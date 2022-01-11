This Day in History: January 11

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2022. There are 354 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 11, 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed the Grand Canyon National Monument (it became a national park in 1919).

On this date:

In 1861, Alabama became the fourth state to withdraw from the Union.

In 1913, the first enclosed sedan-type automobile, a Hudson, went on display at the 13th National Automobile Show in New York.

In 1927, the creation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was proposed during a dinner of Hollywood luminaries at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

In 1935, aviator Amelia Earhart began an 18-hour trip from Honolulu to Oakland, California, that made her the first person to fly solo across any part of the Pacific Ocean.

In 1943, the United States and Britain signed treaties relinquishing extraterritorial rights in China.

In 1963, the Beatles’ single “Please Please Me” (B side “Ask Me Why”) was released in Britain by Parlophone.

In 1964, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry issued “Smoking and Health,” a report that concluded that “cigarette smoking contributes substantially to mortality from certain specific diseases and to the overall death rate.”

In 1978, two Soviet cosmonauts aboard the Soyuz 27 capsule linked up with the Salyut 6 orbiting space station, where the Soyuz 26 capsule was already docked.

In 1989, nine days before leaving the White House, President Ronald Reagan bade the nation farewell in a prime-time address, saying of his eight years in office: “We meant to change a nation and instead we changed a world.”

In 2003, calling the death penalty process “arbitrary and capricious, and therefore immoral,” Illinois Gov. George Ryan commuted the sentences of 167 condemned inmates, clearing his state’s death row two days before leaving office.

In 2010, Mark McGwire admitted to The Associated Press that he’d used steroids and human growth hormone when he broke baseball’s home run record in 1998.

In 2020, health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan reported the first death from what had been identified as a new type of coronavirus; the patient was a 61-year-old man who’d been a frequent customer at a food market linked to the majority of cases there.

Ten years ago: Joran van der Sloot, the longtime suspect in the still unsolved disappearance of American Natalee Holloway in Aruba, pleaded guilty in Lima to the 2010 murder of a Peruvian woman, Stephany Flores; he was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Five years ago: In a combative and freewheeling news conference at Trump Tower in New York, President-elect Donald Trump said for the first time that he accepted that Russia was behind the election year hacking of Democrats that roiled the White House race; looking ahead, he urged Congress to move quickly to replace President Barack Obama’s signature health care law and insisted anew that Mexico would pay the cost of a border wall. Six high-level Volkswagen employees from Germany were indicted in the U.S. in the VW emissions-cheating scandal, while the company agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay $4.3 billion — by far the biggest fine ever levied by the government against an automaker.

One year ago: The conservative-friendly social network Parler was booted off the internet over ties to the siege on the U.S. Capitol, but not before digital activists made off with an archive of its posts, including any that might have helped organize or document the riot. The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said several gorillas there had tested positive for the coronavirus in what were believed to be the first cases among such primates in captivity. Pope Francis changed church law to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, while reaffirming they cannot be priests. Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died at 87. No. 1 Alabama won college football’s national championship game, 52-24 against No. 3 Ohio State, capping a season that was played in a pandemic; thousands of excited football fans ignored pandemic precautions and partied in streets around the University of Alabama after the game.

Donald Trump is seen in New York, Jan. 11,1994. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)

Spectators grab a large hot air balloon after it went astray before Super Bowl game in New Orleans, Jan. 11, 1970. The Viking who was riding in the basket assembly remained there throughout the flight. (AP Photo)

This sharecropper family was among the hundreds evicted from their homes and camping beside highways near New Madrid, Missouri on Jan. 11, 1939, in a mass demonstration against working conditions in that section. Like others in the camps, they do their cooking over an open fire. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt attends a pageant depicting the contributions of blacks in America, in New York, Jan. 11, 1942. The First Lady speaks with some soldiers who attended or took part in the pageant, where she was the principal speaker. (AP Photo/Charles Kenneth Lucas)

