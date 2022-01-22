This Day in History: January 22

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 26, 1989 file photo, Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe in the 1973 court case, left, and her attorney Gloria Allred hold hands as they leave the Supreme Court building in Washington after sitting in while the court listened to arguments in a Missouri abortion case. A wave of state abortion bans in 2019 has set off speculation: What would happen if Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide, were overturned? (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Today is Saturday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2022. There are 343 days left in the year.

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, declared a nationwide constitutional right to abortion.

In 1901, Britain’s Queen Victoria died at age 81 after a reign of 63 years; she was succeeded by her eldest son, Edward VII.

American writer and playwright Thornton Wilder is shown in March 1968. (AP Photo)

In 1938, Thornton Wilder’s play “Our Town” was performed publicly for the first time in Princeton, New Jersey.

In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces began landing at Anzio, Italy.

In 1947, America’s first commercially licensed television station west of the Mississippi, KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, made its official debut.

In 1995, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy died at the Kennedy compound at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, at age 104.

In 1997, the Senate confirmed Madeleine Albright as the nation’s first female secretary of state.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright arrives to address an interactive session on “America, India and Democracy in the 21st Century” in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2006. The session was organized by The Aspen Institute India and Confederation of Indian Industry. Also seen background right is President of The Aspen Institute India Tarun Das. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan)

In 1998, Theodore Kaczynski (kah-ZIHN’-skee) pleaded guilty in Sacramento, California, to being the Unabomber responsible for three deaths and 29 injuries in return for a sentence of life in prison without parole.

In 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points, the second-highest in NBA history, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2006, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, top, goes up for a shot between the Boston Celtics’ Paul Pierce, left, and Al Jefferson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc, File)

In 2007, a double car bombing of a predominantly Shiite commercial area in Baghdad killed 88 people. Iran announced it had barred 38 nuclear inspectors on a United Nations list from entering the country in apparent retaliation for U.N. sanctions imposed the previous month.

In 2008, actor Heath Ledger, 28, was found dead of an accidental prescription overdose in a New York City apartment.

In 2009, President Barack Obama signed an executive order to close the Guantanamo Bay prison camp within a year. (The facility remained in operation as lawmakers blocked efforts to transfer terror suspects to the United States; President Donald Trump later issued an order to keep the jail open and allow the Pentagon to bring new prisoners there.)

FILE – This Jan. 19, 2002, file photo shows an aerial view of the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The 20th anniversary of the first prisoners’ arrival at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. There are now 39 prisoners left. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

In 2020, Chinese health authorities urged people in the city of Wuhan to avoid crowds and public gatherings after warning that a new viral illness that had infected hundreds of people and caused at least nine deaths could spread further. Health officials in Washington state said they were actively monitoring 16 people who’d come in close contact with a traveler to China, the first U.S. resident known to be infected with the virus.

Ten years ago: Longtime Penn State coach Joe Paterno, who’d won more games than anyone in major college football but was fired amid a child sex abuse scandal that scarred his reputation, died at age 85.

Five years ago: After a combative start to his presidency, Donald Trump delivered a more unifying message and sought to reassure Americans he was ready to begin governing a divided nation.

FILE – Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron is seen, March 1967. Aaron made history with one swing of his bat. A year later and on the other side of Georgia, Lee Elder made history with one swing of his driver. Their deaths in 2021 were mourned beyond the sports world and were reminders of the hate, hardships and obstacles they endured with dignity on their way to breaking records and barriers. (AP Photo, File)

One year ago: Senate leaders announced that opening statements in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump over the Capitol riot would begin the week of Feb. 8; it would be the first time a former president would face such charges after leaving office. Former Atlanta Braves slugger Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his successful pursuit of Babe Ruth’s home run record, died at 86. Former “Nightly News” anchor Tom Brokaw said he was retiring from NBC News after working at the network for 55 years.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Piper Laurie is 90. Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (TV: “The Galloping Gourmet”) is 88. Author Joseph Wambaugh is 85. Singer Steve Perry is 73. Country singer-musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) is 70. Movie director Jim Jarmusch is 69. Actor John Wesley Shipp is 67. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy is 65. Actor Linda Blair is 63. Actor Diane Lane is 57. Actor and rap DJ Jazzy Jeff is 57. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 54. Actor Olivia d’Abo is 53. Actor Katie Finneran is 51. Actor Gabriel Macht is 50. Actor Balthazar Getty is 47. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson is 42. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 42. Pop singer Willa Ford is 41. Actor Beverley Mitchell is 41. Rock singer-musician Ben Moody is 41. Actor Kevin Sheridan is 40. Actor-singer Phoebe Strole is 39. Rapper Logic is 32. Tennis player Alizé Cornet (uh-LEEZ’ kohr-NAY’) is 32. Actor Sami Gayle is 26.