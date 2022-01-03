This Day in History: Jan 3

The "Ludion", an individual helicopter built for the French Army, rises in the air during its first preliminary tests at Sud-Aviation testing ground in Melun, near Paris, on Jan. 3, 1969. (AP Photo)

Today is Monday, Jan. 3, the third day of 2022. There are 362 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 3, 1990, ousted Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega surrendered to U.S. forces, 10 days after taking refuge in the Vatican’s diplomatic mission.

On this date:

In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s army routed the British in the Battle of Princeton, New Jersey.

In 1861, more than two weeks before Georgia seceded from the Union, the state militia seized Fort Pulaski at the order of Gov. Joseph E. Brown. The Delaware House and Senate voted to oppose secession from the Union.

In 1868, the Meiji Restoration re-established the authority of Japan’s emperor and heralded the fall of the military rulers known as shoguns.

In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.

In 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced the United States was formally terminating diplomatic and consular relations with Cuba.

In 1967, Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died in a Dallas hospital.

In 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Markkula Jr.

In 2002, a judge in Alabama ruled that former Ku Klux Klansman Bobby Frank Cherry was mentally competent to stand trial on murder charges in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four black girls. (Cherry was later convicted, and served a life sentence until his death in November 2004.)

In 2007, Gerald R. Ford was laid to rest on the grounds of his presidential museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during a ceremony watched by thousands of onlookers.

In 2008, Illinois Sen. Barack Obama won Democratic caucuses in Iowa, while Mike Huckabee won the Republican caucuses.

In 2013, students from Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, reconvened at a different building in the town of Monroe about three weeks after the massacre that had claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six educators. The new 113th Congress opened for business, with House Speaker John Boehner re-elected to his post despite a mini-revolt in Republican ranks.

In 2020, the United States killed Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport; the Pentagon said Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force, had been “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members” in Iraq and elsewhere. Iran warned of retaliation.

Ten years ago: The Iowa Republican Party held its caucuses; although Mitt Romney was originally considered the winner by an extremely narrow eight-vote margin, officials later said that Rick Santorum had in fact beaten Romney by 34 votes; in the Democratic caucuses, President Barack Obama ran unopposed.

Five years ago: Ford Motor Co. canceled plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico, and said it would invest at least some of the savings in new electric and autonomous vehicles. The national president of the NAACP and five others were arrested after staging a sit-in at the Alabama office of Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. attorney general. It was announced that Fox News star Megyn Kelly would be leaving the network to work at NBC News.

One year ago: An outpouring of current and former Republican officials warned that President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election result was undermining Americans’ faith in democracy. A bipartisan group of 10 senators issued a statement saying that the election was over, and that further efforts to cast doubt on the result were “contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people.” All 10 living former secretaries of defense, writing in the Washington Post, warned against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, saying it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” Nancy Pelosi was narrowly reelected as speaker, giving her the reins of Democrats’ slender House majority. Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers, died at 78.

Frieda Sembach-Krone, only daughter of the founder of the Krone Circus, Carl Krone, who died in 1943, presenting the circus group of trained elephants, during a show in Rome on Jan. 3, 1954. (AP Photo/Walter Attenni)

The rip-roaring days of the Old West are recalled by this big head marker in Boothill Cemetery outside Tombstone, Arizona shown Jan. 3, 1956. The marker reads: ?George Johnson?Hanged by Mistake.? The cemetery was restored after long years in which it had fallen into disrepair. The 259 graves include those of respected citizens and the numerous men and women who died with their boots on during the rowdy days of the early 1880s, when Tombstone was a wealthy mining town. Old records and the memories of old citizens were called on to identify the graves. Boothill got its name from the many outlaws and victims of outlaws who were caught by sudden and violent death, with no time to take off their boots. Whether among these graves was one of a man named Jack Williams, who ?done his damndest,? is a matter of controversy. Former President Harry S. Truman quoted these words from what he said was Williams? epitaph, in 1952. In a few weeks he plans to visit Boothill. (AP Photo/EDN)

Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.), who announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, discusses the race on the television program “Meet the Press,” Jan. 3, 1960. Seated beside Kennedy at left is Ned Brooks, moderator of the program. Sen. Kennedy endorsed the primary elections as the logical testing ground for candidates but did not say which of these he would enter. (AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons)

