Today is Sunday, Jan. 30, the 30th day of 2022. There are 335 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 30, 1933, Adolf Hitler became chancellor of Germany.

FILE-In this May 7, 1933 file photo, German chancellor Adolf Hitler speaks to 30,000 uniformed Nazi storm troopers at Kiel, Germany. In March 1933, six years before the war began, Adolf Hitler’s storm troopers violently shut down a small German newspaper, the Munich Post , that had devoted close to a decade warning about Hitler’s dangers to a free society. A recent biography published by The Associated Press called, “Enemy of the People: The Munich Post and the Journalists Who Opposed Hitler” by Terrence Petty, captures the early era of Nazi Germany. (AP Photo)

On this date:

In 1649, England’s King Charles I was executed for high treason.

In 1911, James White, an intellectually disabled Black man who’d been convicted of rape for having sex with a 14-year-old white girl when he was 16, was publicly hanged in Bell County, Kentucky.

In 1945, during World War II, a Soviet submarine torpedoed the German ship MV Wilhelm Gustloff in the Baltic Sea with the loss of more than 9,000 lives, most of them war refugees; roughly 1,000 people survived.

In 1948, Indian political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi, 78, was shot and killed in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse (neh-too-RAHM’ gahd-SAY’), a Hindu extremist. (Godse and a co-conspirator were later executed.)

In 1968, the Tet Offensive began during the Vietnam War as Communist forces launched surprise attacks against South Vietnamese towns and cities; although the Communists were beaten back, the offensive was seen as a major setback for the U.S. and its allies.

A big crowd has gathers in front of the Beatles fashion interior items store “The Apple” in Baker Street, London, England, July 31, 1968, pushing and shoving trying to get in first. The Beatles had a meeting two days ago and decided to give everything away because they are not going to carry on the business. (AP Photo/Dennis-Lee Royle)

In 1969, The Beatles staged an impromptu concert atop Apple headquarters in London; it was the group’s last public performance.

In 1972, 13 Roman Catholic civil rights marchers were shot to death by British soldiers in Northern Ireland on what became known as “Bloody Sunday.”

In 1981, an estimated 2 million New Yorkers turned out for a ticker tape parade honoring the American hostages freed from Iran.

California Governor Pete Wilson, right, and Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley lead a group of dignitaries from a ceremonial train ride commemorating the new Metro Red Line subway in Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 30, 1993. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)

In 1993, Los Angeles inaugurated its Metro Red Line, the city’s first modern subway.

In 2005, Iraqis voted in their country’s first free election in a half-century; President George W. Bush called the balloting a resounding success.

In 2006, Coretta Scott King, widow of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., died in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, at age 78.

In 2020, health officials reported the first known case in which the new coronavirus was spread from one person to another in the United States. The World Health Organization declared the virus outbreak, which had reached more than a dozen countries, to be a global emergency. Russia ordered the closure of its 2,600-mile-long land border with China in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. President Donald Trump described the handful of U.S. cases of the virus as a “very little problem” and said those people were “recuperating successfully.” The State Department advised U.S. citizens against traveling to China.

Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, left, speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Naohiko Hatta/Pool Photo via AP)

Ten years ago: All European Union countries except Britain and the Czech Republic agreed to sign a new treaty designed to stop overspending in the eurozone and put an end to the bloc’s crippling debt crisis. A reactor at a northern Illinois nuclear plant shut down after an electrical insulator failed. (The Unit 2 reactor at the Byron Generating Station resumed operating a week later.)

Five years ago: President Donald Trump fired Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates after she publicly questioned the constitutionality of his controversial refugee and immigration ban and refused to defend it in court. It became legal in Maine to possess and grow marijuana.

One year ago: California’s coronavirus death toll passed 40,000 as the state’s steepest surge of cases begins to taper. Members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited a second hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan that had treated early COVID-19 patients.

Actress Olivia Colman attends a special screening of “The Lost Daughter” at Alice Tully Hall during the 59th New York Film Festival on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Gene Hackman is 92. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 85. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 85. Chess grandmaster Boris Spassky is 85. Country singer Norma Jean is 84. Former Vice President Dick Cheney is 81. R&B musician William King (The Commodores) is 73. Singer Phil Collins is 71. Actor Charles S. Dutton is 71. World Golf Hall of Famer Curtis Strange is 67. Actor Ann Dowd is 66. Actor-comedian Brett Butler is 64. Singer Jody Watley is 63. Actor-filmmaker Dexter Scott King is 61. The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, is 60. Actor Wayne Wilderson (TV: “Veep”) is 56. Actor Norbert Leo Butz is 55. The King of Spain, Felipe VI, is 54. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 50. Actor Christian Bale is 48. Rock musician Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket) is 48. Actor Olivia Colman is 48. Actor-singer Lena Hall is 42. Pop-country singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is 42. Actor Wilmer Valderrama is 42. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden is 36. Actor Kylie Bunbury is 33. Actor Jake Thomas is 32. Actor Danielle Campbell is 27.