This Day in History: January 16

Today is Monday, Jan. 17, the 17th day of 2022. There are 348 days left in the year. This is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 17, 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered his farewell address in which he warned against “the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”

On this date:

In 1917, Denmark ceded the Virgin Islands to the United States for $25 million.

In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces launched the first of four battles for Monte Cassino in Italy; the Allies were ultimately successful.

In 1950, the Great Brink’s Robbery took place as seven masked men held up a Brink’s garage in Boston, stealing $1.2 million in cash and $1.5 million in checks and money orders. (Although the entire gang was caught, only part of the loot was recovered.)

In 1955, the submarine USS Nautilus made its first nuclear-powered test run from its berth in Groton, Connecticut.

In 1966, the Simon & Garfunkel album “Sounds of Silence” was released by Columbia Records.

In 1977, convicted murderer Gary Gilmore, 36, was shot by a firing squad at Utah State Prison in the first U.S. execution in a decade.

In 1994, the 6.7 magnitude Northridge earthquake struck Southern California, killing at least 60 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In 1995, more than 6,000 people were killed when an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 devastated the city of Kobe, Japan.

In 1996, Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman and nine followers were handed long prison sentences for plotting to blow up New York-area landmarks.

In 1997, a court in Ireland granted the first divorce in the Roman Catholic country’s history.

In 2016, Iran released three Americans, former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian and pastor Saeed Abedini, as part of a prisoner swap that also netted Tehran some $100 billion in sanctions relief.

In 2020, U.S. health officials announced that they would begin screening airline passengers from central China for the new coronavirus; people traveling from Wuhan, China, would have their temperature checked and be asked about symptoms. President Donald Trump added to his legal team for his impeachment trial retired law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated President Bill Clinton.

Ten years ago: Italian officials released a recording of a furious Coast Guard officer demanding that Capt. Francesco Schettino, commander of the grounded Costa Concordia, re-board the ship to direct its evacuation after the vessel rammed into a reef on Jan. 13. Johnny Otis, the “godfather of rhythm and blues” who wrote and recorded the R&B classic “Willie and the Hand Jive,” died in Los Angeles at age 90.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama granted clemency to Chelsea Manning, allowing the transgender Army intelligence officer convicted of leaking more than 700,000 U.S. documents to go free nearly three decades early. Donald Trump’s choice to head the Interior Department, Rep. Ryan Zinke, rejected the president-elect’s claim that climate change was a hoax, telling his Senate confirmation hearing it was indisputable that environmental changes were affecting the world’s temperature and that human activity was a major reason.

One year ago: An Associated Press review found that veterans of President Donald Trump’s unsuccessful campaign had key roles in the Washington rally that spawned a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. defense officials said they were worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration; the concerns prompted the FBI to vet all 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested at a Moscow airport as he returned from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

New Orleans’ French Quarter is famous for its intricate ironwork gates and balconies, as seen Jan. 16, 1935. (AP Photo)

Activity at the tradition-hallowed French Market in the French Quarter of New Orleans is seen, Jan. 16, 1937. (AP Photo)

The Enfield Chace Hunt met in front of the Temple Bar, nr. Waltham, Hertfordshire, Jan. 16, 1937. The archway once marked the boundary to the City of London, but was removed to its present position owing to the congestion of London traffic it’s narrowness caused. (AP Photo/Staff/Putnam)

German Chancellor Adolf Hitler poses for photographer, in Germany, on Jan. 16, 1939. (AP Photo)

France, like Finland, has had her taste of winter, though in milder doses, and French patrol moving along the western front, with snow and ice-blanketed trees as a wintry background in France on Jan. 16, 1940. (AP Photo)

With a bomber flying overhead, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill stands silhouetted at an undisclosed location, on January 16, 1941. (AP Photo)

Chinese airmen passing the time while waiting for an alert at a front-line aerodrome Jan. 16, 1944. The man in the foreground reads Tien-hsia  a literary magazine formerly rather High-Brow probably slightly popularized. (AP Photo)

