Today is Wednesday, Feb. 9, the 40th day of 2022. There are 325 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlights in History:

On Feb. 9, 1971, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in California’s San Fernando Valley claimed 65 lives. The crew of Apollo 14 returned to Earth after man’s third landing on the moon.

On this date:

In 1825, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president after no candidate received a majority of electoral votes.

In 1942, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff held its first formal meeting to coordinate military strategy during World War II.

In 1943, the World War II battle of Guadalcanal in the southwest Pacific ended with an Allied victory over Japanese forces.

In 1950, in a speech in Wheeling, West Virginia, Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin charged that the State Department was riddled with Communists.

In 1962, an agreement was signed to make Jamaica an independent nation within the British Commonwealth later in the year.

In 1963, the Boeing 727 went on its first-ever flight as it took off from Renton, Washington.

In 1964, the Beatles made their first live American television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” broadcast from New York on CBS. The G.I. Joe action figure was introduced at the American International Toy Fair in New York.

In 1984, Soviet leader Yuri V. Andropov, 69, died 15 months after succeeding Leonid Brezhnev; he was followed by Konstantin U. Chernenko.

In 1986, during its latest visit to the solar system, Halley’s Comet came closest to the sun (its next return will be in 2061).

In 2002, Britain’s Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II, died in London at age 71.

In 2009, New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez admitted to taking performance-enhancing drugs, telling ESPN he’d used banned substances while with the Texas Rangers for three years.

In 2020, “Parasite,” from South Korea, won the best picture Oscar, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama freed 10 states from some of the toughest requirements of the No Child Left Behind education law. The Pentagon formally opened thousands of jobs to women in units that were closer to the front lines than ever before. Former skiing champion Jill Kinmont Boothe, who became a painter and a teacher after she was paralyzed during a race and was the subject of a book and two Hollywood films, died in Carson City, Nevada, at 75.

Five years ago: A federal appeals court refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, unanimously rejecting the administration’s claim of presidential authority, questioning its motives and concluding that the order was unlikely to survive legal challenges. Trump reaffirmed America’s long-standing “one China” policy in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, potentially alleviating concerns about a major shift in Washington’s relations with Beijing.

One year ago: The Senate moved ahead with a second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, rejecting arguments that the chamber could not proceed because Trump was no longer in office. House prosecutors opened the trial with graphic video of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s own calls for a rally crowd to march to the iconic building and “fight like hell” against his reelection defeat; Trump’s lawyers insisted that his remarks were protected by the First Amendment. A team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said it most likely appeared in humans after jumping from an animal. Federal safety officials blamed the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed former NBA star Kobe Bryant and eight others on the pilot’s decision to fly into clouds, where he became disoriented. Chick Corea, a jazz pianist who’d pushed the boundaries of the genre, died of cancer at 79.

A puppy delights during a petting by an Infantryman of the U.S. 25th Division in My Le on Feb. 9, 1967 during the Vietnam War. (AP Photo)

France’s super skier Jean-Claude Killy moves down the slopes at Chamrousse, France, February 9, 1968, as he races to victory in the Men’s Downhill ski race. He won the gold medal over his countryman, Guy Perillat, by a slim margin. (AP Photo)

On occasion of the first anniversary of Adolf Hitlers government, an enormous crowd gathered in the Wilhelmstrasse and shouted to the chancellor in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 9, 1934. (AP Photo)

Two Jewish Refugees are helped down a gang way of the schooner Lanegev at Haifa, Palestine, on Feb. 9, 1947 by British Soldiers, during their transfer to Cyprus. (AP Photo/JWG)

The change of season, or Setsubun, is celebrated in traditional fashion at the Asakusa Temple in Tokyo on Feb. 9, 1950 as a geisha girl, a sumo wrestler and other prominent personalities throw out roasted beans to the crowd that has gathered. As the beans are scattered, the person who tosses chants or sings: Devil outside, good luck inside. Custom is part of the temple festivities and Merry-making which greet the change of season, which comes on February 3 in Japan. To be chosen as one of the bean-throwers at the annual temple rites is considered a great honor, for which geishas, wrestlers, movie actresses and other public figures vie. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)

Puerto Rico-born actress and singer Rita Moreno arrives in Osaka, the second largest if city of Japan, Feb. 9, 1962. She is here for a personal appearance at Japanese theaters where United Artists’ ?West Side Story? is packing them in daily. Moreno is greeted by Japanese actress Noriko Shibata at Itami Airport near Osaka. (AP Photo/Mitsunori Chigita)

General view of the ice stadium with athletes and flags of the participating nations during the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Innsbruck, Austria on February 9, 1964. (AP Photo)

One U.S. soldier takes a break while another smiles for the photographer in Vietnam, Feb. 9, 1966. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

Trio of U.S. servicemen bearing famous names pose on airstrip at Nha Trang in South Viet Nam on Feb. 9, 1966 where they are on duty with the 345th troop carrier squadron. From left: S/Sgt. Daniel Boone, 23, of Folly, Ala., and S/Sgt. David “Davey” Crockett, 28, of Jamestown, Tenn., both flight engineers, and 1st Lt. Gene Autry, 27, of Lillington, N.C., A C130 Hercules pilot. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams)

The people come nightly to rest, relax and enjoy Martin’s Band, the dancers move slowly across the floor at the Roseland Dance City, in New York, on Feb. 9, 1968. (AP Photo)

French alpine skier Jean-Claude Killy is seen in action during the Men’s Downhill race at Chamrousse, Feb. 9, 1968. (AP Photo)

