This Day in History: Jan 2

Today is Sunday, Jan. 2, the second day of 2022. There are 363 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 2, 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency.

On this date:

In 1900, U.S. Secretary of State John Hay announced the “Open Door Policy” to facilitate trade with China.

In 1788, Georgia became the fourth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1811, Sen. Timothy Pickering, a Federalist from Massachusetts, became the first member of the U.S. Senate to be censured after he’d improperly revealed the contents of an executive document.

In 1929, the United States and Canada reached agreement on joint action to preserve Niagara Falls.

In 1942, the Philippine capital of Manila was captured by Japanese forces during World War II.

In 1967, Republican Ronald Reagan took the oath of office as the new governor of California in a ceremony that took place in Sacramento shortly just after midnight.

In 1971, 66 people were killed in a pileup of spectators leaving a soccer match at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed legislation requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 miles an hour as a way of conserving gasoline in the face of an OPEC oil embargo. (The 55 mph limit was effectively phased out in 1987; federal speed limits were abolished in 1995.)

In 2007, the state funeral for former President Gerald R. Ford began with an elaborate service at Washington National Cathedral, then moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In 2015, California began issuing driver’s licenses to immigrants who were in the country illegally. Little Jimmy Dickens, a diminutive singer-songwriter who was the oldest cast member of the Grand Ole Opry, died at age 94.

In 2016, a heavily armed group led by Ammon and Ryan Bundy seized the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, beginning a 41-day standoff to protest the imprisonment of two ranchers convicted of setting fires on public land and to demand the federal government turn over public lands to local control.

In 2018, Sen. Al Franken formally resigned from the Senate a month after the Minnesota Democrat announced his plan to leave Congress amid a series of sexual misconduct allegations. NBC News announced that Hoda Kotb would be the co-anchor of the first two hours of the “Today” show, replacing Matt Lauer following his firing due to sexual misconduct allegations.

Ten years ago: Gordon Hirabayashi, a Japanese-American sociologist who spent 90 days in jail for refusing to be interned during World War II, died in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada at age 93. (Hirabayashi’s conviction was overturned in 1987 by a U.S. court which concluded that the U.S. government’s internment policies had been based on political expediency, and not on any risk to national security.)

Five years ago: A suicide bomber driving a pickup loaded with explosives struck a bustling market in Baghdad, killing at least 36 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group hours after French President Francois Hollande arrived in the Iraqi capital.

One year ago: President Donald Trump, in a phone call with Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, pressured Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state, repeatedly citing disproven claims of fraud; in a recording of the conversation, Trump was heard raising the prospect of a “criminal offense” if officials did not change the vote count. Joining Trump’s effort to overturn the election, eleven Republican senators and senators-elect said they would vote against certain state electors on Jan. 6 unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the results. International inspectors said Iran planned to enrich uranium up to 20% at an underground nuclear facility; Iran’s program would then be a technical step away from weapons-grade levels. Paul Westphal, a Hall of Fame basketball player who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and later coached in the league and in college, died in Arizona at the age of 70.

Eleven-hundred-pound man, Walter Hudson’s coffin is pushed to its grave in Greenfield Cemetery, Long Island, New York, Jan. 2, 1992. (AP Photo/Mike Albans)



Britains Princess Diana hops on her surfing board as she rides the waves off Indian Castle Beach in the Gingerland section of the Island of Nevis on Saturday, Jan. 2, 1993. Child is unidentified. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Chelsea Clinton at Hilton Head Island, S.C., on Jan. 2, 1993. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Andrew Giuliani, left, gestures while his father, New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani addresses the crowd after being sworn-in as the 107th mayor of New York City on Sunday, Jan. 2, 1994. Giuliani called for unity in racially polarized New York City vowing to crack down on crime, and to tackle the city?s perennial budget problems. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Southern California tailback Shawn Walters (31) celebrates a first quarter touchdown as Texas Tech defensive back Shawn Banks (46) watches in the Cotton Bowl, Monday, Jan. 2, 1995 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Professor Albert Einstein and his wife Elsa chat on the deck of their liner while en route from Panama to California, where the famed scientist of the theory of relativity will be involved in scientific studies at the Wilson Observatory in Pasadena, Jan. 2, 1931. (AP Photo)

F.B.I. director J. Edgar Hoover is seen in his Washington office, 1936. (AP Photo)

Grandmaster Flash appears in the press room of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Monday, March 12, 2007, in New York. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson)