The Anti-Aircraft Operations Board at fighter command headquarters in Philadelphia has been functioning since January 1942 and some of the civilian volunteers who worked in other divisions of the aircraft warning service before that time are entering their third years of service to the community, Jan. 16, 1944. (AP Photo)

Troops of Co C, 2nd Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Division, complete with snow camouflage equipment, advance on a narrow road near Faymonville, Belgium, Jan. 16, 1945. (AP Photo)

This mobile crime laboratory, shown Jan. 16, 1948, equipped with the latest apparatus for scientific detection of criminals, will be placed in operation in Ohio in February. Operated by the state welfare department?s Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, it will be at the disposal of law enforcement officers throughout the state. (AP Photo)

Mohandas K. Gandhi on Jan. 16, 1948. (AP Photo)

Men and women members of the Ku Klux Klan, in traditional white hoods and robes, march into the Inman Yards Baptist Church to attend regular Sunday evening services in Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 16, 1949. (AP Photo)

When this picture was made at the Fox studio, it was cold enough to snow; in fact, there was ice here and there around the lot. But it wasnt snowing, and besides real snow cant be controlled. So, we have a snow machine, blowing snow on little Shari Robinson, director Walter Lang, and a horse, in a scene being made for Youre My Everything in Hollywood on Jan. 16, 1949. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

Tanks of the 1st Marine Tank Battalion bark death and devastation into the briefly day-lighted Korean night, as Marine tankmen fire a night mission at supply installations somewhere in Korea on Jan. 16, 1952. (AP Photo/R. H. Morier)

Edward Keonjian holds a pocket-size solar-powered radio that weighs only 10 ounces, and will operate continuously in daylight and run 500 hours in darkness without recharging in Syracuse, New York January 16, 1956. It was built by Edward Keonjian and James O’ Hearn, engineers with the General Electric company in Syracuse. (AP Photo)

Students among crowd demonstrating in front of the presidential palace January 16, 1959, carry signs backing the rebel provisional government. Some of signs support executions which followed former dictator Fulgencio Batista’s fall from power and victory of rebel leader Fidel Castro’s forces; others say that what is happening in Cuba is Cuba’s business. (AP Photo)

Charlayne Hunter, center, who is readmitted to the University of Georgia under court order, is accompanied by news reporters and photographers as she walks to class on campus in Athens, Ga., on Jan. 16, 1961. There were no incidents. (AP Photo)

Civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, wearing hat, and Rev. Ralph Abernathy, also wearing hat, try to check into a room at the Hotel Albert in Selma, Ala., Jan. 18, 1965. A reporter at far right holds a microphone out as the hotel clerk works behind the desk. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Self confessed Boston Strangler, Albert DeSalvo is seen entering Middlesex County Court in Cambridge on Jan. 16, 1967. (AP Photo)

Worshipers at the Lord Krishna Festival, Jan. 18, 1970. (AP Photo/Spencer Jones)

Washington coach George Allen stops to sign autographs at night on Monday, Jan. 16, 1973 in Washington at Redskins Park near Dulles International Airport, after the team returned home from Los Angeles. Allen expresses optimism for the future and said, “There is no reason why we can’t be in the Super Bowl next year.” Washington was defeated 14-7 by Miami last Sunday in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo)

This is the main foyer of Radio City Music Hall in New York, seen Jan. 16, 1975. The theater’s policy mixes a 43-year tradition of movies with stage shows and periods devoted to other attractions. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey)

Scottish pop group the Bay City Rollers are seen performing during the taping of a local New York City kids’ television program “Wonderama,” Jan. 16, 1976. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Tom Landry, head coach of the world champions Dallas Cowboys, shakes hands with people as he rides in a motorcade through downtown Dallas, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 16, 1978. Dallas defeated Denver 27-10 in the Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo)

