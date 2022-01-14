This Day in History: January 14

A Palestinian teenager, his weapon a slingshot and marbles the ammunition, takes aim in front of blazing tire at photographers and Israeli soldiers in the Israel-occupied West Bank town of Nablus on Jan. 14, 1988. Only the youths eyes are visible because of the Kafiya (traditional head-covering) he wrapped around his head and face. (AP Photo/Max Nash)

Today is Friday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2022. There are 351 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 14, 2013, Lance Armstrong ended a decade of denial by confessing to Oprah Winfrey during a videotaped interview that he’d used performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France.

On this date:

In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April 1784.

In 1914, Ford Motor Co. greatly improved its assembly-line operation by employing an endless chain to pull each chassis along at its Highland Park, Michigan, plant.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French General Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca.

In 1952, NBC’s “Today” show premiered, with Dave Garroway as the host, or “communicator.”

In 1954, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were married at San Francisco City Hall. (The marriage lasted about nine months.)

In 1963, George C. Wallace was sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, “Segregation forever!” — a view Wallace later repudiated.

In 1964, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, in a brief televised address, thanked Americans for their condolences and messages of support following the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, nearly two months earlier.

In 1967, the Sixties’ “Summer of Love” unofficially began with a “Human Be-In” involving tens of thousands of young people at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

In 1970, Diana Ross and the Supremes performed their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.

In 1975, the House Internal Security Committee (formerly the House Un-American Activities Committee) was disbanded.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed an accord to stop aiming missiles at any nation; the leaders joined Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk in signing an accord to dismantle the nuclear arsenal of Ukraine.

In 2010, President Barack Obama and the U.S. moved to take charge in earthquake-ravaged Haiti, dispatching thousands of troops along with tons of aid.

Ten years ago: Rescue workers scrambled aboard the stricken Costa Concordia cruise liner, seeking to help some 4,200 passengers a day after the ship ran aground and tipped over off Italy’s Tuscan coast; the death toll from the tragedy eventually reached 32.

Five years ago: Donald Trump tore into civil rights legend and Georgia congressman John Lewis on Twitter for questioning the legitimacy of Trump’s White House victory. Protesters gathered in Washington and other cities to denounce the president-elect’s anti-immigrant stance and his pledge to build a wall on the Mexican border. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of satellites blasted off from California, marking the company’s first launch since a fireball engulfed a similar rocket on a Florida launch pad more than four months earlier.

One year ago: Airlines and airports said they were stepping up security before the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, with airlines saying they would prohibit passengers flying to the Washington area from putting guns in checked bags. An Arkansas man, Peter Stager, was in custody, accused of beating a police officer with a pole flying a U.S. flag during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. A global team of researchers sent by the World Health Organization arrived in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to investigate its origins. Authorities said a new investigation of the Flint water disaster had led to charges against nine people, including former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and key members of his administration.

This is the canopic shrine of King Tut, containing the jars which contain the viscera of the King, seen Jan. 14, 1927. The shrine of gold is surmounted with glittering solar cobras and adorned on its four sides by the free-standing statuettes of the goddesses Isis, Nepthys, Neith, and Selkit. (AP Photo)

This is a statue of the young Egyptian pharoah, King Tutankhamun, seen Jan. 14, 1927. (AP Photo)

Dr. Albert Einstein writes out an equation for the density of the Milky Way on the blackboard at the Carnegie Institute, Mt. Wilson Observatory headquarters in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 14, 1931. Einstein achieved world reknown in 1905, at age 26, when he expounded his Special Theory of Relativity which proposed the existence of atomic energy. Though his concepts ushered in the atomic age, he was a pacifist who warned against the arms race. Einstein, who radically changed mankind’s vision of the universe, was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1921. (AP Photo)

Amelia Earhart climbs out of her plane at Oakland Airport after completing her 18 hour, 2400 mile flight from Honolulu on Jan. 14, 1935. (AP Photo)