A fashion model poses at the New York Fashion Institute in New York City on Jan. 3, 1961. She is wearing a taupe suit of silk featuring a semi-box jacket of hip tip length by Arthur Jablow. (AP Photo)

Arizona Republican Sen. Barry M. Goldwater announces his candidacy for the U.S. presidency in Phoenix, Ariz., Jan. 3, 1964. The senator is wearing a cast on his right foot. (AP Photo)

Nebraska quarterbacks Bob Churchich (15) reels on the field after being caught behind the line of scrimmage by Alabamas Louis Thompson (78) in the Sugar Bowl game in New Orleans in afternoon, Monday, Jan. 3, 1967. Churchich was looking for a downfield receiver when he was hit by Thompsons violent charge. Thompson was bracing himself for the fall when the photo was made. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)

Democratic Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm of New York takes her oath of office, Jan. 3, 1969, in Washington, D.C. She is the first African-American woman to serve in the House of Representatives. Administering the oath in this re-enactment of the swearing-in ceremony is Speaker John McCormack. (AP Photo)

Actress Barbra Streisand and her manager, Marty Erlichman, show up in old fashioned costumes at a party in Hollywood, Calif. on January 3, 1969. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

French Baroness Marie-Helene de Rothschild and Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali appear at the opening of the nightclub Lido in Paris, on January 3, 1974. (AP Photo)

The coffin of American zoologist Dian Fossey is lowered into the ground by friends and co-workers in Mount Visoke, Rwanda, Jan. 3, 1986. Fossey, who worked to protect the endangered Mountain Gorillas in the Virungas, was found murdered in her cabin, Dec. 26, 1985. (AP Photo/Brenton Kelly)

Mrs. Anne Marrow Lindbergh, mother of the slain baby, and Robert Peacock, assistant Attorney General are shown in the library of the Hunterdon County courthouse at Flemington, New Jersey as they arrived on Jan. 3, 1935 for the morning session at the trial of Bruno Hauptmann. Mrs. Lindbergh is expected to be a prosecution witness against the carpenter accused of slaying her child. Baby Charles Lindbergh Jr. was kidnapped on March 1, 1932. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Charles A. Lindbergh took the stand to testify at the trial of Bruno Richard Hauptmann, facing death as the kidnap-killer of the Lindbergh baby nearly three years ago. Mrs. Anne Lindbergh identified clothes worn by the baby on the night of the kidnapping. Photo was made in the dim light of afternoon, no flashlight shots being allowed inside the courtroom at Flemington, N.J. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 1935. (AP Photo)

Charles A. Lindbergh poses for a battery of movie cameras in the library of the Hunterdon County Courthouse at Flemington, NJ, on Jan. 3, 1935 before entering the courtroom to attend the trial of Bruno Hauptmann, accused of slaying the aviator’s child. (AP Photo)

When Chancellor Adolf Hitler called a private meeting of German Nazis for Jan. 3, 1935 and excluded even Nazi newspapermen, rumors were rife that an upheaval in the Nazi party was under way. Hitler denied the rumors, however, saying the meeting was an unofficial New Years party. This exclusive photograph, taken inside the Berlin State Opera House, shows the opera party that followed the meeting. Chancellor Hitler (second from left) talks to Premier Goering and storm trooper Chief of Staff Victor Lutze. Others high in the Nazi party are in the opera box, listening to a performance of Wagners Tannhauser. (AP Photo)

Vera Hruba, seventeen-year old Czechoslovakia beauty and ice skating champion received a sensational reception at Madison Square Garden, where she was hailed Queen of the ice by American skating fans. Vera Hruba during her sensational exhibition in Madison Square Garden, New York, on Jan. 3, 1938. (AP Photo)

Soviet bomber, shot down by Finnish anti-aircraft guns on the Karelian front, where Russia was reporting on Jan. 3, 1940 massing seven divisions for a drive on the Mannerheim Line. (AP Photo)

Mars Exploration project members, from left, Ed Weiler, Associate Administrator for Space Science, Charles Elachi, JPL Director, Pete Theisinger, Project Manager and Richard Cook, Deputy Project Manager laugh as they speak to reporters at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory after the Mars Rover Spirit landed, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Principal Investigator Steve Squyres, center, reacts as NASA Administrator Sean O’Keefe, left, looks on at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory as the get a signal from the Mars Rover Spirit after it landed, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004, in Pasadena, Calif. The NASA rover plunged through the atmosphere of Mars and bounced down upon its rocky surface Saturday night, beginning a mission to roam the Red Planet in search of evidence that it was once suitable for life. (AP Photo/pool/Los Angeles Times, Wally Skalij)

