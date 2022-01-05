This Day in History: January 5

Children fitted with small helmets, from a Detroit apartment building, and their mothers, read with the aid of flashlights, in the basement passageway, Jan. 5, 1942 where they went when the blackout signal was given. (AP Photo)

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 5, the fifth day of 2022. There are 360 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 5, 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower proposed assistance to countries to help them resist Communist aggression in what became known as the Eisenhower Doctrine.

On this date:

In 1896, an Austrian newspaper, Wiener Presse, reported the discovery by German physicist Wilhelm Roentgen of a type of radiation that came to be known as X-rays.

In 1914, auto industrialist Henry Ford announced he was going to pay workers $5 for an 8-hour day, as opposed to $2.34 for a 9-hour day. (Employees still worked six days a week; the 5-day work week was instituted in 1926.)

In 1925, Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming took office as America’s first female governor, succeeding her late husband, William, following a special election.

In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge. (Work was completed four years later.)

In 1943, educator and scientist George Washington Carver, who was born into slavery, died in Tuskegee, Alabama, at about age 80.

In 1949, in his State of the Union address, President Harry S. Truman labeled his administration the Fair Deal.

In 1953, Samuel Beckett’s two-act tragicomedy “Waiting for Godot,” considered a classic of the Theater of the Absurd, premiered in Paris.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon announced that he had ordered development of the space shuttle.

In 1994, Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill, former speaker of the House of Representatives, died in Boston at age 81.

In 1998, Sonny Bono, the 1960s pop star-turned-politician, was killed when he struck a tree while skiing at the Heavenly Ski Resort on the Nevada-California state line; he was 62.

In 2004, foreigners arriving at U.S. airports were photographed and had their fingerprints scanned in the start of a government effort to keep terrorists out of the country.

In 2011, John Boehner was elected speaker as Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives on the first day of the new Congress.

Ten years ago: Speaking at the Pentagon, President Barack Obama launched a reshaping and shrinking of the military, vowing to preserve U.S. pre-eminence even as the Army and Marine Corps shed troops and the administration considered reducing its arsenal of nuclear weapons. A U.S. Navy destroyer rescued an Iranian fishing boat that had been commandeered by suspected pirates. Jessica Joy Rees, a Southern California girl who had become a nationally recognized face of child cancer with a blog that chronicled her fight against brain tumors, died at age 12.

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump, in a series of tweets, urged Republicans and Democrats to “get together” to design a replacement for President Barack Obama’s health care law. Friends and family members gathered at the next-door homes of Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher in the Hollywood Hills for an intimate memorial to mourn the late actors.

One year ago: Voters in Georgia turned out for Senate runoff elections that would result in victories for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and give Democrats control of the Senate; they would hold 50 seats and the tie-breaking vote of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. A prosecutor in Kenosha, Wisconsin, declined to file charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back in August 2020, leaving Blake paralyzed; the prosecutor said he couldn’t disprove Officer Rusten Sheskey’s contention that he acted in self-defense because he feared Blake would stab him. Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young and other civil rights leaders were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, hoping to send a message to Black Americans in particular that the shots were safe. DeVonta Smith of Alabama became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in 29 seasons.

Sign-carrying demonstrators seeking clemency for condemned spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg parade along East Executive Avenue across the street from the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 5, 1953. (AP Photo)

Wybieralas performs a break-neck leap in his midget car after racing down a steep platform during the international artistic show and circus Men, Animals, Sensations, in the Deutschland Hall at West Berlin, Germany on Jan. 5, 1958. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden)

A pair of ski gloves of black leather, depicting an octopus, with white leather eyes and sucking discs, lined with knitted wool. It is a creation by the Amedeo Perrone fashion house of Rome, presented, Jan. 5, 1962 by Cristina. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

British fashion model Twiggy, 17, rides the bumber car with her manager and partner, Justin de Villenueve, at the Bertram Mills Circus in London, England in Jan. 5, 1967. (AP Photo)

Actor and producer Charles Chaplin does a knee bend as he arrives with his family to attend premier of his film “A Countess from Hong Kong” at the Carlton Hotel, in London, Jan.5, 1967. Family are, from left. Josephine 17, Victoria,14, film producer Jerome Epstein, who is not related; Noelle Adam, wife of Sydney; Mrs. Michael Chaplin; Jane , 9, Michael 20; Eugene, 14, Geraldine ,22, Annette, 7, and Chaplin’s wife, Oona. (AP Photo)

