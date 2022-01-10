This Day in History: January 10

Teacher Christa McAuliffe of Concord, New Hampshire, right, and mission specialist Judith Resnik talk with reporters at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Jan. 9, 1986, after a dry countdown test in preparation for the January 23 launch of Space Shuttle Mission 51-L. McAuliffe is America’s first teacher-astronaut. (AP Photo)

Today is Monday, Jan. 10, the 10th day of 2022. There are 355 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 10, 2002, Marines began flying hundreds of al-Qaida prisoners in Afghanistan to a U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

On this date:

In 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which argued for American independence from British rule.

In 1860, the Pemberton Mill in Lawrence, Massachusetts, collapsed and caught fire, killing up to 145 people, mostly female workers from Scotland and Ireland.

In 1861, Florida became the third state to secede from the Union.

In 1863, the London Underground had its beginnings as the Metropolitan, the world’s first underground passenger railway, opened to the public with service between Paddington and Farringdon Street.

In 1870, John D. Rockefeller incorporated Standard Oil.

In 1920, the League of Nations was established as the Treaty of Versailles went into effect.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, asked Congress to impose a surcharge on both corporate and individual income taxes to help pay for his “Great Society” programs as well as the war in Vietnam. Massachusetts Republican Edward W. Brooke, the first Black person elected to the U.S. Senate by popular vote, took his seat.

In 1971, French fashion designer Coco Chanel died in Paris at age 87.

In 1984, the United States and the Vatican established full diplomatic relations for the first time in more than a century.

In 2003, North Korea withdrew from a global treaty barring it from making nuclear weapons.

In 2007, President George W. Bush said he took responsibility for any mistakes in Iraq and announced an increase in U.S. troops there to quell violence. The Democratic-controlled House voted 315-116 to increase the federal minimum wage to $7.25 an hour.

In 2011, a judge in Austin, Texas, ordered former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay to serve three years in prison for his money laundering conviction. (DeLay’s conviction was ultimately overturned.) No. 1 Auburn beat No. 2 Oregon 22-19 on a last-second field goal to win the BCS national title.

Ten years ago: Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney won the New Hampshire Republican primary; Ron Paul finished second, with Jon Huntsman, Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum trailing. Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final AP poll for the eighth time after winning a rematch with LSU in the BCS championship.

Five years ago: An unrepentant Dylann Roof was sentenced to death in Charleston, South Carolina, for fatally shooting nine black church members during a Bible study session, becoming the first person ordered executed for a federal hate crime. President Barack Obama bid farewell to the nation in an emotional speech in Chicago.

One year ago: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump, even as she pushed the vice president and the Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority to force him out in the aftermath of the deadly assault on the Capitol. A second Republican senator, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, called on Trump to resign, joining Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The Capitol’s attending physician notified lawmakers that they may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered in an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege.

Albert DeSalvo, 34, a mental patient who says he is the Boston Strangler, enters court in Cambridge, Mass., Jan. 10, 1967. He was on trial on a variety of charges not related to the stranglings. DeSalvo has been in state hospital since his arrest in 1964. F. Lee Bailey, defense attorney for DeSalvo, says his client is the man who strangled 11 women between 1962 and 1964. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

A Volkswagen Beetle with a mouse design which belongs to an exterminating company in Tokyo, Japan shown around Jan. 10, 1972. The design was put on the vehicle to match the local zodiac year. (AP Photo)

Golfers Lawson Little, Bud Ward and Byron Nelson, left to right, walk down the second fairway as play starts in the $25,000 San Francisco Open, Jan. 10, 1946. (AP Photo/Jack Rice)

Former first lady of Arkansas Hillary Rodham Clinton is shown during an interview in Little Rock, Ark., Jan. 10, 1983. She will once again be the first lady of Arkansas when her husband, Governor-elect Bill Clinton, is inaugurated tomorrow. Governor-elect Clinton defeated Republican Governor Frank D. White in the November 1982 gubernatorial election. (AP Photo/Susan Adkisson)