These Northwestern University girls brave zero weather to go through rifle drill on the campus in Evanston, Illinois on Jan. 11, 1942. From left to right are: Jeanne Paul, age 18, of Oak Park, Ill.; Virginia Paisley, 18, of Lakewood, Ohio; Marian Walsh, 19, also from Lakewood; Sarah Robinson, 20, of Jonesboro, Ark.; Elizabeth Cooper, 17, of Chicago; Harriet Ginsberg, 17. Miss Latenser, a senior, is captain of the team. (AP Photo)

Palm beach, Floridas showplace for the elite, is a busy spot this winter. Society folks are flocking to the resort, are doing war work and going places. Here at the volunteers for victory canteen, socialite Mrs. Florence M. Howell of Devon, Pa., the canteens registrar, helps three servicemen register, Jan. 11, 1944. They are left to right: corpiearl black of Cincinnati, Pfc. Jimmy Evers of Chicago, Ill. and S/Sgt. Ed Ternane of Philadelphia, PA. (AP Photo)

Famed French painter Henri Matisse looks over the brushes of painters currently redecorating the Galerie des Ponchettes at Nice, France on Jan. 11, 1950. The gallery is being prepared for a showing of Matisse?s works starting on January 26. (AP Photo)

Stretching for miles along the concrete breakwater that curves out into Hong Kong harbor is a city that exists on regular maps. It is the Yaumati typhoon shelter, a city whose houses are junks and sampans, thousands of them, and whose streets are the waterways between them shown Jan. 11, 1956. (AP Photo/S)

James Gleason, an official of a Philadelphia construction firm, points to a deadly cylinder of radioactive Cobalt, discovered in the auto of a workman in Milford, Connecticut on Jan. 11, 1956 after it had been missing from a utility company project 16 hours. The workman was unaware of the deadly aspect of the capsule when he took it from the job. (AP Photo)

Audrey Hepburn smiles at Romes Cinecitta studios, Jan. 11, 1958, as she tested for her role in a new film, The Nuns Story, taken from Kathryn Hulmes bestseller. (AP Photo/A. Di Giovanni)

Student Billy Cort, carrying one of his textbooks titled ?Our Environment, How We Use and Control It,? peaks inside East Point, Atlanta, Ga. High School?s front door, Jan. 11, 1959, while the school was closed for the holidays. He may be looking into the darkened school again if Georgia closes its schools rather than follow the Supreme Court?s desegregation ruling. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Marine Lt. Col. John Glenn, background, one of seven U.S. astronauts, pose beside a Mercury capsule procedure trainer at Langley Field, Va., with research engineer Charles Olasky at the control panel, Jan. 11, 1961. The controls simulate emergencies inside the capsule of the types which might be encountered during the first flight through space. The equipment is part of that used to train the astronauts at the NASA Research Center. (AP Photo)

Marine Lt. Col. John Glenn, in a space flight suit, sits in a cradle inside a Mercury capsule procedures trainer as he shows how the first U.S. astronaut will ride through space. Glenn reaches for some of the controls which fill the capsule. The demonstration was held at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Research Center, Langley Field, Va., Jan. 11, 1961. (AP Photo)

Zsa Zsa Gabor arrives at London Airport on Jan. 11, 1961 from Vienna. She has come to London for a short holiday. (AP Photo)

Three of the seven Mercury astronauts training for the first flight into space pose together at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Research Center at Langley Field, Va., Jan. 11, 1961. From Left to right are Navy Cmdr. Alan B. Shepard, Jr., Marine Lt. Col. John Glenn, and Navy Lt. Cmdr. Scott Carpenter. (AP Photo)

Yuki, a white mongrel belonging to President Lyndon Johnson, appears over-anxious to accompany his master as the president and Col. Frank C. Malone stride from the presidential jet at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas, Jan. 11, 1968. Malone is commanding officer of Bergstrom Air Force Base. (AP Photo)

Astronaut Neil Armstrong, commander of Apollo 11, Jan. 11, 1969. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

Rioting demonstrators in Newry, Ulster, County down, push a smashed police bus alongside another which is burning in the hope that it will catch fire on Jan. 11, 1969, during clashes between Civil Rights marchers and police. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)

