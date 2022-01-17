This Day in History: January 17

Fireworks burst over the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. during the official ceremony beginning inaugural events, Jan. 17, 1981. (AP Photo)

Today is Sunday, Jan. 16, the 16th day of 2022. There are 349 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 16, 1991, the White House announced the start of Operation Desert Storm to drive Iraqi forces out of Kuwait. (Allied forces prevailed on Feb. 28, 1991.)

On this date:

In 27 B.C., Caesar Augustus was declared the first Emperor of the Roman Empire by the Senate.

In 1865, Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman decreed that 400,000 acres of land in the South would be divided into 40-acre lots and given to former slaves. (The order, later revoked by President Andrew Johnson, is believed to have inspired the expression, “Forty acres and a mule.”)

In 1912, a day before reaching the South Pole, British explorer Robert Scott and his expedition found evidence that Roald Amundsen of Norway and his team had gotten there ahead of them.

In 1919, pianist and statesman Ignacy Jan Paderewski became the first premier of the newly created Republic of Poland.

In 1920, Prohibition began in the United States as the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect, one year to the day after its ratification. (It was later repealed by the 21st Amendment.)

In 1942, actor Carole Lombard, 33, her mother, Elizabeth, and 20 other people were killed when their plane crashed near Las Vegas, Nevada, while en route to California from a war-bond promotion tour.

In 1987, Hu Yaobang resigned as head of China’s Communist Party, declaring he’d made mistakes in dealing with student turmoil and intellectual challenges to the system.

In 1989, three days of rioting began in Miami when a police officer fatally shot Clement Lloyd, a Black motorcyclist, causing a crash that also claimed the life of Lloyd’s passenger, Allan Blanchard. (The officer, William Lozano, was convicted of manslaughter, but then was acquitted in a retrial.)

In 2002, Richard Reid was indicted in Boston on federal charges alleging he’d tried to blow up a U.S.-bound jetliner with explosives hidden in his shoes. (Reid later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.)

In 2003, the space shuttle Columbia blasted off for what turned out to be its last flight; on board was Israel’s first astronaut, Ilan Ramon. (The mission ended in tragedy on Feb. 1, when the shuttle broke up during its return descent, killing all seven crew members.)

In 2007, Democratic Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois launched his successful bid for the White House.

In 2020, the first impeachment trial of President Donald Trump opened in the Senate, with senators standing and swearing an oath of “impartial justice.” Trump again denounced the proceedings as a “hoax,” while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said new evidence reinforced the need to call additional witnesses. (Trump would be acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.)

Ten years ago: Republican presidential front-runner Mitt Romney fended off attacks from rivals during a debate in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; hours before the debate, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman withdrew from the race and announced his support for Romney despite their differences.

Five years ago: Turkish authorities captured an Uzbek national suspected of killing 39 people during an attack on an Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s celebrations. Former NASA astronaut Eugene Cernan, to date the last man to walk on the moon, died in Houston at age 82.

One year ago: By the busload and planeload, National Guard troops poured into the nation’s capital, as governors answered the urgent pleas of U.S. defense officials for more troops to help safeguard Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, even as they kept anxious eyes on possible violent protests in their own states. Biden introduced his team of scientific advisers, saying they would lead with “science and truth.” Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his “Wall of Sound” method, died in California at 81 while serving a prison sentence for killing actor Lana Clarkson in 2003 at his mansion.

Bunny Waters devised this unique method of selling defense stamps for Uncle Sam on a New York to Miami train. She and 12 other young women en route to appear in a chorus sold $500 worth of the stamps between Washington and Richmond in 9 minutes flat. Four admiring Royal Air Force cadets peel stamps off Bunny in Miami, Fla., Jan. 17, 1942 at ten cents a stamp (AP Photo)

A member of the BBC Recorded Programs Department selects extracts from one of the speeches of American President Roosevelt, Jan. 17, 1943. (AP Photo)

Actress Shirley Temple on Jan. 17, 1947. No other information available. (AP Photo/ Ed Widdis)