Members of the singing group Fleetwood Mac pose with their award at the American Music Awards show in Santa Monica, Ca., Jan. 16, 1978. The group was named favorite pop group and “Rumours” was named favorite album in the pop category. Posing from left are, Mick Fleetwood, wearing sunglasses; Stevie Nicks; Christine McVie; John McVie; and Lindsey Buckingham. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Alberto Salazar, running for Athletics West, touches the tape at the finishing line to win the Horace Ashenfelter 5,000-meters race at the U.S. Olympic Invitational Jan. 16, 1982. Salazar timed in at 13:23:08 after falling during the race and recovering to win. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Actress Mary Martin, center, is shown backstage at the Mark Hellinger Theater in New York where she congratulated Doug Henning, left, and Chita Rivera, after their performance of “Merlin,” Jan. 16, 1983. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye)

The space shuttle Challenger crew, from left to right: Vance Brand, Robert Gibson, Bruce McCandless, Ron McNair, and Bob Stewart are seen with the launching pad in the background at Kennedy Space Center, Jan. 16, 1984. (AP Photo)

An officer of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service discovers an undocumented immigrant under the floor of a smugglers van, at a check point at San Clemente, Texas, January 16, 1984. A total of five illegals were hidden in the compartment. (AP Photo/Phillip Davies)

Customers stand outside The “21” Club on 21 W. 52nd St. in New York City on Jan. 16, 1985. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.), faces reporters in the lobby of the Russell Senate office building, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 1985, Washington, D.C. Kennedy, who just returned from a controversial trip to South Africa, said he will push for economic sanctions intended to make it too costly for Pretoria’s government to continue its system of racial separation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

General Mauricio Ernesto Vargas, center right, of the Salvadoran armed forces, embraces Schafik Handel, left, commander of the FMLN, after signing of the El Salvadoran Peace Accords at Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City, Mexico, on Jan. 16, 1992. The peace accord signed by the government of El Salvador and FMLN guerrilla leaders officially ends the country’s 12-year civil war. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

FMLN Commander Joaquin Villabolos signs the El Salvadoran Peace Accords at Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City, Mexico, on Jan. 16, 1992. The signing, by the government of El Salvador and FMLN guerrilla leaders, officially ends the country’s 12-year civil war. FMLN Commander Schafik Handel is seated in back. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

Princes Juliana of Holland, is now just a happy bride on honeymoon at Krynica, Poland, on Jan. 16, 1937. Princess Juliana, back on her feet after that tumble reveals plenty of snow on her ski trousers. (AP Photo)

Girls from six nations wave U.S. Victory Bonds as a drive was launched at Stephens College, Columbia, Missouri on Jan. 16, 1942. The girls are buying stamps and bonds with money they had planned to spend on the colleges annual educational tour, cancelled because of the war. From left to right are Alice Coll, Philippines; Patricia Chisholm, Cordova, Alaska; Arlene Marcus, Havana, Cuba; Martha Behr, Toronto, Canada; and Georgene Covertson, Mexico City. (AP Photo)

Laura Ingalls, widely known woman flier, leaves the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 1942, after pleading innocent to a charge of not having registered as a paid agent of the German Reich. With her is James F. Reilly, her lawyer. (AP Photo)

Winston Churchill and Mrs. Churchill step from a train in Miami on Jan. 16, 1946 for a six week victory vacation. (AP Photo)

Richard Paige explains to Shirley Backhus how results are recorded of audiences’ reactions to certain radio programs on Jan. 16, 1947. The tests are administered by audience. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

A newly discovered Sphinx witha lionlike body on a pedestal found in Luxor around March 16, 1949. The head was missing. It is one of many which lined a broad avenue connecting the Temples of the God of Amon in the Pharaonic City of Thebes. Muhammed Zakaria Goneim, chief inspector of antiquities for Upper Egypt, unseen, is responsible for this discovery. The beginnings of the avenue, bordered by ram-headed Sphinxes, was uncovered some time ago in front of the temple of Karnak. Goneim undertook to find the lost section of the avenue, which has remained hidden by a pavement for 1750 years. His workers began to dig on Jan. 16, 1949, on the second day, beneath the pavement laid when the Romans ruled Egypt, he found a headless Sphinx. On a stone pedestal beneath its body he found an inscription which he has roughly translated to read: l, King Nechtanebis, made this road for the god Amon in order that he might make good navigation from the temple of Luxor. Never before was such a beautiful road made. Up to the present time, Goneims excavations have brought four Sphinxes to light, two headless, two with heads carved to the likeness of King Nechtanebis, who reigned at Sebennytos, on the Damietta branch of the Nile in Lower Egypt, about 400 years B.C. (AP Photo)

