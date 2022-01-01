Alabama’s back Bill Oliver (33) is going up in the air – helped by a hard tackle by Syracuse back C. Raymond Perkins, right, and Syracuse end Carl Karilivacz, Jan. 1, 1953 during the third quarter of the Orange Bowl in Miami. Oliver was too close to the goal line to suit his tacklers and they hit him on the one-yard line. (AP Photo/Earl Shugars)

Today is Saturday, Jan. 1, the first day of 2022. There are 364 days left in the year.

On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that slaves in rebel states shall be “forever free.”

In 1892, the Ellis Island Immigrant Station in New York formally opened.

In 1942, the Rose Bowl was played in Durham, North Carolina, because of security concerns in the wake of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor; Oregon State defeated Duke, 20-16.

In 1953, country singer Hank Williams Sr., 29, was discovered dead in the back seat of his car during a stop in Oak Hill, West Virginia, while he was being driven to a concert date in Canton, Ohio.

In 1954, NBC broadcast the first coast-to-coast color TV program as it presented live coverage of the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

In 1959, Fidel Castro and his revolutionaries overthrew Cuban leader Fulgencio Batista, who fled to the Dominican Republic.

In 1975, a jury in Washington found Nixon administration officials John N. Mitchell, H.R. Haldeman, John D. Ehrlichman and Robert C. Mardian guilty of charges related to the Watergate cover-up (Mardian’s conviction for conspiracy was later overturned on appeal).

In 1979, the United States and China held celebrations in Washington and Beijing to mark the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In 1984, the breakup of AT&T took place as the telecommunications giant was divested of its 22 Bell System companies under terms of an antitrust agreement.

In 1985, the music cable channel VH-1 made its debut with a video of Marvin Gaye performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

In 1993, Czechoslovakia peacefully split into two new countries, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

In 2006, President George W. Bush strongly defended his domestic spying program, calling it legal as well as vital to thwarting terrorist attacks. The Medicare prescription drug plan went into effect.

In 2014, the nation’s first legal recreational pot shops opened in Colorado at 8 a.m. Mountain time.

Ten years ago: A second NASA probe braked into orbit around the moon, a day after its twin probe executed the same maneuver; it was part of the latest mission to understand how Earth’s closest neighbor formed.

Five years ago: Antonio Guterres took the reins of the United Nations as its new secretary-general. A gunman killed 39 New Year’s revelers at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, in an attack claimed by Islamic State. At least 57 inmates were killed in a prison riot in the northern Brazilian state of Amazonas.

One year ago: The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. At a rare New Year’s Day session, Senate Republicans rejected President Donald Trump’s demand for $2,000 COVID-19 aid checks. The Senate overrode Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill after an earlier House vote to override; it was the first time Congress had overridden a Trump veto, and it came just weeks before he was to leave the White House. Floyd Little, the versatile running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, died at his Nevada home at 78 after a long bout with cancer. Top-ranked Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14 in the Rose Bowl, and No. 3 Ohio State beat Clemson 49-28 to reach the national championship game.

Fidel Castro shown in 1959. No other identification given. (AP Photo)

A woman walks down a Havana street past a sign proclaiming the 25th anniversary of the Castro Revolution, January 1, 1984. (AP Photo)

As laser beams irradiate night sky, 148 permanent illuminators began to light up the Tokyo Tower at twelve oclock on Saturday, Jan. 1, 1989. The 333-meter (1092-foot) Tokyo Tower switched its illuminations in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of its completion on Dec. 23, 1958. The event is also planned in salute to Paris Eiffel which turns 100 in 1989. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

First Lady Barbara Bush, center, holds a mounted large-mouth bass as she and fishing partner Ray Scott attempt to make the President think she caught the fish, Jan. 1, 1990, Pintlala, Ala. She and President Bush were in Pintlala on New Years Day for a bass fishing trip. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

Two U.S. Marines, Lance Corporal Eric Stanley, from San Francisco, left, and Lance Corporal Juan Rosales, from San Fernando, Calif., man a post at their base in eastern Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 1, 1990 while the smoke from an oil refinery spirals into the desert sky on he horizon. (AP Photo/Sadayuki Mikami)

Vice President Dan Quayle poses with members of the Kuwaiti air force that escaped after the Iraqi invasion of their country at a base in Saudi Arabia Tuesday, Jan. 1, 1990. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

U.S. President George H. Bush holds a camera at arm’s length for a self-portrait with Marines at Baidoa’s airport, Friday, Jan. 1, 1993 in Baidoa. Bush borrowed the camera from the Marine to snap the picture. (AP Photo/John Moore)