California Gov. Ronald Reagan, second from left, is surrounded by supporters at his inaugural gala at Sacramento’s Municipal auditorium, Ca., on Jan. 5, 1971. From left are, Frank Sinatra, Gov. Reagan, Vicki Carr, Nancy Reagan, Dean Martin, John Wayne, behind, Jack Benny, partially hidden, and Jimmy Stewart, far right. (AP Photo)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, wearing cowboy hat, arrives with his team in New Orleans, La., Sunday evening, Jan. 5, 1975. The Steelers play in the Super Bowl ame Jan. 12. (AP Photo)

FILE–The first of a shipment of Volkswagen “Beetles” made in Mexico are unloaded at Emden harbor in Germany Dec. 20, 1977, after Volkswagen ended production of the car in Europe. Volkswagen’s new Beetle was unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Monday, Jan 5, 1998. The new Beetle is larger inside and out than its predecessor and more costly, with a base U.S. sticker price of $15,200. The sign on the windshield reads, in German, “Volkswagen Beetle from Mexico.” (AP Photo/Heinz Ducklau)

The British punk rock band Sex Pistols debut in the United States with a performance in Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 5, 1978. At center stage is the band’s frontman Johnny Rotten as he sips refreshment during the show. From left are, Sid Vicious, bass player; Paul Cook, drums; and Steve Jones, guitar. (AP Photo)

Grete Waitz finishes the women’s 3,000 meter race at The Runners World Classic, Jan. 5, 1980, in San Francisco. It was discovered soon after the race that Waitz and the other competitors had run an extra lap on the Cow Palace track, adding 160 yards to the 3,000 meters. (AP Photo)

The Sky Tower is a 200-foot-high column high above other attractions at the Knotts Berry Farm amusement park, 30 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, shown Jan. 5, 1985. It offers two kinds of ride to those whore ready for a jaunt up and down its 20 stories. One ride is the 30-second round trip on the Parachute Jump – which doesnt involve jumping. Twelve parachute topped cages, each holding two people, are hung on guide cables of braided steel. They swoop up at a speed of 12 feet per second, pause at the top of the tower for a few seconds, then drop back to the ground at 24 feet per second, slowing down for the last few feet of descent. The sky cabin gives a little more time for scanning the far horizons. Its a rotating observation deck that holds up to 70 people as it circles up and down the tower. It was made by a Swiss company and was the first ride of its kind in this country. In the European versions, riders usually sit down for the parachute jump as opposed to the stand-up style adopted here. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)

Young actor Macaulay Culkin of "Home Alone" fame is shown in New York, Jan. 5, 1991, during an interview. (AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke)

U.S. President George Bush gives a thumbs up Tuesday from the Poop Deck of the Mess Hall at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., Jan. 5, 1992. His wife, Barbara, is at the right. Later the President joined the cadets for lunch. This is Bush’s fourth visit to the academy. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

Workers prepare the BMW 740i display while a cameraman films them at the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Arena in Detroit, Jan. 5, 1993, in preparation for media preview days. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Whitney Houston poses with her Entertainer of the Year award before the start of the 26th annual NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Ca., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 1994. (AP Photo/Lois Bernstein)

A dog wearing a coat for warmth waits to cross the street in Seattle Monday, Jan. 5, 2004. A cold dome of Arctic air stayed over Washington state Monday, sending temperatures below zero in some areas as the region braced for major snowfall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A general view of assembly line where workers at the Aireon Manufacturing Company in Kansas City on Jan. 5, 1946. Workers are putting together automatic volume controls for electronic phonographs on the well-known juke box. The volume control listens to the noise of the room, and automatically adjusts the machines output. (AP Photo/Charles Lucas)

Although many of them have never seen the ocean, by improvisation the boys of Berne are enjoying one of the beach sports in Berne, Switzerland on Jan. 5, 1946. On the fast flowing Aare River, which is fed by waters from glaciers and from other mountain streams, they experience most of the fun of surfboarding. Tying their home-made boards to a 150-foot cable which is secured to a bridge upstream, they ride them to and fro between the banks of the river. Here, still up and getting a lot of fun out of the ride, is one of the boys steers his board on the river. (AP Photo)