Wounded Cambodian soldier grimaces in pain as he is carried from boat which evacuated him near Mekong River, Cambodia Jan. 11, 1971, after he was wounded in a firefight with the Viet Cong near Kampong Cham. (AP Photo/Francis Baily)

A Cambodian army soldier covers his ears as he crouches with companions behind a paddy dike while a recoilless rifle mounted atop an armored personnel carrier fires at nearby Khmer Rouge positions during fighting only five miles northwest of Phnom Penh on Jan. 11, 1974. (AP Photo/Alan Rockoff)

Henry Kissinger, chairman of President Ronald Reagan’s Bipartisan Commission on Central America talks with President Reagan in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 11, 1984. Kissinger and his eleven-member panel met Reagan to give their recommendations on U.S. policy in Central America. From left are: Kissinger; Reagan; AFL-CIO President Lane Kirkland; Former Texas Gov. William Clements. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)

Opposition presidential candidate Corazon Aquino sits beside 8-year-old Peachy Alfelor, left, wearing a campaign T-shirt of Mrs. Aquino during a campaign rally, Friday, Jan. 11, 1985, Iriga, Philippines. Peachy is joined by her brothers Felixicimo (center) and Felix (right). Mrs. Aquino later addressed the biggest crowd yet of the Philippine presidential election campaign in the opposition stronghold region of Bicol south of Manila. (AP Photo/Val Rodriguez)

Cuban President Fidel Castro gestures as he delivers a more than 2 ½ hour speech during opening ceremonies for a sugar processing plant is this small town located about 35 kilometers east of Managua on Jan. 11, 1985. Castro said that Cuba wants to contribute to peace in Central America. (AP Photo/Arturo Robles)

A young vendor sits in his dagger shop in Sanaa, North Yemen on Jan. 11, 1985, where the marketplace has not changed much since the 7th century. Sanaa has retained its ancient ways over the centuries. It is said to have first been built by Noahs son Shem. (AP Photo/Aly Mahmoud)

Police officers with a dog man the cordon in Stockholm on Saturday, Jan. 11, 1986 outside the synagogue (background right) after warning from Interpool on alleged terrorist attacks in Scandinavia against airports and Jewish institutions. (AP Photo/Rolf Pettersson)

Volkswagen Chairman Carl Hahn (right) and Toyota board member Tatsuro Toyoda with he first car of their joint production at the Hannover Vilkswagen plant, Jan. 10, 1989. The car will be marketed as Volkswagen Taro or Toyota Hilux. (AP Photo/Novum)

Red Army soldiers stand guard outside the main printing house building in Vilnius on Friday, Jan. 11, 1991 as army action against Lithuanian independence began. Red Army troops stormed the National Defense building and took over the T.V. tower and Press Centre. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A Chechen fighter opposite the presidential palace, in background, keeps an eye out for snipers as a refugee makes her way across the main square out of harm’s way on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 1995 in Grozny. A ceasefire called by the Russian government for the next-48-hours quickly collapsed Tuesday as heavy shelling and small-arms fire again filled the Chechen capital. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)



President John F. Kennedy gestures as he delivers his State of the Union address in Washington on Jan. 11, 1962, to a joint session of the 87th Congress. (AP Photo)

The British hard Rock group Iron Maiden performing Friday night, Jan 12, 1985 at the opening night of Rio de Janeiro’s Rock in Rio music festival. (AP Photo)

American students at Balboa High School wave American flags after running another U.S. flag up a flagpole in the Canal Zone in Panama, Jan. 11, 1964. The incident touched off rioting that has taken 23 lives. Their act was in defiance of orders permitting only the joint display of Panamanian and U.S. flags in public places. The rioting began when Panamanian students marched into the Canal Zone and attempted to plant their own country’s flag. (AP Photo/Dick Strobel)

Golfers Lawson Little, Bud Ward and Byron Nelson, left to right, walk down the second fairway as play starts in the $25,000 San Francisco Open, Jan. 10, 1946. (AP Photo/Jack Rice)

