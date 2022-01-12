This Day in History: January 12

For fathers who can’t bear to hurt the young one when he needs a spanking, this brush with rubber bands replacing the bristles is offered by the Los Angeles Brush Corp. in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 12, 1950. The idea was suggested by a Montana father who balked at the conventional type hairbrush. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 12, the 12th day of 2022. There are 353 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 12, 1959, Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records (originally Tamla Records) in Detroit.

On this date:

In 1828, the United States and Mexico signed a Treaty of Limits defining the boundary between the two countries to be the same as the one established by an 1819 treaty between the U.S. and Spain.

In 1910, at a White House dinner hosted by President William Howard Taft, Baroness Rosen, wife of the Russian ambassador, caused a stir by requesting and smoking a cigarette — it was, apparently, the first time a woman had smoked openly during a public function in the executive mansion. (Some of the other women present who had brought their own cigarettes began lighting up in turn.)

In 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected, 204-174, a proposed constitutional amendment to give women nationwide the right to vote.

In 1932, Hattie W. Caraway became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate after initially being appointed to serve out the remainder of the term of her late husband, Thaddeus.

In 1945, during World War II, Soviet forces began a major, successful offensive against the Germans in Eastern Europe. Aircraft from U.S. Task Force 38 sank about 40 Japanese ships off Indochina.

In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Sipuel v. Board of Regents of University of Oklahoma, unanimously ruled that state law schools could not discriminate against applicants on the basis of race.

In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson said in his State of the Union address that the U.S. military should stay in Vietnam until Communist aggression there was stopped. The TV series “Batman,” starring Adam West and Burt Ward as the Dynamic Duo, premiered on ABC.

In 1969, the New York Jets of the American Football League upset the Baltimore Colts of the National Football League 16-7 in Super Bowl III, played at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

In 1971, the groundbreaking situation comedy “All in the Family” premiered on CBS television.

In 2000, in a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Illinois v. Wardlow, gave police broad authority to stop and question people who run at the sight of an officer.

In 2010, Haiti was struck by a magnitude-7 earthquake; the Haitian government said 316,000 people were killed, while a report prepared for the U.S. Agency for International Development suggested the death toll may have been between 46,000 and 85,000.

In 2016, Iran detained 10 American sailors and their two small Navy boats after the boats drifted into Iranian waters; the sailors and their vessels were released the following day.

Ten years ago: Pentagon leaders scrambled to contain damage from an Internet video purporting to show four Marines urinating on Taliban corpses. (The Marine Corps announced in August 2012 that three Marines had received administrative punishments in connection with this incident.)

Five years ago: In yet another aftershock from the chaotic presidential campaign, the Justice Department inspector general opened an investigation into department and FBI actions before the election, including whether FBI Director James Comey followed established policies in the email investigation of Hillary Clinton. President Barack Obama ended the longstanding “wet foot, dry foot” immigration policy that allowed any Cuban who made it to U.S. soil to stay and become a legal resident.

One year ago: The House voted to urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and hold a Cabinet vote to remove President Donald Trump from office; it was a symbolic action after Pence had already said he would not do so. Amid worry about renewed violence on Inauguration Day, the military’s top leaders issued a written reminder to service members that the deadly insurrection at the Capitol was an anti-democratic, criminal act, and that the right to free speech gives no one the right to commit violence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said anyone flying to the United States would soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19.

New buildings house and streets Green Square and others in Tripoli, Libya on Jan. 12, 1986. (AP Photo/Giulio Broglio)

Typical street scene in downtown Hanoi, on Jan. 12, 1989, as the sun reflects off the hats of the street vendors. Vietnam is steadily changing its economic course, allowing a more capitalistic society. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

People ride their bicycles past the prison walls that once held American P.O.W.s during the Vietnam War, in Hanoi, on Jan. 12, 1989. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

President Mikhail Gorbachev and Lithuanian Communist Party leader visit collective farm on Friday, Jan. 12, 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania. (AP Photo)

The U.S. Olympic Skating Team, women?s singles, pose at the 1992 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Jan. 12, 1992, Orlando, Fla. From left are Tonya Harding, Nancy Kerrigan, and Kristi Yamaguchi. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