Aviator Amelia Earhart visits her mother, Amy Otis Earhart, at home in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 14, 1935. (AP Photo)

Elbridge Stein, handwriting expert of the New York police department, shown with specimens of the handwriting introduced at the trial of Bruno R. Hauptmann on Jan. 14, 1935 in Flemington, New Jersey. He testified for the prosecution in the case against Hauptmann, who is accused of Kidnapping the baby of Charles Lindbergh. (AP Photo)

A Haitian man stands in front of the bust of L’Ouverture Toussaint, Haiti’s national hero who brought about the abolition of slavery, shown Jan. 14, 1938. (AP Photo)

King Leopold of the Belgians is among the many notable personalities now enjoying the winter sports at this famous resort in the Kitzbuehel, Austrian Tyrol, on Jan. 14, 1938. King Leopold on skies and apparently in the best of spirits seen with, Baron Rudolf Ferlach of Amsterdam, second left, Viscountess Berry of England, and Franz Palaurd, the Kings ski instructor, right. (AP Photo)

Sonja Henie pictured on January 14, 1941, in a publicity still for the 20th Century-Fox film, “Sun Valley Serenade”. (AP Photo)

Captured Italians trudge through the sand of the Egyptian desert under guard of a revolver carrying member of the British force, right, Jan. 14, 1941 in Egypt. One prisoner carries his dog. (AP Photo)

One of the miniature organ pipes used by the Germans to increase the noise of descent, can be seen on the top fin of this 110-pound reamer type bomb, in London, Jan. 14, 1942, which the German air force dropped on England in one of its many raids. The pipes are made of Papier Mache. The pipes on the nearest fin was broken off when the bomb plunged into the earth. (AP Photo)

English language students from other countries learn to pronounce “th” as in “My other brother sent the Christmas wreathe” in New York, Jan. 14, 1943. (AP Photo/Bob Wands)

Members of an English class for foreigners listen to their teacher Inez E. Reade, who teaches them how to pronounce words and sentences the American style at City College in New York, Jan. 14, 1943. The students, whom Miss Reade describes as the most eager she’s had in a lifetime of teaching, include Germans, Poles, Swedes , Danes, Finns, Rumanians, Hungarians, Greeks , Italians and French. (AP Photo/Bob Wands)

Butler County farmers who were charged with inciting a riot in connection with the alleged ejection of four black families from an all-white district near Poplar Bluff, Mo., Jan. 14, 1944 as they approached the court house to surrender themselves to chief deputy sheriff William Brent as a protest against the charge. (AP Photo)

Soldiers and Marines listen to Mass outside a New Guinea chapel on Jan. 14, 1944, filled to overflowing, on the last Sunday before the start of the New Britain invasion. (AP Photo)

Her feet and his typewriter stilled, Ann Miller, dancing actress, and writer Sidney Sheldon dine at the Mocambo in Hollywood, Jan 14, 1948. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

Chinese slit skirts go daringly higher in Hong Kong on Jan. 14, 1948. (AP Photo)

A Greek convoy moves across a new Bailey bridge built to replace the former Bourozani bridge which was wrecked in the fighting with guerrillas in the Konitsa area on Jan. 14, 1948. (AP Photo)

A Korean mother, bent over by pain, sobs as she halts with her child, unable to continue her flight from the fighting zone in the Osan area south of Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 14, 1951. (AP Photo/Max Desfor)

Orson Welles, confined to a wheelchair because of two injured ankles, imparts some last-minute instructions to his supporting cast backstage before going on with King Lear in New York on Jan. 14, 1956. Welles, playing the lead, gave his performance in a wheelchair. Identifiable members of the cast, from left, are: Sylvia Short, Roy Bean, behind Welles; John Colicos, Dark Garb; Geraldine Fitzgerald and Vivica Lindfors, right. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

This is a city of rotting junks that sail no more. This is Yaumati, where thousands live, eat, get sick, are born and die on brackish water behind the long concrete breakwater that curves out into Hong Kong harbor as protection against the typhoons which whip the China coast shown Jan. 14, 1956. (AP Photo/George Sweers)