A car carrying Kurt Carlsen, captain of the Flying Enterprise moves along Lower Broadway, New York City in a shower of ticker tape and paper during the city’s welcome on Jan. 17, 1952. Marching in front of the car in the drive to City Hall are midshipmen of the United States Merchant Marine Academy at King’s Point, Long Island. Seated in the car with Captain Carlsen is Grover Whalen, head of the city’s reception committee. (AP Photo)

Patti Page is shown, Jan. 17, 1958. (AP Photo)

Evangelist Billy Graham poses at World Chamberlain Airport at Minneapolis Jan. 17, 1959 to show how he looks with his first pair of glasses. Graham was released from the Mayo Clinic a Rochester, Minnesota on January 16 after treatment for an ailment in his left eye. The doctors also prescribed a long rest for the busy evangelist. He flew to San Francisco where he will meet his wife. They plan a vacation in Hawaii. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick))

Jerry Shocket, left, pours champagne for one of guests on city’s subway “dream car” during a special trip from Times Square to South Ferry and back to publicize a subway cleanup campaign, in Manhattan, Jan. 17, 1962. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

Joseph E. O’Grady, right, member of New York City’s Transit Authority, stands at bar installed temporarily in the Authority’s “dream car” in New York, Jan. 17, 1962. The car, which had fresh flowers, carpeting, draperies and pastel lighting, made a special trip as part of a nine-car train on the citys subway lines from Times Square to South Ferry and back. It was to help publicize a clean subways campaign to the Young Men’s Board of Trade New York City Junior Chamber of Commerce. (AP Photo/John Rooney)

Arnold Palmer of Latrobe, Pa., putts for birdies on third hole at Cypress Point golf course in opening round of the National Pro-Amateur golf championship, Jan. 17, 1963 at Pebble Beach. He missed and took a par three. (AP Photo)

While carrying machine gun on one shoulder, L/Cpl. Henry Williams takes a few moments out from the business of war to play with kitten on other shoulder in South Vietnam on Jan. 17, 1966. Williams found kitten in village that had been bombed and strafed by U.S. Air force planes minutes before in preparation for U.S. Marine attack on Ben Dau 3, some 15 miles southwest of Danang, South Vietnam. Williams is from Ferndale, New York. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

Paris fashion designer Pierre Cardin is shown, Jan. 17, 1967. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours)

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 1967 file photo, Muhammad Ali blows out the candles on a cake baked for his 25th birthday, in Houston. Ali’s wife says the boxing great is still a “big kid” who enjoys his birthday parties. The three-time heavyweight champion turns 70 Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2012. He will be surrounded by friends Saturday night for a birthday party at the Muhammad Ali Center in his hometown. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky, File)

World heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali blows out the candles on his birthday cake during a workout at the Fifth Street gym in Miami Beach, Fla., Jan. 17, 1977 while Miami Beach Mayor Leonard Haber looks on. Ali is in training for his upcoming title bout against Leon Spinks to be held in February in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Hanoi children shown Jan. 17, 1980, greeting passing foreigners with the Russian words for goodbye, “Do svidaniyal.” (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami)

Marvin Hagler, right, of Brockton, Mass., lands a right to the head of Venezuela’s Fulgencio Obelmejias in the first round of their title fight, Jan. 17, 1981 at Boston Garden. (AP Photo)

President-elect Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, and Vice President-elect George Bush and his wife, Barbara, stand at the top of the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Saturday, Jan. 17, 1981. A ceremony officially beginning inaugural events was held at the Memorial. (AP Photo)

Aretha Franklin holds both shoes and award after being honored during the 10th annual American Music Award presentation in Los Angele, Jan. 17, 1983. Ms. Franklin received her third American Music award by winning the honor for favorite soul album with “Jump To It.” (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

British rock star Ozzy Osbourne, left, known for the Gothic and horror themes he uses in his act, performs, Jan. 17, 1985 at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil. (AP Photo)

Sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer cracks up as rock singer Cyndi Lauper does her hair up in “punk” style, in New York, Jan. 17, 1985. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye)

