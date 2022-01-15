This Day in History: January 15

A rare sight in Cairo as the Chephren Pyramid is reflected in a large puddle of water while a camel walks by, following heavy rains in the Egyptian Capital on Jan. 15, 1994. The rains, unusual in this desert country, disrupted normal life and left the pyramids empty of tourists. (AP Photo/Santiago Lyon)

Today is Saturday, Jan. 15, the 15th day of 2022. There are 350 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 15, 2009, US Airways Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger ditched his Airbus 320 in the Hudson River after a flock of birds disabled both engines; all 155 people aboard survived.

On this date:

In 1862, the U.S. Senate confirmed President Abraham Lincoln’s choice of Edwin M. Stanton to be the new Secretary of War, replacing Simon Cameron.

In 1892, the original rules of basketball, devised by James Naismith, were published for the first time in Springfield, Massachusetts, where the game originated.

In 1929, civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. was born in Atlanta.

In 1943, work was completed on the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of War (now Defense).

In 1967, the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League defeated the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10 in the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, retroactively known as Super Bowl I.

In 1973, President Richard M. Nixon announced the suspension of all U.S. offensive action in North Vietnam, citing progress in peace negotiations.

In 1976, Sara Jane Moore was sentenced to life in prison for her attempt on the life of President Gerald R. Ford in San Francisco. (Moore was released on the last day of 2007.)

In 1981, the police drama series “Hill Street Blues” premiered on NBC.

In 1993, a historic disarmament ceremony ended in Paris with the last of 125 countries signing a treaty banning chemical weapons.

In 2001, Wikipedia, a web-based encyclopedia, made its debut.

In 2014, a highly critical and bipartisan Senate report declared that the deadly September 2012 assault on the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, could have been prevented; the report spread blame among the State Department, the military and U.S. intelligence.

In 2020, Chinese officials said they couldn’t rule out the possibility that a new coronavirus in central China could spread between humans, though they said the risk of transmission appeared to be low. House Democratic leaders carried articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump across the U.S. Capitol in a formal procession to the Senate.

Ten years ago: Addressing a conference in Beirut on democracy in the Arab world, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon demanded that Syria’s president, Bashar Assad, stop killing his own people, and said the “old order” of one-man rule and family dynasties was over in the Middle East. At the Golden Globes, “The Artist” won best movie musical or comedy, while “The Descendants” won best drama; on the TV side, “Homeland” won best drama series while “Modern Family” was recognized as best musical or comedy series.

Five years ago: In his final interview as president, Barack Obama told CBS’ “60 Minutes” that the increase of Israeli settlements had “gotten so substantial” that it was inhibiting the possibility of an “effective, contiguous Palestinian state.”

One year ago: The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million; Johns Hopkins University reported the milestone amid a monumental but uneven effort to vaccinate people against the coronavirus. Federal watchdogs launched a sweeping review of how the FBI, the Pentagon and other law enforcement agencies responded to the riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Pentagon said it had reached its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to roughly 2,500, a drawdown that appeared to violate a last-minute congressional prohibition on troop withdrawals. The National Rifle Association announced it had filed for bankruptcy protection and would seek to incorporate in Texas instead of New York, where a state lawsuit was trying to put the organization out of business.

Ginza, Tokyo’s Broadway, now has a new land mark, a nine-story, circular building of transparent glass shown Jan. 15, 1963. The building, jointly used by a department store specializing in women’s goods and a huge illumination sign on top. The tower, called “Dream Center,” has been attracting thousands of Tokyoites since it was opened in a big ceremony on midnight of Saturday, Jan. 13. The 157-foot-high building cost more than 960,000 yen (about 2,700,000 U.S. dollars). (AP Photo/Hideyuki Mihashi)

Paul McCartney; John Lennon and George Harrison from The Beatles performing in Versailles, France on Jan. 15, 1964. (AP Photo/Tellier)