The Aegdian Church, one of the famous old 14th Century churches in Nuremberg, Germany that was damaged during the war shown Jan. 10, 1946. (AP Photo/B.I. Sanders)

Madame Bey sounds the dinner bell at her training camp for boxers near Summit, N.J., Jan. 10, 1938. Madame Bey allows her fighters only two meals a day while they’re in training at her camp. She watches their diets as carefully as her own children’s. They’d better be on time for breakfast too, or the strong arm of Madame Bey will rout them out of bed in a hurry, cold weather or no. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Madame Bey gives an encouraging word to Welshman Tommy Farr as he trains for his upcoming bout with Jim Braddock at Bey’s training camp near Summit, N.J., Jan. 10, 1938. Farr won acclaim last summer by going 15 rounds against Joe Louis. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

Effigies of the “Gang of Four” are hung on a tree in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square as thousands of people streamed into the Chinese capital to pay tribute to the late Premier Zhou Enlai on the first anniversary of his death, Jan. 10, 1977. Two of the purged four radical leaders shown here are Vice Chairman Chang Chun chiao, right and widow of Mao Zedong, Chiang Ching. (AP Photo)

Eager Washington Redskins fans are shown camped outside the ticket office at RFK Memorial Stadium in Washington, Jan. 10, 1983, so they may claim a place in line when playoff tickets go on sale Tuesday morning. The Redskins play the Minnesota Vikings Saturday in the second round of the NFC playoffs. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)

Snow and sub-freezing temperatures accompanied by high winds left this downtown street in Dallas almost deserted Jan. 10, 1962. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman)

From left, Dr. Walter S. Adams, director of Mt. Wilson Observatory, Dr. Albert A. Michelson, Professor Albert Einstein and Dr. Robert A. Millikan, the world’s three leading physicists, meet at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 10, 1931. (AP Photo)

Actress Mary Pickford testifies on the witness stand in the divorce action brought against her husband, Douglas Fairbanks, in Los Angeles, Ca., Jan. 10, 1935. The action was not contested. (AP Photo)

European Princess and Princesses rode in the wedding cavalcade in Athens, of Princess Frederika of Brunswick and Prince Paul, heir to the Greek throne, brilliantly dressed men and women from every great family in Europe witnessed the striking ceremony during which the Princess wore successively a brilliant diadem and a magnificent crown belonging to the House of Hanover. This crown, worn several times in the past by English Princes, will now remain in possession of the House of Brunswick. The royal bride and bridegroom after the ceremony, at the Royal Palace in Greece, on Jan. 10, 1938. (AP Photo)

More than a thousand sharecroppers of south-east Missouri, mostly African American, marched to the highways protesting their economic plight on Jan. 10, 1939. Many said they had been evicted from their shanties. Most of them camped in the open but this African American woman sought shelter under a bridge. (AP Photo)

This sharecropper family, evicted from home, made camp with their meager belongings along a highway near Hayti, Missouri on Jan. 10, 1939 and continued to smile despite their lack of shelter and food. They were among more than 1,000 who did the same thing. (AP Photo)

Sharecroppers preparing a simple meal on a kitchen stove on public highway near Sikeston, Missouri on Jan. 10, 1939. Estimated by the state highway patrol to number 1,000, sharecroppers who reported they had been evicted from their homes encamped on public highways to call attention to their plight. (AP Photo)

Eating by the roadside near Sikeston, Missouri on Jan. 10, 1939, wasnt a picnic for this sharecropper family. Together with a thousand homeless who encamped on public highways to call attention to their plight, they said they had been evicted from their homes. (AP Photo)

Prince Takahiko Asaka, whose family is closely related to Japans imperial house, was married to Chikako Todo, 18-year old daughter of a Japanese Count. They are shown here in ceremonial wedding robes, after the ceremony in the palace on Jan. 10, 1939 in Japan. The costumes come out of the Tokugawa Era, of 300 years ago. Note the brides seven kimonos. (AP Photo)

Some of the nine young women who made British Royal Air Force history are going out on a flying field, somewhere in England, on Jan. 10, 1940, to take a squadron of Royal Air Force trainer planes from the manufacturing plant. This was the first time that women had even been allowed to enter a British Military Aircraft. (AP Photo)