** POOL PHOTO ** Mars Exploration Rover mission members celebrate as NASA receives the first photographs from rover Opportunity, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2004,as images splash on video screens in the mission control room at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. The burst of black-and-white thumbnail images showed portions of the lander, as well as rocky outcroppings apparently just yards from the spacecraft.The unmanned, six-wheeled rover landed at 9:05 p.m. PST in Meridiani Planum, NASA said. The smooth, flat plain lies 6,600 miles and halfway around the planet from where its twin, Spirit, set down on Jan. 3. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes/Pool)

The Perisphere and Trylon with the framework beginning to show as the out coverings were being removed at the New York Worlds Fair on Jan. 3, 1941. (AP Photo)

A striking view, taken from the roof of St. Pauls Cathedral in London Jan. 3, 1941, showing how the famous building was ringed by fires on the night of the Great ‘Blitz’. Devastated buildings are seen everywhere, with the tower of the Old Bailey, surmounted by its Statue of Justice, still standing top left. (AP Photo)

When the R.E. were blowing up buildings rendered dangerous by the recent Nazi fire raid in London on Jan. 3, 1941, backed up by soldiers, warned passers-by to beware. (AP Photo)

A patrol of Spahis, famous French Colonial cavalrymen, gallop their mounts down the side of a dune in the Egyptian desert, Jan. 3, 1941. These troops are reported to be among the French forces which remained allies to Great Britain after the armistice between France and the Axis powers. (AP Photo)

Ida Lupino, a lieutenant in the Womens Ambulance and Defense Corps, is learning to drive an ambulance in Brentwood, Calif., on Jan. 3, 1942. Her home in Brentwood overlooks the Los Angeles area and is a good site for the telephone switch board for ambulances that may be called to endangered districts. (AP Photo)

Brazilian soldiers hold their fingers high in the V sign as they sing their new marching song while crossing the Atlantic Aboard a Coast Guard-manned transport, Jan. 3, 1945. The song, sung to the tune of God Bless America, is called Cobra Esta Fumando (The Snake is Smoking). The soldiers, impatient for battle action, had believed that there was as little chance of action for them as there is a chance of making a snake smoke. As they finally approached the European theater of war they shouted, The Snake is smoking and held aloft an effigy of a snake with a cigar in its mouth. (AP Photo)

A general view of the Crossing the Line ceremony on Jan. 3, 1947. Showing in the chair being done is Frank Gillard the B.B.C. commentator. (AP Photo)

This white lace short evening dress and matching coat was one of the late Christian Diors creation designed before his death in fall in 1957. The evening dress was among those at the National press week showings in New York on Jan. 3, 1958 which featured fashions for spring, 1958. Dior called this collection, designed for the American market, The New Era. (AP Photo)

A soldier with Fidel Castro’s rebel forces keeps watch from a high building overlooking part of Havana, Jan. 3, 1959 as the city awaited the arrival of the rebel leader and other members of his provisional government. (AP Photo)

This is the view of the city of Moscow, Russia, which this skier gets as he sails high through the air from the ski-jump in the Lenin Hills near Moscow University on Jan. 3, 1963. (AP Photo)

Egyptian actor Omar Sharif on his arrival at London Airport Jan. 3, 1963. He is to film with Italian actress Sophia Loren in The Fall of the Roman Empire which is being shot in Spain. (AP Photo)

The skyscrapers of New York’s Rockefeller Center take on a new look in these reflected views, Jan. 3, 1964. The buildings’ straight lines waver in their reflection on the truck of a highly polished car. At right is the RCA Building. (AP Photo/Bob Goldberg)

Adults and children stand outside a dwelling in a remote ranch community in the Mongolian Peoples Republic on Jan. 3, 1964. A land rarely visited by Western reporters, Communist-run Mongolia, more than twice the size of Texas, is sandwiched between the Soviet Unions Siberia on the north and communist China on the south. (AP Photo)

Nearing the top, a painter pulls himself up alongside a TV transmitting tower in downtown Miami, Fla., on Jan. 3, 1967, to give it a fresh coast of paint. The section of the Miami skyline in the background is compressed by use of a telephoto lens. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier)