A stone Sphinx head in the likeness of Pharaoh Nechtanebis which was unearthed in Luxor, Egypt around March 16, 1949. It is one of many which lined a broad avenue connecting the Temples of the God of Amon in the Pharaonic City of Thebes. Muhammed Zakaria Goneim, chief inspector of antiquities for Upper Egypt, unseen, is responsible for this discovery. The beginnings of the avenue, bordered by ram-headed Sphinxes, was uncovered some time ago in front of the temple of Karnak. Goneim undertook to find the lost section of the avenue, which has remained hidden by a pavement for 1750 years. His workers began to dig on Jan. 16, 1949, on the second day, beneath the pavement laid when the Romans ruled Egypt, he found a headless Sphinx. On a stone pedestal beneath its body he found an inscription which he has roughly translated to read: l, King Nechtanebis, made this road for the god Amon in order that he might make good navigation from the temple of Luxor. Never before was such a beautiful road made. Up to the present time, Goneims excavations have brought four Sphinxes to light, two headless, two with heads carved to the likeness of King Nechtanebis, who reigned at Sebennytos, on the Damietta branch of the Nile in Lower Egypt, about 400 years B.C. (AP Photo)

Oil prospectors for the Arabian-American Oil Co. at work in the desert of Eastern Saudi Arabia on Jan. 16; 1957. One geologist is communicating with field headquarters by walkie-talkie; while his companion takes a sighting through a transit. Special sand tires help truck negotiate rugged desert terrain. The ever-accelerating global oil hunt is taking prospectors to remote places; from arctic regions to tropical jungles; and even under the sea. (AP Photo)

View of a Queens Branch of the chase Manhattan Bank on Jan. 17, 1958 (8135 Lefferts Blvd.) which was supposed to be robbed early January 17. However, plot of 10 youths misfired when two decided against taking part in holdup and revealed plan to parents. Police in Queens, New York City rounded up four of the youths January 16 plus collection of assorted knives and firearms. Others involved were being sought. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

The mascot of the first battle group motor battery, fifth infantry division, stationed now at Ft. Riley, Kansas, stares openmouthed at photographer in New York Jan. 16, 1959. Sporting an airlines cap at Idlewild airport, the 18-month-old lion, Charlie II, will do 30 days at the Cincinnati zoo and then rejoin the army and his owner, SP/5 Clarence Watson, at Ft. Riley. Charlie flew in from Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo)

Cuban rebel leader Fidel Castro raises his arm as he speaks from jam-packed graveside of Eduardo Chivas, a freedom fighter who committed suicide while trying to stir up support against Batista in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 16, 1959. In his talk Castro again criticized the United States for their support of the Batista regime. (AP Photo)

Political meetings in the Congo are somewhat different from party rallies in Europe and the United States. Party meetings in the Congo are often similar to tribal reunions with a strong Folkloristic touch. Tribal and devotional dances in Leopoldville, Congo on Jan. 16, 1961. The more serious part of the meeting is the speech of the political leader, usually a politician immaculately dressed European style and, usually, the speech lasts for hours. These pictures were taken during meeting of the Puna. Partie de Unite National, a dig and influential party in Congo formed by the Bangalla Tribesmen under their chief Jean Holikango, who is also information minister of the Ileo Government. The meeting was held in a park in the native section of Leopoldville. Bangalla Tribesmen dance with weapons during the party meeting. The same weapons were often seen during riots and demonstrations. (AP Photo/ Horst Faas)

