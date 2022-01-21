This Day in History: January 21

The banner carrying crowd gathered in front of the Presidential Palace in Havana, Jan. 21, 1959 for a rally to back continued executions of war criminals. Downtown Havana was in a holiday mood with all stores closed school children excused for the day. These people faced at least two hots in a hot sun before ever preliminary activities began. (AP Photo)

Today is Friday, Jan. 21, the 21st day of 2022. There are 344 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 21, 2010, a bitterly divided U.S. Supreme Court, in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, vastly increased the power of big business and labor unions to influence government decisions by freeing them to spend their millions directly to sway elections for president and Congress.

On this date:

In 1793, during the French Revolution, King Louis XVI, condemned for treason, was executed on the guillotine.

In 1910, the Great Paris Flood began as the rain-swollen Seine River burst its banks, sending water into the French capital.

In 1915, the first Kiwanis Club, dedicated to community service, was founded in Detroit.

In 1924, Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin died at age 53.

In 1942, pinball machines were banned in New York City after a court ruled they were gambling devices that relied on chance rather than skill (the ban was lifted in 1976).

In 1950, former State Department official Alger Hiss, accused of being part of a Communist spy ring, was found guilty in New York of lying to a grand jury. (Hiss, who proclaimed his innocence, served less than four years in prison.)

In 1954, the first atomic submarine, the USS Nautilus, was launched at Groton (GRAH’-tuhn), Connecticut (however, the Nautilus did not make its first nuclear-powered run until nearly a year later).

In 1976, British Airways and Air France inaugurated scheduled passenger service on the supersonic Concorde jet.

In 1977, on his first full day in office, President Jimmy Carter pardoned almost all Vietnam War draft evaders.

In 2003, the Census Bureau announced that Hispanics had surpassed blacks as America’s largest minority group.

In 2009, the Senate confirmed Hillary Rodham Clinton as secretary of state.

In 2020, the U.S. reported its first known case of the new virus circulating in China, saying a Washington state resident who had returned the previous week from the outbreak’s epicenter was hospitalized near Seattle; U.S. officials stressed that they believed the overall risk of the virus to the American public remained low.

East All-Star flanker Don Maynard (13) goes high in the air only to lose a pass in the end zone from East quarterback Joe Namath, both of the New York Jets in the AFL, All-Star game in Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 21, 1968. Breaking up the pass is West All-Star back from Kansas City Johnny Robinson (42). (AP Photo)

The British Empire Building is seen on the right in this southward view along Fifth Avenue in the Rockefeller Center area on January 21, 1936, in New York . The Flags are lowered to half-mast in tribute to the memory of British monarch King George V, who died the day before. (AP Photo)

Convicted computer hacker Kevin Mitnick, right, declines to answer any questions from the media, after reading a statement in an improvised news conference early Friday, Jan. 21, 2000, after being released from the Federal Correction Institute in Lompoc, Calif. One of the nation’s most known computer hackers wants to go to college and study computer technology. His ambition may be tough under a judge’s order that he keep his hands off computers for three years following his release from prison Friday. Man with red hair is an unidentified supporter of Mitnick. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

President Bill Clinton wave as Vice President Al Gore and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton applaud a Democratic National Committee meeting in Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 1995. Clinton implored discouraged Democrats to bear down and go forward, and pledged to fight any efforts by the Republican Congress to tilt tax cuts in favor of the rich or reform welfare in ways that punish the poor. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

Rock star Prince performs in concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 21, 1985 (AP Photo/Rob Burns)

Tanks of the 11th Armored Regiment gather near Fire Support Base Roth after fight with elements of an estimated two NVA battalions three miles from the Cambodian border north of Saigon, Jan. 21, 1970, near Bu Dop. At least 27 NVA soldiers were killed (AP Photo/Mark Godfrey)

Ten years ago: Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich scored an upset win in the South Carolina Republican presidential primary, dealing a sharp setback to Mitt Romney.

Five years ago: A day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, more than 1 million people rallied at women’s marches in the nation’s capital and cities around the world to send the new president an emphatic message that they wouldn’t let his agenda go unchallenged. The Southeast saw the beginning of a weekend outbreak of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms; sixteen people were killed in Georgia, four people died in Mississippi and one death was reported in Florida.

One year ago: On his first full day in office, President Joe Biden signed 10 executive orders aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic, including one broadening the use of the Defense Production Act to expand vaccine production; he also signed an order mandating masks for travel, including in airports and on planes, ships, trains, buses and public transportation. After being largely sidelined in the final months of the Trump administration, Dr. Anthony Fauci returned to the White House briefing room to provide an update on the pandemic. The U.S. said it would resume funding for the World Health Organization; the funding had been halted by the Trump administration.

Today’s Birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus is 82. Opera singer-conductor Placido Domingo is 81. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 75. Country musician Jim Ibbotson is 75. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 72. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke is 72. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is 71. Actor-director Robby Benson is 66. Actor Geena Davis is 66. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is 59. Actor Charlotte Ross is 54. Actor John Ducey is 53. Actor Karina Lombard is 53. Actor Ken Leung is 52. Rock musician Mark Trojanowski (Sister Hazel) is 52. Rock singer-songwriter Cat Power is 50. Rock DJ Chris Kilmore (Incubus) is 49. Actor Vincent Laresca is 48. Singer Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) is 46. Actor Jerry Trainor is 45. Country singer Phil Stacey is 44. R&B singer Nokio is 43. Actor Izabella Miko (MEE’-koh) is 41. Actor Luke Grimes is 38. Actor Feliz Ramirez is 30.