This Day in History: Jan 4

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2022. There are 361 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 4, 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress.

On this date:

In 1821, the first native-born American saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton, died in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, called for legislation to provide assistance for the jobless, elderly, impoverished children and the disabled.

In 1948, Burma (now called Myanmar) became independent of British rule.

In 1964, Pope Paul VI began a visit to the Holy Land, the first papal pilgrimage of its kind

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson delivered his State of the Union address in which he outlined the goals of his “Great Society.”

In 1974, President Richard Nixon refused to hand over tape recordings and documents subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.

In 1987, 16 people were killed when an Amtrak train bound from Washington, D.C., to Boston collided with Conrail locomotives that had crossed into its path from a side track in Chase, Maryland.

In 1990, Charles Stuart, who’d claimed that he’d been wounded and his pregnant wife fatally shot by a robber, leapt to his death off a Boston bridge after he himself became a suspect.

In 1999, Europe’s new currency, the euro, got off to a strong start on its first trading day, rising against the dollar on world currency markets. Former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura took the oath of office as Minnesota’s governor.

In 2002, Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Ross Chapman, a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, was killed by small-arms fire during an ambush in eastern Afghanistan; he was the first American military death from enemy fire in the war against terrorism.

In 2006, Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon suffered a significant stroke; his official powers were transferred to his deputy, Ehud Olmert. (Sharon remained in a coma until his death in January 2014.)

In 2015, Pope Francis named 156 new cardinals, selecting them from 14 countries, including far-flung corners of the world, to reflect the diversity of the Roman Catholic church and its growth in places like Asia and Africa.

Ten years ago: Defying Republican lawmakers, President Barack Obama barreled past the Senate by using a recess appointment to name Richard Cordray the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama urged congressional Democrats to “look out for the American people” in defending his legacy health care overhaul, while Vice President-elect Mike Pence stood firm in telling Republicans that dismantling “Obamacare” was No. 1 on Donald Trump’s list. Macy’s said it was eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and planned to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season.

One year ago: At a campaign rally in Georgia for the Republican candidates in the state’s U.S. Senate runoff elections the following day, President Donald Trump declared that he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency and appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss. Bracing for possible violence, the nation’s capital mobilized the National Guard ahead of planned protests by Trump supporters in connection with the congressional vote to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory. A British judge rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. (An appellate court later overturned that ruling; Assange’s lawyers are seeking to appeal.) Death claimed actors Gregory Sierra, 83, known for the 1970s sitcoms “Barney Miller” and “Sanford and Son,” and Tanya Roberts, who was in the James Bond movie “A View to a Kill” and the TV sitcom “That ’70s Show”; she was 65.

President Jimmy Carter holds first lady Rosalynn Carter as they talk with President Valery Giscard dEstaing of France, right, and his wife Anne-Aymone at Orly airport in France on Jan. 4, 1978. President Carter flew in after a stopover in Aswan, Egypt. (AP Photo)

First Lady Rosalynn Carter is accompanied by Mme. Anne-Aymone Giscard dEstaing, left, wife of the French President, and Mme. Georges Pompidou, right, widow of the late French President Georges Pompidou, as she rides the escalator up the Georges Pompidou national center for culture and arts during a visit there after her arrival in the French capital with President Carter in Paris on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1978. (AP Photo)

Not appearing her usual cool self, a shoeless Margaret Thatcher, Britain?s Opposition leader, gets taken for a ride in a bosun?s chair?more usually used for transporting sailors between ships at sea at the 25th International Boat Show at London?s Earls Court on Thursday, Jan. 4, 1979. Mrs. Thatcher had earlier opened the show, which features the best in the boating world. (AP Photo/Lawrence Harris)

Ray Charles, left, and Tony Bennett are shown at the Larabee Studios in Los Angeles Jan. 4, 1986. (AP Photo/Barbara Crownover)