Sightseeing in Saigon, Chris Noel rides a Pedi-cab near the Saigon market on Jan. 3, 1967. The 26-year-old disc jockey was imported from Los Angeles, Calif., to broadcast blues and ballads to American GIs in South Vietnam over the Armed Forces Radio, as an answer to Hanoi Hannah, who broadcasts news from North Vietnam. (AP Photo)

Heavyweight champion Muhammed Ali center, with a hand to the side of chin as he answers questions with humor at a news conference in Houston, Texas on Jan. 3, 1967. Clay side-stepped questions as to his situation with his draft board. He had been notified, before the news conference, that he lost his bid to be classified as a conscientious objector. At left is his trainer Angelo Dundee. At right is Judge Roy Hofheinz who operates the Houston Astrodome. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

A U.S. Air Force crewman climbs the remains of a Japanese bunker on Marcus Island in the pacific Jan. 3, 1968. Marcus, which never became a World War II battleground, will be returned to Japanese sovereignty sometime this year along with its sister islands of the Bonin chain. (AP Photo/SLJ)

The "Ludion", an individual helicopter built for the French Army, rises in the air during its first preliminary tests at Sud-Aviation testing ground in Melun, near Paris, on Jan. 3, 1969. (AP Photo)



Artis Gilmore, All American basketball candidate from Jacksonville University, goes up for the score against two wild giraffes at Lion Country Safari, the African wildlife reserve in West Palm Beach, Florida, Jan. 3, 1971. Gilmore, 7 ft. 2 in, had to spot his opponents a couple of feet in height. (AP Photo)

Bob Dylan, right, seated, and members of The Band perform in Chicago on Thursday, Jan. 3, 1973 during opening concert of six-week American tour. (AP Photo/FHJ)

President Jimmy Carter and Saudi Arabian King Khaled meet after arrival ceremonies at the Riyadh Airport, Jan. 3. 1978. (AP Photo)

Actress Annette Funicello recalls moments when she played a “Mouseketeer” on ABC’s first successful daytime television show,”The Mickey Mouse Club” in Los Angeles, Jan. 3, 1978. She was taping ABC’s Silver Anniversary Celebration special to be aired on February 5. As Annette looks at the projected background screen, she leads the audience in singing the Mickey Mouse theme song. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

As people watch from a bus bench, members of the Ku Klux Klan distribute literature to passing motorists along U.S. 1 in Miami Sunday, Jan. 3, 1982. The Klan gathered to pass the word to the people of Miami to stand up for the rights of white people and the police, the incident was peaceful. (AP Photo/Doug Jennings)

Britain’s Prince Charles looks up at his son, Prince William, 5, as he tries on a fireman’s hat aboard a vintage fire engine at the Royal Family’s Norfolk estate at Sandringham House, England, Jan. 3, 1988. Below his feet is the royal insignia of the crown. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)

A barge stands ready under the Birmingham Bridge in Pittsburgh, Jan. 3, 1988 to be filled with diesel fuel and gasoline skimmed from the Monongahela River. As much as a million gallons leaked into the river on Saturday when an Ashland Oil Company tank containing about 3.7 million gallons of diesel fuel collapsed 11-miles south of Pittsburgh in Jefferson Borough. No injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Keith B. Srakocic)

A pair of U.S. Army soldiers walks across Panama City?s Balboa Avenue as demonstrators crowd against a barrier blocking access to the Vatican Embassy, Jan. 3, 1990 in Panama City where Manuel Noriega has sought asylum. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

An Israeli youth is seen through the shattered window of a bus after it was hit by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, in the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2009. Palestinian militants fired six rockets into southern Israel Saturday as Israeli warplanes and gunboats blasted more than two dozen Hamas positions, targeting weapons storage facilities, training centers and homes of leaders as its offensive against Gaza’s Islamic militant rulers entered a second week.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight pallbearers roll the custom-made casket of Walter Hudson, who weight more then 1,000 pounds when he died, on a metal dolly out of Gospel Blessed Center Church in Hempstead, New York, after funeral services, Jan. 3, 1992. Hudson, who died Christmas Eve of a heart attack, attracted worldwide attention when he lost over 600 pounds several years ago with the help of nutrition guru Dick Gregory. (AP Photo/Mike Albans)

Singer Bob Dylan performs during a concert in Chicago, Jan. 3, 1973. Guitarist Robbie Robertson at left. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)

