This Day in History: January 13

An exploding sweater of the kind that have brought complaints to police across the nation in the past few weeks, is enveloped in flames after having been ignited by Philip Toffler (second from left), president of Vic-Ess Manufacturing Company, in doorway of his establishment at 9 East 17th Street in New York, Jan. 13, 1952. Watching demonstration are: City Fire Marshal Martin Scott, right, his aide Fireman 1st Grade Frank Healy (second from right) and City Detective Felix Ruggieri, left. Scott said experiment showed brush rayon sweater is enveloped in flames four seconds after match is applied and is to ashes in 50 seconds. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

Today is Thursday, Jan. 13, the 13th day of 2022. There are 352 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 13, 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to be twice impeached; ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump on a charge of “incitement of insurrection.” (Trump would again be acquitted by the Senate in a vote after his term was over.)

On this date:

In 1733, James Oglethorpe and some 120 English colonists arrived at Charleston, South Carolina, while en route to settle in present-day Georgia.

In 1794, President George Washington approved a measure adding two stars and two stripes to the American flag, following the admission of Vermont and Kentucky to the Union. (The number of stripes was later reduced to the original 13.)

In 1898, Emile Zola’s famous defense of Capt. Alfred Dreyfus, “J’accuse,” was published in Paris.

In 1941, a new law went into effect granting Puerto Ricans U.S. birthright citizenship. Novelist and poet James Joyce died in Zurich, Switzerland, less than a month before his 59th birthday.

In 1982, an Air Florida 737 crashed into Washington, D.C.’s 14th Street Bridge and fell into the Potomac River while trying to take off during a snowstorm, killing a total of 78 people, including four motorists on the bridge; four passengers and a flight attendant survived.

In 1987, West German police arrested Mohammed Ali Hamadi, a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of a TWA jetliner and the killing of a U.S. Navy diver who was on board. (Although convicted and sentenced to life, Hamadi was paroled by Germany in December 2005 and returned home to Lebanon.)

In 1990, L. Douglas Wilder of Virginia became the nation’s first elected Black governor as he took the oath of office in Richmond.

In 1992, Japan apologized for forcing tens of thousands of Korean women to serve as sex slaves for its soldiers during World War II, citing newly uncovered documents that showed the Japanese army had had a role in abducting the so-called “comfort women.”

In 2000, Microsoft chairman Bill Gates stepped aside as chief executive and promoted company president Steve Ballmer to the position.

In 2001, an earthquake estimated by the U.S. Geological Survey at magnitude 7.7 struck El Salvador; more than 840 people were killed.

In 2011, a funeral was held in Tucson, Arizona, for 9-year-old Christina Taylor Green, the youngest victim of a mass shooting that also claimed five other lives and critically wounded Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

In 2020, at a royal family summit in eastern England, Queen Elizabeth II brokered a deal to secure the future of the monarchy; it would allow Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to live part-time in Canada.

Ten years ago: The Italian luxury liner Costa Concordia ran aground off the Tuscan island of Giglio and flipped onto its side; 32 people were killed. (Capt. Francesco Schettino would be sentenced to 16 years in an Italian prison for abandoning ship and other crimes when he fled in a lifeboat and refused an order from the Italian Coast Guard to return to the listing ship.)

Five years ago: Federal prosecutors in Detroit announced that Takata Corp. had agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal charge and pay $1 billion in fines and restitution for concealing a deadly defect in its air bag inflators. Lord Snowdon, the society photographer and filmmaker who married Britain’s Princess Margaret and continued to mix in royal circles even after their divorce, died in London at age 86.

One year ago: Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged with participating in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building. (Keller later pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and agreed to cooperate with authorities.) The U.S. government carried out its first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades; a Kansas woman, Lisa Montgomery, who strangled an expectant mother in Missouri and cut the baby from her womb, received a lethal injection at a federal prison complex in Indiana. Siegfried Fischbacher, part of the entertainment duo Siegfried and Roy who performed in Las Vegas with their famed white tigers, died at 81.