A tradition of making noise with pots and pans is upheld by Panamanians celebrating the surrender of former strongman Manuel Noriega,, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1989 in Panama City. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The main street of Lockerbie stands deserted, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1989, as the town came to a virtual standstill and shops and banks closed, during a Memorial Service for the victims of the Lockerbie Air Disaster. 270 people died on December 21, when a Pan Am Jumbo jet, downed by a terrorist bomb, crashed on the town. (AP Photo)

Princess Diana and sons Harry and William at Banana Bay Beach, St. Kitts W.I., on Jan. 4, 1993. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

House Speaker Newt Gingrich of Georgia gestures while meeting with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 4, 1995. The Rangers were invited to Capitol Hill to entertain congressional children who attended the swearing-in ceremony for the 104th Congress. From left are, the Blue Ranger, Pink Ranger, White Ranger, Black Ranger, Gingrich, and the Red Ranger. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A view of Loch Ness in Scotland, Jan. 4, 1934, where the quest is being eagerly pressed forward to discover the “monster” which is believed to be located in the waters. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2010 file photo, Emirati officials prepare for the opening of Burj Khalifa, the world’s 828-meter tallest building during the official opening ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates, already home to the worlds tallest tower, is now reaching for the stars, with plans to send the first Arab spaceship to Mars in 2021. The energy-rich country on the eastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula announced plans Wednesday, July 16, 2014, to establish a space program to oversee the undertaking. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

A newborn baby female elephant snuggles up next to her mother “Sally” at the brand-new Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Center for Elephant Conservation Thursday afternoon Jan. 4, 1996 in Polk City, Fla. The baby, born on New Years Day, tipped the scales at 188 3/4 pounds. Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey will haold a contest to help name the new addition. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Actor Mark Harmon gestures as he describes how he rescued two teenagers from the flaming wreckage of their car that crashed near his house Wednesday evening, as his wife, actress Pam Dawber listens, right, at a news briefing Thursday, Jan. 4, 1996, in the Brentwood district of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Workmen survey the damage from the collision between an Amtrak passenger train and three Conrail diesel engines, in Chase Md., on Jan 4, 1987. Fifteen people were killed and more than 170 injured in the collision. (AP Photo/Applewhite)

Lord Waldorf and Lady Nancy Astor enjoying their skating holiday on the ice rink in St Moritz, Switzerland, on January 4, 1936. (AP Photo/Sidney Beadel)

U.S. and South Vietnamese soldiers carry a stretcher with the body of a U.S. Army Ranger sergeant from the scene of highway ambush near Binh Gia where he was killed in the fighting there, Jan. 4, 1965. Nine Vietnam Rangers were killed in the ambush by Viet Cong guerrillas. (AP Photo)

Jack Nicklaus, the defending champion in the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am, hits an iron to the third green at Cypress Point in Pebble Beach, Calif., Jan. 4, 1973. The ball stopped 30-feet short of the pin and Nicklaus two-putted for a par. (AP Photo)

Destruction in Nanking, China, by Japanese attack, Jan. 4, 1938. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt is shown as he addressed both houses of Congress in Washington Jan.4, 1939. Keynote of his “State of the Union” address being American defense. Behind the president at the right is vice- president John Nance Garner , at left William B. Bankhead speaker of the house.(AP Photo)

Ground crew checking up before a Glen Martin takes off on a raid, Jan. 4, 1941. (AP Photo)



Members of President Roosevelt’s committee investigating the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, paused briefly for a photograph in the lobby of a Honolulu hotel, Jan. 4, 1942. Left to right: Admiral William H. Standley, Associate Supreme Court Justice Owen J. Roberts, Admiral Joseph N. Reeves, Brig. Gen. Joseph T. Mcnarney and Maj. Gen. Frank R. McCoy. (AP Photo)

Precautions against Axis raids and North African rains are of foremost consideration as advanced airfields are established to enable the allied air forces to operate in unison with ground forces now pursuing Rommels army north of Gabes, Tunisia, Jan. 4, 1943. Men of the U.S. Army Air Forces ground crews, stripped to the waist, dig slit trenches for protection and drainage ditches to prevent this advanced bomber base from becoming a quagmire when it rains. (AP Photo)