Jack Nicklaus, Crosby National Pro-Am defending champion, gestures as his 30-foot putt drops in for a birdie two on the third hole at Cypress Point in Pebble Beach, Calif., Jan. 11, 1968 in the opening round play. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt pins the Legion of Merit on Rear Adm. Richard E. Byrd, retired, at the White House in Washington, Jan. 11, 1945. The decoration was made for “fine leadership” on a special confidential Navy mission in the Pacific. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)

Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wipes away happy tears as he rides in an open truck en route to address a rally in Dacca, Jan. 11, 1972. Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed is at left foreground. Behind Rahman’s left shoulder is acting President Syed Nazrul Islam. (AP Photo/Michel Laurent)

Snow and sub-freezing temperatures accompanied by high winds left this downtown street in Dallas almost deserted Jan. 10, 1962. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman)

“Cavalrywomen” engage in spectacular cross-country drills at Culver City, Calif., under the command fo Capt. R.B. Lindsay, former army officer, Jan. 11, 1935. Part of their weekly drill is engaging in a cross-country charge. The women hail from several southern California cities. (AP Photo)

Kristi Yamaguchi waves to the crowd after she was awarded the U.S. Championship medal for her win in the Ladies Single Skating competition in the U.S. Figure Staking Championship in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 11, 1992.(AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)

Mujibur Rahmen, standing at center in truck, is shown during motorcade from the airport to the sports stadium in Dacca, where an estmated 1 million people listened to him make an emotional speech, Jan. 11, 1972. (AP Photo/Michel Laurent)

An unidentified homeless person huddles over a warm air grate on the street in front of Celine’s jewelry store in New York’s Helmsley Palace Hotel, Jan. 11, 1985. Several days of very cold weather has made keeping warm on the streets of New York nearly impossible. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

This general view shows downtown Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. territory, on Jan. 11, 1932. (AP Photo)

Deputy to Adolf Hitler, Rudolph Hess, gives a salute during the celebrations in Munich on Jan 11, 1933, of the 14th anniversary of the formation of the Nazi Party. (AP Photo)

The staircase rising to the throne room in the royal palace in Bucharest, Romania is shown in a January 11, 1935 file photo. (AP Photo/ J. Berman)

Following the New Year?s reception of the foreign diplomats by German chancellor Adolf Hitler, an honor detachment of the Berlin garrison paraded before the Fuehrer in front of the chancellery in Wilhelmstrasse, Berlin on Jan. 11, 1937. This is an overhead view of the Fuehrer (center right) reviewing the arms presenting soldiers and of the crowd and media guarded by SS troops. (AP Photo)

More than a thousand sharecroppers of south-east Missouri, mostly African American, marched to the highways protesting their economic plight on Jan. 10, 1939. Many said they had been evicted from their shanties. Most of them camped in the open but this African American woman sought shelter under a bridge. (AP Photo)

Sharecroppers preparing a simple meal on a kitchen stove on public highway near Sikeston, Missouri on Jan. 10, 1939. Estimated by the state highway patrol to number 1,000, sharecroppers who reported they had been evicted from their homes encamped on public highways to call attention to their plight. (AP Photo)

Wearing a regulation cap and gown, Byron “Whizzer” White, 21-year-old professional footballer and Rhodes scholar who recently transferred from University of Colorado to Oxford University, England, is shown as he rides his bicycle on campus grounds, January 11, 1939. White is accompanied by a friend, Betty Nolan, at right. (AP Photo)

Some of the nine young women who made British Royal Air Force history are going out on a flying field, somewhere in England, on Jan. 10, 1940, to take a squadron of Royal Air Force trainer planes from the manufacturing plant. This was the first time that women had even been allowed to enter a British Military Aircraft. (AP Photo)

German dive-bomber Type JU87, a German dive-bomber, an official German Army Communiqué of a few days ago reported that a plane of this type had sunk a submarine shown Jan. 11, 1940. (AP Photo)