The fortunate boys of Malvern College have been evacuated to Blenheim Palace, where they are living and working in the historic home of the Dukes of Marlborough, which was built and presented to the first famous Duke of Marlborough by a grateful nation after his famous victories of Blenheim, Oudenarde, Ramillies, and Malplaquet on the continent in Queen Anne’s reign. The boys are continuing all their normal activities at Blenheim, playing football in the palace grounds and sleeping in dormitories, some of which have priceless tapestries on the walls. Boys rested on the famous long library of Blenheim Palace, Jan. 10, 1940 which is now their Dormitory-probably, the most curious Dormitory ever known; note the huge organ at one end. (AP Photo)

Miss Mona Friedlander and Miss Joan Hughes are two of nine young British women pilots in England on Jan. 10, 1940, members of the Air Transport Auxiliary, who made history, when they piloted Royal Air Force planes from manufacturers to flying schools and reserve centers. It was the first time women had been allowed to enter a military aircraft in Great Britain. (AP Photo)

Cecil Travis, Washington infielder, whose batting average rated him second in the American league for 1941, put away his bat for an army rifle Jan.10, 1942. Travis was inducted into the service at Ft. McPherson, Atlanta, GA. (AP Photo)

Girls of the 1921 class signing on the dotted line, at a London Exchange, London, on Jan. 10, 1942, when girls of this class were called upon to register for national service. (AP Photo)

An endless line of German and Italian prisoners being marched down from the desert to Tobruk harbour (seen in middle distance) Jan. 10, 1942 for transport by sea to prisoner-of-war camps. It was stated in January 8, that the total of axis prisoners from the Libya fighting was 25,000 of which 6,000 were Germans. (AP Photo)

The West Lancashire Squadron of the Royal Air Force has received high commendation from Headquarters for their fine work in night-fighting and bomber escort. They have recorded many successes against enemy aircraft. Joker, the bull terrier mascot, always leads the way when the alarm goes and the pilots jump to it, shown Jan. 10, 1942. (AP Photo)

Many hands, a lot of them feminine, keep primary training planes rolling along the assembly line at the Fairchild plant at Hagerstown, Md., Jan. 10, 1942. The women, who have replaced men, are making some of the scores of adjustments on a fuselage which soon will be carrying student army fliers. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

A new fighter group with their speedy P-381s is now on the job at Port Moresby on Jan. 10, 1943. Here four of the planes, of the type which recently knocked out 77 Jap fighters in the convoy battle off Lae, speed out to smash the enemy. (AP Photo)

Belgian civilian are evacuated from the town of Odeigne, Jan. 10, 1944, as 1st Army troops occupy the area, near front lines. (AP Photo)

This Chinese coolie, one of the men employed in the construction of airfields and runways in the south-eastern part of China, is photographed per maps for the first time in his life, smoking an ancient type of Chinese pipe in China, Jan. 10, 1944. A small container dangles from the pipe which contains fresh tobacco. (AP Photo)

With GI heavy underwear forming a homey background, men of the fifth Allied army join their chaplain in singing Christmas carols on Christmas day in Italy on Jan. 10, 1944. (AP Photo)

An Army Sikorsky R-5 helicopter, undergoing record trials, demonstrates its lifting power by carrying 17 persons and pilot aloft as female onlookers wave in Bridgeport, Conn., Jan. 10, 1946. During the tests records were claimed for altitude speed and both altitude and speed with payload.(AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Leslie Dillon, aka Jack Sands, above, 27-year-old bellhop was booked on suspicion of murder at Los Angeles Jan. 10, 1949 in connection with the mutilation slaying two years ago of Miss Elizabeth Short, known as the “Black Dahlia.” Police quoted Dr. J. Paul De River, police psychiatric as saying the suspect “has knowledge of minute detail of the crime.” (AP Photo/ERB)

A tank followed by U.S. infantrymen crossing the ice choked Han River south of Seoul by pontoon bridge, in the withdrawal from the South Korean capital on Jan. 10, 1951. The bridge was later blown up by engineers. (AP Photo/Max Desfor