President-elect Bill Clinton, playing defensive safety, breaks up a pass in a pickup game of touch foot ball on the beach at Hilton Head Island, S.C., Jan. 1, 1993. (AP Photo/Bob Strong)

Automobile Club of Southern California’ s float “Animals are Awesome” rolls down the 107th Tournament of Roses Parade route Monday, Jan. 1, 1996, in Pasadena, Calif. The “Animals are Awesome” float won the “Theme” Award for its “Excellence in presenting the Parade theme in a design and flowers”. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Alabama’s back Bill Oliver (33) is going up in the air – helped by a hard tackle by Syracuse back C. Raymond Perkins, right, and Syracuse end Carl Karilivacz, Jan. 1, 1953 during the third quarter of the Orange Bowl in Miami. Oliver was too close to the goal line to suit his tacklers and they hit him on the one-yard line. (AP Photo/Earl Shugars)

A convent on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon becomes a refuge for some of the thousands of homeless Arabs who wander through Palestine and neighboring Arab countries. Jan 1, 1949 photo. (AP Photo)

Australia’s Evonne Goolagong returns a backhand during Open Tennis Championship match victory over American Chris Evert, Jan. 1, 1974 in the Women’s Singles at the Australian Finals. (AP Photo)

Two-time world champion driver Jim Clark of Scotland drives his Lotus 49 during the South African Grand Prix at Kyalami circuit, Jan. 1, 1968. Clark won the race, his last ever Formula One race before being killed in Germany four months later. (AP Photo)

Fans cheer and surround the team bus of the New England Patriots as it departs Sullivan Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Jan. 1, 1986. Patriots are enroute to Los Angeles where they will face the Los Angeles Raiders in an NFL playoff game. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Smokey Robinson plays one of his hit records in his posh Beverly Hills, Calif., office as he talks to an interviewer, Jan. 1, 1979. Robinson’s songs and music, hits of the 1960s, are making a comeback with the popular music groups of today. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Women and children crouch in a muddy canal as they take cover from intense Viet Cong fire at Bao Trai, about 20 miles west of Saigon, Jan. 1, 1966. Paratroopers, background, of the U.S. 173rd Airborne Brigade escorted the South Vietnamese civilians through a series of firefights during the U.S. assault on a Viet Cong stronghold. (AP Photo/Horst Faas)

Some 50 homes were attacked by Greek Cypriots in the Turkish sector of Nicosia, Cyprus, Jan. 1, 1964. (AP Photo/Ahmet U. Baran)

Missouri fans, some wearing Tiger costumes, cheer their team in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., against Penn State, Jan. 1, 1970. (AP Photo)

Christine Frost helps her husband David to load the last of their luggage before setting off on a 30,000 mile overland journey to Australia from Bishopsgate, London, England on Jan. 1, 1963. Their journey, which includes a complete circuit of Africa will take 14 months to complete and will fulfil the two long standing ambitions of the couple – to emigrate to Australia and to drive half way around the world. (AP Photo/Worth)

Kentucky back Vito Parilli (10) lost 4 yards on this play around left end in the Sugar Bowl game with Oklahoma in New Orleans, Jan. 1, 1951. John Ignarski (61) Kentucky guard and Frank Fuller (54), Kentucky center are shown in the play. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)

Governor of New York Franklin D. Roosevelt, seated, is shown with his wife, Eleanor, left, and mother, Sara, after his unaugural ceremonies in New York, Jan. 1, 1929. (AP Photo)

Overhead view of Schwerin Castle in Mecklenburg, Germany, on Jan. 1, 1935. (AP Photo)

With a sell-out crowd of 100,000 in the stands, gridders from the Universities of Michigan and California take the field for warm up practice before the 37th Rose Bowl game at Pasadena, Ca., Jan. 1, 1951. Michigan scored twice in the last few minutes for a 14 to 6 victory. (AP Photo)

This aerial view shows New York’s Times Square at midnight, Jan. 1, 1958 as around 350,000 revelers gather outside to welcome the new year. This view looks north from the Times tower, between 42nd and 43rd Streets. (AP Photo)

People burn tables and roulette wheels outside the Plaza Hotel Casino in Old Havana, Cuba, in Jan. 1959, shortly after revolutionary leader Fidel Castro gained power. On Jan. 1, 1959, dictator Fulgencio Batista fled Cuba and Castro’s rebels took power. (AP Photo/Fernando Lezcano)

Governor-elect Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy Reagan, and two children tour their new home, the Executive Mansion, after their arrival in Sacramento, Calif., Jan. 1, 1967. Reagan will be sworn-in as California’s new governor in a post-midnight ceremony tonight. From left are, Reagan, Patricia, 13, Nancy, and Ronald Jr., 8. (AP Photo/Walt Zeboski)