After the fall of Sidi Barrani supplies were poured into the town to maintain the rapid British advance into Italian territory. Italian prisoners help earn their keep by unloading stores from British supply vessel in Egypt, Jan. 11, 1941. In case you get the idea that the men in the lower right hand corner are Australians, we would like to mention that for all their slouch hats they are members of the commanders  a sort of English Foreign Legion  who are often mistaken for Australians. (AP Photo)

Actor Errol Flynn, left, sits at his counsel’s table with defense attorney Robert E. Ford, awaiting the star of his trial on Jan 11, 1943 in Los Angeles, on charges he committed statutory rape upon 17-year-old Betty Hansen, seated at left behind Flynn, and Peggy Larue Satterlee, 16-year-old Hollywood night club entertainer. At the left of Ford is Mickey Satterlee, Peggy’s sister. (AP Photo)

U.S. assault troops and equipment, bulldozers, lorries and jeeps came ashore from landing crafts during an assault exercise, somewhere in England, on Jan. 11, 1943. American troops practice climbing a net, with full equipment, for when they have to transfer from a ship to a landing craft.(AP Photo)

This Chinese coolie, one of the men employed in the construction of airfields and runways in the south-eastern part of China, is photographed per maps for the first time in his life, smoking an ancient type of Chinese pipe in China, Jan. 10, 1944. A small container dangles from the pipe which contains fresh tobacco. (AP Photo)

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., New York City Council member, Democrat, is shown in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 11, 1945. (AP Photo)

As they stand in the receiving line at the reception of the American Newspaper Womens Club in Washington on Jan. 11, 1946, President Harry Truman turns to talks with Mrs. Bess Truman and their daughter, Margaret, right. (AP Photo/Eugene Abbott)

Trainer Mable Stark urges Billy, six-year-old tiger star of ?Man Eater of Kumaon,? to take his position for a ?take? on the picture in Hollywood on Jan. 11, 1948. The fence (left) protects the cameramen who are filming close-ups of his approach on to the ledge. Billy rated a stuffed stand-in during preparations for filming scenes in which he appears. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

Jubilee, equine actor, gets on his high horse as Mark Stevens, film star, tries to get acquainted on location for “Sand,” in which they both are working, outside Hollywood, Calif., Jan. 11, 1949. (AP Photo)

Thousands of South Korean refugees block the road bridge across rice paddies as they flee advancing Communists South of Seoul, Korea, on Jan. 11, 1951 during the Korean War. An estimated half-million refugees were being directed toward Southwestern Korea for eventual transport to an island haven. (AP Photo/U.S. Army)



View of crowd at coronation ceremony in Havana on Jan. 11, 1953. (AP Photo)

Sardar Tenzing Norgay, right, of Nepal and Edmund P. Hillary of New Zealand, left, show the kit they wore when conquering the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, at the British Embassy in Katmandu, capital of Nepal, on June 26, 1953. Edmund Hillary, with Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, reached the 29,035-foot summit of Everest on May 29, 1953, becoming the first person to stand atop the world’s highest mountain. (AP Photo)

A new cable car in the Swiss Alps undergoes tests on the line which links Corviglia and Piz Nair near St. Moritz, Switzerland, Jan. 11, 1955. The St. Moritz Mountains are in the background. The Corviglia station is at the foot of the cables. The two cars, completed at a cost of $370,000, carry up to 40 passengers each and take 10 minutes each way. (AP Photo)

Charlayne Hunter, 18, first black woman to attend University of Georgia, smiles as she is interviewed following her first class in Meigs Hall in Athens, Ga., on Jan. 11, 1961. The previously white only university was ordered integrated by federal courts. (AP Photo)

President John Kennedy delivers his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Jan. 11, 1962 in Washington. Seated behind him are Vice President Lyndon Johnson and House Speaker John McCormack, D-Mass. (AP Photo)

Gina Lollobrigida plays the part of a photographer in her new film, Les Sultans, filmed in Paris on Jan. 11, 1966. (AP Photo/Pierre Godot)