Singer Bette Midler rehearses at the Copacabana Club in New York, Jan. 12, 1978 prior to opening her new revue “An Intimate Evening With Bette Midler.” (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Crowds gathered at London’s Heathrow Airport in England after a Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet flew in from New York on Jan 12, 1970. The 360 seat jet was the first of its kind to complete a transatlantic crossing. It was nearly 3 hours behind schedule after a fault in New York. (AP Photo)

Sarah and Bob Smith of Virginia Beach, Va., seen Jan. 12, 1982, have been approved and are first on the list to become prospective parents of a “test tube baby.” (AP Photo)

High spot of “Deaths and Entrances” is Martha Graham’s solo interlude, expressing conflicts of desire and realization, Jan. 12, 1944, in New York. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 1963 file photo, demonstrator Michael Kirby, 25, of Milton, Mass., carrying a peace sign, is taken into custody by police in Groton, Conn., outside the launching site of the Polaris nuclear missile submarine USS Nathan Hale. Kirby, a former nuclear weapons specialist in the Navy, was one two pacifists arrested at the site. (AP Photo/PV, File)

A Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet touches down at Heathrow Airport in London, England having flown in from New York on Jan 12, 1970. The 360 seat jet was the first of its kind to complete a transatlantic crossing. It was nearly 3 hours behind schedule after a fault in New York. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators cheer as they leave New York offices of the NAACP, which they occupied for nine hours on Jan. 12, 1972. The 20 protestors, members of an organization calling itself NEGRO (National Economic Growth and Reconstruction Organization), vacated the offices after a Manhattan Supreme Court justice signed an order restraining them from continuing the sit-in. The group said it was protesting the NAACP’s position favoring scatter site housing. (AP Photo)

President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Jose A. Bonilla Atiles, foreign minister designate of the Dominican Republic, shake hands at the White House after a conference, Jan. 12, 1962. The Dominican visitor asked for U.S. aid under the Alliance for Progress program an also sought a Peace Corps mission for his country. (AP Photo/Henry Griffiin)

Veterans of the First, Third and Ninth Armies fighting in the European Theater give the “Hex Sign” as they hold a German flag on the train to Camp Shanks in Orangeburg, N.Y. on Jan.12, 1945. They are among the thirteen hundred G/S who arrived at the New York Port of Embarkation from overseas to start furloughs, which were granted to them as rewards for outstanding performance in battle and numerous decorations. (AP Photo)

A souvenir shop stands closed on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where some old shops who can’t meet sharp new rent increases are giving way to new businesses willing to take a high-priced gamble on the city’s future in gambling, pictured Jan. 12, 1978. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey)

Dancers entertain patrons at Sans Souci Night Club, January 12, 1958 one of several centers of legal gambling in Havana, Cuba. Cuba’s lucrative gambling industry reportedly is being divided among U.S. gamblers who are dealing themselves huge profits. (AP Photo)

Dr. Basil Rifkind of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Md., and Dr. Robert Levy, right, of Columbia University, take part in a Washington, D.C. news conference, Jan. 12, 1984, where a report was released saying that lowering blood cholesterol can reduce the incidence of heart attack and coronary disease. (AP Photo/Bud Gray)

The facade of the famous gambling casino in Monte Carlo, Monaco, January 12, 1956. The casino opened in 1858 and is the principal source of revenue for the principality. (AP Images)

An unusual air view showing the extremely rugged countryside and part of the Colorado River (left center) bed dry of any water as the streams flow is directed through diversion tunnels, Jan. 12, 1923. It is here that Hoover Dam, key of the $165,000,000 boulder Dam project, will rise. The diverted waters of the Colorado may be seen flowing from the mouths of the tunnels at bottom of picture. (AP Photo)

Apparently unconcerned over the return of Douglas Fair banks to Hollywood and the granting of her final decree of divorce from him Mary Pickford was hostess at a party in Pickfair. She is dancing with Leslie Howard, British film actor who was one of her guests in Beverly Hills on Jan. 12, 1936. (AP Photo/Frank Filan)

Workman at the U.S Mint pouring melted gold into ingot molds on January 12, 1937 in Philadelphia. The shipment of ingots was to be sent to the government’s new vault at Ft. Knox in Kentucky. (AP Photo/Tom Sande)