U.S. Army bomber made her way back to her advanced base in Tunisia, Jan. 4, 1943 in spite of severe damaged absorbed during a raid on the Tunisian front in support of ground troops advancing against Rommels forces. The service unit rushes repairs to get the plane in action against the axis in a day of two. (AP Photo)

Dr. Jean Piccard and his wife examine the new window he has perfected for a stratosphere gondola, Minneapolis, Jan. 4, 1945. (AP Photo)

Firefighting crews of an unnamed U.S. carrier battle flames in two planes, which were hit by Japanese bombs in the Philippines, Jan. 4, 1945 while on the flight deck of the flat top. (AP Photo)

Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower swings a golf club in Coral Gables, Fla., Jan. 4, 1947. (AP Photo/Earl Shugars)

Koreans pack their possessions and children aboard a flat train car and travel south to escape advancing Communist Koreans on Jan. 4, 1951 during the Korean War. (AP Photo/U.S. Army Photo)

The famous tennis player Jaroslav Drobny, who has been stateless since his voluntary exile from Czechoslovakia, has become trainer-player for the Gstaad Ice Hockey Club in Switzerland. Between tennis season and while he was still a Czech citizen, Drobny was a member of the Czech national ice hockey team. Tennis player Jaroslav Drobny dressed in unfamiliar garb while training with the Gstaad Ice Hockey Club team in Switzerland on Jan. 4, 1952. (AP Photo)

Prof. J.L.B. Smith, ichthyologist of Rhodes University, South Africa, poses with his hand on the head of the 120-pound Coelacanth in Comoros Islands on Jan. 4, 1953. Kneeling at extreme left is Capt. Eric E. Hunt on whose schooner the fish was kept preserved in formalin until Smith’s arrival. Holding fin at right is Pierre Coudert, governor of Comoros Archipelago. The fish, caught off Anjouan Island off the coast of Madagascar in Dec. 1952, is of a species thought to be extinct until its discovery in 1938. (AP Photo)

Resting his chin on the handle of his cane, Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali studies an exhibit of contemporary Greek art in New York, January 4, 1956. Dali called his trademark mustache his “inspirational antenna.” (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)



Singer Elvis Presley, 21, takes his pre-induction written examination as he is processed for the U.S. Army in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 4, 1957. (AP Photo)

Happier landing for airplane survival crash victims is the purpose of the Micro-Moisture pneumatic safety cushion demonstrated by its designer, Assen Jordanoff, a pioneer aviator, on Jan. 4, 1957. The cushion, which is being studied by military and civil aviation authorities, is installed in the back of airplane seats. By throwing a single switch, the pilot can inflate a planeful in three seconds. The French poodle shows how a child on a parent’s lap would be protected from the crushing jolt of a crash landing or ditching. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt are seen as they are driven up Pennsylvania Avenue during the inaugural parade in Washington, Jan. 4, 1937. This will be Roosevelt’s second term in office. (AP Photo)

Cuban rebel leader Fidel Castro, right, embraces Camilo Cienfuegos, Revolutionary Army commander, in Santiago, Cuba, Jan. 4, 1959. Cienfuegos is leaving for Havana to take command of the Columbia barracks. (AP Photo)



Sid Caesar, starring as a “devil” who emerges from a sewer to woo a suddenly rich housewife, chats with a pair of workers while the CBS-TV cameras grind away on “The General Electric Theater” set for “The Devil You Say,” Jan. 4, 1961. (AP Photo)

U.S. paratrooper moves away after setting fire to house on bank of the Vaico Oriental River, 20 miles west of Saigon on Jan. 4, 1966, during a ?scorched earth? operation against the Viet Cong in South Viet Nam. The 1st battalion of the 173rd airborne brigade is moving through the area, described as notorious Viet Cong territory. Vietnamese government efforts to outrange communists have failed. The paratroopers relocate all civilians and then burn crops and houses. (AP Photo/Peter Arnett)

Beatle Paul McCartney and his girl friend British actress Jane Asher, arrive for the London premier of Clive Donner’s teenage comedy, ‘Here we go round the Mulberry Bush’, at the London Pavilion, Jan. 4, 1968. (AP Photo/Staff/Peter Kemp)