Flares dropped by U.S. air force planes light the night near the Saigon river on Jan. 15, 1966 where a police checkpoint at Saigon was under Viet Cong fire. At the time the flares were dropped, U.S. State Secretary Dean Rusk and Ambassador at large Averell Harriman were dining in another part of the city with South Vietnamese Premier Nguyen Cao Ky. (AP Photo/ Le Ngoc Cung )

American actress Carroll Baker tries without much success, her charm on plastic robots which are part of the decoration of the Nice, France, Night Club ‘Psychedelix’ on Jan. 15, 1968, where she was working on the film comedy ‘The Sweet Body of Deborah’ which co-stars French actor Jean Sorel. (AP Photo)



Models Lucy, left, and Sara display contrasting hairstyles, at an Amazing Hairstyle displays for 1987, sponsored by a hair brush company in London on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1987. (AP Photo)

Taking dancing lessons from Indian friends are the Dalai Lama?s sisters (left, and second from right), at Gangtok, a Sikkim township on the Sikkim-India border on Jan. 15, 1951, where they had been sent for safety. Their brother, at present in Yatung, a Tibetan trading post, will join them if the communists reach Lhasa. (AP Photo)

The setting sun reflects off 1,000-year-old temples at Pagan, Burma, on Jan. 15, 1994. Visited by Marco Polo in the 13th century, Pagan is one of Asias greatest wonders. With some 2,000 temples covering 40 square kilometers (25 square miles), Burmas military dictators are hoping that related travel restrictions will bring in badly needed hard currency. (AP Photo/Jeff Widener)

Superstar Michael Jackson holds an unidentified child as other kids look on during a party Jackson hosted for 100 inner-city youngsters at his Neverland Ranch on Saturday Jan. 15, 1994 in Los Olivos, Calif. (AP Photo)

In this Thursday Jan. 15, 2009 file photo, airline passengers wait to be rescued on the wings of a US Airways Airbus 320 jetliner that safely ditched in the frigid waters of the Hudson River in New York, after a flock of birds knocked out both its engines. The audio recordings of US Airways Flight 1549, released Thursday, Feb 5, 2009 by the Federal Aviation Administration, reflect the initial tension between tower controllers and the cockpit and then confusion about whether the passenger jet went into the river. (AP Photo/Steven Day) ** EDITORS NOTE RESTRICTIONS: TO USE THIS IMAGE IN AN EDITORIAL MAGAZINE, PLEASE CONTACT YOUR AP IMAGES LICENSING REPRESENTATIVE. SPECIAL RATES APPLY **

New York City police officers look over part of the US Airways Airbus 320 that crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday as it sticks out of the water after it had been towed there for further inspection in New York, Friday, Jan. 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Piles of recyclable garbage, left, and residential trash line the streets of Midtown New York, Monday Jan. 15, 1996. As dirty gray mounds of snow shriveled away in above-freezing temperatures, weary city workers turned their energies to collecting a week’s worth of garbage. Sanitation spokesman Lucian Chalfen said it was the biggest backlog of garbage in a decade. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

FILE -In this Jan. 15, 1998 file photo, a women sifts through rubble near her destroyed home after much of the town of Santa Teresa in Cuzco, was destroyed by a mudslide brought on by persistent rains attributed El Nino. It can be both godsend and catastrophe. In California, theyre counting on it to end a more than $2 billion drought and in Peru they have already declared a pre-emptive emergency, reinforcing protection against devastating flooding. Its both an economic stimulus and a recession-maker. And its likely to increase the price of coffee, chocolate and sugar. (AP photo/Oscar Paredes, File)

Gabriel Gathier of Grenoble , France, a visiting assistant professor of physiological optics at University of California Berkeley, wanted to get better acquainted with residents of that American subculture known as genus hippie, stands by the vehicle he devised to do so. He took his microbus and sealed and riveted the body of a Volkswagen bug sedan to the top. He is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Jan. 15, 1971. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