Grim-faced refugees stand in a group on a street in La Gleize, Belgium on Jan. 2, 1945. They are waiting to be transported from the war-torn town after its recapture by American forces during the German thrust into the Belgium-Luxembourg salient. (AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll)

A view of of North Darwin, Australia, Jan. 2, 1975 showing the flattened and twisted wreckage of homes after cyclone Tracy devastated the area on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1974, killing and injuring many people. (AP Photo)

Members of the Ku Klux Klans Invisible Empire distribute literature to passersby on a Miami street corner Sunday, Jan. 2, 1982. KKK Imperial Wizard Bill Wilkinson said the group gathered to protest the Coddling of black criminals last week during Miamis Overtown disturbances and to stand up for the rights of white people and the police. (AP Photo/Pete Wright)

Ford Palmer, University of Southern California end, snags a pass while Tarciscio Onder (16) and Warren Heller (20) of the University of Pittsburgh look on during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 1933. The USC Trojans scored its 20th straight victory by beating the Pitt Panthers 35-0. (AP Photo)

A fan comes appropriately wrapped for the National Football League championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns at Green Bay, Wisconsin on Jan. 2, 1966. New snow covered Lambeau Field before game time. (AP Photo)

Guest Guessers in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 1961. Left to right; Charles Hawkins, Mrs. John Goldstone, Pat Goldstone and John Lennon. (AP Photo)

Bangladeshi refugees throng on a station platform at Bongaon Junction, a border stop on the rail line to the cities of Jessore and Khulna, Bangladesh, Jan. 2, 1972. The refugees were boarding the trains them back to the new nation that was formerly East Pakistan. Indian officials said the repatriation process was proceeding slowly but they expected to meet their timetable to send nearly 10 million displaced persons home in two months. (AP Photo/Max Nash)

American Olympic marathon runner Buddy Edelen gives a double victory sign as he wins the Essex cross-country race to retain his title, at Chelmsford, England, Jan. 2, 1965. (AP Photo)

Arms locked as they march, Chinese university students demand the release of classmates arrested by police earlier in the day for taking part in a pro-democracy rally in Peking, China, Jan. 2, 1986. An estimated five thousand students took part in the unauthorized march. Authorities freed the arrested students. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)

New England Patriots fans swarm the field at Schaefer Stadium in Foxboro, mass., Jan. 2, 1983, and tear the goal post down after the Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills 30-19. (AP Photo/Paul Benoit)

U.S. President Herbert Hoover, left, and his wife, first lady Lou Henry Hoover, are shown on the deck of the U.S.S. Maryland as the steam ship travels down the West Coast of South America on Jan. 2, 1929. (AP Photo)

Professor Albert Einstein, a noted German scientist, stands before the microphone in Baldoa Park in San Diego, Calif., Jan. 2, 1931. On right are Elsa Einstein and Rabbi H. Straus. (AP Photo)

A young member of an artichoke-growing family poses with boxes of their product in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Jan. 2, 1936. This San Francisco peninsula community, chief center of the artichoke culture, is preparing to market its product in New York. (AP Photo)

John Henry Lewis lies prone as he was sent on his back to the canvas three times in the first round of his fight with Joe Louis in New York Jan.2, 1939. Just after this, Lewis got up but referee Donovan, who stands over him here stopped the fight, which lasted two minutes and 29 seconds. (AP Photo)

A mechanized French Force setting off on a patrol in the desert on Jan. 2, 1941. (AP Photo)

Greek soldiers with a large amount of Italian war supplies captured round Koritsa, Albania on Jan. 2, 1941, during their great advance culminating in the capture of this Albanian key point from the Italians. (AP Photo)

British military truck, throwing clouds of dust as it roars down a desert road in Egypt, Jan. 2, 1941, illustrates one of the difficulties encountered by mechanized equipment in the Lybian-Egyptian war zone. (AP Photo)

Americans latest 35, 000-tons battleship, USS North Carolina, at sea, on Jan. 2, 1942. She carries nine 16-in. guns. (AP Photo)

A broadside side view of the new American battleship North Carolina, taken from a U.S. destroyer, at sea, on Jan. 2, 1942. (AP Photo)

Captain Olaf Marhustvedt, United States Navy, right, Commanding officer and Commander A.G. Shepherd, U.S.N., on the bridge of the new American battleship North Carolina, at sea, on Jan. 2, 1942. (AP Photo)

