesday, Jan. 6, 1998, with one of the new Sportster motorcyles. While a number of units have already come off the line, Tuesday only a ceremonial opening of the plant. The new plant officially opens in October. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)

Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) uses his arm to block Washington Bullets Elvin Hayes (11) during first period of NBA game in Los Angeles, Jan. 6, 1980. During the game, Abdul-Jabbar became the NBA’s fourth all-time scorer with 25,194 points. (AP Photo/Randy Rasmussen)

Beefeaters lined up in the courtyard of St James Palace after the presentation ceremony of the King’s twelfth day oblation of gold, frankincense and myrrh was made on January 6, 1936, at the Chapel Royal, St James’, London. (AP Photo/Len Puttnam)

The battered Flying Enterprise tugs at its towing hawser, Jan. 6, 1952, as it is hauled through the Atlantic towards the safety of Falmouth, England. The destroyer USS Willard Keith shepherds the listing craft as the French tug Abeille 25 tags along in the rear, ready to assist in case of emergency. The British towing tug Turmoil (not in frame) is to the left, pulling against the angle of the freighter’s list. (AP Photo)

** ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, FEB. 13, 2011 AND THEREAFTER ** In this Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011 photo, men stand next to the glowing embers of an underground coal fire in the village of Bokapahari in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand where a community of coal scavengers live and work. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer)

Louise McPhetridge Thaden of Pittsburgh, Penn., after she had landed at Muskogee, Okla., Jan. 6, 1930 to visit friends. She won the Women’s Air Derby last year, and says she will try to regain her speed record broken not long ago by Amelia Earhart. Mrs. Thaden, who at various times has held the women’s altitude, speed and endurance records, is a former student of the University of Arkansas. (AP Photo)

Mahatma Gandhi, Indian nationalist leader, is shown Jan. 6, 1930. (AP Photo)

This view of the main street of Flemington, N.J on Jan. 6, 1935 shows some of the automobile loads of people who flocked to the scene of the trial of Bruno Richard Hauptmann. Autos bearing license plates from a number of states were in evidence, and hundreds of persons walked through the courtroom where Hauptmann is on trial as the kidnap-killer of the Lindbergh baby. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Maryon Hewitt McCarter (above) of San Francisco and New York, wealthy and socially prominent, was sued for $500,000 by her daughter, Ann Cooper Hewitt, 21-year-old Heiress on Jan. 6, 1936 in San Francisco. Miss Hewitt in the suit alleged her mother had an operation performed to prevent the girl from becoming a mother in order that Mrs. McCarter would not lose the benefit of a $10,000,000 trust fund. (AP Photo)

The silk hat and blue overcoat of Pres. Roosevelt are left outside on the back of his open car while he delivers his annual address to Congress, Jan. 6, 1937, in Washington. Below are the top hats of his secretaries and his son, James. (AP Photo)

Young Frank Carter and Theo Thomas, confer with an attorney after they were given a death sentence in a Marion, Ark., court on the charge of raping an 18-year-old Memphis girl, by a jury which – rare for the South – included among its members one black person, Jan. 6, 1938. The alleged attack took place Christmas night. Court attaches said the one black juror was the first of his race to serve on a jury in such a case in a southern state since reconstruction days following the Civil war. (AP Photo)

Ben Foord, the South African heavyweight boxer, left London for Germany to complete his training for his fight with Max Schmeling at Hamburg on January 30th. Ben Foord leaving Waterloo Station for Germany, on Jan. 6, 1938. (AP Photo)

This nighttime view looking south from Lake Street shows an illuminated State Street in the downtown district of Chicago’s Loop, which is not affected by the wartime dimout, on Jan. 6, 1943. (AP Photo)

During the last German counteroffensive on the western front, a German tank unit moves through a village in the Hohe Venn region, near Malmedy, Belgium, on January 6, 1945. (AP Photo)

The Fulton Fish Market in New York City is shown on Jan. 6, 1947 from corner of Fulton St. looking north. (AP Photo/Carl Nesensohn)