A Thai man rows a tiny dugout on the way to the market, passing the giant Wat Arun Temple, or Temple of the Dawn, in Bangkok, Jan. 16, 1963. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Medics rush Lt. Col. George Eyster on a stretcher toward a helicopter after he had been shot by a Viet Cong sniper at Trung Lap, South Vietnam, Jan. 16, 1966. Eyster, 43, of Florida and commander of the “Black Lions” battalion of the U.S. 1st Division, died 42 hours later in a Bien Hoa hospital. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Model Thalio presents Leopold, a dress by Roal, in printed silk, black and white; worn with necklaces in black and white beads in Paris, France on Jan. 16, 1968. (AP Photo/Pierre Godot)

Jackson police forbade this float of the Local Americans for the Preservation of the White Race to enter the inaugural parade of Gov. John Bell Williams in Jackson, Miss., Jan. 16, 1968. One man was arrested. (AP Photo/FW)

Marine Major Stephen W. Pless, wearing his Medal of Honor, introduces his grandmother, Mrs. Percy Moore (her name unavailable), and mother Nancy Pless, to President Lyndon Johnson at the White House, Jan. 16, 1969. Pless was one of four servicemen to receive Medals of Honor from the president. Man at center background is unidentified. (AP Photo/John Rous)

A lone man holds a Czech flag as tens of thousands of Czech students and citizens gather at Wenceslas Square after a protest march through Prague January 20, 1969, to commemorate Czech student Jan Palach who committed suicide by self-immolation as a political protest against the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia, at Wenceslas Square in Prague, Czech Republic, January 16, 1969. A make shift altar was created at the monument as people light candles and lay flowers. (AP Photo/Royle)

Muhammad Ali, cuts pieces of his birthday cake for Jerry Perenchio, left, and Jack Kent Cooke, during news conference in Los Angeles, Jan. 16, 1971. Cooke and Perenchio are the financial backers of Ali?s title fight with Joe Frazier which they announced Friday would gross in the neighborhood of $35 million. Besides the birthday cake, Perenchio and Cooke presented Ali with a huge check for $2½ million, which is his guarantee for the fight. Ali will be 29 on Sunday. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Dallas quarterback Roger Staubach, who was named the most valuable player in the Super Bowl, Jan 16, 1972 in New Orleans, scrambles for a good gain against the Miami Dolphins. Staubach lead the Cowboys to 24-3 win. (AP Photo)

French singer Dalida performs on January 16, 1974 at L’Olympia music hall in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Paul Roque)

Two young women break down in tears outside a memorial service for their slain sorority sisters, Jan. 16, 1978 in Tallahassee, Florida. The service came just one day after Margaret Bowman and Lisa Levy were beaten to death in their Chi Omega house early Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark Foley)

Michael Jackson and Brooke Shields attend the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Jan 16, 1984. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Michael Jackson receives an award at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 16, 1984. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Roger Daltrey has found life after the breakup of the rock group The Who on Jan. 16, 1984. The 39-year-old Daltrey will appear as both the Dromio Twins in the upcoming PBS presentation of The Comedy of Errors, scheduled to air on February 20. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

Riot police try to disperse demonstrators in Prague’s Wenceslas Square, Jan. 16, 1989 after a crowd of about 2,000 gathered to commemorate the death of Jan Palach. Riot police used batons, dogs and water cannons to disperse crowds, who gathered to remember Palach, a student who set himself afire 20 years ago to protest the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. (AP Photo)

President-elect Bill Clinton works the crowd during a send-off at the airport in Little Rock, Ark., Jan. 16, 1993. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a news conference held at a mosque in the Harlem section of New York, Jan. 16, 1994, where he and fellow black activists demanded that Mayor Rudolph Giuliani accept Sharpton as the pre-eminent spokesman for the city’s blacks on last week’s mosque melee. A brawl had erupted at the mosque on Jan. 9, 1994, when police, in response to a robbery report, entered with guns drawn. Joining Sharpton are, from right, Eric Adams, president of Guardian’s Association, a black policeman’s group; lawyer C. Vernon Mason, and Lenora Fulani of the New Alliance Party. (AP Photo/Justin Sutcliffe)