A heavily armed German soldier carries ammunition boxes forward during the German counter-offensive in the Belgium  Luxembourg salient, Jan. 2, 1945. Note knife sheathed in front. (AP Photo)

A new Anglo-Ethiopian agreement was signed in Addis Ababa, Ethopia on Jan. 2, 1945, reaffirming the independence of Ethiopia, and that Ogaden territory and certain other areas bordering British Somaliland inhabited by Somalis shall remain under British Military Administration. Lord De La Warr placing his seal on the agreement for the British Government watched by Bitwoted Makonnen, Ethiopian Premier (tallest, at back). The candle was for melting the wax. (AP Photo)

Gaily hand-wrought aluminum articles like these in New York on Jan. 2, 1946, are produced in various colors for the first time by their manufacturer. (AP Photo/Carl Nesensohn)



The Queen Mary steams for Cowes Road Jan. 2, 1948 after being stuck for twelve hours on a sandbank outside Cherbourg Harbor, off the coast of France. The liner was forced aground on January 1 in a gale and was then enroute to New York from Cherbourg. The giant ship underwent examination of her hull by divers. (AP Photo)

American troops run a barbed wire barrier across a field north of Seoul on Jan. 2, 1951 in an attempt to slow down the onrushing Communist armies. Smoke rises from mortar hits on hills in background. Numerically superior enemy forces swept over such defenses on Jan. 6 had driven 60 miles below the 38th parallel to reach Wonju, Korea. (AP Photo/E. Johnson)

Two brown bears ride their tandem bicycle during a circus performance at the Olympia Exposition Hall in London on Jan. 2, 1957. The performing bruins are with Englands famed Bertram Mills Circus. (AP Photo)

These young rebels are shown training a variety of weapons out windows of one of numerous cars that ranged Havana’s streets, January 2, 1959, in the unrest attending plans for inaugurating a revolutionary government. (AP Photo)

At least that is what is happening in this sign carried by Fidel Castros supporters at downtown mass meeting in Havana, Jan. 2, 1959. Doing the kicking, of course, is Fidel Castro rebel leader. (AP Photo)

Supporters of the rebel movement gather in Parque Central for a rally to support their leader, Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 2, 1959. They had expected to see the new president installed but were disappointed. (AP Photo)

Imelda Marcos, who accompanied her husband, Senator Ferdinand Marcos, president of the Liberal Party of the Philippines, shows off fashion inspired by Paris or New York, and ideas from traditional clothes from the Philippines, Jan. 2, 1963, designed by leading Manila fashion designer Ramon Valera. Butterfly sleeves give the native flavor to an evening dress of apricot silk. Jeweled embroidery is done in crossover effect. A back panel falls in a little train. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

This red and green printed chiffon dress is created by the Hattie Carnegie design house for their spring collection in New York City on Jan. 2, 1964. The dress, tied at the waist, has a voluminous skirt and cape-like sleeves. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center, speaks to a wildly cheering crowd of African American supporters, Jan. 2, 1965, Selma, Ala. King was calling for a new African American voter registration drive throughout Alabama and promising to “march on the ballot boxes” unless African American are given the right to vote. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Spec. 4 James D. McClafferty of Philadelphia and Pfc. Ted Talley of Marked Tree, Ark., man a machine gun in the ruins of a house near Rach Kien, 22 miles southwest of Saigon, Jan. 2, 1966. Their company, operating in the delta province of Long An, came under fire when they approached a farmhouse at the edge of an abandoned town. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

A popular Saigon rock band, the CBC, belts out a tune at a recent outdoor music festival in Saigon, Jan. 2, 1974. The concert drew the country’s best bands and more than 10,000 people. The proceeds went to assist the families of soldiers, sailors and airmen in Vietnam’s armed forces. (AP Photo)

Homeless victims are evacuated from Darwin, Australia, aboard a U.S. Air Force C-141, after Cyclone Tracy struck the city on Christmas Day. The evacuation took place after the aircraft had unloaded water and emergency food supplies at Darwin Airport, Jan. 2, 1975. (AP Photo)

The current cast of the Broadway musical “Annie” takes a bow after the final performance of the show, which has played 2,377 times, making it the seventh longest running Broadway musical, Jan. 2, 1983. Front row, third from right, the cast is: Lauren Mitchell as Daddy Warbuck’s secretary; Alyson Kirk as Annie; Harve Presnell as Daddy Warbucks; June Havoc as Miss Hannigan; Michael Calkins as Rooster Hannigan, and Raymond Thorne as Franklin D. Roosevelt. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