Loretta North of Australia, who recently won the title of “Miss Kangaroo”, pays special attention to the lucky animals in her suite at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, Jan. 10, 1952. Loretta came to the U.S. accompanied by the two kangaroos, Matilda, wrapped in blanket and Joey-Roo. Matilda took ill while in Washington, D.C. and was ordered to bed by Loretta. (AP Photo)

Sir Edmund Hillary, right, leader of the New Zealand Antartic expedition, and Robert Miller of Masterton, New Zealand, deputy leader of the expedition, are seen at the New Zealand camp on Ross Island in the Antartic, on Jan. 10, 1957. (AP Photo)



Large crowd of banner-bearing refugees from behind the Iron Curtain and others who described themselves as Russian-Americans, swarm toward the plane of Soviet Deputy Premier Anastas Mikoyan just after it landed and before the visiting dignitary could disembark in San Francisco Jan. 10, 1959. Police pushed the crowd back and Mikoyan walked down the plane ramp to the echo of catcalls from the mob. A last minute change in landing the plane on its arrival from Chicago permitted the crowd to get near it, police said. (AP Photo)

Through the century-old rows of vines, too close together to permit use of tractors, a workers in the Paul Masson Vineyards, on Jan. 10, 1964 in Saratoga, California, guides a horse-drawn plow. (AP Photo)

British fashion model Twiggy plays around on the bumper cars at the Bertram Mills Circus in London, England on Jan. 10, 1967. (AP Photo)

Fashion model Twiggy strides a carousel horse as she chats with Coco the Clown at the Bertram Mills Circus in London, England on Jan. 10, 1967. (AP Photo)

Oscar De La Renta presents a red and white knee-length midi-dress that unzips to reveal mini-culottes worn with white boots at the spring preview by American Designer Series in New York City on Jan. 10, 1968. The high boots are cut off at the instep making them part sandals. (AP Photo)

British musician George Harrison, of "The Beatles", in India to record music for the film ‘Wonderwall,’ listens intently to the ‘Shehnai,’ a reed pipe musical instrument being played by an Indian instrumentalist in Bombay on Jan. 10, 1968. (AP Photo)

Former Queen Elizabeth on side in Hong Kong harbor, Jan. 10, 1972. In background is multi-building housing estate in Lai Chi Kok Area., acrosss harbor from Tsing Yi Island anchorage area. (AP Photo)

This is an aerial view of Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif. Jan. 10, 1985. (AP Photo) the site of Super Bowl XIX. (AP Photo)

New York City’s Rockettes form a kickline outside Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, Jan. 10, 1985 in New York. The group is protesting a decision to keep them off the stage during a 10-week visit by Walt Disney Production this summer. It will be the first time in 34 years the Rockettes will not perform. (AP Photo/Paul Burnett)

Actor Joe Mantegna, left, and rap star Vanilla Ice tape promotions as guests on NBC-TV’s “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Jan. 10, 1991. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Ruth Long (left) bores through an aileron frame with an electric drill as Eleanor Shue blocks the drill with a piece of wood in the Fairchild aircraft plant at Hagerstown, Md., Jan. 10, 1942. Scores of women have found their place in defense, working on the primary training planes and parts for fighting planes which the plant turns out. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Harry James, a top-flight band leader and ace trumpeter, likes to blow on the instrument in spare moments, as shown above on Jan. 10, 1950. Hes reaped a rich harvest from his musical talents. He estimates his cross income for 1949 at $300,000 to $350,000. (AP Photo)

Wendell Broomhall leads members of the U.S. Olympic cross country ski team up a hill, Jan. 10, 1952 at Sun Valley, Idaho, where the group is training. Coach Leif Odmark is at left. The cross country team will sail from New York on January 21 for the Olympics in Oslo, Norway. (AP Photo)

New attire for German Olympic skiers participating in the Olympic Games, is shown in Oslo, Norway, Jan. 10, 1952 . The suits have blue trousers and blue jackets and are displayed at a Munich sports store. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden, Jr.)