Ben Hogan takes a practice swing in the first tee before hitting his first ball in the Los Angeles Open golf tournament at the Riviera in Los Angeles, Ca., on Jan. 6, 1950. The tourney marks his return to competitive golf after a near-fatal traffic accident last February. Hogan refused to permit pictures showing him teeing off. (AP Photo)

The destroyer USS Willard Keith draws alongside the listing SS Flying Enterprise, Jan. 6, 1952 to pass food over to Capt. Kurt Carlsen and mate Kenneth Dancy. (AP Photo)

Four school children watch a teacher giving them a lesson via television at home in Baltimore, Md., Jan. 6, 1953. Students reported to chilly school buildings at 9 am only to be sent home with schedules of programs to watch. A strike of municipal workers has shut down more than half the public schools in the Balitmore area. Dont worry about the little guy on the left playing hookey, he’s only two. (AP Photo)

The Apollo Circus in West Berlin offers several excellent animal acts obtained from other German circuses for the winter season, Jan. 6, 1954. Two polar bears, one Isabell bear and a lion – animals who never meet in natural life because they come from three different continents – perform together under John Steinhoff of Circus Hagenbeck. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden Jr.)

Prince Rainier and Princess Grace in formal clothing, Jan. 6, 1955. (AP Photo)

Scaffolding covers building in under construction in downtown area of Hong Kong in this photo dated January 6, 1960. A crossing guard directs traffic. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia arrives at St. George Cathedral in Addis Ababa for a ceremony Jan. 6, 1961. The Emperor rules over 40 tribal groups which variously practice Christianity, Mohammedanism, paganism and a primitive form of Judaism. (AP Photo)

This outstretched hand is one that President John Kennedy did not shake at fund-raising dinner on Jan. 6, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio for the Democratic Party. Gov. Michael V. DiSalle (left) pulled on the President?s arm as an unidentified man reached up from the floor to shake hands with Kennedy. (AP Photo)

St. Louis Hawks Cliff Hagan (16) makes a high flying pass to teammate Bob Pettit after taking a shot at the basket, Jan. 6, 1963, St. Louis, Mo. With Hagan in the air is San Francisco Warrior Al Attles (16) who moved in to defend the goal. Action came during the game at Kiel Auditorium. The Hawks defeated the San Francisco Warriors 114-103. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

As the sun goes down behind Staten Island, its glow of light silhouettes the unfinished Verrazano-Narrows steel suspension bridge over New York Harbor on Jan. 6, 1964. This view is from Long Island City, Brooklyn, the other terminal point of the bridge. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

A group of elephants each with a beautiful uniformed circus girl on the back and led by circus attendants, parade through Rome fashionable Sweet Life street, Via Veneto on the Epiphany Day on Jan. 6, 1965. They are from the American circus which presently has pitched its tents at the outskirts of Rome, and joined caravans of Roman motorists in their traditional Epiphany distribution of gifts to Romes traffic cops. (AP Photo)

Anita Bryant signs autographs for American GIs after leading the audience in singing “Silent Night” during the Bob Hope USO Christmas Show at Cam Ranh Bay, South Vietnam, Jan. 6, 1967. (AP Photo)

View of press and spectators in front of Dukes County Courthouse, at Edgartown, Mass. in Jan. 6, 1970 as they wait for the inquest into the death of Mary Jo Kopechne. On July 18, 1969, Sen. Edward Kennedy drove a car off the Dyke Bridge on Chappaquiddick island, Martha’s Vineyard with campaign worker Mary Jo Kopechne, who downed in the submerged car. (AP Photo)

Observing the traditional ceremony of the epiphany, King Carol of Romania, threw a cross into the river Dambovita at Bucharest after receiving it from the patriarch. For the 47th consecutive year members of the Lunga family retrieved the cross from amid the floating ice in the river, after which, with all due ceremony it is returned to the King. Bringing of the cross out of the river at Bucharest, on Jan. 6, 1939. Note the traditional garb of the members of the Lunga family. (AP Photo)