Zsa Zsa Gabor holds her left hand up for all to see the large diamond ring she’s now wearing. Standing beside Zsa Zsa is wealthy builder Hal B. Hayes, whom Miss Gabor says she’ll wed “in about three months.” She’s been married three times previously. They’re both standing outside the 21 Club restaurant on Jan. 13, 1959 in New York, after having lunch there. Hayes, who is from Beverly Hills, California. (AP Photo/Robert Wands)

People protesting soviet deputy premier Anastas Mikoyans visit to New York hold up signs of protest as they stand behind wire fence at New Yorks Idlewild Airport Jan. 13, 1959. Mikoyan and his party arrived at Idlewild but the pickets never saw him. His plane was parked a distance of four blocks away after landing. Mikoyan arrived from the west coast for a two-day stay. Then he will meet with President Eisenhower in Washington. One of the demonstrators here wears a striped coat, left, of the type worn in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. (AP Photo)

Model Nadine Grimes, seated, shows a side view of the new hair style for the 1962 Spring and Summer seasons as announced in Seattle on Jan. 13, 1962, by the National Hairdressers and Cosmetologists Associations officials hair fashion committee. Variations of the new styling theme, called Dancing Hair, are sported by Nadines fellow models, from left: from left: Ty Anderson, Margaret Weisgarber, Beverly Lermond and Margaret Carline. (AP Photo/Ed Johnson)

U.S. infantrymen of the 1st battalion 28th infantry sit in shade of Bamboo overgrown trail, hoping to Ambush Viet Cong snipes flushed from their hiding places by another yank patrol in area about 25 miles northwest of Saigon in Vietnam on Jan. 13, 1966. The GIs spearheaded an Allied force in operation crimp in a drive on Viet Cong forces in a 15-square mile. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

About 3,000 school children gathered at a downtown Tokyo auditorium in Japan, Jan. 13, 1966 for traditional ceremony called Okakizone. The Japanese make great ceremonies of doing things for the first time in the New Year. This particular ceremony gives them the opportunity to do their first brush writing. (AP Photo)

Michigan Governor George Romney, Secretary-designate of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, confers with President Lyndon Johnson at the White House, Jan. 13, 1969. The Michigan chief executive’s visit was one of the last of a series of calls by President-elect Nixon’s cabinet selections on the retiring president. (AP Photo/John Rous)

French fashion designer Pierre Balmain with British model Jennifer, center, on January 13, 1970 at the presentation of his spring collection in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michel Laurent)

A street suit trimmed with long-fur ship-skin, Kazakin in Moscow, Jan. 13, 1971. (AP Photo/V. Sozinov)

Police take students from Hyde Park High School in Boston after fighting broke out in the newly-integrated school, Jan. 13, 1975. Thirteen students were arrested. (AP Photo)

Raymond Kurzweil, 27, adjusts his reading machine at his computer products company in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Jan. 13, 1976. After five years of development, Kurzweil says his scanner and computer can read printed material aloud. (AP Photo)

Actress Joanne Woodward (right) and Carrie Fisher, 20, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in London on Jan. 13, 1977 during rehearsals for Laurence Olivier?s production for Granada TV of ?Come Back, Little Sheba? by William Inge. It is the fourth play in an on-going series produced by Laurence Olivier for the British TV network, ?The Best Play of the Year 19–.? (AP Photo)

Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback Joe Namath, right, gets a lift during rehearsal for television special Super Night at the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 13, 1978. Namath will co-host the live show along with singer-composer Paul Williams who is riding high at left. (AP Photo)

A banner denouncing the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi is put up at the entrance of Tehran University, on Saturday, Jan. 13, 1979 in Tehran as students pass through the gate to attend the opening ceremony of the university, having about 100,000 Shah opponents on the campus. (AP Photo)

An unidentified passenger from an Air Florida jetliner that crashed into the Potomac River holds on to a safety ring during a rescue attempt in Washington, Jan. 13, 1982. ABC-TV News has identified her as Priscilla Tirado, hometown unknown. (AP Photo)

Thousands of Romanians jubilate as the end of Communism is declared in front of the government building in Bucharest on Friday, Jan. 13, 1990. Communism in now outlawed here according to the President of the National Salvation Front, Ion Iliescu. (AP Photo/Barbara Walton)

Protestors at the building of the Lithuanian Communist party Committee, where President M.S. Gorbachev had a meeting with Lithuanian Communists in Vilnus, Saturday, Jan. 13, 1990. (AP Photo)

Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, uses a newspaper headline to illustrate his point at the University of Illinois-Chicago Monday, Jan. 13, 1992. The governor called a news conference to introduce his Illinois delegate slate. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)

Rocker Eddie Van Halen is shown with wife Valerie Bertinelli in Los Angeles, Jan. 13, 1993. (AP Photo)

U.S. Marines sweep through Mogadishus green line district on Jan. 13, 1993, a no-mans land where fighting between rival Somali clans has reduced the city centre to rubble. Tension was high on Wednesday morning after a Marine was killed by Somali gunmen during a security patrol the night before. The death was the first of a US serviceman in Operation Restore Hope. (AP Photo/Greg Marinovich)

Refugees from towns in the Chiapas highlands cook breakfast on the ground at the fairgrounds in Comitan, Mexico, Jan. 13, 1994. Hundreds of refugees are living in the fairgrounds, awaiting word if it is safe to return home in light of Wednesday’s announcement of a cease fire in the uprising of the Zapatista Army for National Liberation. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

The bullet-proof vehicle carrying Pope John Paul II is surrounded by Filipinos waving their arms in greeting as it enters the grounds of the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines, Friday, Jan. 13, 1995. The pope appealed to young Asian Catholics to join religious orders and devote their lives to spreading the faith in the coming century. (AP Photo/Alberto Marquez)

American teenage tennis player Venus Williams of Palm Beach, Florida, in action during her upset victory over world number 1 women’s player Martina Hingis of Switzerland, Tuesday, January 13, 1998, at the International in Sydney. Williams overcame leg cramps to win with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

A Carabinieri boat approaches the luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia that ran aground the tiny Tuscan island of Giglio, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012. A luxury cruise ship ran aground off the coast of Tuscany, sending water pouring in through a 160-foot (50-meter) gash in the hull and forcing the evacuation of some 4,200 people from the listing vessel early Saturday, the Italian coast guard said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia leans on its starboard side off the port at Giglio after running aground on the tiny Tuscan island of Giglio, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012. The luxury cruise ship ran aground off the coast of Tuscany, sending water pouring in through a 160-foot (50-meter) gash in the hull and forcing the evacuation of some 4,200 people from the listing vessel early Saturday, the Italian coast guard said. The number of dead and injured is not yet confirmed Coast Guard Cmdr. Francesco Paolillo said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The P-51B, world’s fastest fighter plane, now escorting bombers over Germany, is shown January 13, 1944. The P-51B has a Rolls Royce Merlin engine instead of the Allison engine and the addition of auxiliary wing-tanks which increase its range as a high-altitude fighter. The "Peg O’ My Heart" , one of the new P-51Bs, taxis past another while taking off from a U.S. fighter station in England. (AP Photo)

Rescue personnel in raft try to find people that were in the wreckage of the Air Florida jetliner that crashed into the Potomac River after take-off from National Aircraft in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 1982. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz)

Atlantic City police patrol the Boardwalk where a gift shop is already refurbished for the expected influx of customers attracted by legalized gambling, Jan. 13, 1978. Police who have been geared for the 90-dy summer season in the seaside resort are laying plans to cope with tourists and their troubles year-round. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey)

In this picture taken on Friday, Jan. 13, 2012 and made available on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012, the luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia lays on its starboard side after it ran aground off the coast of the Isola del Giglio island, Italy, gashing open the hull and forcing some 4,200 people aboard to evacuate aboard lifeboats to the nearby Isola del Giglio island. About 1,000 Italian passengers were onboard, as well as more than 500 Germans, about 160 French and about 1,000 crew members. (AP Photo/Giuseppe Modesti)

The Zacchini family have been catapulting members of their family, by use of a real charge of powder, since the 1920s. Here, one of the Zacchini girls, Duina is shot from a specially built mortar to a net some 100 feet away, Jan. 13, 1943 (AP Photo)

Anti-government demonstrators call for the resignation of Indian home minister, who is head of police, outside a police station in New Delhi where authorities were questioning a man who pointed a loaded gun at former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Jan. 13, 1978. The incident occurred as Mrs. Gandhi was en route by car to a public birthday celebration for a religious figure. (AP Photo)