Pvt. Louis Casale demonstrates how an injured man could turn on a deluge shower, Jan. 10, 1955, to extinguish a fire, in the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology, Washingtons first atom bomb-resistant building. The showers were installed at the door of every laboratory for protection against possible fires started by a bomb or by accident during research with dangerous materials. The eight-story building, largely windowless, has outside walls an inch thick, blast doors which can seal off the building, and other safety features. (AP Photo)

Workmen on the bank wave as the Norwegian tanker Ely Knudson, first ship of a 13-vessel convoy trapped in the Suez Canal, Egypt since October by the Anglo-French attack, gets under way up waterway for the Mediterranean on Jan. 10, 1957. The ships were cut off in the canal some 30-miles south of Port Said when bridges were demolished and blockships sunk across the channel. Partial clearance of canal by United Nations salvage crews permitted turnabout of southbound convoy and exit of ships, which steamed into the Mediterranean under their own power. (AP Photo)

A morning dress of white and blue pure silk, a creation by the Luigi Rapuano fashion house of Rome is presented by model Molly, Jan. 10, 1960. (AP Photo/Walter Attenni)

Things are beginning to hum again in Hollywood, where the ailing movie business is showing signs of coming out of the doldrums. Typical is this set at Columbia Studios where scores of teen-agers are filming a musical number for Bye, Bye, Birdie on Jan. 10, 1963. Director George Sidney is on the camera crane. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

A mecca for auto buffs is the annual Autorama in Detroit, Michigan, Jan. 10, 1964. This years show, the 12th, brought out a display of red-hot hot rods and fantastic dream cars, with more conservative custom cars, go-karts, hand-built and antique cars, drag boats and model cars, 250 or more exhibits in all. Cars entered in competition for prizes at the show must have competed successfully in at least four other shows. Palema Dulmage, Queen of the Autorama, stands by space age car. (AP Photo/Preston Stroup)

Two centuries’ effect on firefighters uniforms was shown in a parade of the Metropolitan fire force in Tokyo, Jan. 10, 1964. Firemen wear heatproof uniforms with a “spaceman’s window” for vision. (AP Photo/Nobuyuki Masaki)

Nate Thurmond (42) of the West All Stars tips the ball towards the basket for score as Wilt Chamberlain (13) of the East All Stars was unable to block him in San Francisco’s Cow Palace, Jan. 10, 1967. Action took place during first period of the NBA All Star game. (AP Photo/Robert W. Klein)

One of those among a group of supporters of Rep. Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. (D-N.Y.), holds aloft his burning draft card at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Jan. 10, 1967 during a demonstration. The group held their rally on the steps of the House of Representatives wing of the Capitol. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Nanette Witter helps her younger sister Dorinda as they skate on Washington’s frozen reflecting pool Jan. 10, 1968. In the background is the Lincoln Memorial. The girls live in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

Showered in ticket tape, the Apollo 8 astronauts parade up Broadway in New York, Jan. 10, 1969. From left are Capt. James A. Lovell Jr., Col. Frank Borman and Lt. Col. William A. Anders. (AP Photo)

A Cambodian army unit advances in a ragged skirmish line towards a tree line from which the unit had drawn sniper fire. The skirmish took place in one of the nations many rice fields, located a few miles southwest of Phnom Penh in Cambodia Jan. 10, 1973. (AP Photo)

Stan Lee, standing, publisher of Marvel Comics, discusses a Spiderman comic book cover with artist John Romita at Marvel headquarters in New York on Jan. 10, 1976. Marvel Comics are the worlds largest seller of comic books. Comic books are big business. More than 200 million are sold in the United States each year. Lee feels the human qualities of his protagonists endear them to readers. (AP Photo)

Chorus dancers kick their legs in rhythm with lofty buildings as backdrop in downtown Tokyo, Jan. 10, 1977. The ladies gathered in full stage costume in chilly weather to demonstrate their upcoming show by 60 dancers at Tokyo Theater. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Supporters of the Gay Liberation Movement with their signs as they met on the steps of City Hall in Houston, Texas, Jan. 10, 1978. The leaders said that they were meeting to proclaim their civil rights, and not to protest the appearance of Anita Bryant at the American Farm Bureau Federation meeting. There were a few signs of protest against Mrs. Bryant though. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