Mrs. Coretta Scott King, widow of Martin Luther King who was assassinated 4th April 1968, with her book My Life With Martin Luther King, Jr. at a press conference in London, Feb. 9, 1970 when the clergy and ministers of all religious were invited to mark the second anniversary of Martin Luther Kings Assassination by making racial harmony the subject of one of their sermons on Sunday, April 12, 1970. The idea is that a Martin Luther King Sunday, would encourage people to adopt his principals based on nonviolence to promote racial justice. A limited number of Mrs. Kings book will be made available free of charge to ministers who offer to arrange such Sunday. (AP Photo/Priest)

An unidentified boy inspects an 1885 Daimler motor cycle which is on display at a veteran motorcycle exhibition at Bale, Switzerland, Feb. 9, 1971. The motorcycle, mostly made of wood with wooden wheels, is powered with a one cylinder gasoline engine. (AP Photo)

Rescue workers board Japan Airlines DC-8 jetliner which crashed into Tokyo Bay short of the runway, Feb. 9, 1982 in Tokyo, killing at least 13 passengers and crew. Jet hit in shallow water and is pictured resting on bottom of bay. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Television performer Oprah Winfrey during the broadcast from Cumming, Georgia on Feb. 9, 1987. Program officials said we want them to explore for themselves whether or not they are responsible for the negative image drawn to their community, what they hope to do about their public image and if they truly support segregation in this day and age. (AP Photo/Linda Schaefer)

Israeli rescue workers search through the debris of a building destroyed by an Iraqi launched Scud missile on Saturday, Feb. 9, 1991 in Tel Aviv area. The army reports at least 17 people were injured in this latest Scud attack. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor free of the scaffolding that has surrounded it for months while workmen were refurbishing the statue for July 4th celebrations this year. The only scaffolding now is around its base, seen Feb. 9, 1986. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

France’s Jean Claude Killy waves after winning the Men’s Downhill Ski race in Winter Olympics at Chamrousse, France, Feb. 9, 1968. At his side are J. Daniel Daetwyler of Switzerland who came in third, and Guy Perillat of France who finished second. (AP Photo)

Randy Gardner and his partner, Tai Babilonia, display winning form as they capture the senior pairs short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Feb. 9, 1978, in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo/JS)

General Sir Charles Harington and Julio Argentino Pascual Roca, Vice President of Argentina, left, at Aldershot, Hampshire, England, on Feb. 9, 1933. (AP Photo/Staff/Len Puttnam)

Joe Gordon, who?s been promoted from Newark to take Tony Lazzeri?s assignment at second on the world champion New York Yankee team, tunes up for his new job in a semi-pro game in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 1938. (AP Photo)

Children refugees from Catalunia huddle in a ravine in Perpignan, France, after crossing the border to flee the civil war in Spain, Feb. 9, 1939. (AP Photo)

Smog blanketed Smithfield Street in Pittsburgh, Feb. 9, 1940. (AP Photo/Bill Allen)

Italian naval men, captured by the British on the fall of Tobruk, march past debris and war-scared buildings in the Libyan port, Feb. 9, 1941. British land, sea and air forces combined for the assault which carried the Italian base on January 22. (AP Photo)



Yank soldiers of the third army examine the graves of enemy soldiers who were buried in front of a wrecked church in the town of Hoscherlerdicht, located on the Skyline Drive which runs on the top of a number of the Ardennes Mountains in Belgium, Feb. 9, 1945. Heavy fighting took place along the road, which was heavily defended because of its strategic position. In clearing the road, third army forces drove the enemy across the Roer River. (AP Photo)

In the dressing room at the Globe Theatre during an interval of ‘An Evening With Beatrice Little,” Beatrice Little signed a contract with Ed Sullivan, compere of the American TV show “Toast of the Town” to appear in his February 20 program ?The Gertrude Lawrence story.? Miss Lillie talks with Ed Sullivan, holding the contract, in her dressing room, Feb. 9, 1955 in London. (AP Photo)

The Beatles perform on the “Ed Sullivan Show” in New York on Feb. 9, 1964. From left, front are, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and John Lennon. Ringo Starr on drums. (AP Photo)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Janet Suzman is 83. Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee is 82. Actor-politician Sheila James Kuehl (TV: “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 81. Singer-songwriter Carole King is 80. Actor Joe Pesci is 79. Singer Barbara Lewis is 79. Author Alice Walker is 78. Actor Mia Farrow is 77. Former Sen. Jim Webb, D-Va., is 76. Singer Joe Ely is 75. Actor Judith Light is 73. Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 67. Actor Ed Amatrudo is 66. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is 65. Jazz musician Steve Wilson is 61. Country singer Travis Tritt is 59. Actor Julie Warner is 57. Country singer Danni Leigh is 52. Actor Sharon Case is 51. Actor Jason George is 50. Actor Amber Valletta is 48. Actor-producer Charlie Day is 46. Rock singer Chad Wolf (Carolina Liar) is 46. Actor A.J. Buckley is 45. Rock musician Richard On (O.A.R.) is 43. Actor Ziyi (zee yee) Zhang is 43. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Irina Slutskaya is 43. Actor Tom Hiddleston is 41. Actor David Gallagher is 37. Actor Michael B. Jordan is 35. Actor Rose Leslie is 35. Actor Camille Winbush is 32. Actor Jimmy Bennett is 26. Actor Evan Roe (TV: “Madam Secretary”) is 22.