Part of anti-British pickets representing the American Irish Minutemen of 1949 and United Irish Counties Association march near residence of financier Bernard Baruch, on East 66th Street near Fifth Avenue, New York City on Jan. 5, 1953 where British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrived to spend three days with his old friend and to confer with President-elect Dwight Eisenhower. The line, which grew from 50 to 100 persons during the evening, was there when Ike arrived for dinner with Churchill, Baruch and other guests. (AP Photo/John Lent)

Screen actress Grace Kelly shows off her engagement ring to her mother, Mrs. Margaret Kelly, at left, as her fiancé, Prince Rainier III of Monaco, sits between them after their engagement was announced in Philadelphia on Jan. 5, 1956. At right is Graces father, John B. Kelly, one-time Olympic champion and now a Philadelphia contractor. (AP Photo)

After anti-Jewish slurs appeared in West Berlin, police rounded up neo-Nazi suspects and arrested a total of 17 people. When they searched their homes, they found Nazi literature, uniforms of neo-Nazi splinter groups. A part of the police haul, including a copy of Adolf Hitlers Mein Kampf in Berlin, Jan. 5, 1960. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden Jr.)

Tomiko Kawabata sits in her car and admires her new all-transistor, portable television set which Sony is putting into mass production, in Tokyo, Jan. 5, 1960. The set, which has an eight-inch screen, is powered by a storage battery good for three hours when used outdoors and it can be operated on an AC 200-volt current indoors. The set, its makers say, has sensitivity five times greater than ordinary receivers. (AP Photo)

Hot rod enthusiasts always envy Ron Ekholm of Detroit, Mich. Hiis full-time job is “keeper” of the “Beatnik Bandit.” one of the most glamorous hot rods in the country. Built by Californian Ed Roth, the car now is owned by a Detroit company. It’s Ron’s job to accompany the remote-controlled, $15,000 beauty to auto shows around the country. Ekholm, left, directs the loading of the car onto the low-slung trailer for another trip to an auto show on Jan. 5, 1962. (AP Photo)

Chancellor Konrad Adenauer receives fond wishes from his grandchildren during a birthday party at the Chancellory at Palais Schaumburg in Bonn, Germany on Jan. 5, 1963, as the German leader celebrated his 87th birthday. Adenauer is the worlds oldest government chief and this birthday is expected to be his last in office. (AP Photo)

A disgusted Arnold Palmer tosses his club to the green as he misses a long birdie putt on the forth hole in third round of the Los Angeles Open Golf Tourney at Redeho Golf Club course in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 1964. Palmer, the favorite in the $50,000 tournament, hovered in a familiar positionwithin striking distance of the lead as the third round started. He was in third place in a three-day tie at 140 strokes. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)

Actress Bette Davis adjusts the wedding gown of her daughter, Barbara Sherry, 16, before her marriage for the second time to Jeremy Hyman, 29, of London in Beverly Hills, California, Jan. 5, 1964. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

The Baltimore Colts’ Johnny Unitas, visiting on the set of television’s “The Munsters” with other pro Bowl players, Jan. 5, 1965 gets some help with his smile from “Herman Munster,” played by actor Fred Gwynne. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

Allen Lee Vincent of Arlington, Va., self-styled lieutenant of the American Nazi Party, leads a party of four onto the University of California campus, waving a handbill that he sought to distribute among students in Berkeley, California, on Jan. 5, 1966. The group also had placards denouncing the Communist party. The Nazis were greeted with amused indifference by most and after an hour left the scene.. (AP Photo)

A teenager receives a demonstration of cosmetics from another teenager at the Teenorama in New York on Jan. 5, 1966. The potential customer wears her blonde hair off her face, while the demonstrator wears her brunette hair in long bangs. Special cosmetics for teens are big business these days. (AP Photo/Robert Goldberg)

California Gov. Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy step to the center of the Rotunda stage of the Exhibit Hall of the California State Fairgrounds in their appearance at the inaugural ball on Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 5, 1967. (AP Photo/ Sal Veder)

Pat Too, druggist Cliff Cross’ beagle puppy didn’t take long before learning that her master’s soda fountain was the proper place to get a drink. The pup, which was a Christmas gift replacing another manages a straw nicely in Rockland, Maine, Jan. 5, 1967. (AP Photo)

Shown in photo is 25-year old Pop singer Jimi Hendrix was jailed for drunkenness in Stockholm, Sweden in morning on Thursday, Jan. 5, 1968 after having gone berserk and destroyed everything in his room at Goteborg hotel Opa Len. Jimi Hendrix is escorted by two police. (AP Photo)