Furloughed Housing and Urban Development employee Margaret McClain picks up a stack of unopened mail containing foreclosure and Section 8 notices Wednesday, Jan. 3, 1996 in Los Angeles. McClain, surrounded by a desk full of unattended paperwork, and two dozen other furloughed employees gathered at HUD offices to protest the partial government shutdown created by the federal budget standstill. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

Merrymakers at carnival at Basle, Switzerland, stage a takeoff on the opera incident in which soprano Maria Callas walked off stage during her Rome performance of “Norma,” Jan. 3, 1958. A troupe of pipers, masked in Callas-like garb, is led by a “golden calf” through the streets of the Swiss city. (AP Photo)

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 1959 file photo, Cuba’s Fidel Castro speaks to supporters at the Batista military base “Columbia,” now known as Ciudad Libertad, in Cuba. The Cuban revolution triumphed on Jan. 1, 1959 after dictator Fulgencio Batista fled the country and Fidel Castro and his band of rebels descended from the island’s eastern mountains, where they waged a guerrilla war against government troops. The United States soon recognized the new government, but two years later on Jan. 3, 1961 broke relations with Cuba and closed its embassy. On Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014, the U.S. and Cuba agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and open economic and travel ties, marking a historic shift in U.S. policy toward the communist island after a half-century of enmity dating back to the Cold War. (AP Photo, File)

Bob Thomas, AP Los Angeles writer, interviews Ginger Rogers in Los Angeles on Jan. 3, 1945. (AP Photo)

FILE- In this Jan. 3, 1950 file photo, Maj. Gen. William (Wild Bill) Donovan, center, the New York attorney who headed the U.S. Office of Strategic Service during World War II, is greeted by Maj. General C. L. Chennault, left, on his arrival in Hong Kong. Legislation introduced in Congress seeks to award one of the nations highest civilian honors to members of the World War-era spy agency that Donovan led. The measure introduced in late November 2013 would award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Office of Strategic Services, which later became the Central Intelligence Agency. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers his State of the Union address before Congress in Washington, Jan. 3, 1934. He said the nation was definitely “in the process” of recovery, but did not make specific suggestions as to how he wanted his program carried out. Seated behind him are Vice President John Nance Garner and House Speaker Henry Thomas Rainey. (AP Photo

The Rev. James Shera Montgomery, chaplain (center at desk), delivered the opening prayer on the House side in the opening session of the 73rd Congress in Washington, D.C., on January 3, 1934. Later, President Roosevelt in his address to the assembled lawmakers of the country gave as the ringing keynote of his message that the country was well on the road to recovery. (AP Photo)

Members of Jack Ruby’s family leave Parkland Hospital in Dallas after the death of their brother, Jan. 3, 1967. Driving is Earl Ruby and in the back eat are sisters Eva Grant, left, and Eileen Kaminsky, right, of Chicago. They were with Ruby at the time of his death. (AP Photo/Dave Taylor)

An aerial view of Washington D.C, USA including the Capitol Building around Jan. 3, 1931. (AP Photo)

Men line up in front of City Hall to apply for jobs cleaning away snow in New York City on Jan. 3, 1934 during the Great Depression. A sign attached to the parked snow-removal truck reads, “Laborers Wanted.” (AP Photo)

Crisply uttering each word, President Roosevelt is shown as he addressed the joint session of House and Senate in the House Chamber an aggressive defense of the New Deal against financial and industrial critics, Jan. 3, 1936 in Washington. A nationwide radio audience heard the president?s speech. Behind the president are Vice President John N. Garner and Speaker of the House Joseph Wellington Byrns. At right is James Roosevelt, the president’s eldest son. (AP Photo)

Orson Welles, right, 23 year old, producer and actor whose modernized Julius Caesar is a Broadway hit this year, discusses possibility of a London engagement with Charles Cochrane, British producer, in America, on Jan. 3, 1938. (AP Photo)

Members of the Canadian active service force marching through a town, somewhere in England, on the way to their quarters, Jan. 3, 1940. (AP Photo)

Greek troops pose with wrecked Italian military planes found at the airport as they enter Koritza, a big Italian military base, in Albania on Jan. 3, 1941 during World War II. Koritza fell to the Greeks Nov. 22. (AP Photo)