Bombay demonstrators poke sticks at an effigy of India’s Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during rioting and protests against the government proposal to split Bombay state along language lines, Jan. 23, 1956. Demonstrations during the week of Jan. 15 left a long list of dead and injured in their wake as troop reinforcements and police stood guard against the threat of renewed uprisings. (AP Photo)

FILE – This Jan. 15, 1964 file photo shows sentries guarding debris from a Strategic Air Command B-52 bomber that was carrying two unarmed nuclear bombs before it crashed near Cumberland, Md. Residents of far western Maryland are recalling the 50th anniversary of the deadly crash. Three of the five crew members died in the storm-driven accident on Jan. 13, 1964. Local volunteers helped government workers recover the bodies and two unarmed nuclear bombs from the snow-covered scene. (AP Photo/William A. Smith, File)

Panoramic view taken from the dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral in London after the fire blitz of the Nazis, Jan. 15, 1941. (AP Photo)

Jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie is seen during the Boston Globe Jazz and Blues Festival in Boston, Jan. 15, 1966. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Sam Snead putts while Byron Nelson, far right, and Ed Lowery, second from right look on during the Bing Crosby Tournament in Pebble Beach, Fla., Jan. 15, 1950. (AP Photo/Clarence Hamm)

Gold medalist in the 1976 Olympic decathlon Bruce Jenner and his wife Chrystie are pictured outside their new house in Malibu, Calif., Jan. 15, 1977. They are both being kept busy doing television production work. (AP Photo/George Brich)

A rare sight in Cairo as the Chephren Pyramid is reflected in a large puddle of water while a camel walks by, following heavy rains in the Egyptian Capital on Jan. 15, 1994. The rains, unusual in this desert country, disrupted normal life and left the pyramids empty of tourists. (AP Photo/Santiago Lyon)

A mob of Cubans, supporters of former President Ramon Grau San Martin, refused to disperse, Jan. 15, 1934 after he had resigned the presidency and it was necessary for the troops of Col. Fulgencio Batista to fire upon them. An armored tank being brought up to go into action against the rioters. Four men were killed and 14 wounded. (AP Photo)

An aerial view of the patriotic torchlight parade scene on the Unter Den Linden, Berlin, Jan. 15, 1935, following the announcement of the Saar Plebiscite. The people of Saar had voted, by a massive 90.36 majority, to return to be being governed by Germany. (AP Photo)

L.C. Stukenborg, of Memphis, Tenn., demonstrating his poor man’s mechanical cotton picker, on Jan. 15, 1937. The machine picks the cotton from the boll by a brushing process, and a vacuum hose carries the cotton into the bag. (AP Photo)

Walter Neusel, the German heavyweight boxer, is to fight Jack Petersen at the Harringay Stadium, London on February 1. He takes the place of Ben Foord, South African holder of the British Empire heavyweight title. Jack Petersen is the former holder of the British heavyweight championship. Walter Neusel training at the punchbag at Windsor, Berkshire, England, on Jan. 15, 1937, for his fight against Jack Petersen, whom he has previously beaten twice. (AP Photo)

Princess Juliana of Holland, in a picture released on Jan. 15, 1938, who is awaiting the birth of her child which is expected this week-end. (AP Photo)

Prince Bernhard, in a picture released on Jan. 15, 1938, who is anxiously awaiting the birth of a child to his wife Princess Juliana of Holland. (AP Photo)

Ordered from the road where they had been since January 10 in protest against their low economic situation, these sharecroppers were taken to Birds Point, Missouri on Jan. 15, 1939. (**Caption information on both the side missing) (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

Only three buildings and several columns of smoke venture above this dense fog blanket which settled over Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a few minutes, reducing visibility to zero and tying up traffic, Jan. 15, 1944. The Mayor Hotel, center, is a 19-story structure. (AP Photo)

Three chorus girls at the Nichigeki music hall dress for a performance in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 15, 1953. (AP Photo/Max Desfor)

