This Day in History: January 25

FILE – In this Dec. 27, 1944, file photo, American infantrymen of the 4th Armored Division fire at German troops, in an advance to relieve pressure on surrounded U.S. airborne units, near Bastogne, Belgium. In 2020, the world marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Sterling Publishing, in cooperation with The Associated Press, released an illustrated book called “Victory: World War II In Real Time,” filled with original AP dispatches from the time to mark the occasion and scores of original news photos. (U.S. Army via AP)

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 25, the 25th day of 2022. There are 340 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 25, 1945, the World War II Battle of the Bulge ended as German forces were pushed back to their original positions.

On this date:

In 1533, England’s King Henry VIII secretly married his second wife, Anne Boleyn, who later gave birth to Elizabeth I.

A view of Hever Castle seen across the moat in Hever, Kent, England on Jan. 17, 1934. Built in the time of Henry VI, Hever Castle is famous as the scene of Henry VIII’s courtship of Anne Boleyn. Anne’s father, Thomas Boleyn is buried in the local churchyard. The castle was recently restored and is not the home of John Jacob Astor, unseen. (AP Photo/ Len Puttnam)

In 1863, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln accepted Maj. Gen. Ambrose E. Burnside’s resignation as commander of the Army of the Potomac and replaced him with Maj. Gen. Joseph Hooker.

In 1915, America’s first official transcontinental telephone call took place as Alexander Graham Bell, who was in New York, spoke to his former assistant, Thomas Watson, who was in San Francisco, over a line set up by American Telephone & Telegraph.

In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games opened in Chamonix (shah-moh-NEE’), France.

In 1945, Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first community to add fluoride to its public water supply.

In 1959, American Airlines began Boeing 707 jet flights between New York and Los Angeles.

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 1970 file photo, Charles Manson followers, from left: Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, walk to court to appear for their roles in the 1969 cult killings of seven people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate, in Los Angeles, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown is denying parole for Van Houten, the youngest follower of murderous cult leader Charles Manson. The Democratic governor said Friday, July 22, 2016, Van Houten’s “inability to explain her willing participation in such horrific violence” leads him to believe she remains an unreasonable risk to society. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)

In 1971, Charles Manson and three women followers were convicted in Los Angeles of murder and conspiracy in the 1969 slayings of seven people, including actor Sharon Tate.

In 1981, the 52 Americans held hostage by Iran for 444 days arrived in the United States.

In 1993, Sears announced that it would no longer publish its famous century-old catalog.

A Columbia Gramophone Grand, pictured in a Sears Roebuck catalog from 1902, is shown in this photo from Chicago, Aug. 26, 1948. The exhibit model with a 42-inch amplifying horn was designed for large audiences and could be had for $69.95. Admission tickets and a rubber stamp for filling in dates and places of exhibition went along with the outfit. An instruction note on ordering, in the forward of the catalog, promised: “If you should order from this book two or three years hence, and there should be any reduction in price, the difference will be refunded to you in cash.” (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

In 1994, maintaining his innocence, singer Michael Jackson settled a child molestation lawsuit against him; terms were confidential, although the monetary figure was reportedly $22 million.

In 2004, NASA’s Opportunity rover zipped its first pictures of Mars to Earth, showing a surface smooth and dark red in some places, and strewn with fragmented slabs of light bedrock in others.

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2004 file photo, Edward Tunstel Jr., left, a mobility engineer, briefs a reporter about the capability of the Mars rovers Spirit and Opportunity using this full-scale working version, at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in Pasadena, Calif. Mars has a nasty habit of living up to its mythological name and besting Earth when it comes to accepting visitors. NASA’s InSight is the latest spacecraft to come calling, with every intent of landing and digging deeper into the planet than anything that’s come before. The lander arrives at Mars on Monday, Nov. 26 following a six-month journey.(AP Photo/Ric Francis, File)

In 2020, President Donald Trump’s defense team opened its arguments at his first Senate impeachment trial, casting the effort to remove him from office as a politically motivated attempt to subvert the 2016 election and the upcoming 2020 contest. Canada, Australia and Malaysia each reported their first cases of the new coronavirus.

Ten years ago: U.S. military forces flew into Somalia in a nighttime helicopter raid, freeing an American and a Danish hostage and killing nine pirates. U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona returned to Congress to officially tender her resignation a year after she was shot and severely wounded in her home district.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten the nation’s immigration controls, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities.” Mary Tyler Moore, who created one of TV’s first career-woman sitcom heroines in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died at the age of 80. Actor John Hurt died at 77.

FILE – In this July 11, 2009 file photo, actress Mary Tyler Moore attends Broadway Barks 11 in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

One year ago: House Democrats delivered the impeachment case against Donald Trump to the Senate for the start of his historic second impeachment trial even as Republican senators eased off of their criticism of the former president and shunned calls to convict him over the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden reinstated COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from more than two dozen countries, including European countries that allowed travel across open borders; he added South Africa to the list because of concerns about a variant of the coronavirus that had spread beyond that nation. Biden signed an order reversing a Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender individuals from military service. Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who led the former president’s efforts to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election.