Two men approach the only two openings of the cave where the manuscripts known as the Dead Sea Scrolls were found on the northwestern shore of the sea in Qumran, Jordan, Jan. 14, 1957. The first scroll of the manuscript was discovered in 1947. (AP Photo)

Four warships from the Japanese Navy hauled up anchor Jan. 14, 1958, and steamed for Pearl Harbor – the first naval visit since the 1941 air attack. Send-off ceremony was held alongside the flagship destroyer Harukaze before departure in Tokyo. High ranking officials of the Defense Board Agency and families of crewmen and academy graduates attended the ceremony. Kaya (288) and Kusu (281) leaves the pier for Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mitsunori Chigita)

A cape for the beach, of white and blue striped very strong shantung, formed like an overgrown hood that arrives at the hip, and a small blouse of the same material underneath. Worn over a black woolen overall. It is a creation by the Patrick De Barentzen fashion house of Rome, where it is called ?Montgolfiere?. It was presented, Jan. 14, 1962 at the Florence show of Italian spring and summer fashions. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

A big drum-shaped hat of bellflowers of light silk in shades from sky-blue to pink, a creation by the Gigi fashion house of Florence, is presented at the Florence show of Italian spring and summer fashions, Jan. 14, 1962. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

Young visitors get their first glimpse of Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” at the National Gallery of Art, Jan. 14, 1963, in Washington, D.C. Crowds have clustered around the painting, on loan from the Louvre in Paris, since it was unveiled last week. (AP Photo)

Boston Celtics player Bill Russell receives “Player of the Year” award from National Basketball Association Com. Walter Kennedy during half time of the All-Stars game at Boston Garden on Jan. 14, 1964. (AP Photo)

90-year-old, German born Dr. Albert Schweitzer, evangelic theologian, musician, philosopher, writer and physician, and founder of the hospital village Lambarene, French Equatorial Africa, now Gabon, is pictured at the hospital grounds at his birthday January 14, 1965. (AP Photo)

Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi is carried off the field after his team defeated the Oakland Raiders 33 to 14 in the Super Bowl II game in Miami, Fla. on Jan. 14, 1968. Packers guard Jerry Kramer (64) is at right. (AP Photo)

American actress and singer Barbra Streisand poses for the media during a press conference on, at the Dorchester Hotel, in London, Jan. 14, 1969. (AP Photo/Staff/Tewkesbury)

A male lion lays unconcerned in the middle of a road, as tourists in cars detour around him in a commercial game park near Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 14, 1969. (AP Photo)

Charles Manson, leader of the hippie-type cult accused of multiple murders, leaves a Los Angeles courtroom in Los Angeles after approval of his requests for delay of two weeks in his plea and assignment of a private investigator to help him prepare his defense, Jan. 14, 1970 . He is acting as his own attorney. He appeared in a red velvet shirt and vest. (AP Photo/George Brich)

The East Side of New York City glitters at night as seen in this view made from the observation deck of the Empire State Building, Jan. 14, 1972. This view faces northeast, with the Chrysler Building visible just left of center, and in the background the borough of Queens, across the East River. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Magazine publisher Hugh Hefner answers questions at a press conference in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 14, 1975. Hefner answered questions relating to the death of Bobbie Arnstein from an apparent overdose. (AP Photo)

The annual ceremony of the departure of the Kiswa and Mahmal, holy carpet, for the famous Moslem pilgrimage to Mecca took place in Cairo at which king Farouk presided. Every year the Egyptian government sends a new carpet for the famous KaAba, holy shrine, as will as a gift of money. This year a sum of 45,000 Egyptian pounds was sent. This pilgrimage was resumed in 1937 after a break of ten years. In 1926 the band accompanying the Egyptian pilgrimage was fired on by fanatics and from then until 1937 diplomatic relations between Egypt and the authorities in Mecca were broken. The Mahmal being paraded before King Farouk during the ceremony in Cairo on Jan. 14, 1939. (AP Photo)