Happy, wet, Arkansas band members and spectators whoop it up after the University of Arkansas takes the lead in the Cotton Bowl game in Dallas, Tex., Jan. 1, 1965. (AP Photo)

Boys climb a tree to get a better view of Mohandas K. Gandhi when the Indian leader addresses a crowd of more than 200,000 followers at Azad Maidan in Bombay, India, Jan. 1, 1931. (AP Photo)

Miss Amy Johnson, the famous airwoman, left Stag Lane Aerodrome in morning on a flight to Peking, China. She says that she hates being “earbuond”. Her first day’s flight is to Berlin, thence on to Warsaw, and on to Irjutsk and China, 8,000 miles way. Miss Amy Johnson in front of her plane “Jason III” just before the start on Jan. 1, 1931. (AP Photo)

Spanish insurgent forces are making desperate attempts to break through the Government lines at Teruel and win back the city. There is a continuous exchange of shelling and rifle fire, with Francos bombers working over head. View of buildings on the edge of Teruel in Spain shattered by artillery fire, with a portion of the bridge leading to the city, on Jan. 1, 1938. (AP Photo) BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Rain ushered in 1938 in Times Square, New York, but that didnt deter thousands of people from milling around in their favorite congregation spot on Jan. 1, 1938. Its at the intersection of Broadway and Seventh Avenue looking south across West Forty-Fourth street with the old New York Times building in center background. (AP Photo)

Air view of native town of Tunis, Tunisia on Jan. 1, 1939. (AP Photo)

Fire engines make the debris in a London street, on Jan. 1, 1941. While playing hoses from these engines on to the many fires during the great fire-blitz on Sunday night these fire engines were themselves encircled by the flames and had to be abandoned. Some of London’s heroic firefighters are seen in this picture examining their burnt-out apparatus. (AP Photo)

Firemen at work on a burning office building on Ludgate Hill, right in the shadow of St. Pauls Cathedral in London on Jan. 1, 1941, a picture which demonstrates how closely the famous cathedral was menaced by the numerous fires which burned all round it during the great Fire-Blitz. (AP Photo)

A Grand Pageant of the Empire and the Allies opened at the Royal Albert Hall, London in aid of British and Allied War Charities. Contingents from every section of the Empire, the Allies and the Civil Defence Services took part. A general view of the Pageant at the Royal Albert Hall, London on Jan. 1, 1942. (AP Photo)

A German tank captured in Libya on Jan. 1, 1942, showing what the British War Office describes as the Nazi method of carrying spare tracks for the fighting vehicle. (AP Photo)

Members of the 9th Gurkhas man a three-inch mortar during training exercises in the jungles of Malaya on Jan. 1, 1942 . These excellent jungle fighters come from the ruling Hindu caste of Nepal, an independent state on Indias frontier whose northern boundary is Tibet. They form a part of Britains Far East defenders. (AP Photo)

The Japanese battleship Nagato shown Jan. 1, 1942, a 32,700-ton warship carrying eight 16-inch guns. (AP Photo)

Leaving a trail of vapour behind it, a torpedo dropped by a U.S. navy torpedo bomber speeds through the air just above the water, its propelling apparatus ready to send it to its objective, during an exercise in America, on Jan. 1, 1943. (AP Photo)

A yoke of oxen driven by a native pauses before a huge RAF Wellington bomber at the newly constructed air base in the Azores, granted to the Allied by the Portuguese Government, Jan 1, 1943. An RAF mechanic, in turn inspects the oxen. (AP Photo)



They do actual oxy-acetylene cutting on an Iron Bar in England, Jan. 1, 1944. (AP Photo)

Wrens (at left) learning to read the pressure of the gas in the cylinders, from the gauges in England, Jan. 1, 1944. (AP Photo)

A new specialized job category of ship mechanic has been introduced for the Wrens. A limited number of Wren ratings are being trained and will be employed at Combined Operations bases on work similar to that now being performed by Naval personnel. Wrens selected undergo a course of 18 weeks training at a government training center. The girls working on a landing craft in England, Jan. 1, 1944. The recognition letters are drawn to scale in chalk and then filled in with white paint. When these Wrens are drafted and are actually working at a Naval base they will, for speed, use stencils for the recognition letters. (AP Photo)

Army tents are spread on bleak Ascension Island, a tiny point of land in the South Atlantic between Brazil and Africa on Jan. 1, 1944 which serves as a ferry point for the passage of 5,000 army plane on their way to the fronts. A good idea of the terrain on which engineers hacked out runways is given. (AP Photo/U.S. Army)