Thousands of Salvadorans gathered in the plaza in front of the national cathedral wave during celebrations marking the signing of a peace treaty by the Salvadoran government and guerrillas, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jan. 16, 1992. The treaty, signed in Mexico City, aims to end El Salvador’s 12-year civil war. (AP Photo/Luis Romero)

Two Catholic nuns enjoy sledding on a snow-covered slope of the church square of Fornova near Parma, Italy, Jan. 16, 1971. (AP Photo)

Democratic Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois speaks at a scholarship breakfast Monday, Jan. 15, 2007, in Chicago. On Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2007, Obama announced his intentions to file a presidential exploratory committee on his Web site, the initial step in a bid that could make him the nation’s first black to occupy the White House. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The largest distillery ever uncovered in Detroit, Mich., is shown after raid, Jan. 5, 1931. Prohibition officers inspect tanks and vats in one area of the plant. Each vat has a capacity of 15,000 gallons and 13 vats were found on his floor alone. (AP Photo)

A column of Australian soldiers under full packs crosses a ford in a stream on New Guinea to move up to the fighting at Sanananda on Jan. 18, 1943, while a solitary bather relaxes and watches the fighting men splash by. (AP Photo)

This was the scene on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 16, 1958 as a strong buying rush developed in response to news that margin requirements had been cut from 70-percent to 50-percent. Profit taking reduced some giants in stock later in the morning but the market remained higher than the previous Day’s close. (AP Photo/Lindsay)

A life-sized, clear plastic model of the “Transparent Woman” is viewed by visitors to the American Museum of Natural History in New York, Jan. 16, 1954. The model shows the organs, bones, blood, lymphatic and nervous systems of the female body. Electricity lights up various parts in a planned sequence. The model, made some years ago in Cologne, Germany, was given to the museum by the recently dissolved American Museum of Health. (AP Photo/Bob Wands)

Sparks fly from an acetyline torch at Washington D.C.’s Union Station, Jan 16, 1953, as round-the-clock salvage operations continued to clear away the wreckage of a train that crashed into the station concourse yesterday. Workmen are cutting loose one of the damaged cars of the Boston-Washington express from the top of the train shed where it had jammed when the train brakes failed. Fifty-one persons were injured in the crash in which the engine and a coach tore their way through the station floor. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)

Madison Square Garden, in New York City, showing the new escalators as viewed from the stairs going up to the mezzanine level, prior to a performance of “The Ice Follies of 1957”, Jan. 16, 1957. (AP Photo/Hans von Nolde)

New York City policemen, dissatisfied with their union’s leadership, picket the Police Benevolent Association’s headquarters at 250 Broadway in New York City, Jan. 16, 1971. The police are seeking a parity ration between patrolmen’s and officers’ salaries. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Today’s Birthdays: Former FCC chairman Newton N. Minow is 96. Actor James Earl Jones is 91. Talk show host Maury Povich is 83. Pop singer Chris Montez is 80. R&B singer William Hart (The Delfonics) is 77. Actor Joanna David is 75. Actor Jane Elliot is 75. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 74. R&B singer Sheila Hutchinson (The Emotions) is 69. Singer Steve Earle is 67. Singer Paul Young is 66. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 65. Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 63. Movie director-screenwriter Brian Helgeland is 61. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 60. Actor Denis O’Hare is 60. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 58. Actor Joshua Malina is 56. Singer Shabba Ranks is 56. Actor Naveen Andrews is 53. Electronic music DJ Tiesto is 53. Rapper Kid Rock is 51. Actor Freddy Rodriguez is 47. Actor-writer Leigh Whannel is 45. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel is 42. Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 42. Singer Ray J is 41. Actor Diogo Morgado is 41. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson is 40. Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is 40. Actor Ryan Gage is 39. DJ-singer Calvin Harris is 38. Folk-rock musician Jeremiah Fraites is 36. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 34. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (Film: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 33. Actor Kathrine Herzer is 25.