This is the interior of historic Madison Square Garden in New York, which will house the 1924 Democratic National Convention, shown Jan. 17, 1924. The Garden, located at Madison Square and 26th Street, now accommodates 13,000 but its seating capacity will be increased to 20,000 for the convention. (AP Photo)

Clara Bow and her husband Rex Bell enjoying the snow covered hills in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 1933. (AP Photo)

Four of the five members of the doomed Scott expedition near the South Pole, which they reached on Jan. 17, 1912. Capt. Robert Falcon Scott, leader of the expedition, described the pole as an awful place in the diary found ten months later with his frozen body. All five men in the party died. Scotts insistence on using horses instead of dogs to pull supplies later was held responsible for fatal delays on the trip. (AP Photo)

Aerial view of Jinotega, North Nicaragua, Jan. 17, 1928. (AP Photo)

Closely guarded, Bruno Richard Hauptmann leans over to talk to his wife Anna during his trial in Flemington, New Jersey on Jan. 17, 1935, as the accused kidnap-killer of the Lindbergh baby. Hauptmann is on left, and between him and Mrs. Hauptmann are Deputy Sheriff Hovey Low, (plain clothes) who watches Hauptmann, and state police Lieut. A.L. Smith, who watches Mrs. Hauptmann. (AP Photo)

Large numbers of unemployed people, carrying posters drawing attention to their for winter relief, lay down in Oxford Street, London, Jan. 17, 1939, stopping all the traffic. (AP Photo)

Indian tribesmen from the deserts of Arizona came to Boston to get ready to demonstrate Indian dances at forthcoming sportsmen’s show, but found themselves the students instead of the teachers. Above, Chief White Horn is learning how to do the “bumps-a-daisy” with Miss Vera Chapin, dancing teacher at a Boston hotel, Jan. 17, 1940, as fellow tribesmen look on. (AP Photo)

A young member of Communist army youth group holds the national flag before hoisting it to the top of the hall in background, where a Defense of Yenan meeting is being held, amidst rugged rocks and caves of the Red capital, Jan. 17, 1941 in Yenan, China. (AP Photo/John Roderick)

A photo taken during a practice storm of German infantry: a vanguard unit removing obstacles by means of hand grenades in preparation for storming on Jan. 17, 1941 such training keeps the men steadily in fit condition. Location unknown. (AP Photo)

Part of a convoy bound for Malta is silhouetted against the dawn at sea, Jan. 17, 1943. Dawn is feared by the merchantmens and the warships crews because it is the favorite time for the enemy to attack with torpedo and bombing planes made from a Royal Navy cruiser escorting the convoy. (AP Photo)

The pony has a keen sense of poise and balance as he sticks close to the back of his larger equine brother who gallops around the ring at the Apollo Circus in West Berlin, Jan. 17, 1954. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden, Jr.)

This brown bear executes a difficult stunt balancing himself on the ball while he pushes it with his paws, a top act at the Apollo Circus in West Berlin, Jan. 17, 1954. Trainer John Steinhoff watches closely. At the far end of the cage the lion seems to be staring at the act in amazement. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden, Jr.)

Fourth ranking Floyd Patterson stands over Don Grant, who slipped to canvas in fourth round of the feature 10-rounder at Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn in New York Jan. 17, 1955. The referee, Barney Felix, stopped the bout in the next round when Grant went down again for another automatic eight count. It was the 20th win in 21 pro starts for Patterson, former Olympic champion who has lost only a disputed decision to ex-light heavy champ Joe Maxim. This was Pattersons first scheduled 10-round fight. Hed been limited to eight rounds under New York State law until he passed his 20th birthday. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

Yankee center fielder Mickey Mantle is the center of attraction before undergoing a tonsilectomy at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York on Jan. 17, 1956. The nurses, from left to right, are: Eleanor Hoffman, Catherine Craig, Maureen Kade, Kim Crocker, Ann Koch, and Anita Edwards. (AP Photo)

This Supersonic Conviar B-58 Hustler is the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command’s fastest bomber, flown by the 43rd bomb wing from Carswell Air Force base in Texas on Jan. 17, 1961. (AP Photo)