Tap dancer Yutaki Nitani performs on a staircase with chorus girls, at the Nichigeki Music Hall in Tokyo, Jan. 15, 1953. (AP Photo/Max Desfor)

Everything was really up in the air at this fashion show for members of the nations fashion press held aboard an American airlines jet airliner 30,000 feet above New York on Jan. 15, 1959. The fashion editors were taken aloft in two flights from Idlewild Airport for this all-wool show. Travel costumes shown here are a beige and white checked dress and jacket designed by Hannah Troy worn by model at left, and a red wool jersey dress by Tina Leser, worn by model on right. (AP Photo/Hans Von Nodle)

Rosa Parks speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 15, 1969. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway, Jr.)

A U.S. patrol of the 2nd Brigade, 9th Infantry Division, moves through the morning mist in the coconut groves of Kien Hoa province, in South Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, Jan. 15, 1969. They were part of an operation to assess damage from a B-52 strike on Viet Cong strongholds in the province. (AP Photo/Henri Huet)

Singer James Brown, left, walks with Rev. Al Sharpton from the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 15, 1982. They met with President Reagan to advocate for making Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a national holiday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A cloud of tear gas rises from the square in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops which started after the Friday noon prayers on the Temple Mount in the old city of Jerusalem, Jan. 15, 1988. (AP Photo/Anat Givon)

Michael Jackson enjoys a ride in a bumper car at his Neverland Ranch in in Santa Ynez, Calif. on Jan. 15, 1994. (AP Photo)

Princess Shigeko, shown Jan. 15, 1938, eldest daughter of the Emperor and Empress of Japan. (AP Photo)

Prince Masahito, shown Jan. 15, 1938, second son of the Emperor and Empress of Japan. (AP Photo)

Specially chosen airwomen are being trained for police duties in the W.A.A.F. They attend an intensive course at the highly efficient R.A.F. police school – where their training runs parallel with that of the men. Subjects taught include Ju-Jitsu, first aid, anything ranging from prevention of crime to self-defense, and even court martials are staged for the girls’ instruction. Shown, a W.A.A.F. demonstrates on how to deal with an assailant and render him harmless, Jan. 15, 1942. (AP Photo)

This 3,968-pound giant, nicknamed Satan, is the heaviest type of bomb released by the German Air Force in its attacks on Britain, Jan. 15, 1942. The fins of this one were broken off when it landed, but in its original state it measured 13 feet 3 inches long and 2 feet 3 inches in diameter. (AP Photo)

Cooking a meal over an open fire in the jungle somewhere along the India-Burma border are these Army nurses out on an eight mile training hike on Jan. 15, 1944. Left to right: Lt. Jennie Schneider, of Irvine Ky.; Lt. Dolores Smith, of Kirkland, Ind.; Lt. Dolores Hazelwold; of Frankfort, Ind.; and Lt. Florence Parrish, of Steubenville, Ohio. (AP Photo)

Army Nurse Lt. Jennie Tinkovicz, right, of Fostoria, Ohio, gets a helping hand from Lt. Olive Greiner, of Evansville, Ind., who tightens the nurses pack in real soldier fashion preparatory to their eight mile training hike along the India-Burma frontier on Jan. 15, 1944. (AP Photo)

French troops guarding underground railroad system which connected various forts along the Maginot Line, France on Jan. 15, 1958. The lines corridors are seven stories down in some areas. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Margaret O’Brien is 84. Actor Andrea Martin is 75. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White is 69. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 65. Rock musician Adam Jones (Tool) is 57. Actor James Nesbitt is 57. Actor Chad Lowe is 54. Alt-country singer Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) is 52. Actor Regina King is 51. Actor Dorian Missick is 46. Actor Eddie Cahill is 44. Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 43. Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 41. Actor Victor Rasuk is 37. Actor Jessy Schram is 36. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 34. Actor/singer Dove Cameron is 26. Singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal (TV: “America’s Got Talent”) is 18.