Busy port in Dubai is the gold smuggling capital of the world. Just across from the quayside, at right stands the National Bank of Dubai, where gold is legally stored. These boats are used to smuggle gold. Jan. 13, 1972. (AP Photo)

People supporting the Equal Rights Amendment crowd a downtown street as they march to Capitol Square, Jan. 13, 1980, Richmond, Va. More than 7,000 participated in the march and rally. Virginia has yet to pass the controversial amendment. (AP Photo)

Two teenagers listen to a jukebox in a cafe in Manchester, in Northern England, Jan. 13, 1961. A familiar sight in the U.S., but not in Britain, where the differences are becoming less noticeable everyday. Britain acts and looks more and more like her once-upon-a-time colony everyday. Elvis Presley goes rock ‘n’ rolling into favor with the UK youth, who refresh themselves between dances with American cola drinks. (AP Photo/LD)

Kallie Knoetze connects with a hard left uppercut to the head of Bill Sharkey in their controversial heavyweight fight at Miami Beach, Fla., Jan. 13, 1979. Kallie, of South Africa, knocked out Sharkey in the 4th round of their bout. (AP Photo)

Pro football quarterbacks Ken Stabler, left, and Fran Tarkenton, right, join with entertainers for a taping of the “Donny and Marie Show,” in Los Angeles, Jan. 13, 1977. From left: Stabler, actor Robert Hegyes, Tony Martin, Marie Osmond, Donny Osmond, dancer Cyd Charisse and Tarkenton. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

A sculpture of “Atlas,” brother of “Prometheus,” is put into place by a crane in Rockefeller Center to keep company with his “relative,” in New York, Jan. 13, 1937. Atlas weighs 14,200 pounds and reaches a height of 45 feet. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Robert Newhouse, Dallas Cowboys’ fullback, left, shows his Super Bowl tickets to defensive tackle Randy White, in the Dallas locker room, Tex., Jan. 13, 1979. Randy jokingly accused Newhouse of getting more than his share. Cowboys meet Pittsburgh in the Super Bowl Jan. 21. (AP Photo/Pete Leabo)

Everett C. Appelgate, center, is escorted to the courtroom where he is on trial in the fatal poisoning of his morbidly obese wife Ada, Jan. 13, 1936. His accomplice, Mary Frances Creighton, also on trial, has been on trial three times before in other poisoning cases. (AP Photo)

Female Khmer Rouge prisoners are presented at a Phnom Penh news conference, Jan. 13, 1974, in which they said they were taken from their villages two months ago and then took part in fighting near Phnom Penh recently when they were captured. The Cambodian government said they were part of the all-women 129th Battalion. The women said they were never taught how to use weapons and were easily captured by advancing troops. (AP Photo/Ly Ngan)

Aviator Henry Farman is seen in his Voisin biplane at Issy les Moulineaux prior to making the first 1km flight on a closed ciruit, Jan. 13, 1908. (AP Photo)

People demonstrate against the government measure to create factory councils in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany. Riots resulted when government troops fired into the mob with machine guns on January 13, 1920. Many people died or were wounded. (AP Photo)

The Rev. John H. Evans, pastor of the New Hope Mission opened up a women’s and children’s soup kitchen in Jan. 13, 1932 during the Great Depression. (AP Photo)

Amelia Earhart, Trans-Atlantic and Trans-Pacific flyer, left, is shown above as she reached Los Angeles, California, Jan. 13, 1935. She had flown from San Francisco, and the stop in Los Angeles was made to break a trip to Washington. Thousands of persons waited at the field for the woman flyer who made the first Hawaii to the U.S. (AP Photo)

Foolish Bear, 84, left, and Drags Wolf, 75, invaded in New York City, Jan. 13, 1938 to recover from the heye foundation two sacred skulls of thunderbird deitixe which they believed will end recent droughts and insert plagues in their native North Dakota. The two are members of the water busters clan of the North Dakota Gros Ventre Indian Tribe. They visited President Roosevelt on the way to New York. (AP Photo)

Seabiscuit, outside, works out through five-eighths of a mile in 59.4 seconds at the Santa Anita Race Track in a public workout between races in Arcadia, Ca., Jan. 13, 1939. On the inside is Seabiscuit’s stablemate Advocator. (AP Photo)