Joanne Hawrylchak, 9, of Richfield Springs, smiles from her iron lung in Albany, N.Y., as Lt. Joy Lane, Air Force nurse, prepares her for a flight to New York City aboard a Military Air Transport Service plane, Jan 17, 1962. Joanne, a polio victim, will receive treatment at a rehabilitation center there. (AP Photo)

Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., and his wife, Joan, leave the Supreme Court Jan. 17, 1963 after he was admitted to practice before the High Court. Attorney General Robert Kennedy sponsored the senator identifying him as “my brother, Edward, United States Senator from Massachusetts and a member of the Massachusetts Bar.” (AP Photo/HWG)

A three-piece afternoon dress, consisting of a gown and a jacket of turquoise wool with black geometrical designs and border, and of a black woolen sweater with the cyclist-type collar shown over the jacket. It is a creation by the Gentucca Di Lucca fashion house and was shown at the Florence show of Italian spring and summer fashions, Jan. 17, 1965. (The model is sitting on a special street-sweeper?s tricycle). (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

Muhammad Ali is seen taking a big bite from a huge piece of cake baked for his 25th birthday today, Jan. 17, 1967. The cake, weighing 578 1/2 pounds, was presented to Ali as he started the day’s training in Houston. Fifteen hundred eggs, 150 pounds each of flour, sugar and butter were used in the making of the cake. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

This is the view the five executioners had for the Gary Gilmore execution this morning at the Utah State Prison, Jan. 17, 1977. View looks through the slot for the rifle pointed toward the chair where Gilmore was seated. (AP Photo)

Actor Rob Lowe poses in Los Angeles, Ca., Jan. 17, 1983. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Most beautiful of the 32 girls who dance nightly at New Yorks Paradise Cabaret restaurant is Hope Chandler, whose charms have been publicly praised and admired. She is 5 6, weighs 8 stone 8 pounds, and is sixteen years of age. Several film companies plan to screen-test her, which seems only to prove that even in paradise, beauty is but a commercial proposition. Hope Chandler in the American Bolero number, dressed in beads and wearing a charming smile, at New Yorks Paradise Cabaret restaurant, on Jan. 17, 1938. She is to be married to David Whitmire Hearst later this year in April. (AP Photo)

The south of America is harvesting cotton, and in southernmost Texas, it has been a big year for the crop. Here, farmers near ODonnell, Texas, are pitching their feathery crop into wagons, preparatory to its departure for the town, on Jan. 17, 1938. (AP Photo)

Beatrice Lieb, of Hartford, Conn., and Donna Watkins, of Worcester, Mass., running a corn sheller machine in South Hadley, Massachusetts on Jan. 17, 1942. (AP Photo)

A busy scene in the drug room of a rubber reclamation factory, somewhere in England, on Jan. 17, 1942. Here chemist mix ingredients which are themselves mixed with the reclaimed rubber to make it suit all kinds of different trade requirements. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Author William Kennedy is 94. Author-editor Norman Podhoretz is 92. Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 88. Hall of Fame auto racer A.J. Foyt is 87. Singer Barbara Lynn is 80. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 79. Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner (The Marvelettes) is 78. Country singer Jim Stafford is 78. Talk show host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 75. Movie director John Carpenter is 74. Actor-dancer-choreographer Debbie Allen is 72. R&B singer Maxine Jones (En Vogue) is 63. Singer Sade is 63. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 63. Rock musician Paul Webb (Talk Talk) is 60. Actor David Chokachi is 54. Former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is 53. Actor-writer-director Josh Evans is 51. Actor-comedian Jonathan Mangum is 51. Actor Richard T. Jones is 50. Actor Josie Davis is 49. Model Kate Moss is 48. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is 42. Country musician James Young (The Eli Young Band) is 42. Rock musician Nick Valensi (The Strokes) is 41. Actor Renee Felice Smith is 37. NFL quarterback Joe Flacco is 37. Actor Yvonne Zima is 33.