U.S.S. Colorado, American dreadnaught, passing through the Panama Canal, on Jan. 14, 1939, on the way to the Atlantic Ocean for war games. In one day 80 warships like this passed along the canal to take part in the war games. (AP Photo)

A young Romanian boy in national costume in Romania, on Jan 14, 1939. (AP Photo)

Aerial bombs wrought this damage to 145 Piccadilly in London shown Jan. 14, 1941 the home of King George and Queen Elizabeth when they were the Duke and Duchess of York. (AP Photo)

A female rescue worker gets medical aid after assisting people whose homes were bombed during an air raid in London, Jan. 14, 1941. (AP Photo)

A U.S. Coast guard cutter hovers near while the $10,000,000 liner Manhattan (background) remained fast in the sand bar near West Palm Beach, Florida, Jan. 14, 1941, where it ran agrounds on January 12. (AP Photo)

Cans being separated in magnetic separator at the California Detinning Corp. in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 1942. (AP Photo)

Chinese troops mass in the picturesque Kwangsi Park in China on Jan. 14, 1942, to pledge allegiance to Chiang Kai-Shek. (AP Photo)

Five little Chinese youngsters walk along a path as they go to work harvesting wheat in a field near Shanghai, China on Jan. 14, 1942. They carry hand harvesters to bring in the wheat which is being grown more and more in central China. (AP Photo)

Twelve members of the Womens Land Army are working for the Thames Conservancy Board, reclaiming sloppy soil for agricultural purposes. These girls have been trained as excavator drivers and are playing an important part in the many drainage schemes along various water courses. Nearly 30,000 acres have already been reclaimed, a creditable contribution to the war effort. Two Land Army girls perched on the scoop of their excavator seeing out over the stagnant water to inspect the channel they are excavating during reclamation work in Berkshire, Jan. 14, 1943. (AP Photo)

Members of the U.S. forces line up alongside of a native hut in New Guinea on Jan. 14, 1943. From left to right: (front row) Lt. Zina R. Carter, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Henry Gibbs Jr., Morehead City, N.C.; Lt. Harold Evans, Robersonville, N.C.; Lt. W.A. Sikkel, Holland, Mich.; Lt. Charles Kanapaux, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Father Stephen Dzienis, Detroit, Mich.; Lt. Guy Willars, Indianapolis, Ind.; Rear Row: Lt. W. Lytle, San Antonio, Texas; Lt. Williams Wills, Muskegon, Mich.; Lt. John OSullivan, Menford, Mass.; Lt. Phillip Goldberg, U.S.M.C., Brooklyn, N.Y.; Capt. Lester Segal, U.S.M.C., Ann Arbor, Mich.; Capt. Francis Larkin, U.S.M.C., Uniontown, Penn.; and Edward Widdis, Associated Press Photographer. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

The assembly line where the spherical air tanks are installed on the center war head at Willys Overland Plant in Toledo, Ohio Jan. 14, 1945. Views of the main assembly line where all the parts are assembled together, these show the center war head and aft fuselage. (AP Photo)

Belgian refugees carrying blanket rolls plod along a snow-covered road on their way back to the liberated town of Remmiville, Belgium, near Bastogne, Jan. 14, 1945. This family fled from their home when Germans counterattacked in this area in December. (AP Photo)

An American soldier walks along a snow-covered street in a Belgian town, Jan. 14, 1945, that is lined with the bodies of Germans who were killed while defending the town against the 82nd Airborne Division of the American Forces. (AP Photo)

Screen actress Marilyn Monroe holds out her lips to receive a kiss from baseball player Joe DiMaggio as they waited in the judge’s chambers for the marriage ceremony which united them on Jan. 14, 1954 in San Francisco. They had to wait some minutes for the arrival of the license clerk who filled out the paper just before the ceremony. (AP Photo)