Wilson Goode, second from right, raises his hand as he takes the oath of the mayors office in Philadelphia, Jan. 2, 1983. Administering the oath at left is Judge Lawrence Prattis. Goode’s daughter Natasha and wife Velma appear at left while his son Wilson Jr. holds the bible at right. City Councilmen Edward Schwartz, left rear, and Brian O’Neill, right rear, look on. Goode, the city’s first Black mayor, succeeds William Green who did not seek re-election. (AP Photo/George Widman)

Newly-inaugurated governor of New York, Herbert H. Lehman, center, is shown with his predecessors, President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt, left, and Alfred E. Smith in Albany, N.Y., on Jan. 2, 1933. (AP Photo)

While Governor Colbert L. Olson was making his address at Sacramento, Calif. these pension supporters paced capitol corridors bearing placards demanding the enactment of pension legislation on threat of attempting to recall the new governor unless their demands were granted, Jan. 2, 1939. (AP Photo/Jack Rice)

American tennis player Bobby Riggs in action on Jan. 2, 1939. (AP Photo)

From left to right are director Michael Curtiz, Dennis Morgan, actress Bette Davis, an unidentified set worker, Irene Manning and another set worker sit in a shelter during an air raid rehearsal at the Warner Bros. film studios in Burbank, Calif., Jan. 2, 1942. (AP Photo)

Group photo of Prime Minister Winston Churchill at Rideau Hall during the visit in Ottawa, Canada on Jan. 2, 1942. From left to right are: W.L. Mackenzie King, Canadian Premier  her Royal Highness Princess Alice, wife of the Governor General of Canada, her husband, Lord Athlone, Governor General and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. (AP Photo)

Volunteer staff assistants of the American Red Cross, known by their uniforms as the ladies in yellow, are preparing cards of the thousands of potential supporters of the Red Cross, for the launching of the appeal for the Red Cross War Fund of Greater New York, at the headquarters at 57 William Street in New York, Jan. 2, 1942. Standing are, left to right: Stuart M. Crocker, executive vice chairman of the fund appeal, which gets under way on January 5th, for $7,330,000 of the national Red Cross War fund of $50,000,000; Mrs. Gardner D. Stout: Leon Fraser, chairman of the fund, appeal, and Miss Polly Pope, vice chairman. (AP Photo)

Looks like an operation room in a local hospital, but its really an operation performed on a troopship, one of many performed under the same circumstances when U.S. troops were landed in North Africa. This troopship was engaged in operations in the landing at Fedala, Jan. 2, 1943. (AP Photo)

Overcoming obstacles, such as this becomes the daily task of Allied troops penetrating the German defenses. This railroad bridge at Sarreguemines, France on Jan. 2, 1945, was completely demolished by the Germans as hurriedly they sought to impede the Allied advance. (AP Photo)

Senator John F. Kennedy, speaking in the Senates big Caucus Room crowded with reporters and photographers, announces his formal entry into the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, Jan. 2, 1960. (AP Photo)

Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.), who announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, chats with Eleanor Roosevelt before participating in a video tape recording of a panel discussion at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass., Jan. 2, 1960. (AP Photo/Frank C. Curtin)

A mother and her five children are shown in a tent in the Tent City in Somerville, Tenn., where they are living, Jan. 2, 1961. They are one of nine families which moved into the Tent City set up for sharecroppers evicted from farms in Fayette County. (AP Photo/Perry Aycock)

A federal agent looks over a moonshiners still which is going full blast, during a daytime raid in the hills of McDowell County, West Virginia on Jan. 2, 1963. The government still loses some $100 million in taxes from moonshining and 38 agents have died in the past 10 years form moonshiners gunfire or from over-exposure or auto accidents on the job. (AP Photo/SD)

National Hunt racehorse “Rise and Shine”, ridden by S. Mellor in action at Windsor, England, United Kingdom on Jan. 2, 1963. The horse is trained by D. Ancil for Mrs. L.M. Prior. (AP Photo/Robert Rider)

A general view during the opening ceremony of the International Boat Show performed by Earl Mountbatten, unseen, at Earls Court in London, England on Jan. 2, 1963. The show will run until January 12. (AP Photo)

Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia 76ers, tosses in foul soul shot to become the second player in history of the NBA to score 20,000 points as he sank 50 in 76ers- New York Knicks game in Philadelphia, Jan. 2, 1965. Chamberlain had been fouled by Willis Reed of the Knicks before sinking his 20,000th point. Watching are Al Bianchi (24) of the 76ers, and Walt Bellamy (8) (right) of the Knicks. The 76ers won, 133-122. (A Photo/Bill Ingraham)