The English skating champion Graham Sharp practicing at St. Moritz, on the Palace Ice rink on Jan. 12, 1938. His grace is well demonstrated in this picture. (AP Photo)

The Duchess of Kent with her mother Princess Nicholas, and her two sisters Princess Elizabeth and Princess Olga, went on a sightseeing tour of Athens after the Royal wedding there, at which they were present. Britain’s Duchess of Kent, Princess Olga of Yugoslavia, standing, Princess Nicholas of Greece, and Princess Elizabeth at the Acropolis in Athens, on Jan. 12, 1938. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt pressed through the home-going crowd at a busy street intersection in Washington on Jan. 12, 1942 and deposited a dime to start of the capitals Mile O Dimes campaign a phase of the annual appeal for funds to combat infantile paralysis. (AP Photo)

America’s bombers are being produced by all the workers in the Nation. This worker is speeding final assembly of the floor in the pilot’s compartment of a medium bomber in one of America’s large aircraft plants Jan. 12, 1943. (AP Photo)

One of the themes of this dance drama is the conflict of two types of lovers, symbolic of the inner conflict of one of the sisters by Martha Graham. Here at the climax of this sequence, the "Dark Lover" is objectified by Erick Hawkins and the "Poetic Lover" by Merce Cunningham, as they stage a danced battle, Jan. 12, 1944 in New York. (AP Photo/FS)

Former GI’s, wearing their service uniforms, parade in Chicago’s Loop, Jan. 12, 1946, carrying a flag and signs protesting delay in bringing buddies home from overseas. (AP Photo)

For fathers who can’t bear to hurt the young one when he needs a spanking, this brush with rubber bands replacing the bristles is offered by the Los Angeles Brush Corp. in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 12, 1950. The idea was suggested by a Montana father who balked at the conventional type hairbrush. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

Heres the main street of Oradour sur Glane, near Limoges, France shown Jan. 9, 1952, as it appears, more than eight years after it was burned and sacked by the Nazis on June 10, 1944 in a massacre in which 642 persons, including 246 children, died as victims of a German column. The town has been left as a permanent witness to the atrocity, and a new town has been built a few miles from this site. On January 12, 21 people will face a military court in Bordeaux to answer charges relating to the massacre. (AP Photo)

Some 400 Gypsies from all parts of the country gathered at Abingdon, England, Jan. 12, 1953, for the funeral of their dead relative, 68-year-old Harriet Bowers, who was buried at the New Cemetery, Abingdon. Mrs. Bowers died on January 6 in an Oxford hospital. Her horses were shot, and her caravan and personal possessions burned, in accordance with Roma custom. Mrs. Bowers caravan is seen burning in Spring Lane, near Oxford. (AP Photo)

Buster Keaton, deadpan comic of the silent films, is still getting laughs, lately as a guy who makes a nuisance of himself at Paris Medrano Circus on Jan. 12, 1954, and winds up in the grip of the law, like so. He performs his inimitable pantomime every night, billed as The Man Who Never Smiles. (AP Photo)

A right by Joe Frazier sends Oscar Bonavena, at right, the heavyweight challenger from the Argentine, against the ropes in the second round action December 10, 1960 at title fight in Philadelphia, Pa. (AP Photo)

Heavyweight Champion Floyd Patterson introduces 10-year-old Freddie Cicala to President John Kennedy on Jan. 12, 1962 at the White House, Washington as they visit in connection with Big Brother Week. Behind the youth is John Duncan, a District of Columbia Commissioner. Patterson let the President in on a secret ? who his next opponent will be for the title. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin))

Actress Audrey Hepburn presents $600,000 worth of diamonds on caviar sandwiches during a cocktail party at the Plaza Athenee Hotel in Paris, Jan. 12, 1962, in connection with her new film “Breakfast At Tiffany’s.” (AP Photo)

Children leave Tapley School at Springfield, Mass., January 12, 1965 during recess. A Federal judge in Boston ruled that segregation existed in Springfield schools and ordered a plan by April 30 to end it. This is one of the oldest schools in the city, built in 1887 and is 90% Black according to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. (AP Photo)

The hands of a make up man and of a lady hairdresser put the finishing touches to British actress Maggie Smith before she faces the camera with Peter Ustinov in the new MGM comedy ‘Hot Millions’ being filmed at Elstree Studios, England, Jan. 12, 1968. (AP Photo/Bob Dear)

Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, on mat at bottom center, is coached by director Steven Berkoff, overhead, in a New York studio during rehearsals for his dramatic debut in Berkoff’s adaptation of Kafka’s “Metamorphosis,” Jan. 12, 1989. Also pictured are actresses Laura Esterman, left, and Madeleine Potter, and actor Rene Auberjonois, right. “Metamorphosis” deals with a man who wakes to find himself inexplicably transformed into a giant cockroach. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

The Mufti of Jerusalem appeared before the Royal Palestine commission as the first spokesman for the Arab Case. For two months the Arab higher committee, headed by the Mufti, declined to co-operate with the commission. The decision to testify came after the Arab sovereigns of Iraq and Saudi Arabia had appealed to the committee to appear before the commission. The Mufti, left, leaving the offices of the commission after his testimony, on Jan. 12, 1937. (AP Photo)

A group of strike sympathizers is shown tipping over an automobile loaded with sheriff’s deputies during the riot at the strike-closed Fisher Body company plant No. 2 in Flint, Michigan, Jan. 12, 1937. The deputies climbed out unhurt. (AP Photo)

This little girl, one of hundred of self-styled sharecroppers and tenant farmers, protected her baby brother in Madrid, Missouri on Jan. 12, 1939. Hundreds of families have been evicted and moved onto the highway right-of-way in protest against their economic status. (**Caption information on both the sides missing) (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Unemployed marched through the West End in London on Jan. 12, 1939, New Year’s Eve carrying this coffin bearing the legend “He did not get winter relief” as they sought support for larger relief payments. Police took the coffin away from them. (AP Photo)

Britain’s prime Minister Winston Churchill, seen here beaming broadly and smoking a large cigar as gives the V-sign to cheering crowds in the streets of Ottawa, Canada on Jan. 12, 1942, when he drove to attend a meeting of the Canadian War Cabinet. (AP Photo)

Gloria Vanderbilt, the famous American heiress, and her husband, Pat DeCicco, a movie executive, clasp their hands together to make the first cut in their wedding cake at the reception on Jan. 12, 1942 at the Beverly Hills home of the Brides mothers, Mrs. Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt, following their marriage at Santa Barbara, California. (AP Photo)

A bulging truckload of discarded automobiles stripped of all usable parts and non-ferrous materials is delivered to a scrap iron dealers processing plant in Baltimore, Maryland on Jan. 12, 1942. This steel will be baled in huge hydraulic presses and sent to steel mills to feed hungry furnaces turning out steel for the nations war effort. (AP Photo)

These five American soldiers, all from Texas, pass through a mess line somewhere in England, Jan. 12, 1944. They are, left to right: James T. Simmons, of McLean; Chester H. Moczygemba, of Corpus Christi; T. J. Morris, of Odessa; Miques Pedraza, of San Antonio; and Mike Montemayor, of Galveston. (AP Photo)

Not less than fifty miles of new rolling stock will be ready on invasion day through the efforts of former railroad men now attached to an Army Railway Unit stationed, somewhere in England. Working 24 hours a day, they are assembling pre-fabricated box-cars at the rate of one an hour. The Battalion also is building 40-ton refrigerator cars; 20 and 40-ton Gondola cars; 55-ton flat cars; 10,000-gallon tank cars, and 24-man troop-carrying cars and hospital units. Sets of bogey wheels for Invasion Transport Cars piled high at a U.S. Railway Unit workshop, somewhere in England, Jan. 12, 1944. (AP Photo)

Guards were among troops who arrived at Clapham Common, London, United Kingdom, on January 12, 1947 in readiness to take over transport if the strike continues. The men will be housed in the deep shelter at Clapham South. POW’s also arrived with the soldiers and helped to erect kitchens, wash houses and marquees on the speakers ground of the common. German prisoners of war are watched by soldiers and Council officials preparing the water supply for the troops at Clapham Common, London on Jan. 12, 1947. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth)

A shoe with bristles at the sole is used to polish a regular shoe, from the Los Angeles (Calif.) Brush Manufacturing Corporation, shown Jan. 12, 1950. There is also a pair of Sandal Scrubs, wooded beach sandals with bristled soles, so that one could scrub floors standing up. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