A group of Spahis, famous French Colonial cavalrymen, start out on patrol duty in the dunes of the Egyptian desert , Jan. 3, 1941. This mounted desert troops are said to be among the French forces which remained allies of Great Britain after the armistice between France and the Axis powers. (AP Photo)

This is a scene of O’Connell Street, Jan. 3, 1941, Dublin, Ireland. (AP Photo)

A fireman exhibits an incendiary bomb to housewives and school children, who were given practical instruction on how to extinguish these bombs in Seattle, Washington Jan. 3, 1942. As part of the air raid precautions, piles of sand were placed in school yards throughout the city and home owners were asked to take home buckets of it to have on hand in case.(AP Photo)

As part of the instruction given to housewives and school children on the way to combat the incendiary bomb menace in Seattle on Jan. 3, 1942, a fire inspector shows how to extinguish one of the bombs by using a fine spray of water never a direct stream which has the opposite effect. Bombs used in demonstration were ignited by fuse instead of the regular concussion caps. (AP Photo)

The students in a Seattle, Wash., high school duck for shelter beneath their desks during a mock air raid, Jan. 3, 1942. (AP Photo)

This is a photo of Gladys Griffin at her job helping build Liberty ships in Sausalito, Calif. on Jan. 3, 1943 during World War II. (AP Photo)

Zippers here and there, Britain’s Prime Minister Winston Churchill modeled what he terms his siren suit for the press at the White House in Washington on Jan. 3, 1944, its designed for speedy dressing in case of air raids. (AP Photo)

Hungry West Berliners line up in freezing temperatures to wait for bread, Jan. 3, 1947. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)

Ben Hogan blasts out of a trap at the Los Angeles Open golf tournament, Jan. 3, 1947. He finished the round with a one-under-par 70. (AP Photo/Ed Widdis)

Cpl. Odd (cq) O. Pedersen of Brooklyn, N.Y., is eyed by other Gis as he washes his head during a period of relaxation in the Seoul area on Jan. 3, 1951. Clockwise, from left foreground, are Cpl. Ronald C. Karako, Portsmouth, Va.; Sgt. Warren Preiss, Elgin, Ill.; Cpl. Jessie Brown (center background), Hodgenville, Ky.; M/Sgt. Frank McPhee (holding axe), Ruleville, Miss., M/Sgt. Bill Kennedy (right foreground), Salina, Kas., and Pedersen. Digging in a foxhole behind the latter is the group?s mascot, a Korean named ?Lee.? (AP Photo/ENJ)

An F-84 Thunderjet of the Far East Air Force zooms off a Korean Airport runway with rockets and machine guns loaded to hit Chinese forces as a sister ship is towed out for rearming and a similar mission on Jan. 3, 1951. (AP Photo)

Two of the tiniest items from the collection of Jules Charbneau of San Francisco shown Jan. 3, 1953. At left is a model of the Spirit of St. Louis plane used by Charles A. Lindbergh in his solo Atlantic hop, resting on the head of a pin. Made by Arthur Dettmers, of Washington, D.C., it is made of silver with a movable platinum propeller. At right is one of the worlds smallest photos. The picture, of General Douglas MacArthur, is mounted on the angled head of a pin. The wooden match alongside helps give an idea of the size. (AP Photo/EKB)

Aided by a Korean nurse and Miss Thelma Maw, American missionary and physiotherapist, Hong Sung Gee practices walks on his new artificial leg on Jan. 3, 1953. He practices several hours a day. Hong, who is six, is one of the child amputees receiving care at a new clinic at Severance Hospital in Seoul. (AP Photo)

Krone Circus trained elephants during a show in Rome on Jan. 3, 1954. (AP Photo/Walter Attenni)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Dabney Coleman is 90. Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 86. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 83. Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 79. Musician Stephen Stills is 77. Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 76. Actor Victoria Principal is 72. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 66. Actor Shannon Sturges is 54. Actor John Ales is 53. Jazz musician James Carter is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 50. Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 47. Actor Jason Marsden is 47. Actor Danica McKellar is 47. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 46. Singer Kimberley Locke (TV: “American Idol”) is 44. Actor Kate Levering is 43. Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 41. Actor Nicole Beharie is 37. Pop musician Mark Pontius is 37. R&B singer Lloyd is 36. Pop-rock musician Nash Overstreet (Hot Chelle (shel) Rae) is 36. Actor Alex D. Linz is 33.