Model shows a giant up and down brim hat of pale blue straw accented with a large plaid ribbon by designer Mr. John at Adolfo in New York, Jan. 5, 1970. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

A South Vietnamese soldier listens to radio as a line of helicopters flutter in to pick up his unit following a sweep off Route 7, Northeast of Phnom Penh, near Kampong Cham in Cambodia Jan. 5, 1971. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Vice President Gerald R. Ford sits in a car with his wife Elizabeth as they leave Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on Jan. 5, 1974, for the short ride into Washington. The Fords are returning from a two-week skiing vacation in the Colorado Rockies. (AP Photo/James Palmer)

President Jimmy Carter with French President Valery Giscard DEstaing at Omaha Beach in France Jan. 5, 1978. This was the World War II D-Day site of the allied invasion of fortress Europe on Jun 6, 1944, under the command of General Dwight D. Eisenhower. (AP Photo)

The Rockettes perform on the stage of Radio City Music Hall in New York on Jan. 5, 1978. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

Jimmy Connors of Las Vegas, Nevada, delivers two-handed return in second round match against Argentina’s Guillermo Vilas on Thursday, Jan. 5, 1978 in the $400,000 Grand Prix Masters Tennis Tournament at New York’s Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Police cordon holding back crowds outside Dewsbury Town Hall in Dewsbury, Monday, Jan. 5, 1981 when at a special court Peter William Sutcliffe was charged with the murder last November of 20-year old university student Jacqueline Hill. Sutcliffe, as 35-year old married lorry driver of Garden Lane, Heaton, Bradford, was remanded in custody for eight days. (AP Photo)

A homeless woman eats her lunch as she prepares to spend the night in the 57th Street subway station in New York, Jan. 5, 1988. The city operates 26 shelters for the homeless and at least one was operating well below capacity. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

Bigfoot was the winner of the “Battle of the Monster Trucks” competition held at Madison Square Garden in New York, Jan. 5, 1991. Bigfoot, along with other monster trucks, each more than 12 feet tall, race each other as they drive over lines of old cars. (AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke)

Democratic presidential hopeful Gov. Bill Clinton, D-Ark., gives candle-pin bowling a try during a campaign stop at Leda Lanes Bowling Alley in Nashua, New Hampshire, Jan. 5, 1992. Clinton is considered a front-runner by rivals as campaigning for the New Hampshires February 18 primary intensifies. (AP Photo/Jon Pierre Lasseigne)

Hillary Clinton speaks to students at the Winthrop Rockefeller Elementary School in Little Rock, Arkansas, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 1993. Students and teachers Presented Mrs. Clinton with a college to commemorate the election year. (AP Photo/Spancer Tiray)

Natanya Reuben, who was shot in the face at a nightclub where Sean “Puffy” Combs had been partying, reacts during a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2000, in New York. Combs was arrested on weapons charges on Dec. 27 shortly after Reuben and two others were wounded by gunfire around 2:30 a.m. at Club NY. (AP Photo/Robert Mecea)

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2000, file photo, Apple computer co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs waves goodbye to nearly 6,000 Apple faithful after completing his MACWorld Expo keynote address, in San Francisco. Apple on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011 said Jobs has died. He was 56. (AP Photo, File)

German soldiers and volunteers pass sandbags along the dam of the river Unstrut in the eastern German city of Leubingen on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2003. Heavy rainfalls over the past days left many German rivers swollen and caused flooding in various regions countrywide. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

The largest distillery ever uncovered in Detroit was raided and prohibition officers are seen inspecting tanks and vats in one part of the plant, on Jan. 5, 1931. Each of these vats have a capacity of 15,000 gallons and there were thirteen on this floor alone. (AP Photo)

The main deck of the new train carrying boat, the Schwerin around Jan. 5, 1931. The German State Railway Co., has just taken into service the ship which can carry from eighteen to twenty railway cars. The boat, the Schwerin is used between Warnemunde and Gjedser, across the Baltic, to reach Copenhagen direct from Berlin. (AP Photo)

The French luxury liner L’Atlantique, which was abandoned in flames, is still burning after two days, in the English Channel, Jan. 5, 1933. A tug can be seen standing by in the fireground to safeguard other vessels using the channel. (AP Photo)