FILE- In this Oct. 19, 1982 file photo, lead singer David Lee Roth, left, and lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform during a concert at The Spectrum in Philadelphia. Van Halen will tour in 2012. The rock band has posted a video on its website announcing that the first tickets will go on sale Jan. 10, but no other details. (AP Photo/File)

Volkswagen Chairman Carl Hahn (right) and Toyota board member Tatsuro Toyoda with he first car of their joint production at the Hannover Vilkswagen plant, Jan. 10, 1989. The car will be marketed as Volkswagen Taro or Toyota Hilux. (AP Photo/Novum)

Army SP4 Kimberly Higgins of Virginia, Minnesota, with the 534th Military Police company takes advantage of a mirror on a vehicle to apply camouflage paint to her face in Panama City, Jan. 10, 1990. Her unit, which is permanently based in Panama, provided support for the assault on the Comandancia during the invasion. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)

A Chechen fighter opposite the presidential palace, in background, keeps an eye out for snipers as a refugee makes her way across the main square out of harm’s way on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 1995 in Grozny. A ceasefire called by the Russian government for the next-48-hours quickly collapsed Tuesday as heavy shelling and small-arms fire again filled the Chechen capital. (AP Photo/David Brauchli)

Bangladesh soldiers help a group of Haitian children after leaving the U.S. Coast Guard ship “Vigilant’ at the Port-au-Prince pier in morning on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 1995. Some 374 Haitian refugees were repatriated involuntarily by the U.S. Coast Guard from Guantanamo Base in Cuba. (AP Photo/Marcelo Salinas)

This is the interior of the Limelight Disco in New York, seen Jan. 10, 1984. The club was formerly the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

U.S. President-elect George H. Bush gestures while addressing the personnel advisory committee, Monday, Jan. 10, 1989 in Washington. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

New program of Munichís Krone Circus performed by two American artists ìThe Carmenasî during a press conference in Munich, Germany on Jan. 10, 1962, while sitting in a coffee-house. (AP Photo/Heinrich Sanden Sr.)

Larry Harmon sits in Los Angeles office on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 1996 with Bozo The Clown replicas. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Madame Bey sits down at a piano and sings a song for her son, Rustem Bey, chief of police of Chatham Township, N.J., Jan 10, 1938. As stern as she is in matters of fight training discipline, Madame Bey has a softer side to her nature. She once was a concert singer, and still loves to run through her old repertoire. Rustem listens fondly to his mother’s voice. (AP Photo/John Lindsay)

In a sudden monsoon rain, part of a company of about 130 South Vietnamese regional soldiers moves downriver in sampans during a dawn attack against a Viet Cong camp in the flooded Mekong Delta, about 13 miles northeast of Cantho, on Jan. 10, 1966. A handful of guerrillas were reported killed or wounded. (AP Photo/Henri Huet)

Today’s Birthdays: Opera singer Sherrill Milnes is 87. Rock singer-musician Ronnie Hawkins is 87. Movie director Walter Hill is 82. Actor William Sanderson is 78. Singer Rod Stewart is 77. Rock singer-musician Donald Fagen (Steely Dan) is 74. Boxing Hall of Famer and entrepreneur George Foreman is 73. Roots rock singer Alejandro Escovedo is 71. Rock musician Scott Thurston (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 70. Singer Pat Benatar is 69. Hall of Fame race car driver and team owner Bobby Rahal is 69. Rock musician Michael Schenker is 67. Singer Shawn Colvin is 66. Rock singer-musician Curt Kirkwood (Meat Puppets) is 63. Actor Evan Handler is 61. Rock singer Brad Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 58. Actor Trini Alvarado is 55. Rock singer Brent Smith (Shinedown) is 44. Rapper Chris Smith (Kris Kross) is 43. Actor Sarah Shahi is 42. American roots singer Valerie June is 40.