Air vice Marshal Donald Bennett, who formed and led the R.A.F’s famous Pathfinder Force, celebrated the transfer of Heathrow aerodrome from military to civil control by taking off in the Lancastrian air liner starlight on a survey flight to South America on Jan. 1, 1946. Heathrow which is to be Britain’s main air junction, estimated officially to cost about £20,000,000 is at present a great plain of raw earth intersected by a 300 yards main runway and two incomplete runways. Heathrow is situated twelve miles West of London and occupies an area five miles by three. Lord Winster, Minister of Civil Aviation, left, wishes a good trip to Starlight’s pilot Air vice Marshal Donald Bennett at Heathrow airfield on Jan. 1, 1946 before the plane left for South America. (AP Photo)

Passenger section of the ill-fated C-46 which crashed Dec. 29, 1951, killing 25 and injured 14 holiday bound passengers in Little Valley, New York, shown Jan. 1, 1952. The Miami-bound plane started in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Walter Stein)

Black protesters gather before the Virginia State Capitol led by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., following a rally in an auditorium to protest the closing of Prince Edward County public schools in Richmond, Va., Jan. 1, 1960. The county school board closed the schools rather than comply with a federal court order to integrate the public schools. (AP Photo)

A Geisha girl applies finishing touches to hairdo in preparation for new year day festivities in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 1, 1960. The room is decorated with traditional Japanese holiday ornaments of rice cakes, spangles and evergreen. (AP Photo/Akio Murakami)

Despite the heavy snowfall a small crowd of people celebrated New Year’s Eve in Piccadilly Circus, London, Jan. 1, 1963. Revellers have etched ‘1963’ in the snow near the boarded-up statue of Eros. (AP Photo/Staff/Bob Dear)

In the first day of New Year, Turkish refuges carrying their goods to Turkish Sector from Kaymakli and Caglayan on Jan. 1, 1964 in Cyprus. Where heavy fightings happened (AP Photo/Baran)

Pictured here is a scene from the cremation of the Balinese Kings in Bali, Jan. 1, 1967. Here the fire is being set next to the bull which holds the body of the deceased. (AP Photo/T.J. Williams)

Belgium’s Jacki Ickx, in action during the South African Grand Prix in Johannesburg, on Jan. 1, 1968. The race was won by Scotland’s Jim Clack driving a Lotus ford. (AP Photo)

Revellers celebrate the New Year in the fountains in Trafalgar Square, London, Jan. 1, 1968, as Big Ben chimes midnight. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators protesting the Vietnam War and the jailing without bail of Angela Davis hold banners near the line of march during the 83rd annual Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 1, 1971. The sign at left reads “Peace to Vietnam. Not Bombs.” The protestors, numbering about 75, did not disrupt the parade. They stationed themselves across the street from television cameras which were filming the annual floral show. (AP Photo)

Pop singer Bob Dylan made a suprise appearance at the Academy of Music on 14th Street, New York City, Jan. 1, 1972 for New Year’s Day. (AP photo)

U.S. District Judge John Sirica, upper center, presides as court clerk James Capitanio, standing right, reads the jurys verdict in the Watergate cover-up trial in Washington Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1975, in a drawing by Steven Kidd for the Associated Press. At lower center is James Neal, the special prosecutor. (AP Photo)

Actress Gina Lollobrigida rides past the tomb of Cecilia Metella, on her bicycle, Jan. 1, 1975. (AP Photo)

Haven Moses of the Denver Broncos holds the ball high as he scores his second touchdown of the 20-17 victory over the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Championship game, which sends the Broncos to the Super Bowl on Jan. 1, 1978 in Denver. (AP Photo)

First cousin to Jackie Kennedy Onassis,Edie Beale, arrives at New York’s Reno Sweeney’s night club, Jan. 1, 1978, to rehearse for her singing debut at the club. Miss Beale and her mother, the late Edith Bouvier Beale, were subjects of a 1975 documentary film, Grey Gardens, which showed them at their East Hampton, Long Island estate. (AP Photo/JP)

Today’s Birthdays: Documentary maker Frederick Wiseman is 92. Actor Frank Langella is 84. Rock singer-musician Country Joe McDonald is 80. Writer-comedian Don Novello is 79. Actor Rick Hurst is 76. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., is 68. The former head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, is 66. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 64. Actor Renn Woods is 64. Actor Dedee Pfeiffer is 58. Country singer Brian Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 56. Actor Morris Chestnut is 53. R&B singer Tank is 46. Model Elin Nordegren is 42. Actor Jonas Armstrong is 41. Actor Eden Riegel is 41. Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis is 35. Rock musician Noah Sierota (Echosmith) is 26.