Famous Italian boxer Cleto Locatelli, second from left, signs autographs for his first customers at the opening of his bar “Beau Lieu” with dancing, pool and a solarium, on January 5, 1937 in Paris, France. At left French pilot Morot. (AP Photo)

From left to right: actress Olivia de Havilland, film investor Jock Whitney, actress Vivien Leigh, and actor Laurence Olivier, as they arrive for the Hollywood premiere of “Gone With The Wind,” Jan. 5, 1940. (AP Photo)

When houses were wrecked and set on fire by Nazi bombs, the police and ARP personnel worked feverishly through the night to release people trapped under flaming wreckage, Stoke Newington, London, on Jan. 5, 1941. While smoke still pours from the bombed buildings, vans stand ready to hasten the injured to hospital. (AP Photo)

Fred Heiser, superintendent of the Radio Marine Station at Chatham, Mass., on Jan. 5, 1941, inspects an emergency power board which would be put into operation should the city power fail. (AP Photo)



Australian soldiers charge through smoke screen toward a German strong point somewhere on the Egyptian front on Jan. 5, 1942. (AP Photo)

The allied air forces have contributed greatly to the success of the Middle East offensive, with the new RAF Wellington bombers wreaking havoc among the enemy. Here is a ground crew at work on a Wellington on a desert airfield, Jan. 5, 1943. (AP Photo)

German troops in their hidden positions awaiting the signal to repel the attacking soviet forces, somewhere in Russia, on Jan. 5, 1944. (AP Photo)

This dramatic story which took place on the river Elbe at Tangemunde, shows displaced persons ? French, Belgians, Dutch, Poles etc., crossing the Elbe in the most hazardous way possible. The bridge at this point had been blown up by the Germans. Part of it hands precariously by a couple of bolts. Thousands of prisoners?- even parents with children crossed the Elbe by this perilous method, to escape from the chaotic conditions behind the German lines caused by the approach of the victoriously advancing Russians. Dramatic picture taken on the blown-up rail and highway bridge at Tangemunde, Germany on Jan. 5, 1945, carrying their belongings with them. (AP Photo)

R.A.F. Ground crews bombing up R.A.F. Second Tactical Air Force Mitchell aircraft on the snow-covered runway of a Belgian airfield, Jan. 5, 1945. Extreme cold has made conditions difficult for the ground crews but the bombing of enemy targets continues. (AP Photo)

Lillian Montgomery demonstrates how arms and legs can be exercised in a stainless steel Hubbard tank which is being built for the Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago for use in treating infantile paralysis victims, Jan. 5, 1946. During treatment the patient is floated in swirling currents of warm water. (AP Photo)

Bing Crosby visits Joan Caulfield on a North Hollywood location of Paramounts Sainted Sisters in Los Angeles Jan. 5, 1948. Although the sun is shining, Joan seems to be ready for the worst Southern California shower. Barry Fitzgerald and Veronica Lake share stellar honors with Joan in the production. (AP Photo)

U.S. Marines move forward somewhere in Korea after action from their air units flushed out Red forces in this low hill, Jan. 5, 1951. Smoke rises from bombs dropped by planes. (AP Photo)

Ricardo Finochietto, the doctor who recently operated on Eva Peron is presented with an award at the Presidential residence in Buenos Aires, January 5, 1952. From left to right are; Eva Perone, Dr. Finochietto, President Juan Peron and Jose Espejo who presented the award. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Duvall is 91. Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, is 84. Singer-musician Athol Guy (The Seekers) is 82. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 80. Actor-director Diane Keaton is 76. Actor Ted Lange is 74. R&B musician George “Funky” Brown (Kool and the Gang) is 73. Rock musician Chris Stein (Blondie) is 72. Former CIA Director George Tenet is 69. Actor Pamela Sue Martin is 69. Actor Clancy Brown is 63. Singer Iris Dement is 61. Actor Suzy Amis is 60. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin is 57. Actor Vinnie Jones is 57. Rock musician Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor Joe Flanigan is 55. Talk show host/dancer-choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba is 54. Rock musician Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age) is 54. Actor Heather Paige Kent is 53. Rock singer Marilyn Manson is 53. Actor Shea Whigham is 53. Actor Derek Cecil is 49. Actor-comedian Jessica Chaffin is 48. Actor Bradley Cooper is 47. Actor January Jones is 44. Actor Brooklyn Sudano is 41. Actor Franz Drameh is 29.