A hat covered with multi-colored flowers matched by a tiny flower bolero and parasol is created by Adolfo for a spring preview by the Millinery Institute in New York City on Jan. 11, 1967. (AP Photo)

South Vietnamese families are ordered to leave their homes at Ben Suc in the Iron Triangle of South Vietnam on Jan. 11, 1967 during the Vietnam War. The U.S. Battalion of the 1st Infantry Division surrounded the Viet Cong controlled town on the Saigon river and evacuated the civilians for relocation at a refugee center north of Saigon. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

British musician George Harrison, of “The Beatles”, in India to record music for the film ‘Wonderwall,’ listens intently to the ‘Shehnai,’ a reed pipe musical instrument being played by an Indian instrumentalist in Bombay on Jan. 10, 1968. (AP Photo)

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Hank Stram is carried from the field, Jan. 11, 1970, in New Orleans, after his team defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. Stram has been with Kansas City since the league started in 1960. (AP Photo)

Former Queen Elizabeth on side in Hong Kong harbor, Jan. 10, 1972. In background is multi-building housing estate in Lai Chi Kok Area., acrosss harbor from Tsing Yi Island anchorage area. (AP Photo)

First lady Betty Ford emphasizes her point by throwing a punch Tuesday, Jan. 11, 1977 at the White House. Mrs. Ford received a series of awards from women’s organizations at the Presidential Mansion. To the left of Betty Ford is Audrey Solom, chairwomen of The National Woman’s Political Caucus. The women at the right are unidentified. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Arthur Ashe delivers a backhand return to Harold Solomon in second round match of the $400,000 Grand Prix Masters tennis tournament in New York City, Jan. 11, 1979. Ashe won 6-1, 6-4. (AP Photo)

Afghan soldiers help a very sick Afghan prisoner who was released from this prison, Friday, Jan. 11, 1980 in Pul-I-Charkhi, Afghanistan. Riots broke out following the release of only 125 prisoners by angry Afghans, who were promised that more would be released. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)

Crowd of Afghans storm prison shouting anti-Soviet slogans after the Marxist government released fewer political prisoners than expected in Pul-I-Charkhi, Friday, Jan. 11, 1980. One Afghan soldier and one civilian were killed and about 12 inmates freed. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)

Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, right, is surrounded by Iraqi advance-guards at the southern sector of military movements during his visit to the battle zones on Jan. 11, 1981. (AP Photo)

Gene Simmons, bassist and singer of the rock group KISS, pokes out his tongue while promoting a Mardi Gras performance of his band in New Orleans, on January 11, 1983. (AP Photo)

This is an aerial view of Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif. Jan. 10, 1985. (AP Photo) the site of Super Bowl XIX. (AP Photo)

New York City’s Rockettes form a kickline outside Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, Jan. 10, 1985 in New York. The group is protesting a decision to keep them off the stage during a 10-week visit by Walt Disney Production this summer. It will be the first time in 34 years the Rockettes will not perform. (AP Photo/Paul Burnett)

Coretta Scott King, widow of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is shown at a press conference in Atlanta, Jan. 11, 1986, to launch a 10-day celebration for the first national holiday for Dr. King. A poster depicting King is in the background. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)

Today’s Birthdays: Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien is 88. Actor Mitchell Ryan is 88. Movie director Joel Zwick is 80. Country singer Naomi Judd is 76. World Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw is 70. Singer Robert Earl Keen is 66. Actor Phyllis Logan is 66. Musician Vicki Peterson (The Bangles) is 64. Actor Kim Coles is 60. Actor Jason Connery is 59. Former child actor Dawn Lyn (TV: “My Three Sons”) is 59. Rock musician Tom Dumont (No Doubt) is 54. Movie director Malcolm D. Lee is 52. Singer Mary J. Blige is 51. Musician Tom Rowlands (The Chemical Brothers) is 51. Actor Marc Blucas is 50. Actor Amanda Peet is 50. Actor Rockmond Dunbar is 49. Actor Aja Naomi King is 37. Actor Kristolyn Lloyd is 37. Reality TV star Jason Wahler is 35. Pop singer Cody Simpson is 25.