U.S. first lady Pat Nixon, dressed in traditional Liberian clothing, greets Liberian tribal dancers at the start of a dance performance in the executive mansion in Monrovia, Liberia, Jan. 4, 1972. The first lady is here to mark the inuaguration of Liberia’s 17th president. (AP Photo/Harry Koundakjian)

Jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie is seen performing in New York, Jan. 4, 1972. (AP Photo/John Lent)

Vice President Gerald Ford enjoys the slopes at Vail, Colo. on Jan. 4, 1974 with his instructor Dennis Hoeger. (AP Photo)

Civil rights activist George Holmes, left, of CORE, Cyril Boynes, center, chairman of the Harlem Corp. and the Rev. Al Sharpton, head of the National Youth Movement, are read their rights by transit police after they were arrested in New York City, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1984. They were arrested when they tried to enter a subway station in Harlem by paying 75 cents, the former fare. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

Fred Rogers, star of Public Television’s “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” rehearses with some of his puppet friends in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Jan. 4, 1984. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

President George Bush is greeted by his dog Ranger at the White House, Jan. 4, 1993, after returning from a 19,000-mile journey abroad. Bush signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty II with Russia earlier in the day, drastically reducing the world’s nuclear weapons stocks. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A young Finnish soldier holds a sword taken from a Russian prisoner on some snow-covered battlefield in the Russo-Finnish conflict Jan. 4, 1940. (AP Photo)

A German Messerschmitt plane brought down by French aviators is being exhibited in Paris and can be visited on the payment of a small fee for the benefit of French Airmens Welfare Fund. The plane upon its arrival on the avenue Des Champs Elysees in front of the exhibition hall in Paris on Jan. 4, 1940, before being unloading. (AP Photo)

A North African native with his donkey looks on curiously as Australian troops work over a field piece, Jan. 4, 1941 Australian troops are taking active part in the British campaign against the Italian forces. (AP Photo)

A troop of Spahis setting out for a patrol in the desert in Egypt, Jan. 4, 1941. (AP Photo)

At a U.S. field dressing station somewhere in Tunisia on Jan. 4, 1943, a wounded American soldier receives attention as the wound in his leg is swabbed. (AP Photo/Harrison Roberts)

While they are making history in the fighting on New Guinea, American soldiers who have a chance to loaf a bit tune in to hear news from the United States over their radio on Jan. 4, 1943, before the U.S. forces began their offensive to re-take Buna. (AP Photo)



Joe Dvorak “The Baker,” who wrestles in his time off, gets his head kneaded as he is held upside down in a scissor-hold by Maurice The Angel Tillet during a wrestling match in Chicago on Jan. 4, 1946. The Angel won. (AP Photo)

A traditional part of the New Year in Japan observed by the Geishas is the original upsweep hair-do, except there is a lot more hair and it takes a few hours of waiting and then being serviced. A geisha spends the greater part of the day sitting around the beauty parlor in Japan. This is the only time that the girls use their own hair for the traditional head dress favored by the Geishas, the remainder of the year they wear a tailor-made wing. Admiring the finished job Miss Kohora a Simbakshi geisha girl is a typical picture of “old Japan” on Jan. 4, 1950. (AP Photo)

Early in the Korean war, many chuckles were heard because of a cartoon showing a fuselage of a C-119 flying Boxcar being used as an officers club with an airman bitterly complaining that he wanted his fuselage back. The uncanny ingenuity of U.S. Far East Air Forces airmen has made it a reality on Jan. 4, 1951. The inside of the wrecked C-119 above is completely furnished with tables and benches, and offers the best snack bar service in Korea. (AP Photo)

Tamba, acting chimp, takes a picture of his uncle, billed as Uncle Julius, on his first day on the Hollywood set where he has been signed as a stand-in for Tamba in the 1954 Jungle Jim series on Jan. 4, 1954. The simian stand in clause in Tambas contract is believed the first of its sort. Uncle Julius, a full brother of Tambas mother, is not a professional actor. (AP Photo)