The Four Angels, Swiss acrobatic team, are shown during their act at Paris’ Medrano Circus, Jan. 14, 1954. (AP Photo/Jacques Marqueton)

A U.S. Army chaplain offers a prayer over the casket of one of seven U.S. Army men who died in the crash of their helicopter in South Viet Nam on January 4, before it is loaded aboard plane at Tan Son Nhut, South Viet Nam on Jan. 14, 1963. The bodies of all seven were to be flown to the United States. Mechanical difficulty was blamed for the accident and Viet Cong Communist ground fire was virtually ruled out as cause of the crash. (AP Photo)

Setting rat traps, Hugh Stenson uses raisin bread dipped in bacon fat as bait, at the site of an abandoned fish cannery on a pier in San Francisco, Jan. 14, 1963. Stenson heads the rodent control unit at the U.S. Public Health field station in San Francisco, which studies and guards against bubonic plague, carried by rats and other wild rodents. The unit catches as many as 10,000 rats a year in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Robert W. Klein)

Joe DiMaggio and Hank Aaron, wearing their Sultan of Swat crowns at rakish angles, pose with the awards at 11th annual Tops in Sports banquet, Jan. 14, 1964 in Baltimore, Maryland. Aaron, an outfielder with the Milwaukee Braves, was given the award for his slugging record of last season which included 44 homers and 130 runs batted in. DiMaggio, the former New York Yankees’ star, was given a retroactive award for his 1939 record. (AP Photo/William A. Smith)

John Lennon; Paul McCartney; and George Harrison from the Beatles wave from the plane steps arriving in Paris, France for a series of concerts at L’Olympia on Jan. 14, 1964. (AP Photo/Spartaco Bodini)

An unidentified FBI trainee has his eye on the target as he undergoes rigorous training at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., Jan. 14, 1965. His cap identifies him. When he becomes a working FBI agent he will look like a conservative young businessman, unless he’s dressed for an underground assignment. (AP Photo)

Civil rights demonstrators rush officer of the Georgia State Patrol in an attempt to enter the State Capitol in Atlanta, Jan. 14, 1966, during a demonstration protesting the Georgia House’s barring of Rep.-elect Julian Bond. Bond, a 26-year-old civil rights worker was refused his seat because of his statements denouncing U.S. participation in Viet Nam. The fight broke out after the demonstrators, led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., had demonstrated peacefully for more than an hour. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Part of the large crowd of civil rights demonstrators who marched on the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 14, 1966 in protest of Rep.-elect Julian Bond being denied a seat in the House because of his statements opposing the draft and denouncing U.S. participation in Viet Nam as aggression. One segment of the marchers was led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

The Olympic site of St. Nizier, where the jumping board is installed and the mountain group of the ?3 Pucelles? will be illuminated by night during the Winter Olympic Games, Jan. 14, 1968, Grenoble, France. Here left the mountain group of the ?3 Pucelles? and right in background the jumping board of St. Nizier. (AP Photo/Jean Jacques Levy)

A gala evening dress of jade green organdy with two large orchids of strass embroidered on the front part, Jan. 14, 1969. (AP Photo/Mario torrisi)

“Alette” a brilliant pink and black cape designed for wearing from morning into cocktail hour, made in double-faced wool slit-open pockets and ample collar by the Eleonora Garnett fashion house of Rome, Jan. 14, 1971. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)

With a lot of muscle help from the subway “pushers”, passengers are jammed into a commuter train at Tokyo’s Shinjuku station, Jan. 14, 1974, while a young lady looks on with some dismay knowing she is in line for the same treatment for the next train. When cold weather sets in and people wear heavier clothing, the bulkier garments mean more difficulty trying to sardine people into the cars. Japan national railways then hire extra men to cram passengers in, close the doors and try to keep the trains running on time. (AP Photo/Koichiro Morita)