Pope Paul VI raises his hands as he acknowledges cheers of crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, Jan. 2, 1966, for the pontiff’s blessing. The pope said he prayed for the help of heaven in his new appeals for mediation and an end of the conflict in Vietnam. (AP Photo)

A member of the U.S. First Air Cavalry carries two weapons as he wades out of the Se Sam River in South Vietnam near the Cambodian border, on Jan. 2, 1966. His own automatic rifle is in his left hand and a Russian made rifle in his right. He found the Russian weapon underwater during the crossing. It was still loaded with bullets and has a bayonet folded beneath the barrel. Cavalry troopers eventually had to be airlifted across the river as part of operation Riffing Mustand. (AP Photo)

Three girls model ‘Glitter Suits’. waterproof sailing clothes. during press preview of the International Boat Show at Earls Court, London,Jan. 2, 1968. (AP Photo/Laurence Harris)

U.S. Marine Mortarman adjusts his 81mm rounds on lip of sandbagged bunker to keep them at the ready in case they are needed in Tarea South of Demilitarized Zone in Con Thien territory in South Vietnam on Jan. 2, 1968. (AP Photo/Hong)

David Rockefeller, President of Chase Manhattan and founding member of ECAT, Jan. 2, 1969. (AP Photo)





A crowd gathers in front of the Old Homestead Restaurant at 15th Street and Ninth Avenue hoping to get inside for a 105th anniversary 19-cent meal, Jan. 2, 1973, New York. The meal included liver and sausage, soup, half a pie, and coffee, all items from the 1868 Old Homestead menu. In 1968, the anniversary special cost 12-cents, but the owners said they had to raise that to 19 cents because of inflation. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

First lady Betty Ford, right, bends down in the aisle of Air Force One as she chats with unidentified reporters, Jan. 2, 1976. Mrs. Ford and President Gerald Ford were returning to Washington following a holiday vacation in Vail, Colo. It may have been their last flight aboard the craft as the President leaves office Jan. 20. (AP Photo/Charles W. Harrity)



Four-year-old Prem, whose name means Love in Hindi, applies a spot of dry colored powder to the forehead of First Lady Rosalynn Carter at a boarding school in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 2, 1978. The ceremony, called Tilak, is a sign of friendship and respect. Mrs. Carter visited the Navayug School while the President met with Indian leaders. (AP Photo/CHW)

Sheik Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in dark robe on prayer rug, leads a prayer for rain in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Jan. 2, 1979. Although oil is plentiful, water is scarce. (AP Photo)

Pittsburgh tight end John Brown (89) takes a pass from quarterback Dan Marino into the end zone for the winning touchdown against Georgia during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Jan. 1, 1982. The last minute touchdown gave Pitt a 24-20 victory over Georgia. The Happy New Year banner in the background was hung by Pitt fans. (AP Photo)

Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka leaves Soldier Field after the Bears defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Chicago, Jan. 2, 1989. The Bears play the San Francisco 49ers in Chicago for the NFC championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)

Residents of Cluj, the biggest city in Transylvania, western Romania on Monday, Jan. 2, 1990, unpacking thousands of relief parcels received from the Red Cross in Carinthia province, southern Austria. (AP Photo/Peter Matha)

Today’s Birthdays: Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert is 80. TV host Jack Hanna is 75. Actor Wendy Phillips is 70. Actor Cynthia Sikes is 68. Actor Gabrielle Carteris is 61. Movie director Todd Haynes is 61. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 59. Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez is 59. Actor Tia Carrere is 55. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 54. Model Christy Turlington is 53. Actor Taye Diggs is 51. Actor Renée Elise Goldsberry is 51. Rock singer Doug Robb (Hoobastank) is 47. Actor Dax Shepard is 47. Actor Paz Vega is 46. Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 44. Rock musician Jerry DePizzo Jr. (O.A.R.) is 43. R&B singer Kelton Kessee (IMX) is 41. Pop singer-musician Ryan Merchant (Capital Cities) is 41. Actor Kate Bosworth is 39. Actor Anthony Carrigan is 39. Actor Peter Gadiot is 37. Jazz singer-musician Trombone Shorty is 36. Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey (TV: “America’s Got Talent”) is 34. R&B singer-rapper Bryson Tiller is 29. San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. is 23.