For centuries the Chinese have taken the smoke from a fireplace down back of the fire box, under the floor, through a duct and to the opposite side of the room where it is released through a flue. The fireplace in the 21st century model home in West Covina, Calif., utilize this idea but with a change shown Jan. 4, 1955. Instead of a wall over the mantle as the Chinese have, there is a large picture window so that the fire and the view may be enjoyed at the same time. Mr. and Mrs. Jack Fletcher stand outside and inside the house, respectively. He is the home designer. (AP Photo/DAB)

Howard (Hopalong) Cassady, Ohio State University’s All-America halfback, added another to an already long list of honors by being named the nation’s top male athlete of 1955 in an Associated Press poll. Here is Cassady with his two-year-old son, Craig in Columbus, Ohio on Jan. 4, 1955. Another of his awards, the Heisan Trophy, also is pictured. The photographer caught Cassady in his apartment between classes at Ohio state. (AP Photo)

Jack Swartz, an employee of Wheel Steel Co., hacks away delightful at his 115-day old beard in Wheeling on Jan. 4, 1960 which he be to growing at the start of the marathon steel strike. He vowed would not shave until the strike was over but at the time he said, expected the strike – or my beard to be this long. (AP Photo)

Pablo Picasso, world renowned painter, holds bottle for Paola Dominguin after baby was christened in Cannes, France on Jan. 4, 1961. Infant is daughter of Spanish bull-fighter Luis Miguel Dominguin and his actress wife, Lucia Bose. Holding child is Mrs. Jacqueline Roques, a friend of Picasso. Picasso, generally regarded as a member of the Communist party, said he acted as godfather to child at a Roman Catholic Church Baptismal ceremony. (AP Photo)

American Special Forces Troops in South Vietnam, working with Vietnamese Rangers, are frequently called upon to parachute into the almost inaccessible central highlands region considered a Communist guerrilla stronghold, to make intelligence patrols. These groups go through frequent training sessions to maintain their efficiency in jumping. One Special Forces man jumps from an H-21 helicopter in the area near Tacanh, north of Kontum, Jan. 4, 1963. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Pope Paul VI stands waving in response to cheers from crowd just after he arrived Jan. 4, 1964 at the Amman, Jordan, airport on his historical visit to the Holy Land. Next to him stands King Hussein of Jordan. (Ap Photo)

The scanning electron microscope is a powerful new research tool, shown Jan. 4, 1969. Here, a scientist seated at his electron microscope takes photographs of the samples placed in the column. The camera makes both a positive black and white print, and negative film. (AP Photo)

Rep. Shirley Chisholm of New York left a warning with students at the University Of Miami, Fla., Jan. 4, 1972 that domestic war will break out in this country if the Vietnam conflict is not ended soon. Mrs. Chisholm, who has not formally announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president, opened a five-day campaign swing through Florida with her talk at the campus. (AP Photo/Steve Starr)

These are examples of what to expect in the future in hair styles, presented at the Intercoiffure America showing in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1973. Its the shortest lock weve ever had in the history of hair-dressing, said Julius Curaso, fashion director of Intercoiffure America. (AP Photo/)

Singer Bob Dylan appears during opening night concert in Chicago, USA on Thursday, Jan. 4, 1973. Dylan, pop culture poet and singer began his six-week tour after eight years of privacy. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Barbara Rush is 95. Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 85. Actor Dyan Cannon is 83. Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 79. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 67. Actor Ann Magnuson is 66. Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 66. Country singer Patty Loveless is 65. Actor Julian Sands is 64. Rock singer Michael Stipe is 62. Actor Patrick Cassidy is 60. Actor Dave Foley is 59. Actor Dot Jones is 58. Actor Rick Hearst is 57. Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 57. Actor Julia Ormond is 57. Former tennis player Guy Forget is 57. Country singer Deana Carter is 56. Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 55. Actor Josh Stamberg is 52. Actor Damon Gupton is 49. Actor-singer Jill Marie Jones is 47. Actor D’Arcy Carden is 42. Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 39. Actor Lenora Crichlow is 37. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi is 36. MLB All-Star Kris Bryant is 30. Actor-singer Coco Jones is 24.