Three hundred Jewish refugees from Europe are shown at Montevideo, Uruguay, on Jan. 13, 1939 seeking their baggage as they arrived from Cannes on the way to Paraguay. Paraguayan agents cancelled visas granted by consuls in Europe on ground of fraud and left the refugees stranded in Montevideo. (AP Photo)

These two men participant in a southeast Missouri sharecroppers demonstration rigged up a rude tent over their bed and huddled together for warmth on Jan. 13, 1939 as snowy weather added to the discomforts of their roadside encampment. (AP Photo/HWC)

Stretching across the Puget Sound near Tacoma, WA., Jan. 13, 1940, workers are busy building the $6,000,000 “Narrows Bridge.” When complete, the bridge will be 5,000 feet long, the third longest suspension bridge in the world. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt speaks at New York Shipyards in Camden, New Jersey, Jan. 13, 1940, Charles Edison Democratic candidate for governor of New Jersey, is beside him (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

Defense Passive, Air raids precautions, regulations prevent the use of gallery seats in Paris theatres in case of the need of hasty evacuation. One Paris Theatre, the theatre Du Palais Royal, noted for its light comedy shows, has turned the rule to its advantage by filling the first row of the gallery seats with painted plywood effigies of celebrities, including premier Neville Chamberlain, Paul Reynaud, and others in a row in Paris Theatre on Jan. 13, 1940. (AP Photo)

The tomb and home of George Washington in Mt. Vernon, Virginia on Jan. 13, 1941. (AP Photo)

Infantrymen of the 3rd U.S. Armored “Spearhead” Division are seen marching to the front lines in the Ardennes region of Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge, on January 13, 1945. (AP Photo)

Similar to a ground hog burrow, this foxhole built by 1st Sgt. Albert Lutz, left, of Manchester, N.H., protects him from the cold in Belgium. He is helped from his den by Pvt. Manuel Garcia, of North Hollywood, California on Jan. 13, 1945 in Belgium. Both men are serving with a field artillery battalion. (AP Photo)

GIs watch sky battle from trenches on Christmas Day. Marker smoke trails in sky guide bombing plane to front lines, Jan. 13, 1945. (AP Photo)

Waves batter the sides of the SS. America, which arrived in the New York City on Jan. 13, 1947 after being delayed two days on its crossing from Europe. The America was one of many ships that were hampered by heavy seas and gales accelerated by very deep low pressure areas that ranged from Iceland to Greenland. (AP Photo)



Former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt enters her car after a meeting with U.S. President Harry Truman at the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 1949. (AP Photo)

Allied troops move forward over snow-covered road on central Korean front during attack on enemy-held hill, on Jan. 13, 1951 in Korea. Temperatures as low as 21 degrees below zero add to the hazards of winter warfare. (AP Photo/James Martenhoff)

A large crowd gathers outside Phaneromeni Church, Jan. 13, 1952 to hear the archbishops address relayed by loudspeakers. (AP Photo)



A large gallery gathered around the 12th tee watch Beh Hogan drive down the middle of the fairway, at Cypress Point golf course, Calif., Jan. 13, 1956, during the Crosby Pro-Amateur Tournament.(AP Photo/Staff)

Six pickets, three blacks and three whites walk in front of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Jan. 13, 1966 in protest of the denial of a House seat to Rep.-elect Julian Bond, who is black. They carry signs saying: “Justice died in the House of Representatives. Bond was refused a seat on Monday because of his endorsement of a statement by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee which said the U.S. is committing aggression in Vietnam.” (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

New Yorkers who used to complain about the crush of riding the subway during the rush hours have had 12 subway-less days to change their minds, there were no such complaints heard from the passengers of this crowded train, Jan. 13, 1966. Everybody was happy the crippling transit strike was over. (AP Photo)

Singer-actress Diana Ross is shown at a New York City restaurant Friday night, Jan. 13, 1973. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

Wreckage and debris remain two weeks after Cyclone Tracy hit these Darwin suburbs of Wagaman and Nakara on Christmas Day. Residents and emergency are busy on the big clean-up on Jan. 13, 1975. (AP Photo)