A night view from the Queens end of the Queensborough Bridge, linking the boroughs of Queens and Manhattan showing the new United Nations Building (rectangular structure left) in New York City, Jan. 12, 1951. Tall buildings from center of picture to right are the Daily News building with its television tower, the Empire State building and the Chrysler Building (with needle sharp spire). The angle of vision leads to some confusion. The Empire State Building is actually not between the Daily News and Chrysler Building. It is at 34th Street. The U.N., daily news and Chrysler Buildings are all along 42nd Street. The view is along a diagonal line which accounts for the distortion. (AP Photo/Ed Ford)

Heavyweight champ Ezzard Charles, left, and challenger Lee Oma, right, exchange blows that are wide during the first round of their title bout at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Jan. 12, 1951. Charles, from Cincinnati, weighed in at 185 pounds and Oma, from Buffalo, N.Y., tipped the scales at 193. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

Sir Winston Churchill inspects an honor guard of Moroccan Royal Guardsmen on his arrival at Marrakech from London on Jan. 12, 1959. The former British Prime Minister and Lady Churchill flew to the Moroccan resort for a midwinter holiday in the sun. (AP Photo)

French film actress Brigitte Bardot holds her son, Nicolas, during son’s camera debut on Jan. 12, 1960 in Paris apartment. Nicolas was born January 11; weighed seven pounds. Brigitte is married to actor Jacques Charrier. (AP Photo)

Former Cuban President Fulgencio Batista poses with members of his family in the garden of Reid’s Hotel near Funchal on the island of Madeira in Portugal, where he is in exile, Jan. 12, 1960. At right is his wife Marta and at left are his daughter Elisa and son-in-law Raul Garcia-Cantero y Parajon. The children are cousins, and two members of his one-time government stand with them. (AP Photo)

British Middleweight Boxing Champion Terry Downes consults a wall mirror as he rubs Vaseline petroleum Jelly on his face in a Boston, Massachusetts on Jan. 12, 1961, gym preparatory to a workout with a sparring partner. The London fighter is in training for his title fight on Saturday with America’s Paul Pender, recognized in New York, Massachusetts and Europe as the world middleweight champion. (AP Photo)

A tightly clutched Madonna and eyes filled with tears tell this graphic story as an African American girl is whisked away from the University of Georgia campus in a State Patrol car, Jan. 12, 1961. Charlayne Hunter, 18, who started classes at the school on Tuesday under federal order, was withdrawn last night for her own protection when students staged an uprising against the integration. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

An afternoon dress of red chiffon, with a long drapery falling down from the shoulder and forming a bow with the belt, giving the dress a line called ?Vijussa? (a river in Albania from where the creator of the dress, Mrs. Najde Serena, originates). It was presented, Jan. 12, 1961 by the Najde Serena fashion house of Rome at a show in Rome?s Museum for modern Art. (AP Photo)

View from Bernal Heights looking down South Van Ness Avenue towards Market Street in San Francisco, shown Jan. 12, 1963. Skyline in background at right. Beyond end of street is the City Hall dome and just to right of dome is the new U.S. Government office building which is nearing completion. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)

Young couple stands at edge of waves in chilly wind on San Francisco beach on Jan. 12, 1963. In background are hills of Marin County to the north. (AP Photo/Ernest K. Bennett)

The New York Worlds Fair which was teeming with humanity last summer, is a silent wonderland of snow in the winter. A snowfall transformed the almost-deserted area into a sugar-frosted fairyland. Trackless expanses of white snow spread across the avenues and the fairgrounds are silent except for the distant sounds of workmen making minor repairs to some of the structures. The fair reopens on April 21 for its second season. It closes on October 17. A snow-covered bush looms large in the foreground against the Unisphere, symbol of the Fair. Fences have been set up at strategic points on the fairgrounds to protect shrubbery and to keep pathways clear on Jan. 12, 1965. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

A wide grosgrain chin strap, with a wide bow, anchors an oversized, windswept sailor, of natural textured straw by Emme, Jan. 12, 1966. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