Former world chess champion Boris Spassky of the USSR used a Sicilian defense in the opening game of his world quarter finals meet with U.S.’s Robert Byrne in San Juan, Jan. 14, 1974. Experts said this indicated Spassky was out to win rather than seek a draw, Byrne played with the white pieces in the first match. (AP Photo)

Coretta Scott King, center, leads a chilled throng of several hundred persons to the grave site of her late husband marking the 49th birthday of civil rights leader in Atlanta on Jan. 14, 1978. She is flanked by his sister Christine King Farris, sons Dexter King and Martin Luther King, III, and daughter Bernice King. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

With challenger Booby Chacon wide open, WBA lightweight champ Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini hammers a solid right to his head during their title fight in Reno, Nevada, Jan. 14, 1984. The referee stopped the fight in the third round and Mancini retained his crown. (AP Photo)

Child star Ricky Schroeder thanks Travis Bradbury, brother of missing Laura Ann Bradbury, for the first ?Laura Ann Bradbury Missing Children?s Awareness Bracelet,? on Monday, Jan. 14, 1985 in Costa Mesa, California. The bracelets are to be sold to raise money to aid in the search for Laura and other missing children. The Adam Walsh Children?s Resource Center is launching this is a national campaign modeled after the M.I.A. bracelets distributed during the Vietnam War. (AP Photo/Mark Avery)

Actor Martin Sheen and homeless activist Mitch Snyder stand near a statue depicting homeless people on the Capital grounds in Washington, Jan. 14, 1987. Sheen and Snyder, who was portrayed by the actor in a television movie, are seeking $500 million in emergency federal aid to help the nation’s homeless population, estimated at 2 million to 3 million. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

A Palestinian teenager, his weapon a slingshot and marbles the ammunition, takes aim in front of blazing tire at photographers and Israeli soldiers in the Israel-occupied West Bank town of Nablus on Jan. 14, 1988. Only the youths eyes are visible because of the Kafiya (traditional head-covering) he wrapped around his head and face. (AP Photo/Max Nash)

Ethnic Turkish women demonstrate during the pro-democracy rally in front of the Alexander Nevski Orthodox Cathedral in Sofia, Bulgaria, Jan. 14, 1990. About 20,000 people gathered to demand more democracy and abolition of article one from the Constitution. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic)

A peasant returns from market on his donkey carrying a rifle, Jan. 14, 1972 in the United Arab Emerates. (AP Photo)

Track snowplow is the only vehicle making its way through Chicago’s Loop area, Jan. 14, 1979, during blizzard, which dumped at least 20 inches of snow on the city. The blizzard forced the closing of the airports, interstate highways and suspended most forms of public transportation in the city. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

Clara Bow and Rex Bell during Los Angeles Superior Court, Jan. 14, 1931 when her former secretary, Daisy De Boe was on trial for stealing $35,000 from Bow. (AP Photo)

Howard Hughes, the airman claims to have completed a new trans-continental speed record when he landed his Northrup monoplane at Newark on the morning of Jan. 14, 1936, in 9 hours, 27 minutes, 10 seconds after taking off from Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 86. Singer Jack Jones is 84. Actor Faye Dunaway is 81. Actor Holland Taylor is 79. Actor Carl Weathers is 74. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 74. Movie writer-director Lawrence Kasdan is 73. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd is 70. Rock singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 63. Movie writer-director Steven Soderbergh is 59. Actor Mark Addy is 58. Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 58. Actor/producer Dan Schneider is 58. Rapper Slick Rick is 57. Actor Emily Watson is 55. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes is 55. Rock musician Zakk Wylde is 55. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 54. Actor Jason Bateman is 53. Rock singer-musician Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) is 53. Actor Kevin Durand is 48. Actor Jordan Ladd is 47. Actor Ward Horton is 46. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi is 42. Retro-soul singer-songwriter Marc Broussard is 40. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 40. Actor Zach Gilford is 40. Actor Jake Choi is 37. Actor Jonathan Osser is 33. Actor-singer Grant Gustin is 32. Singer/guitarist Molly Tuttle is 29.