A London squad removes a man from of a bombed house in London, Jan. 6, 1941, where he had been imprisoned in the wreckage of the cellar for 17 hours. (AP Photo)

President Franklin Roosevelt calls for vast production before joint session in the house chamber on Jan. 6, 1942. (AP Photo)

American soldiers of the 1st and 3rd battalions, 165th Infantry, 27th division, famed as the Fighting 69th of World War 1, view bodies of dead Japanese where they fell behind the first tank trap the Yanks encountered when they landed on Red Beach, during the occupation of Makin Atoll in the Gilbert Islands, Jan. 6, 1944. (AP Photo)

American medical corpsmen treat a German paratroopers shoulder wound during the Yank drive to relieve U.S. troops trapped in Bastogne by the German on December breakthrough into Belgium and Luxembourg, Jan. 6, 1945. (AP Photo)

Wrecked vehicles and guns and the debris of smashed buildings in a street in the Belgian town of Manhay, Jan. 6, 1945, in the northern sector of the German salient, is the evidence of the severe fighting that ensued before the Americans finally wrested the town from German control. (AP Photo)

Two German soldiers, who were routed from their haystack hiding place where they manned a bazooka, are relieved of small weapons by their American captors in Belgium, Jan. 6, 1945, during the Yank drive to Bastogne to relieve U.S. troops trapped there by the German December breakthrough into Belgium and Luxembourg. (AP Photo)

A wounded German paratrooper who participated in the German on December 16 breakthroughs into Belgium and Luxembourg sits in the snow awaiting aid after surrendering, Jan. 6, 1945. He said he had been promised Christmas in Paris. His age 18. (AP Photo)

Men of an American armoured division supported by tanks, move up to attack enemy position on the Bastogne front in Luxembourg, on Jan. 6, 1945. In the foreground two Americans find the going hard as they prepare to dig a foxhole in the snow covered ground. (AP Photo)

New York City Postmaster Albert Goldman, left, holds a bag of airmail as Mayor William O?Dwyer, right, greets U.S. Asst. Postmaster General Gael Sullivan, of Chicago, on the arrival at the New York 23rd Street Skyport on Jan. 6, 1947 of the inaugural flight of a helicopter transporting mail from LaGuardia Airport to the downtown Skyport. Postmaster Sullivan made the flight in the helicopter which inaugurated the service. (AP Photo/JDC)

A Firestone helicopter hovers over two U.S. Mail trucks at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Jan. 6, 1947, on the flight inaugurating helicopter shuttle service for air mail between the New York airport and the 23rd Street Skyport in downtown New York. Postal officials estimate from six to 12 hours will be saved in transportation of air mail by the new system of. (AP Photo/JJL)

Senators and congressmen file out of the House Chambers during a forced recess of a joint session of Congress to debate an objection to the electoral vote count of Ohio that was lodged by Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones, D-Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2005. It was only the second time since 1877 that the House and Senate were forced into separate meetings to consider electoral votes. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The huge engagement ring which Prince Rainier III of Monaco gave to Grace Kelly, the nations No. 1 screen actress, before they announced their engagement, is displayed by Miss Kelly on Jan. 6, 1956, in Philadelphia. The ring is made up of rubies and diamonds which, either by accident or design, represent the red-and-white national colors of Monaco. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain (right), seven-year-old Princess Anne (next to her) and Prince Philip (behind) pass the fun fair as they leave Olympia, London, on Jan. 6, 1958. The Royal family attended a performance of the Bertram Mills Circus. Prince Charles was also present. (AP Photo/ Laurence Harris)

A few years from now, perhaps by 1969, travelers may be going into a hole which looks like this a scale model of the French entrance to the projected tunnel under the English Channel, on exhibition in Paris, Jan. 6, 1964. The underwater link between England and France could get the go-ahead signal soon. But it?s involved in British politics and might be held up by caution with an election coming up. (AP Photo)

Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Lynn Bartlett, right, talks with a student in a one-room, 24 student Amish school in Camden, Michigan on Jan. 6, 1964, as he conducted an investigation into the qualifications of the teacher. The teacher in question in Ruth Graber, 20, seen talking to another pupil at left, rear. Miss Graber ended her schooling at the 8th grade as do most Amish. The state requires teachers to meet higher qualifications. (AP Photo)

Americas Apollo 1 spacecraft, perched atop a special truck at Cape Kennedy in Florida on Jan. 6, 1966, moved to the launch pad as preparations moved ahead to launch the nations first three-man astronaut crew into orbit about February 21. The Apollo 1 spaceship is to carry air force Lt. Cols. Virgil I. Grissom and Edward H. White II and Navy Lt. Cmdr. Roger B. Chaffee into Earth orbit to spend up to 14 days checking out spacecraft operations. (AP Photo)

Tokyo firemen wearing their asbestos equipment, lined up during the annual fire brigade review in Tokyo, Jan. 6, 1967. Some 5,000 personnel and 168 fire and pump engines took part in the parade. (AP Photo/Mitsunori Chigita)

American Vice President Hubert Humphrey receives a snarling welcome from a cheetah, which he tried to stroke, on his arrival outside the Emperor’s Palace in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Jan. 6, 1968. (AP Photo/Staff/Royle)

Billie Jean King in Dallas, Texas on Jan. 6, 1974, as she won the Spalding International Mixed Doubles Tennis Championship taking home $10,000 in the process. Billie Jean King with mixed doubles partner Owen Davidson won the best of 5-set no-rest match by beating doubles team Rosemary Casals and Marty Riessen 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, and 6-4. (AP Photo/Greg Smith)

Ted Turner, Atlanta advertising and television executive, smiles after it was announced that he purchased the Atlanta Braves, Jan. 6, 1976, in Atlanta. Purchase price for the team was not disclosed but it was reportedly in the $10 million range. Turner is flanked by club chairman Bill Bartholomay, left, and president Dan Donahue. (AP Photo/Charles E. Kelly)

An impression of Victorian times. Gas lamps hiss and glow on the platform at Rothley Station in England, United Kingdom in the gloom of a December day. Photograph taken on January 6, 1977. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

Four members of the famous Rockettes troupe pose just before showtime at New Yorks Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 6, 1978. They are, from left: Jackie Fancy, Joan Peer, Carol Harbich and Eileen Collins. The last line-up for the Rockettes troupe, the most famous precision dancing group in the world, may be on April 12. That is when their home, the music hall plans to close after 45 years in Rockefeller center. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Johnny Rotten, leader of the English punk band the Sex Pistols gestures during their debut in the United States, in Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 6, 1978. Memphis, Tenn., is the next stop for the band. In the background is drummer Paul Cook. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway Jr.)

Actress Jane Fonda does a stretching exercise to music during a reception to benefit the Equal Rights Amendment at her fitness studio ?workout? in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, Jan. 6, 1980. Celebrities including Ali McGraw, Kate Jackson and others attended. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Today’s Birthdays: Country musician Joey Miskulin (Riders in the Sky) is 73. Former FBI director Louis Freeh is 72. Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 71. Singer Jett Williams is 69. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 67. World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 65. Actor Scott Bryce is 64. R&B singer Kathy Sledge is 63. TV chef Nigella Lawson is 62. R&B singer Eric Williams (BLACKstreet) is 62. Actor Norman Reedus is 53. Food writer and blogger Ree Drummond is 53. TV personality Julie Chen is 52. Actor Danny Pintauro (TV: “Who’s the Boss?”) is 46. Actor Cristela Alonzo is 43. Actor Rinko Kikuchi (RINK’-oh kih-KOO’-chee) is 41. Actor Eddie Redmayne is 40. Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 40. Actor-comedian Kate McKinnon is 38. Actor Diona Reasonover is 38. Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) is 36.