View of the Anglo-French Concorde supersonic jet airliner now under construction at the British aircraft corporation works at Filton, Bristol, England, Jan. 12, 1967, with the addition to the aircraft – the huge tail fin – in place. The aircraft building is running to schedule and it is hoped that the British-built Concorde will have its first flight in September 1968. The Concorde being built by the French at Toulouse, will, it is hoped, make its Maiden flight early 1968. So far the British aircraft corporation have received orders for 69 of these planes, the total cost of each being $16,800,000. (AP Photo)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath throws the ball as Baltimore Colts Bubba Smith attempts to block the pass in Super Bowl III, January 12,1969 in Miami. (AP Photo)

Anti – Rhodesian and pro-Rhodesian demonstrators outside Rhodesia House, in The Strand, London, Jan. 12, 1969, are kept apart by a line of policemen and mounted policemen. (AP Photo)

H. Ross Perot in his hotel St. Moritz during press conference, Jan. 12, 1970. (AP Photo)

Mark Wadach (30) of Syracuse University and Gary Stewart (33) of Canisius, jump in unison as rebound eludes them during basketball game at Syracuses Manley Field House on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 1972. Syracuse won 106-93. (AP Photo)

Saigon troopers prepare to paddle their way to a new position along a canal in Chuong Thien Province, Vietnam on Jan. 12, 1973. Fighting continues in the rice-rich area southwest of the Capital. (AP Photo)

Robert Byrne, left, U.S. chess champion, lights the cigarette of former world chess champion Boris Spassky of the USSR, Jan. 12, 1974 during an inspection visit at which they gave their approval of the table, lighting and other arrangements for their match to be held in San Juan starting on Monday. (AP Photo)

Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, right, gestures during a chat with U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the president’s summer home at Aswan, Jan. 12, 1974. The secretary of state is on his third Mideast visit in connection with fragile cease-fire to October Mideast War. (AP Photo/Ahmed Tayeb)

American Motors’ board chairman Roy D. Chapin checks over the company’s new sub-compact Pacer during a preview ceremony at the 1975 Detroit Auto Show, Jan. 12, 1975. (AP Photo)

Mikhail Baryshnikov, left, who recently defected to the West from the USSR, dances with Gelsey Kirkland of the American Ballet Theater Company, Saturday, Jan. 12, 1975, New York. The two were performing the Pas de deux from Le Corsaire during the ballet theaters 35th anniversary celebration performance. (AP Photo/Dina Makarova)

Hmong tribeswomen chat as they sew colorful cloths which they sell to tourists in Vientiane, capital of Laos, Jan. 12, 1976. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)

Fred, the celebrated cocatoo who was one the stars of the old  Baretta television series, gives a kiss to Priscilla Presley, former wife of late singer Elvis Presley and a co-star of ABCs those amazing animals series during break in auditions for the show at Universal studios in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 12, 1981. Hundreds of people and pets turned out for the auditions of animals for a possible appearance on the show. (AP Photo/Saxon Reed)

Opposition presidential candidate Corazon Aquino, center left, and her vice presidential running mate Salvador Laurel, center right, receive a shower of confetti, Jan. 12, 1986, Cebu City, Philippines. Mrs. Aquino and Laurel drew the biggest crowd of their campaign Saturday when more than 200,000 people greeted them on their arrival in Cebu. (AP Photo/Alberto Marquez)

Today’s Birthdays: The Amazing Kreskin is 87. Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 83. Actor Anthony Andrews is 74. Movie director Wayne Wang is 73. Actor Kirstie Alley is 71. Legal affairs blogger Ann Althouse is 71. Writer Walter Mosley is 70. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 70. Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 68. Writer-producer-director John Lasseter is 65. Broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour is 64. Actor Oliver Platt is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 62. Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is 58. Rock singer Rob Zombie is 57. Actor Olivier Martinez is 56. Model Vendela is 55. Actor Farrah Forke is 54. Actor Rachael Harris is 54. Rock singer Zack de la Rocha is 52. Rapper Raekwon (Wu Tang Clan) is 52. Actor Zabryna Guevara is 50. Singer Dan Haseltine (Jars of Clay) is 49. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Spice Girls) is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 44. Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson is 42. R&B singer Amerie is 42. Actor Issa Rae is 37. Actor Will Rothhaar is 35. Actor Andrew Lawrence is 34. Rock singer ZAYN is 29. Pop/soul singer Ella Henderson (TV: “The X Factor”) is 26.