Princess Diana incognito during her one week holiday in Austrian mountains in Austria on Jan. 13, 1983, tries her best to be unnoticed of public and press. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)

Thierry Noir of West Berlin sprays graffiti on the Berlin Wall in East Berlin near the Brandenburg Gate, Jan. 13, 1990. Before he could finish the job, East German police came and he had to escape through the hole in the wall. (AP Photo/Hans Joerg Krauss)

Crew members of STS-54 leave the Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., early Wednesday morning, Jan. 13, 1993 en route to Launch Pad 39–B and a planned launch aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour. The astronauts, front row from left, are, Donald McMonagle; Commander John Casper; in the back row from left are, Mission Specialist Susan Helm; Mario Runco and Gregory Herbaugh. (AP Photo)

China’s Anti-Narcotic Laws, sentencing convicted drug-dealers and addicts to death, came into force first on January 8 when a drug-dealer was executed in Peiping. Five more were shot there on January 13, and the authorities state that further executions are scheduled until the drug traffic is stamped out there. Huge crowds attend the executions, and beforehand vast amounts of drugs are burned. Apart from Peiping, the laws have failed to take effect in most districts. Drugs seized from dealers being burned on the execution ground at Peiping, on Jan. 13, 1937, by troops of the Peiping defence garrison, before the execution of the drug-dealers. (AP Photo)

The pack of hounds moving-off from Swifts house at Bicester, Oxfordshire, England, after the meet, on Jan. 13, 1937. (AP Photo)

Ocean liner Empress of Britain, at Southampton, England, on Jan. 13, 1939. (AP Photo)

A Turkish minaret in the Romanian town of Silistra, on Jan. 13, 1939. (AP Photo)

Mary Doilney, student nurse at the School of Nursing, Mount Sinai Hospital, shows what the well-trained nurse must keep at the side of her bed in the event of an alarm in New York, Jan. 13, 1942. She took part in the air raid drill at the hospital. It took ten minutes for all residents in the 14-story dormitory to get out of bed, in uniform and to their assigned stations. (AP Photo/Charles Kenneth Lucas)

Women workers, each trained for a specific job, work side by side with men employees on the sub-assembly line at the Glenn L. Martin plant, Baltimore Md., Jan. 13, 1942, turning out Martin B-26 medium bombers. Most of the women are electricians. They have replaced men on duty with the armed forces. (AP Photo)

Chinese women, with hoes and scythes, clear ground to enlarge an American air field somewhere in China, on Jan. 13, 1943. A large American plane stands in background. (AP Photo)

Uncle Sams war dog sentries have seen their first overseas duty in Puerto Rico Jan. 13, 1943. Adrian tougr police dog sentry cant wait to leave his portable Kennel. With him left to right, are Private Louis Robbins, dog trainer of Long Island City, Pfc. Juan Gotos of Puerto Rico, and Pvt. Carlos Rodriguez, also of Puerto Rico. (AP Photo)

Orson Welles adheres to the stage tradition of the show must go on by substituting an evening with Orson Welles from the stage of the New York center theater for the evening show on Jan. 13, 1956. A week ago Welles broke his left ankle and opened in King Lear for his first Broadway appearance in 10 years. The same night, adding to his trouble he broke his right ankle. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Frances Sternhagen is 92. TV personality Nick Clooney is 88. Comedian Charlie Brill is 84. Actor Billy Gray is 84. Actor Richard Moll is 79. Rock musician Trevor Rabin is 68. R&B musician Fred White is 67. Rock musician James Lomenzo (Megadeth) is 63. Actor Kevin Anderson is 62. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 61. Rock singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson (Madness) is 61. Country singer Trace Adkins is 60. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 58. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 56. Actor Suzanne Cryer is 55. Actor Traci Bingham is 54. Actor Keith Coogan is 52. TV producer-writer Shonda Rhimes is 52. Actor Nicole Eggert is 50. Actor Ross McCall is 46. Actor Michael Pena is 46. Actor Orlando Bloom is 45. Meteorologist Ginger Zee (TV: “Good Morning America”) is 41. Actor Ruth Wilson is 40. Actor Julian Morris is 39. Actor Beau Mirchoff is 33. Actor Liam Hemsworth is 32. NHL center Connor McDavid is 25.